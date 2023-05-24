  • Home
  • Utica
  • Ocean Blue Restaurant - Ocean Blue #01
Ocean Blue Restaurant

No reviews yet

118 Columbia Street

Utica, NY 13502

Popular Items

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$41.00

brioche roll, french fries (hot buttered or cold with mayo)

Bang Bang Cauliflower

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$18.00

tempura, General Tso's sauce, sesame

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Today's Ceviche

Today's Ceviche

$18.00

chef ’s selection, citrus, flour tortilla chips

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

ahi tuna, sweet chili, sesame, flour tortilla chips

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$30.00

cocktail sauce, rémoulade, horseradish, lemon

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$18.00

fried Atlantic cod, chipotle aioli, cotija, jalapeño

RI Calamari

RI Calamari

$18.00

cherry peppers, marinara, lemon

Focaccia

Focaccia

$7.00

house made, olives, toasted marcona almonds, whipped butter

Short Rib Nachos

Short Rib Nachos

$24.00

braised short rib, salsa fresca, corn, cheddar, cotija, crema, jalapeño, flour tortilla chips

Crab Cake App

Crab Cake App

$21.00

4oz broiled Maryland blue crab, Pommery mustard sauce, field greens

Bang Bang Cauliflower

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$18.00

tempura, General Tso's sauce, sesame

Soups + Salads

Shrimp Salad SM

Shrimp Salad SM

$15.00

colossal chilled shrimp, romaine, field greens, carrot, pickled red onion, tomato, scallion, peanut sauce, Asian sesame dressing

Shrimp Salad LG

Shrimp Salad LG

$23.00

colossal chilled shrimp, romaine, field greens, carrot, pickled red onion, tomato, scallion, peanut sauce, Asian sesame dressing

Chop Chop SM

Chop Chop SM

$14.00

romaine, bacon, tomato, feta, olive, cucumber, chickpea, red wine vinaigrette

Chop Chop LG

Chop Chop LG

$19.00

romaine, bacon, tomato, feta, olive, cucumber, chickpea, red wine vinaigrette

Caesar Salad SM

Caesar Salad SM

$8.00

romaine, grana padano, croutons

Caesar Salad LG

Caesar Salad LG

$15.00

romaine, grana padano, croutons

Field Greens SM

Field Greens SM

$8.00

tomato, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette

Field Greens LG

Field Greens LG

$15.00

tomato, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$18.00

Island Creek clams, cream, potatoes, bacon, rosemary focaccia crackers

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

butter-poached lobster, sherry, cream, croutons

Sides

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$8.00

1lb true Idaho baked potato

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

shoestring Kennebec potato fries

Side Mac

Side Mac

$14.00

handmade campanelle pasta, signature cheese blend, buttered crumbs

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

whipped Idaho potatoes, butter, cream

Sautéed Spinach

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

spinach, olive oil, garlic

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

herbed butter, roasted red peppers, grana padano

Spicy Cole Slaw

Spicy Cole Slaw

$8.00

napa, savoy and green cabbage. scallion, Asian sesame dressing

Entrees

Ahi Tuna Burger

Ahi Tuna Burger

$29.00

brioche bun, served rare, red pepper aioli, spicy cole slaw, french fries

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$41.00

brioche roll, french fries (hot buttered or cold with mayo)

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$19.00

brioche bun, chuck, brisket, sirloin, french fries

Today's Fish

Today's Fish

$52.00

chef’s selection, changes daily

Crab Cake Dinner

Crab Cake Dinner

$44.00

two 4oz broiled Maryland blue crab, Pommery mustard sauce, spicy cole slaw, french fries

Everything Tuna

Everything Tuna

$45.00

seared and served only rare, tzatziki, garlic bok choy

Rib Eye

Rib Eye

$56.00

16oz hand-trimmed, pineapple-ginger marinade, loaded Idaho baked potato

Stuffed Haddock

Stuffed Haddock

$43.00

Maryland blue crab mustard stuffing, beurre blanc, sautéed spinach

Jumbo Scallops

Jumbo Scallops

$45.00

pan-seared, mashed potatoes, crispy Brussels sprouts

Scampi

Scampi

$44.00

handmade bucatini pasta, cherry tomato, roasted garlic, white wine, scallions, grana padano

Faroe Islands Salmon

Faroe Islands Salmon

$40.00

simply grilled, olive oil, herbs, lemon, crispy Brussels sprouts

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$42.00

handmade pasta, scallion, grana padano, pomodoro cream sauce

I'll Have the Chicken

I'll Have the Chicken

$33.00

herb-roasted, beurre blanc, mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach

Lobster Mac

Lobster Mac

$49.00

handmade campanelle pasta, signature cheese blend, bacon, buttered crumbs

Fish + Chips

Fish + Chips

$28.00

hand-trimmed Atlantic cod, tartar, spicy cole slaw, french fries

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$46.00

8oz center cut, char-broiled, mushroom demi, mashed potatoes ~ We do not recommend and will respectfully not guarantee steaks ordered 'medium well' or above

Dessert Menu

Desserts

Warm Butter Cake

Warm Butter Cake

$18.00

Gifford’s vanilla ice cream, berries, whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

$18.00

graham cracker crust, candied lime, whipped cream

Espresso Cake

Espresso Cake

$15.00

strawberries, whipped cream

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$15.00

strawberries, whipped cream

Crème Brûlée

Crème Brûlée

$14.00

vanilla custard, caramelized sugar, berries

Ice Cream

$8.00

vanilla, whipped cream, sprinkles

Kids Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Kids Chocolate Sundae

$5.00

Meringue Cake

$19.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Menu

Kids House Salad

$5.00

Kids Fish + Chips

$12.00

Kids Mac + Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Kids Salmon

$16.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$12.00

Kids Steak

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Architecturally thoughtful and warm, Ocean Blue Restaurant + Oyster Bar will comfort and intrigue your senses. Enjoy first tier offerings of USDA Prime steaks, seafood, sandwiches, entrée salads, and shucked oysters. With sights, sounds, and tastes ranging from art gallery worthy sketches to the familiarity of gracious and attentive service, you will be welcomed into a one of a kind dining experience.

Location

118 Columbia Street, Utica, NY 13502

