- Home
- /
- Port Bolivar
- /
- Burgers
- /
- Ocean Grille
Ocean Grille
No reviews yet
2275 Hwy 87 crystal beach, TX 77650
Crystal Beach, TX 77650
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Alligator Kickers
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Golden fries smothered with queso and topped with bacon.
Beignet (4)
Boneless 16 ct. Wings
Choose sauce Hot, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Tariyaki or Mango Habanero.
Boneless 8 ct. Wings
Choose sauce Hot, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Tariyaki or Mango Habanero.
Boudain Balls
5 Served with ranch.
Bowl Gumbo
Cajun Quesadilla
Boudin, Grilled Shrimp with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and a blend of 4 cheeses inside a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and pico.
Calamari
Tender Calamari, lightly breaded and fried. Served with marinara or ranch.
Chicken Quesadillas
Grilled Chicken with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and a blend of 4 cheeses inside a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and pico.
Chips & Queso
Tortilla chips served with creamy queso.
Chips and Salsa
Tortilla chips served with our house made salsa.
Crab Balls
5 Handmade Panko breaded crab balls. Served with homemade remoulade sauce.
Crawfish Cornbread
Buttered Louisiana Style Cornbread - 5 Squares,
Cup Gumbo
Fried Cheese Sticks
5 Breaded, lightly friend & filled with creamy mozzarella. Served with marinara or homemade ranch.
Fried Green Beans
Crispy battered fried green beans.
Fried Mushrooms
Golden friend mushrooms. Served with ranch.
Fried Pickles
Golden fried pickles. Served with ranch.
Jumbo boiled shrimp
Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
6 Fresh Gulf shrimp, lightly breaded and rolled in shredded coconut. With pina colada dipping sauce.
Regular 16 ct. Wings
Choose sauce Hot, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Tariyaki or Mango Habanero.
Regular 8 ct. Wings
Choose sauce Hot, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Tariyaki or Mango Habanero.
Sampler
Seafood Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips piled high with sautéed shrimp, crab, homemade queso, pico and sour cream.
Seafood Sampler
Shrimp & Crawfish Fondeaux
Blackened shrimp and crawfish, mushrooms and spinach in creamy cheese dip. Served with tortilla chips.
Shrimp Bites
24 Popcorn Shrimp glazed with either a Mango Habanero Sauce or a Spicy Buffalo Sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail
Fresh boiled Gulf Shrimp with spicy cocktail sauce, topped with pico.
Shrimp Kisses
4 Gulf Shrimp wrapped in bacon, stuffed with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños then fried. Served with ranch.
Shrimp Quesadillas
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, Parmesan cheese & spices. Served with tortilla chips.
Large O-Ring (12)
Burgers
Bacon Cheddar
Our Beach Bum Burger loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon.
Beach Bum
Premium patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and mustard.
Big Boy
Our Beach Bum Burger with double patties and double the cheese.
Mushroom Swiss
Our Beach Bum Burger loaded with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and mayo.
Southwest Cheese
Our Beach Bum Burger with pepper jack cheese and jalapeños.
Sandwiches and Po'Boy
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on Texas Toast w/Mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and buffalo sauce.
Chicken Club Sandwich
Fried chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon and lettuce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
New York Style Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly-sliced ribeye steak covered with grilled onions, sweet peppers and melted provolone on a hoagie.
Original Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly-sliced ribeye steak covered with grilled onions and melted Provolone or cheese sauce on a hoagie.
Patty Melt
Premium patty with melted cheese and grilled onions on Texas Toast.
Po'Boy
Choose golden fried shrimp or catfish, served on a hoagie with lettuce and tartar sauce.
Tuna Sandwich
Homemade tuna salad served on toast hoagie bun with tomato and avocado slices and homemade chips.
The Kagan
Desserts
12" Cookie Cake
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Blackberry Cobbler
Served with Ice Cream
Cheesecake
Choose from Turtle or Strawberry Cheesecake
Homemade Banana Pudding
Southern Banana Pudding with Nilla Wafers
Key Lime Pie
Peach Cobbler
Served with Ice Cream
Smore's Brownie
Fudge brownie with ice cream
Warm fudge brownie with Ice Cream
Pasta/Chicken
Blackened Chicken
Seasoned blackened chicken. Choice of 2 sides.
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken served over fettuccine in a creamy alfredo sauce with side salad and garlic toast.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand battered with white creamy gravy, 2 sides and toast.
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand battered with white creamy gravy, 2 sides and toast.
Chicken Tenders
Hand battered with white creamy gravy or ranch, BBQ or Honey Mustard, 2 sides and toast.
Grilled Shrimp Alfredo
Grilled Shrimp served over fettuccine in a creamy alfredo sauce with side salad and garlic toast.
Seafood Alfredo
Grilled fresh gulf shrimp and crab served over pasta with side salad and garlic toast.
Alfredo Pasta
Stuffed Potato
Fried Chicken
Fried chicken tenders, gravy, cheddar cheese and butter.
Fried Shrimp
Fried shrimp, provolone cheese and butter.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese and butter.
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, provolone cheese and butter.
Plano
Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, chives and butter.
Steak
Kids Menu
Pizza
Calzone
Up to 3 toppings.
Garlic cheese bread
7" Create Your Own Pizza
7" Pro Special
Pepperoni, beef, ham, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.
7" Pro Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.
7" Meat to Please
Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage and extra cheese.
7" Veggie
Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.
7" Chicken Bacon Ranch
A ranch based pizza topped with chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
7" Buffalo Chicken
Hot sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese.
7" Margarita
Olive oil, basil, tomatoes, Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella cheese.
7" Chicken Alfredo
7" Cheese
7" Breakfast
12" Breakfast
12" Buffalo Chicken
Hot sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese.
12" Chicken Alfredo
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
A ranch based pizza topped with chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
12" Create Your Own Pizza
12" Margarita
Olive oil, basil, tomatoes, Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella cheese.
12" Meat to Please
Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage and extra cheese.
12" Pro Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.
12" Pro Special
Pepperoni, beef, ham, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.
12" Veggie
Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.
12" Cheese
14" Breakfast
14" Buffalo Chicken
Hot sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese.
14" Chicken Alfredo
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
A ranch based pizza topped with chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
14" Create Your Own Pizza
14" Half n Half
14" Margarita
Olive oil, basil, tomatoes, Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella cheese.
14" Meat to Please
Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage and extra cheese.
14" Pro Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.
14" Pro Special
Pepperoni, beef, ham, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.
14" Veggie
Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.
Salad and Wraps
Caesar Salad Large
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese with a garlic Cesar dressing.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Choose grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch. All wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.
Chicken Tender Salad
Crisp mixed greens in a veggie blend, grape tomatoes, red onions with fried or grilled chicken topped with cheese and croutons.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast over fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese with a garlic Cesar dressing.
House Salad
Crisp mixed greens in a veggie blend, grape tomatoes, red onions, topped with cheese and croutons.
Shrimp Salad
Crisp mixed greens in a veggie blend, grape tomatoes, red onions with fried or grilled shrimp topped with cheese and croutons.
Shrimp Wrap
Choose grilled or fried shrimp with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch. All wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.
Seafood
Blackened Catfish
3 Filets served over dirty rice with a choice of side.
Blackened Shrimp
Shrimp over dirty rice with choice of side.
Blue Crab Cakes
2 Blue Crab Cakes served with remoulade sauce and choice of 2 sides.
Crab Stuffed Shrimp
Served with side salad and choice of 1 side.
Fish and Shrimp Combo
Fried or Grilled and hush puppies. Served with 2 sides.
Fried Catfish
3 Crispy filets, hush puppies and choice of two sides.
Fried Shrimp
8 Crispy hand breaded fresh Gulf Shrimp, hush puppies and choice of 2 sides.
Grilled Mahi Mahi with Cajun Shrimp Sauce
Grilled Mahi Mahi with Blackend Cajun Shrimp Sauce served with 2 sides.
Seafood Platter
Catfish fillets, fresh fried shrimp, shrimp kisses, jumbo stuffed shrimp, stuffed crab, hush puppies, fries, side salad and cup of gumbo. Served with homemade tartar or cocktail sauce.
Shrimp Trio
6 Fried, 6 Grilled, 2 Shrimp Kisses. Served with two sides.
Stuffed Catfish Atchafalaya
Our famous Catfish Cornbread, topped with fried Catfish Fillet covered with Atchafalaya Crawfish Queso sauce.
Sides
Tacos
A La Carte
1 Black Shrimp
Lump crab meat
One Chicken Strip Fried
One Crab Cake
One Fried Catfish
One Fried Shrimp
One Grilled Chicken Breast
One Grilled Chicken Tender
One Stuffed Shrimp
Sauce
Single Chicken Fried Chicken
Single Chicken Fried Steak
Small Grilled Shrimp
Stuffed Crab
Three Hushpuppies
Toast
Tuna Bowl
Grilled Shrimp
1 Roll
Hamburger Patty
Mahi
Artic buzz small
Article Buzz Large
Smoothie's
Lemonade
Frozen Lemonade
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
2275 Hwy 87 crystal beach, TX 77650, Crystal Beach, TX 77650