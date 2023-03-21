Ocean Palace Ocean Palace

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ocean Palace

review star

No reviews yet

11215 Bellaire Blvd

Houston, TX 77072

Popular Items

Shrimp & Pork Dumpling (Shu Mai)
Shrimp Dumpling (Har Gow)
Rice Noodle Roll with Shrimp

Dim Sum Menu

Special Dim Sum

Ginseng & Shrimp Dumpling

$10.25

Sâm Há Cào 人 参 蝦 餃

Truffle Pork Soup Dumplings

$10.25

3 pieces. Truffle Xiao Long Bao 松 露 小 籠 包

Pork Soup Dumpings

$6.75

Xiao Long Báo 小籠包

Truffle Shrimp & Pork Shu Mai

$10.25

3 pieces. Truffle Xíu Mại 松 露 燒賣

Steamed Dim Sum

Shrimp & Pork Dumpling (Shu Mai)

$6.75

Xíu Mại 燒 賣

Shrimp Shu Mai

$6.75

Xíu Mại Tôm 蝦 燒 賣

Shu Mai with Quail Egg

$6.75

Xiu Mai Trung Cut 鹌鹑蛋烧卖

Chicken and Mushroom Shu Mai

$5.75

Xiu Mai Ga Nam 鸡肉香菇烧卖

Shrimp Dumpling (Har Gow)

$6.75

Ha Cao 晶瑩鲜蝦餃

Abalone & Shrimp Dumpling

$8.25

Xiu Mai Abalone 鮑 魚 燒 賣

Shrimp & Crab Stick Dumpling

$6.75

Banh Xép Thuy Tinh 水 晶 包

Shrimp with Chives Dumpling

$6.75

Banh Xếp Tôm Hẹ Hấp 鮮 蝦 韭 菜 餃

Sea Scallop Dumpling

$6.75

Bánh Xép Scallop Hấp 鳳 凰 帶 子 餃

Steamed Cuttlefish in Curry Sauce

$6.75

Ca Ri Muc Hap 咖喱墨鱼仔

Pork & Peanut Dumpling

$5.75

Bánh Xép Trièu Châu 潮 州 蒸 粉 果

Beef Tripe with Turnip

$6.75

Lòng Bỏ 五 香 牛 雜

Beef Short Rib

$6.75

Bò Tiêu Đen 黑 椒 牛 仔 骨

Chicken Feet with Black Bean Sauce

$5.75

Chân Gà Tàu Xì 豉 汁 蒸 鳳 爪

Pork Ribs with Black Bean Sauce

$5.75

Sưòn Háp Tàu Xì 豉 汁 蒸 排 骨

Beef Ball

$5.75

Bò Viên Hấp 鮮竹 牛 肉 球

Tofu Pork Roll with Oyster Sauce

$5.75

Dàu Hào Thịt Cuón Lá Tàu Hửky 蠔 油 鮮 竹 卷

Beef Tripe with Shredded Ginger

$5.75

Lá Sách Gùng Hành 薑 蔥 牛 百 葉

Sticky Rice with Meat in Lotus Leaf

$6.75

Xôi Gà Háp Gói Lá Sen 荷 香 糯 米 雞

Chicken Feet & Pork Ribs Rice

$8.25

Cơm Sừơn Chân Gà Háp 鳳 爪 排 骨 飯

Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce

$8.25

Căi Làn Dàu Hào 蠔 油 芥 籣

Pork Blood with Chives

$6.75Out of stock

Huyét Heo 韭 菜 豬 红

Steamed Rice Noodle

Rice Noodle Roll w/ BBQ Pork

$6.75

Bánh Cuốn Xá Xíu 蜜 汁 叉 燒 腸 粉

Rice Noodle Roll with Shrimp

$6.75

Bánh Cuốn Tôm 鮮 蝦 滑 腸 粉

Rice Noodle Roll w/ Sea Scallop

$6.75

Bánh Cuốn Xá Scallop 翡 翠 帶 子 腸 粉

Rice Noodle Roll w/ Dried Shrimp

$6.75

Bánh Cuốn Tôm Khô Chiên 蔥 花 蝦 米 腸

Roast Duck Rice Noodle Roll

$7.75

Banh Cuon Vit Quay 烧鸭肠粉

Rice Noodle Roll w/ Shrimp & Breadstick

$7.75

Bánh Cuốn Tôm Dảu Cha Quảy 鲜 蝦 炸 两

Rice Noodle Roll wtih Beef

$6.75

Bánh Cuốn Bò 香 茜 牛 肉 腸 粉

Rice Noodle Roll w/ Fried Breadstick & Dried Shrimp

$6.75

Bánh Cuốn Dàu Cha Quảy 香 滑 炸 兩

Plain Rice Noodle Roll

$5.75

Bánh Cuốn Không Nhận 齋 腸 粉

Softshell Crab Rice Noodle Roll

$10.25

Banh Cuon Cua Lot 软壳蟹肠粉

Fried Dim Sum

Fried Crispy Egg Roll

$5.75

Chả Giò Thit Chiên 脆 皮 炸 春 卷

Fried Pork Puff

$5.75

Bánh Nếp Nhân Thịt Chiên 安 蝦 鹹 水 角

Pan Fried Stuffed Bell Pepper

$6.75

Tôm Dòn Ớt Xanh 百 花 釀 青 椒

Stuffed Eggplant w/ Black Bean Sauce

$6.75

Cà Tím Dòn Tôm Chiên 百 花 釀 茄 子

Fried Taro Puff

$5.75

Bánh Khoai Môn Chiên Dòn 蜂 巢 香 芋 角

Fried Clab Claw

$8.25

Càng Cua Lăng Bột Chiên 百 花 炸 蟹 鉗

Pan Fried Pork and Shrimp Bun

$7.75

Banh Bao Chien Thit Tom 生煎包 (猪肉和蝦)

Pan Fried Turnip Cake

$5.75

Bánh Cử Cải Chiên 腊味萝卜糕

Pan Fried Fish Cake

$6.75

Chả Cá Chiên 煎 魚 餅

Pan Fried Tofu Sheet Roll

$5.75

Đậu Hủ Ky Chay 香 煎 斋 腐 皮 卷

Pan Fried Pot Sticker

$5.75

Bánh Xép Thịt Chiên 煎 鮮 肉 窩 貼

Fried Crispy Shrimp Egg Roll

$6.75

Chã Giò Tôm Chiên 脆 皮 蝦 春 卷

Pan Fried Shrimp & Chives Dumpling

$6.75

Bánh Hẹ 香 煎 韭 菜 餃

Fried Shrimp Ball

$7.75

Tôm Viên Chiên 金 絲 炸 蝦 丸

Fried Shrimp Dumpling

$6.75

Bánh Xép Tôm Chiên 沙 律 明 蝦 角

Bao

Steamed BBQ Pork Bao

$5.75

Bánh Bao Xáo Xíu Háp 蜜 汁 叉 燒 包

Steamed Mushroom & Chicken Bao

$5.75

Bánh Bao Gà Đông Cô Hấp 北 菇 雞 包

Steamed Custard Cream Bao

$4.50

Bánh Bao Ca Dé Hấp 奶 皇 包

Steamed Salted Egg Lava Bun

$6.75

Banh Trung Muoi Hap 蒸流沙包

Snow Capped BBQ Pork Bao

$5.75

Tuyết Sơn Bánh Bao Xáo Xíu 雪 山 餐 包

Baked Salted Egg Lava Bao

$6.75

Banh Thom Trung Muoi Chien 菠 蘿 流 沙 包

Baked BBQ Pork Bao

$5.75

Bánh Bao Xáo Xíu 叉 燒 餐 包

Baked Custard Cream Bao

$4.50

Bánh Thom Ca Dé 菠 蘿 奶 皇 包

Congee

Congee with Fish Fillet

$10.95

Cháo Cá 魚 片 粥

Congee with Beef and Lettuce

$10.95

Cháo Thịt Bò Salad 生 菜 牛 肉 粥

Congee with Pork and Preserved Egg

$8.25

Chao Thịt Hột Vịt Băp Thảo 皮 蛋 瘦 肉 粥

Plain Congee with Toppings

$6.95

Fried Bread Stick

$3.25

Dessert

Egg Custard Tart

$5.75

Sweet Sesame Ball

$4.50

Bánh Cam 香 麻 煎 堆 仔

Durian Puff

$10.25Out of stock

Banh Sau Rieng Chien 榴莲酥

Coconut & Red Bean Pudding

$4.50

Bánh Dứa Đậu Đỏ 椰 汁 红 豆 糕

Sweet Tofu with Ginger Syrup

$5.75

Đậu Hủ Đường 香 滑 豆 腐 花

Taro Dessert

$35.00

Kitchen Menu

Soup

Crab and Fish Maw Soup

$13.95

Súp Cua Bong Bóng Cá 蟹肉魚肚羹

Minced Beef with Egg White Soup

$11.95

Súp Thịt Bò Tây Hồ 西湖牛肉羹

Hot and Sour Soup

$10.95

Súp Chua Cay (Kinh Đô) 京都酸辣湯

Egg Drop Soup

$10.95

Súp Trứng 蛋花湯

Salted Egg Mustard Green Soup

$11.95

Sup Trung Muoi Cai Be Xanh 咸蛋芥菜肉片湯

Lobster/Crab

Fried Lobster in Salt & Pepper Seasoning

$28.95

Tôm Hùm Rang Muối Ớt 椒鹽焗龍蝦

Fried Lobster in Dry Garlic

$28.95

Tôm Hùm Xào Kiểu Tỏi Khô 干蒜茸炒龙虾

Lobster with Ginger Scallion Sauce

$28.95

Tôm Hùm Xào Gừng Hành 薑蔥焗龍蝦

Fried Lobster in Black Pepper Butter

$28.95

Tôm Hùm Xào Bơ Tiêu Đen 黑胡椒牛油 龍 蝦

Fried Lobster with Salted Egg Yolk

$28.95

Tôm Hùm Xào Trứng Muối 金沙焗龙虾

Fried Dungeness in Salt & Pepper Seasoning

$45.95

Cua Rang Muối 椒鹽焗大蟹

Fried Dungeness with Ginger Scallion Sauce

$45.95

Cua Xào Gừng Hành 薑葱焗大蟹

Fried Dungeness Crab in Dry Garlic

$45.95

Cua Xào Kiểu Tỏi Khô 干蒜茸炒肉蚧

Dungeness Crab with Salted Egg Yolk

$45.95

Cua Xào Trứng Muối 金沙焗大蟹

Steamed Dungeness Crab with Fried Rice

$53.95

Cơm (Cua Gói Lá Sen) 荷葉大蟹飯

Seafood

Deep Fried Oysters

$14.95

Hàu Lăng Bột Chiên 酥炸生蠔

Sauted Oysters with Ginger Scallion Sauce

$14.95

Hàu Xào Gừng Hành 薑蔥生蠔

Sauteed Clams with Thai Basil Sauce

$11.95

Nghêu Xào Lá Quế 九層塔炒蜆

Sauteed Clams with Black Bean Sauce

$11.95

Nghêu Xào Tương Đen 豉汁炒蜆

Sauteed Shrimp with Scrambled Eggs

$11.95

Tôm Xào Trứng 滑蛋鮮蝦球

Walnut Shrimp

$11.95

Tôm Xào Hồ Đào 核桃蜜汁蝦球

Salt and Pepper Fish Fillet

$10.95

Cá Fillet Rang Muối  椒鹽斑塊

Salt and Pepper Squid

$11.95

Mực Rang Muối Ớt 椒鹽鮮魷

Steamed Fish Fillet with Black Bean Sauce

$10.95

Cá Hấp Tương Đen 豉汁篜斑球

Pan-Fried Great Arctic Sole

$15.95

Ca Lưỡi Trâu Chiên Giòn 煎封原條龍利

Tofu

Ma Po Tofu

$10.95

Đậu Hủ Xào Thịt Heo Xay 麻婆豆腐

Salt and Pepper Tofu

$10.95

Đậu Hủ Rang Muối Ớt 椒鹽焗豆腐

Clay Pot

Lamb Clay Pot

$17.95

Thịt Dê Tay Cầm 枝竹羊腩煲

Beef Short Ribs & Eggplant Clay Pot

$15.95

Sườn Bò Cà Tím Tay Cầm 茄子牛仔骨煲

Seafood with Japanese Tofu Clay Pot

$17.95

Đậu Hủ Đồ Biển Tay Cầm 玉子豆腐海鲜煲

Poultry

Peking Duck 2 Course

$49.95

Vịt Bắc Kinh (Ăn 2 món) 北京片皮鴨(二吃)

Roasted Duck

$17.95

Vịt Quay 明爐烤鴨

Steamed Chicken with Ginger and Scallion

$16.95

Gà Hấp Gừng Hành 薑蔥霸皇雞

Kung Pao Chicken

$10.95

Gà Xào Sauce Kung Pao 宮保炒雞球

General Tso Chicken

$10.95

Gà General Tso 佐宗棠雞

Extra Buns

$5.00

Pork/Beef

Pork Ribs in Peking Sauce

$10.95

Sườn Kinh Đô 京都焗肉排

Salt and Pepper Pork Ribs

$10.95

Sườn Heo Rang Muối Ớt 椒鹽焗肉排

Fried Pork Intestines

$11.95

Ruot Heo Chien Gion 酥炸大腸

Sweet and Sour Pork

$10.95

Thịt Heo Xào Chua Ngọt 菠蘿咕嚕肉

Pan Fried Beef Fillet with Black Pepper Sauce

$13.95

Bò Bít Tết Tiêu Đen 黑椒焗牛柳

Shaking Beef

$13.95

Wok-Tossed Beef Cubes with Vinaigrette Salad. Bò Lúc Lắc 法式牛仔粒

Sauteed Beef with Broccoli

$11.95

Bò Xào Cải Làn 芥籣炒牛肉

Vegetable

Sauteed Baby Bok Choy with Garlic

$9.95

Cải Lùn Xào Tỏi 蒜容白菜苗

Sauteed Kale with Garlic

$9.95

Cải Xoăn Xào Tỏi 蒜容甘藍菜

Sauteed Green Beans with Ground Pork

$9.95

Đậu Que Xào Thịt Nạc Xay 干扁四季豆

Sauteed Snow Pea Leaves with Garlic

$12.95

La Dau Ha Lan Xao Hanh Toi 蒜蓉豆苗

Sauteed Okra with Salted Egg

$9.95

Đậu Bắp Xào Trứng Muối 金沙秋葵

Chinese Spinach with Bean Curd Sauce

$11.95

Rau Muống Xào Chao 腐乳通菜

Chilled Marinated Cucumber with Garlic Sauce

$7.95

Dưa Leo Chua Cay 醬青瓜

Rice and Noodles

Pan Fried Soy Sauce Noodles

$8.95

Mi Xao Si Dau 豉 油 皇 炒 麵

House Special Crispy Fried Egg Noodle

$12.95

Mi Xao Gion Dac Biet 招牌炒麵

Crispy Fried Egg Noodle with Seafood

$11.95

Mi Xao Gion Do Bien 海鮮炒麵

Crispy Fried Egg Noodles with Beef & Vegetable

$11.95

Mi Xao Gion Bo Cai Lan 芥籣牛肉炒麵

Rice Noodle with Beef

$11.95

Hu Tieu Xao Bo 牛肉河粉

Rice Noodle with Beef & Black Bean Sauce

$11.95

Hu Tieu Xao Ot Tuong Den 豉椒牛河

Rice Noodle with Beef & Chinese Broccoli

$11.95

Hu Tieu Xao Bo Cai Lan 芥籣牛河

Singapore Style Noodle with Pork, Shrimp and Egg

$11.95

Bun Xao Singapore 星州炒米粉

Special Fried Rice

$11.95

Com Chien Duong Chau 楊州炒飯

Chicken Fried Rice with Salted Fish

$12.95

Com Chien Ga Ca Man 咸魚雞粒炒飯

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.95

Com Chien Tom 蝦炒飯

Shrimp & Dried Scallop Fried Rice

$12.95

Com Chien Tom Va Scallop Kho 瑤柱蝦球蛋白炒飯

Mixed Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95

Com Chien Cai Thap Cam 什菜炒饭

White Rice

$1.00+

Family Pack

Family Pack

$45.00

Drinks

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Acqua Panna Water

$3.50

Perrier

$7.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Soy Bean Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Watermelon Juice

$6.00

Fresh Young Coconut

$6.00

Open Drink 5

$5.00

Open Drink 6

$6.00

Open Drink 7

$7.00

Open Drink 8

$8.00

Hot Tea

Puer Hot Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Hot Tea

$3.50

Oolong Hot Tea

$3.50

Chrysanthemum Hot Tea

$3.50

Dragonwell Green Tea

$5.75

Genmaicha Green Tea

$5.75

Moneky Pick Jasmine Tea

$5.75

Iron Goddess Oolong Tea

$5.75

Ginger Tea

$5.75

Earl Grey Tea

$5.75

Hot Water for Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11215 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

