Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Seafood
Pizza

Ocean Grille

review star

No reviews yet

2275 Hwy 87 crystal beach, TX 77650

Crystal Beach, TX 77650

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Ranch Wrap
Sampler
Shrimp Wrap

Starters

Alligator Kickers

$12.95

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$8.95

Golden fries smothered with queso and topped with bacon.

Beignet (4)

$7.95

Boneless 16 ct. Wings

$17.95

Choose sauce Hot, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Tariyaki or Mango Habanero.

Boneless 8 ct. Wings

$10.95

Choose sauce Hot, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Tariyaki or Mango Habanero.

Boudain Balls

$9.95

5 Served with ranch.

Bowl Gumbo

$12.95

Cajun Quesadilla

$14.95

Boudin, Grilled Shrimp with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and a blend of 4 cheeses inside a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and pico.

Calamari

$11.95Out of stock

Tender Calamari, lightly breaded and fried. Served with marinara or ranch.

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.95

Grilled Chicken with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and a blend of 4 cheeses inside a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and pico.

Chips & Queso

$7.95

Tortilla chips served with creamy queso.

Chips and Salsa

$6.95

Tortilla chips served with our house made salsa.

Crab Balls

$10.95Out of stock

5 Handmade Panko breaded crab balls. Served with homemade remoulade sauce.

Crawfish Cornbread

$9.95

Buttered Louisiana Style Cornbread - 5 Squares,

Cup Gumbo

$6.95

Fried Cheese Sticks

$8.95

5 Breaded, lightly friend & filled with creamy mozzarella. Served with marinara or homemade ranch.

Fried Green Beans

$8.95

Crispy battered fried green beans.

Fried Mushrooms

$9.95

Golden friend mushrooms. Served with ranch.

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Golden fried pickles. Served with ranch.

Jumbo boiled shrimp

$16.95Out of stock

Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

$11.95Out of stock

6 Fresh Gulf shrimp, lightly breaded and rolled in shredded coconut. With pina colada dipping sauce.

Regular 16 ct. Wings

$17.95

Choose sauce Hot, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Tariyaki or Mango Habanero.

Regular 8 ct. Wings

$10.95

Choose sauce Hot, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Tariyaki or Mango Habanero.

Sampler

$18.95

Seafood Nachos

$14.95

Crispy tortilla chips piled high with sautéed shrimp, crab, homemade queso, pico and sour cream.

Seafood Sampler

$25.95

Shrimp & Crawfish Fondeaux

$15.95Out of stock

Blackened shrimp and crawfish, mushrooms and spinach in creamy cheese dip. Served with tortilla chips.

Shrimp Bites

$13.95

24 Popcorn Shrimp glazed with either a Mango Habanero Sauce or a Spicy Buffalo Sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95Out of stock

Fresh boiled Gulf Shrimp with spicy cocktail sauce, topped with pico.

Shrimp Kisses

$9.95

4 Gulf Shrimp wrapped in bacon, stuffed with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños then fried. Served with ranch.

Shrimp Quesadillas

$13.95

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.95

Creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, Parmesan cheese & spices. Served with tortilla chips.

Large O-Ring (12)

$14.95

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar

$10.95

Our Beach Bum Burger loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon.

Beach Bum

$8.95

Premium patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Big Boy

$11.95

Our Beach Bum Burger with double patties and double the cheese.

Mushroom Swiss

$10.95

Our Beach Bum Burger loaded with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and mayo.

Southwest Cheese

$10.95

Our Beach Bum Burger with pepper jack cheese and jalapeños.

Sandwiches and Po'Boy

BLT

$8.95

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on Texas Toast w/Mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Fried chicken breast with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and buffalo sauce.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.95

Fried chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon and lettuce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

New York Style Philly Cheese Steak

$12.95Out of stock

Thinly-sliced ribeye steak covered with grilled onions, sweet peppers and melted provolone on a hoagie.

Original Philly Cheese Steak

$11.95Out of stock

Thinly-sliced ribeye steak covered with grilled onions and melted Provolone or cheese sauce on a hoagie.

Patty Melt

$9.95

Premium patty with melted cheese and grilled onions on Texas Toast.

Po'Boy

$12.95

Choose golden fried shrimp or catfish, served on a hoagie with lettuce and tartar sauce.

Tuna Sandwich

$10.95

Homemade tuna salad served on toast hoagie bun with tomato and avocado slices and homemade chips.

The Kagan

$7.95

Desserts

12" Cookie Cake

$14.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

Blackberry Cobbler

$9.95

Served with Ice Cream

Cheesecake

$8.95

Choose from Turtle or Strawberry Cheesecake

Homemade Banana Pudding

$8.95

Southern Banana Pudding with Nilla Wafers

Key Lime Pie

$7.95Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$9.95

Served with Ice Cream

Smore's Brownie

$8.95

Fudge brownie with ice cream

$9.95

Warm fudge brownie with Ice Cream

Pasta/Chicken

Blackened Chicken

$18.95

Seasoned blackened chicken. Choice of 2 sides.

Chicken Alfredo

$19.95

Chicken served over fettuccine in a creamy alfredo sauce with side salad and garlic toast.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$18.95

Hand battered with white creamy gravy, 2 sides and toast.

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.95

Hand battered with white creamy gravy, 2 sides and toast.

Chicken Tenders

$15.95

Hand battered with white creamy gravy or ranch, BBQ or Honey Mustard, 2 sides and toast.

Grilled Shrimp Alfredo

$21.95

Grilled Shrimp served over fettuccine in a creamy alfredo sauce with side salad and garlic toast.

Seafood Alfredo

$21.95

Grilled fresh gulf shrimp and crab served over pasta with side salad and garlic toast.

Alfredo Pasta

$12.95

Stuffed Potato

Fried Chicken

$12.95Out of stock

Fried chicken tenders, gravy, cheddar cheese and butter.

Fried Shrimp

$13.96Out of stock

Fried shrimp, provolone cheese and butter.

Grilled Chicken

$12.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese and butter.

Grilled Shrimp

$13.96Out of stock

Grilled shrimp, provolone cheese and butter.

Plano

$9.95Out of stock

Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, chives and butter.

Steak

14 oz. Ribeye

$33.95

Grilled to Order. Served with side salad and choice of side.

14 oz. Ribeye Steak and Shrimp

$38.95

Grilled to over (5) Shrimp either grilled or fried. Served with side salad and choice of side.

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla with Fries

$8.95

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$8.95

Kids Tenders with Fries

$9.95

Popcorn Shrimp with Fries

$9.95

Pizza

Calzone

$14.95

Up to 3 toppings.

Garlic cheese bread

$13.95

7" Create Your Own Pizza

$9.95

7" Pro Special

$11.95

Pepperoni, beef, ham, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.

7" Pro Deluxe

$11.95

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.

7" Meat to Please

$11.95

Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage and extra cheese.

7" Veggie

$11.95

Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.

7" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.95

A ranch based pizza topped with chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

7" Buffalo Chicken

$11.95

Hot sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese.

7" Margarita

$11.95

Olive oil, basil, tomatoes, Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella cheese.

7" Chicken Alfredo

$11.95

7" Cheese

$9.95

7" Breakfast

$12.95

12" Breakfast

$15.95

12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

Hot sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese.

12" Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.95

A ranch based pizza topped with chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

12" Create Your Own Pizza

$12.95

12" Margarita

$15.95

Olive oil, basil, tomatoes, Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella cheese.

12" Meat to Please

$15.95

Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage and extra cheese.

12" Pro Deluxe

$15.95

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.

12" Pro Special

$15.95

Pepperoni, beef, ham, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.

12" Veggie

$15.95

Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.

12" Cheese

$12.95

14" Breakfast

$19.95

14" Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

Hot sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese.

14" Chicken Alfredo

$19.95

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.95

A ranch based pizza topped with chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

14" Create Your Own Pizza

$16.95

14" Half n Half

$19.95

14" Margarita

$19.95

Olive oil, basil, tomatoes, Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella cheese.

14" Meat to Please

$19.95

Pepperoni, beef, ham, Italian sausage and extra cheese.

14" Pro Deluxe

$19.95

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.

14" Pro Special

$19.95

Pepperoni, beef, ham, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.

14" Veggie

$19.95

Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and extra cheese.

Salad and Wraps

Caesar Salad Large

$11.95Out of stock

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese with a garlic Cesar dressing.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$14.95

Choose grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch. All wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.

Chicken Tender Salad

$14.95

Crisp mixed greens in a veggie blend, grape tomatoes, red onions with fried or grilled chicken topped with cheese and croutons.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast over fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese with a garlic Cesar dressing.

House Salad

$8.95

Crisp mixed greens in a veggie blend, grape tomatoes, red onions, topped with cheese and croutons.

Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Crisp mixed greens in a veggie blend, grape tomatoes, red onions with fried or grilled shrimp topped with cheese and croutons.

Shrimp Wrap

$15.95

Choose grilled or fried shrimp with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch. All wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.

Seafood

Blackened Catfish

$19.95

3 Filets served over dirty rice with a choice of side.

Blackened Shrimp

$20.95

Shrimp over dirty rice with choice of side.

Blue Crab Cakes

$23.95Out of stock

2 Blue Crab Cakes served with remoulade sauce and choice of 2 sides.

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$19.95Out of stock

Served with side salad and choice of 1 side.

Fish and Shrimp Combo

$23.95

Fried or Grilled and hush puppies. Served with 2 sides.

Fried Catfish

$19.95

3 Crispy filets, hush puppies and choice of two sides.

Fried Shrimp

$20.95

8 Crispy hand breaded fresh Gulf Shrimp, hush puppies and choice of 2 sides.

Grilled Mahi Mahi with Cajun Shrimp Sauce

$26.95

Grilled Mahi Mahi with Blackend Cajun Shrimp Sauce served with 2 sides.

Seafood Platter

$29.95Out of stock

Catfish fillets, fresh fried shrimp, shrimp kisses, jumbo stuffed shrimp, stuffed crab, hush puppies, fries, side salad and cup of gumbo. Served with homemade tartar or cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Trio

$27.95

6 Fried, 6 Grilled, 2 Shrimp Kisses. Served with two sides.

Stuffed Catfish Atchafalaya

$26.95

Our famous Catfish Cornbread, topped with fried Catfish Fillet covered with Atchafalaya Crawfish Queso sauce.

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.95

Charro Beans

$3.00

Dirty Rice

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Fries

$3.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.00

Jalapeno Corn

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.95

Side Salad

$3.00

Spicy Green Beans

$3.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$15.95

Fish Seafood Tacos

$15.95

Mahi Mahi Seafood Tacos

$19.95

Shrimp Seafood Tacos

$16.95

Steak Tacos

$17.95Out of stock

A La Carte

1 Black Shrimp

$2.95

Lump crab meat

$8.95Out of stock

One Chicken Strip Fried

$4.95

One Crab Cake

$10.95Out of stock

One Fried Catfish

$5.95

One Fried Shrimp

$3.95

One Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.95

One Grilled Chicken Tender

$4.95

One Stuffed Shrimp

$4.95Out of stock

Sauce

$0.75

Single Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.95

Single Chicken Fried Steak

$11.95

Small Grilled Shrimp

$8.95

Stuffed Crab

$6.50Out of stock

Three Hushpuppies

$2.95

Toast

$1.95

Tuna Bowl

$8.95

Grilled Shrimp

$2.95

1 Roll

$0.25

Hamburger Patty

$4.00

Mahi

$8.95

N/A Bev

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Juice

$1.99

Artic buzz small

Raspberry

$4.95

Vanilla

$4.95

Chocolate

$4.95

Birthday cake

$4.95

Cookies n cream

$4.95

Coconut

$4.95

Article Buzz Large

Raspberry

$7.95

Vanilla

$7.95

Chocolate

$7.95

Cookies n cream

$7.95

Birthday cake

$7.95

Coconut

$7.95

Smoothie's

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.95

Blueberry Smoothie

$3.95

Mango Smoothie

$3.95

Pina Colada Smoothie

$3.95

Chocolate Smoothie

$3.95

Strawberry virgin daquari

$3.95

Pina Coloda Virgin

$3.95

Mango Virgin Daquari

$3.95

Blueberry Virgin Daquari

$3.95

Lemonade

Peach

$3.95

Strawberry

$3.95

Blueberry

$3.95

Mango

$3.95

Wildberry

$3.95

Watermelon

$3.95

Raspberry

$3.95

Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Frozeh Peach Lemonade

$3.95

Frozen Mango Lemonade

$3.95

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade

$3.95

Frozen Wildberry Lemonade

$3.95

Frozen Watermelon Lemonade

$3.95

Frozen Raspberry Lemonade

$3.95

Lemonade No Flavor

$3.95

Water

Water

Bottle Water

$1.99

Delivery fee

Delivery fee

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2275 Hwy 87 crystal beach, TX 77650, Crystal Beach, TX 77650

Directions

Gallery
Ocean Grille image
Ocean Grille image
Ocean Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Galveston
orange starNo Reviews
500 Seawall Blvd Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Katie's Seafood House
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Wharf Rd Galveston, TX 77550
View restaurantnext
Salsas Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4604 Seawall Blv Galveston, TX 77551
View restaurantnext
Boyd's Cajun Grill
orange starNo Reviews
227 Dike Rd Texas City, TX 77590
View restaurantnext
Waterman's Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,578
14302 Stewart Rd Galveston, TX 77554
View restaurantnext
Someburger - 1002 DECKER DR
orange star4.4 • 1,058
1002 DECKER DR Baytown, TX 77520
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Crystal Beach
Galveston
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston