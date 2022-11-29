Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Ocean Pho #2 - Ocean Pho Mountain Grove Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

27471 San Bernardino Ave

#200

Redlands, CA 92374

Order Again

Popular Items

15. Pho W/ Slices of Steak
16. Shredded Chicken Pho
152. Vegetarian Pho Noodle Soup W/ Vegetables

Appetizers (#A1-A15)

A-1. Egg Rolls

$4.25

A-2. Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls

$4.25

A-3. Grilled Pork Paste Rolls

$4.25

A-4. Grilled Beef Rolls

$4.25

A-5. Shredded Pork Rolls

$4.25

A-6. Fried Calamari

$9.99

A-7. Crispy Fried Chicken Wings

$9.99

A-8. Black Peppered Fried Chicken Wings W/ Lime

$9.99

A-9. Spicy Fried Chicken Wings W/ Lime

$9.99

A-10. Crispy Tofu

$9.49

A-11. Vietnamese Crepes

$11.99

A-12. Vietmanese Salad

$10.99

A-13. Shredded Chicken Cabbage Salad

$10.99

A-14. Fried wonton

$9.49

Pho (#1-22)

1. Special Combo Slices of Steak, Flank, Brisket, Tendon, Tripe & Beef Meatballs

$13.99

2. Oxtail Pho

$13.99

3. Filet Mignon Pho

$13.99

4. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank, Brisket, Tendon & Tripe

$13.00

5. Pho W/ Slices of Lean Meat, Flank, Fatty Brisket, Tendon & Tripe

$13.00

6. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank & Fatty Brisket

$12.50

7. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank & Tendon

$12.50

8. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank & Tripe

$12.50

9. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Flank

$12.50

10. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Tendon

$12.50

11. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Tripe

$12.50

12. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Lean Meat

$12.50

13. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Beef Meatballs

$12.50

14. Beef Meatballs Pho

$12.00

15. Pho W/ Slices of Steak

$12.00

16. Shredded Chicken Pho

$12.00

17. Shrimp Pho

$12.50

18. Fish Balls Pho

$12.00

19. Pho Seafood Combo W/ Shrimp, Squid, Fish Balls & Imitation Crab

$13.50

20. Pho W/ Only Rice Noodles

$8.99

21. Fish Pho

$12.00

22. Chicken Leg Pho

$12.00

Rice or Egg Noodle Soup (#23-37)

23. Noodle Soup Combination

$13.99

24. Noodle Soup W/ Wonton & BBQ Pork

$13.99

25. Noodle Soup Seafood Combination

$13.99

26. Noodle Soup Beef Stew

$13.99

27. Noodle Soup with Crispy Chicken Leg Quarter

$12.99

28. Noodle Soup with Beef Meatballs

$12.99

29. Large Round Vemicelli W/ Beef Shank, Shrimp Paste, Pork Hock & Pork Blood in Spicy Soup

$13.00

30. Vermicelli with Tofu, Tomato, Pork Blood, Pork Loin, Shrimp Paste & Shrimp Sauce

$13.00

31. Fermented Vietnamese Thick Soup with Vermicelli Shrimp and Fish Filet

$13.00

32. Vermicelli Fish Filet Soup

$13.00

33. Chicken Curry Vermicelli

$12.99

34. Special Combo Udon W/ Shrimp, Shrimp Paste, Pork Loin & Pork Hock (Viet Style)

$13.50

35. Udon Soup W/ Shredded Chicken or Chicken Leg Quarter

$12.99

36. Udon Soup W/ Shrimp & Imitation Crab

$13.00

37. Udon Soup W/ Seafood Combination

$13.99

Rice Porridge (#38-43)

38. Combination Rice Porridge

$13.99

39. Chicken Rice Porridge

$12.99

40. Seafood Rice Porridge

$13.99

41. Beef Rice Porridge

$12.99

42. Shrimp Rice Porridge

$12.99

43. Fish Rice Porridge

$12.99

Vermicelli (#44-53)

44. Vermicelli W/ Shredded Pork Skin, Charbroiled Pork, Egg Roll, Bean Curd Shrimp Cake

$14.99

45. Charbroiled Pork Vermicelli

$12.99

46. Charbroiled Beef Vermicelli

$12.99

47. Charbroiled Chicken Vermicelli

$12.99

48. Vermicelli W/ Charbroiled Chicken & Egg Roll

$12.99

49. Sauteed Chicken W/ Pepper and Lemon Grass Vermicelli

$12.99

50. Sauteed Beef Vermicelli

$12.99

51. Vermicelli W/ Shredded Pork Skin, Charbroiled Pork & Egg Roll

$13.99

52. Vermicelli W/ Charbroiled Shrimp, Pork & Egg Roll

$13.99

53. Vermicelli W/ Charbroiled Pork & Bean Curd Shrimp Cake

$13.99

Steam Rice/Broken Rice (#54-79)

54. Rice W/ Charbroiled Pork

$12.99

55. Rice W/ Charbroiled Pork Chop

$12.99

56. Rice W/ Charbroiled Chicken

$12.99

57. Rice W/ Charbroiled Beef

$12.99

58. Rice W/ Roasted Chicken

$12.99

59. Red Fried Rice W/ Roasted Cornish Hen & Fried Egg

$13.99

60. Rice W/ Spicy Chicken Sauteed With Lemongrass & Onion

$12.99

61. Rice W/ Sauteed Shrimp, Chicken and Broccoli

$13.99

62. Rice W/ Crispy Chicken Leg Quarter

$12.99

63. Rice W/ Shredded Pork Skin, Egg Cake & Charbroiled Pork

$13.49

64. Rice W/ Shredded Pork Skin, Egg Cake & Charbroiled Pork Chop

$13.49

65. Rice W/ Charbroiled Pork and Bean Curd Shrimp Cake

$13.99

66. Rice W/ Charbroiled Pork Chop & Bean Curd Shrimp Cake

$13.99

67. Special Combination Rice W/ Shredded Pork Skin, Baked Egg Cake, Charbroiled Pork, Bean Curd Shrimp Cake & Egg Roll

$14.99

68. Rice W/ Sauteed Diced Filet Mignon W/ Onion (French Style)

$14.99

69. Korean B.B.Q. Short Ribs

$14.99

70. Korean B.B.Q. Short Ribs and Chicken

$14.99

71. Beef Broccoli

$12.99

72. Stir Fried Fish Filet W/ Chinese Broccoli

$13.99

74. Rice W/ Orange Chicken (Fried Rice +$1.50)

$12.99

75. Combination Rice Kung Pao

$13.99

76. Rice W/ Kung Pao Chicken

$12.99

77. Rice W/ Kung Pao Beef

$12.99

78. Rice W/ Kung Pao Shrimp

$12.99

79. Rice W/ Kung Pao Seafood (Fried Rice +$1.50)

$13.99

Fried Rice (#80-88)

80. Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

81. Beef Fried Rice

$12.99

82. B.B.Q. Pork Fried Rice

$12.99

83. Chinese Sausage Fried Rice

$12.99

84. Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.99

85. Seafood Combination Fried Rice

$13.99

86. Combination Fried Rice W/ Shrimp, Beef, Chicken & Pork

$13.99

87. Plain Fried Rice (No Meat)

$9.00

88. Salted Fish Fried Rice

$12.99

PF Rice Noodle (Crispy) (#89-93)

89. Pan Fried Rice Noodle Combination

$14.99

90. Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Chicken

$13.49

91. Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Beef

$13.49

92. Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Shrimp

$13.49

93. Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Seafood

$14.99

PF Rice Noodle (Soft) (#94-98)

94. Pan Fried Rice Noodle Combination

$14.99

95. Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Chicken

$13.49

96. Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Beef

$13.49

97. Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Shrimp

$13.49

98. Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Seafood

$14.99

PF Chow Fun Noodle (#99-103)

99. Pan Fried Chow Fun Noodle Combination

$14.99

100. Pan Fried Chow Fun Noodle W/ Chicken

$13.49

101. Pan Fried Chow Fun Noodle W/ Beef

$13.49

102. Pan Fried Chow Fun Noodle W/ Shrimp

$13.49

103. Pan Fried Chow Fun Noodle W/ Seafood

$14.99

PF Chow Fun Noodle W/ Basil (#104-108)

104. Pan Fried Chow Fun Noodle Combination Basil

$14.99

105. Pan Fried Chow Fun Noodle W/ Chicken Basil

$13.49

106. Pan Fried Chow Fun Noodle W/ Beef Basil

$13.49

107. Pan Fried Chow Fun Noodle W/ Shrimp Basil

$13.49

108. Pan Fried Chow Fun Noodle W/ Seafood Basil

$14.99

PF Chow Fun Noodle W/ Sate (#109-113)

109. Pan Fried Chow Fun Noodle Combination Sate

$14.99

110. Pan Fried Chow Fun Noodle W/ Chicken Sate

$13.49

111. Pan Fried Chow Fun Noodle W/ Beef Sate

$13.49

112. Pan Fried Chow Fun Noodle W/ Shrimp Sate

$13.49

113. Pan Fried Chow Fun Noodle W/ Seafood Sate

$14.99

PF Egg Noodle (Crispy) (#114-118)

114. Pan Fried Egg Noodle Combination

$14.99

115. Pan Fried Egg Noodle W/ Chicken

$13.49

116. Pan Fried Egg Noodle W/ Beef

$13.49

117. Pan Fried Egg Noodle W/ Shrimp

$13.49

118. Pan Fried Egg Noodle W/ Seafood

$14.99

PF Egg Noodle (Soft) (#119-123)

119. Pan Fried Egg Noodle Combination

$14.99

120. Pan Fried Egg Noodle W/ Chicken

$13.49

121. Pan Fried Egg Noodle W/ Beef

$13.49

122. Pan Fried Egg Noodle W/ Shrimp

$13.49

123. Pan Fried Egg Noodle W/ Seafood

$14.99

PF Egg Noodle W/ Sate (#124-128)

124. Pan Fried Egg Noodle Combination W/ Sate

$14.99

125. Pan Fried Egg Noodle W/ Chicken Sate

$13.49

126. Pan Fried Egg Noodle W/ Beef Sate

$13.49

127. Pan Fried Egg Noodle W/ Shrimp Sate

$13.49

128. Pan Fried Egg Noodle W/ Seafood Sate

$14.99

House Specials (#129-132)

129. Charbroiled Pork W/ Tiny Vermicelli Wrap

$12.99

130. Bean Curd Shrimp Cake W/ Tiny Vermicelli Wrap

$13.49

131. Charbroiled Pork & Bean Curd Shrimp Cake W/ Tiny Vermicelli Wrap

$13.99

132. Charbroiled Pork Paste & Bean Curd Shrimp Cake W/ Tiny Vermicelli Wrap

$13.99

Vegetarian Dishes (#133-153)

133. Vegetarian Egg Rolls

$4.25

134. Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$4.25

135. Crispy Fried Tofu

$9.99

136. Vegetarian Salad

$10.49

137. Vegetarian Vietnamese Crepes

$11.99

138. Fried Rice W/ Veggie Meat

$12.99

139. Veggie Ham Kung Pao W/ Steamed Rice

$12.99

140. Chop Suey W/ Steamed Rice

$12.99

141. Sauteed Tofu, Lemongrass & Onions Served W/ Steamed Rice

$12.99

142. Vegetarian Egg Rolls W/ Vermicelli

$12.99

143. Sauteed Tofu, Lemongrass & Onions W/ Vermicelli

$12.99

144. Crispy Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Mixed Vegetables

$14.99

145. Soft Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Mixed Vegetables

$14.99

146. Stir Fried Chow Fun W/ Broccoli, Baby Bok Choy, Celery, Carrot, Onion & Baby Corn

$13.99

147. Stir Fried Chow Fun W/ Bell Pepper, Sate, Jalapenos, Carrot, Celery, Onion & Baby Corn

$13.99

148. Stir Fried Chow Fun W/ Bell Pepper, Sate, Jalapenos, Carrot, Celery, Onion & Baby Corn

$13.99

149. Stir Fried Egg Noodle W/ Broccoli, Baby Bok Choy, Celery, Carrot, Onion & Baby Corn (Crispy Noodle)

$13.99

150. Chow Mein W/ Broccoli, Baby Bok Choy, Celery, Carrot, Onion & Baby Corn (Soft Noodle)

$13.99

151. Stir Fried Chow Fun W/ Bell Pepper, Sate, Jalapenos, Carrot, Celery, Onion & Baby Corn

$13.99

152. Vegetarian Pho Noodle Soup W/ Vegetables

$13.99

153. Veggie Curry W/ Vermicelli

$12.99

French Bread Sandwiches (#154-159)

154. B.B.Q. Beef Sandwich

$7.99

155. B.B.Q. Pork Sandwich

$7.99

156. B.B.Q. Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

157. Beef Stew Served in a Bowl W/ French Bread

$13.99

158. Curry Bowl W/ French Bread

$12.99

Extra Steamed Rice

$3.00

BEEF BROTH -big bowl (SUP BO PHO DE RIENG)

$5.49

VEGGIE BROTH -big bowl (SUP CHAY PHO DE RIENG)

$5.49

CHICKEN BROTH -big bowl (SUP GA PHO DE RIENG)

$5.49

159. B.B.Q. Veggie Sandwich W/ Fried Tofu

$6.49

Summer Special

Dragon Pan (Com Tay Cam)

$9.99

Rocket Shrimp (Tom Hoa Tien)

$6.99

Pad Thai

$13.99

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Milk Based Smoothies

Taro Smoothie

$5.00

Coconut Smoothie

$5.00

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.00

Durian Smoothie

$5.00

Red Bean Smoothie

$5.00

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$5.00

Mixed Milked Based Smoothie

$5.00

Juice Based Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Mango Smoothie

$5.00

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.00

Peach Smoothie

$5.00

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.00

Green Bean Smoothie

$5.00

Green Apple Smoothie

$5.00

Mixed Juice Smoothie

$5.00

Other

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Hot Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00

Milk Tea

$4.99

Thai Iced Tea

$4.99

Sparkling Salty Lemonade (SO-DA CHANH MUOI)

$4.49

Preserved Plum Lemonade (XI MUOI)

$4.49

Lemonade

$4.49

Bottled Water

$1.25

Add Ons

Ice Cream Macaron

$3.50

Big Bowl of Beef Pho Soup (SUP BO DE RIENG)

$5.00

Big Bowl of Chicken Pho Soup (SUP GA DE RIENG)

$5.00

Big Bowl of Veggie Pho Soup (SUP CHAY DE RIENG)

$5.00

Side of Fried Rice (COM CHIEN)

$5.00

White Onion with Vinegar (HANH GIAM)

$1.00

Fried Egg (TRUNG CHIEN OP LA)

$1.50

Side of White Rice

$2.50

Extra Rice Noodles

$2.50

Extra Vegetables

$4.00

Substitute Egg Noodle

$1.50

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ocean Pho's recipes have been handed down from generation to generation so that we can provide you with the strong and aromatic flavors associated with Vietnamese food.

Website

Location

27471 San Bernardino Ave, #200, Redlands, CA 92374

Directions

Gallery
Ocean Pho #2 image
Ocean Pho #2 image

