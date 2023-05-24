Restaurant info

Architecturally thoughtful and warm, Ocean Blue Restaurant + Oyster Bar will comfort and intrigue your senses. Enjoy first tier offerings of USDA Prime steaks, seafood, sandwiches, entrée salads, and shucked oysters. With sights, sounds, and tastes ranging from art gallery worthy sketches to the familiarity of gracious and attentive service, you will be welcomed into a one of a kind dining experience.