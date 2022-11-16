Ocean Galley Seafood

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lunch

Lunch Shrimp

$9.99

Our Signature Shrimp

Boiled Shrimp

$9.99

boiled with our seasons for you

Bite size shrimp

$9.99

a smaller shrimp with a big flavor

Chicken Strips

$8.99

chicken temderloin

Deviled Crab

$9.99

2 stuffed deviled crabs

Oysters

$11.99

Plump and fresh

Clamstrips

$9.99

delicious clams cut into strips

Scallops

$11.99

ocean scallops

Tilapia

$9.99

fresh water fish

Flounder

$9.99

Nice flakey fish

Catfish

$10.99

southern tradition

Snapper

$10.99

scarlet snapper

Combo

$10.99

pick two

Trio

$12.99

pick 3

Broiled Stuffed Flounder

$12.99

1 stuffed Flounder with crabmeat

AYCE

$15.99

Appeitizers

Galley Gator Tail

$8.99

Cubed nuggets of Fresh Alligator

Crab Cake

$8.99

Delicious Lump Crab Meat

Sea Petals

$7.99

Spicy Onion petals

Onion Rings

$7.99

Beer Battered

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Real Mozzarella Cheese

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

A southern tradition

Fried Squash

$7.99

Tender yellow squash

Sea Side Spuds

$6.99

Potatoes blackened with 2 cheeses and bacon

Crab Bites

$7.99

Bite size crab balls

Smoked Tuna Dip

$7.99

Smoked tuna with cream cheese

Tuna Dip Cup

$1.00

Calamari

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Corn Nuggets

$5.99

Salads

Rib-Eye Salad

$11.99

Tender rib-eye atop your salad

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Tender chicken atop your salad

Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Tender shrimp atop your salad

House Salad

$2.99

Crispy Iceburg lettuce

House Salad with Meal

$1.99

Crispy Iceburg lettuce

Soups

Galley Gumbo

$4.99+

Clam Chowder

$4.99+

Oyster Stew

$7.99+

Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Soup And Shrimp

$11.99

Galley Specialities

Butterfly Shrimp Din.

$14.99

platter of tender shrimp

Bite Size Shrimp

$11.99

golden brown

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$14.99

Deviled Crab

$13.99

3 stuffed crabs

Gator Tail

$17.99

Cubed Alligator

Oysters

$18.99

plump and juicy

Scallops

$18.99

sweet from the ocean

Chicken Strips Dinner

$10.99

chicken tender loin

Jumbo Shrimp

$18.99

Colossal shrimp

Catfish

$14.99

Souther farm raised

Tilapia

$14.99

Heaping Portion

Flounder

$15.99

boneless fillets

Red Snapper

$16.99

Fresh portion

Sea Trout

$10.99Out of stock

Clam strips

$13.99

sweet clam strips

Combo from above

$16.99

choose any 2

Trio from above

$19.99

choose any 3

Big Mate platter

$20.99

a sampling of our seafood

Ocean Galley Platter for 2

$39.99

a sampling of our seafood

Senior Platter for 2

$27.99

a sampling of our seafood

The Swamp Platter

$24.99

everyting from the swamp

Fish Feast

$14.99

Whole Flounder

$16.99

A Lighter Side

LS Shrimp

$10.99

a few less shrimp

LS Bite Size Shrimp

$9.99

a few less shrimp

LS Catfish

$10.99

2 pc. of fish

LS Tilapia

$10.99

2 pc. of fish

LS Flounder

$10.99

3 pc. of fish

LS Oysters

$10.99

plump and juicy

LS Scallops

$12.99

ocean scallops

LS Chicken Strips

$9.99

southern style

LS Make a combo

$12.99

of 2 from above

Culinary Creations

Salmon

$15.99

1/2 lb samon served over rice

Char-Grilled Mahi

$15.99

Fresh Mahi served over rice

Br Stuff Flounder

$19.99

2 broiled flounders stuuffed w/ crabmeat

Crab Cakes

$18.99

Delicious lump crab meat

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$14.99

1/2 lb of med boiled shrimp

N'awlins shrimp

$16.99

blacked shrimp w/vegtables over grits

Mixed Grill

$20.99

jumbo shrimo paired w/snapper & scallops

Shrimp Scampi

$15.99

fresh garlic butter & dill

Chicken Breast Din.

$15.99

2 grilled chicken breast over rice

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp

$18.99

Soft Shell Crab

$16.99

Steam Platter

$22.99

Frog Leg Dinner

$17.99

Coconut Shrimp

$13.99

Hand Cut Steaks

8oz. Rib-eye

$14.99

a very nice piece of meat.

12oz Rib-eye

$17.99

a very nice piece of meat.

8oz Prime rib

$15.99

a very nice piece of meat.

12oz prime rib

$18.99

a very nice piece of meat.

Pasta

Classis Linguini

$9.99

smothered in Alfredo Sauce w/breadstick

Grilled Chicken Linguini

$14.99

Alfredo Sauce & chicken w/breadstick

Grilled Shrimp Linguini

$16.99

Hand Helds

OG Burger

$8.99

angus Beef Burger

Cajun Burger

$9.99

blackened w/swiss cheese,peppers,onions

French Dip

$10.99

sliced beef for you

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

5oz chicken breast

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

nice large fish sandwich

Po'Boy Shrimp

$9.99

big sandwich with special sauce

PO'Boy Oysters

$9.99

big sandwich with special sauce

Blackened Fish Tacos

$10.99

2 nice blackened fish w/ mango

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

8 shrimp on 2 shells witha mango sauce

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$3.99

tart and sweet

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Creamy Perfection

Fried Cheese Cake

$7.99

Fried and drizzled with choclate

Apple Turnover

$3.99

Baked Apples

Kids Meal

Buckaroo Burgers

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Fish Fillet

$5.99

Kids Bite Size Shrimp

$5.99

Corn Dog

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Sides items for order

Side Items to Order

Vegtable of the Day

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Corn Cobette

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Cheese Grits

$2.99

Extra Hushpuppies

$2.99

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Devil Crab

$2.99

Bread Stick

$0.99

Special Of The Day

Whitting Fillet

$10.99

Quail & Shrimp

$14.99

All You Can Eat

AYCE Whiting Filet

$15.99

AYCE Bite Size

$16.99

AYCE Reorders

AYCE Whiting

AYCE Bite Size

A La Cart Choices

A la carte Butterfly Shrimp

$6.99

A la Carte Boiled Shrimp

$6.99

A la Carte Bite Size Shrimp

$6.99

A la Carte Oysters

$9.99

A la Carte Catfish

$6.99

A la Carte Snapper

$6.99

A la Carte Chicken Strips

$4.99

A la Carte Calamari

$6.99

A la Carte Deviled Crab

$2.99

A La Carte Froglegs

$6.99

A la Carte Flounder

$6.99

A La Carte Tilapia

$6.99

A La Carte Soft Shell Crab

$7.99

Senior Meals

Senior Bite Size

$9.99

smaller shrimp but a full Flavor

Senior Clamstrips

$9.99

delicious clams cut into strips

Senior Deviled Crabs

$8.99

2 stuffed devil crabs

Senior Boiled Shrimp

$9.99

boiled with our seasons for you

Senior Shrimp

$9.99

Our Signature Shrimp

Senior Oysters

$10.99

plumb and fresh

Senior Scallops

$10.99

ocean scallops

Senior Tilapia

$9.99

fresh water fish

Senior Flounder

$9.99

nice flakey fish

Senior Catfish

$9.99

farm raised for you

Senior Snapper

$10.99

scarlet red snapper

Senior Chicken Strips

$8.99

chicken tenderloin

Senior Combo

$10.99

pick any 2

Senior Trio

$12.99

Pick any 3

Sr. Broiled Stuff Flounder

$12.99

1 Flounder stuffed with our seafood breading

Senior Platter for 2

$26.99

A sample of all of the goodies

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Fruit Punch

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Coffee

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Ocean Galley Retail

T-Shirt

$13.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15 Coach Lee Hill Blvd., Statesboro, GA 30458

Directions

