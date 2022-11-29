- Home
- /
- Redlands
- /
- Vietnamese
- /
- Ocean Pho #2 - Ocean Pho Mountain Grove Plaza
Vietnamese
Ocean Pho #2 - Ocean Pho Mountain Grove Plaza
No reviews yet
27471 San Bernardino Ave
#200
Redlands, CA 92374
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers (#A1-A15)
A-1. Egg Rolls
$4.25
A-2. Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls
$4.25
A-3. Grilled Pork Paste Rolls
$4.25
A-4. Grilled Beef Rolls
$4.25
A-5. Shredded Pork Rolls
$4.25
A-6. Fried Calamari
$9.99
A-7. Crispy Fried Chicken Wings
$9.99
A-8. Black Peppered Fried Chicken Wings W/ Lime
$9.99
A-9. Spicy Fried Chicken Wings W/ Lime
$9.99
A-10. Crispy Tofu
$9.49
A-11. Vietnamese Crepes
$11.99
A-12. Vietmanese Salad
$10.99
A-13. Shredded Chicken Cabbage Salad
$10.99
A-14. Fried wonton
$9.49
Pho (#1-22)
1. Special Combo Slices of Steak, Flank, Brisket, Tendon, Tripe & Beef Meatballs
$13.99
2. Oxtail Pho
$13.99
3. Filet Mignon Pho
$13.99
4. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank, Brisket, Tendon & Tripe
$13.00
5. Pho W/ Slices of Lean Meat, Flank, Fatty Brisket, Tendon & Tripe
$13.00
6. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank & Fatty Brisket
$12.50
7. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank & Tendon
$12.50
8. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank & Tripe
$12.50
9. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Flank
$12.50
10. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Tendon
$12.50
11. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Tripe
$12.50
12. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Lean Meat
$12.50
13. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Beef Meatballs
$12.50
14. Beef Meatballs Pho
$12.00
15. Pho W/ Slices of Steak
$12.00
16. Shredded Chicken Pho
$12.00
17. Shrimp Pho
$12.50
18. Fish Balls Pho
$12.00
19. Pho Seafood Combo W/ Shrimp, Squid, Fish Balls & Imitation Crab
$13.50
20. Pho W/ Only Rice Noodles
$8.99
21. Fish Pho
$12.00
22. Chicken Leg Pho
$12.00
Rice or Egg Noodle Soup (#23-37)
23. Noodle Soup Combination
$13.99
24. Noodle Soup W/ Wonton & BBQ Pork
$13.99
25. Noodle Soup Seafood Combination
$13.99
26. Noodle Soup Beef Stew
$13.99
27. Noodle Soup with Crispy Chicken Leg Quarter
$12.99
28. Noodle Soup with Beef Meatballs
$12.99
29. Large Round Vemicelli W/ Beef Shank, Shrimp Paste, Pork Hock & Pork Blood in Spicy Soup
$13.00
30. Vermicelli with Tofu, Tomato, Pork Blood, Pork Loin, Shrimp Paste & Shrimp Sauce
$13.00
31. Fermented Vietnamese Thick Soup with Vermicelli Shrimp and Fish Filet
$13.00
32. Vermicelli Fish Filet Soup
$13.00
33. Chicken Curry Vermicelli
$12.99
34. Special Combo Udon W/ Shrimp, Shrimp Paste, Pork Loin & Pork Hock (Viet Style)
$13.50
35. Udon Soup W/ Shredded Chicken or Chicken Leg Quarter
$12.99
36. Udon Soup W/ Shrimp & Imitation Crab
$13.00
37. Udon Soup W/ Seafood Combination
$13.99
Rice Porridge (#38-43)
Vermicelli (#44-53)
44. Vermicelli W/ Shredded Pork Skin, Charbroiled Pork, Egg Roll, Bean Curd Shrimp Cake
$14.99
45. Charbroiled Pork Vermicelli
$12.99
46. Charbroiled Beef Vermicelli
$12.99
47. Charbroiled Chicken Vermicelli
$12.99
48. Vermicelli W/ Charbroiled Chicken & Egg Roll
$12.99
49. Sauteed Chicken W/ Pepper and Lemon Grass Vermicelli
$12.99
50. Sauteed Beef Vermicelli
$12.99
51. Vermicelli W/ Shredded Pork Skin, Charbroiled Pork & Egg Roll
$13.99
52. Vermicelli W/ Charbroiled Shrimp, Pork & Egg Roll
$13.99
53. Vermicelli W/ Charbroiled Pork & Bean Curd Shrimp Cake
$13.99
Steam Rice/Broken Rice (#54-79)
54. Rice W/ Charbroiled Pork
$12.99
55. Rice W/ Charbroiled Pork Chop
$12.99
56. Rice W/ Charbroiled Chicken
$12.99
57. Rice W/ Charbroiled Beef
$12.99
58. Rice W/ Roasted Chicken
$12.99
59. Red Fried Rice W/ Roasted Cornish Hen & Fried Egg
$13.99
60. Rice W/ Spicy Chicken Sauteed With Lemongrass & Onion
$12.99
61. Rice W/ Sauteed Shrimp, Chicken and Broccoli
$13.99
62. Rice W/ Crispy Chicken Leg Quarter
$12.99
63. Rice W/ Shredded Pork Skin, Egg Cake & Charbroiled Pork
$13.49
64. Rice W/ Shredded Pork Skin, Egg Cake & Charbroiled Pork Chop
$13.49
65. Rice W/ Charbroiled Pork and Bean Curd Shrimp Cake
$13.99
66. Rice W/ Charbroiled Pork Chop & Bean Curd Shrimp Cake
$13.99
67. Special Combination Rice W/ Shredded Pork Skin, Baked Egg Cake, Charbroiled Pork, Bean Curd Shrimp Cake & Egg Roll
$14.99
68. Rice W/ Sauteed Diced Filet Mignon W/ Onion (French Style)
$14.99
69. Korean B.B.Q. Short Ribs
$14.99
70. Korean B.B.Q. Short Ribs and Chicken
$14.99
71. Beef Broccoli
$12.99
72. Stir Fried Fish Filet W/ Chinese Broccoli
$13.99
74. Rice W/ Orange Chicken (Fried Rice +$1.50)
$12.99
75. Combination Rice Kung Pao
$13.99
76. Rice W/ Kung Pao Chicken
$12.99
77. Rice W/ Kung Pao Beef
$12.99
78. Rice W/ Kung Pao Shrimp
$12.99
79. Rice W/ Kung Pao Seafood (Fried Rice +$1.50)
$13.99
Fried Rice (#80-88)
80. Chicken Fried Rice
$12.99
81. Beef Fried Rice
$12.99
82. B.B.Q. Pork Fried Rice
$12.99
83. Chinese Sausage Fried Rice
$12.99
84. Shrimp Fried Rice
$12.99
85. Seafood Combination Fried Rice
$13.99
86. Combination Fried Rice W/ Shrimp, Beef, Chicken & Pork
$13.99
87. Plain Fried Rice (No Meat)
$9.00
88. Salted Fish Fried Rice
$12.99
PF Rice Noodle (Crispy) (#89-93)
PF Rice Noodle (Soft) (#94-98)
PF Chow Fun Noodle (#99-103)
PF Chow Fun Noodle W/ Basil (#104-108)
PF Chow Fun Noodle W/ Sate (#109-113)
PF Egg Noodle (Crispy) (#114-118)
PF Egg Noodle (Soft) (#119-123)
PF Egg Noodle W/ Sate (#124-128)
House Specials (#129-132)
Vegetarian Dishes (#133-153)
133. Vegetarian Egg Rolls
$4.25
134. Vegetarian Spring Rolls
$4.25
135. Crispy Fried Tofu
$9.99
136. Vegetarian Salad
$10.49
137. Vegetarian Vietnamese Crepes
$11.99
138. Fried Rice W/ Veggie Meat
$12.99
139. Veggie Ham Kung Pao W/ Steamed Rice
$12.99
140. Chop Suey W/ Steamed Rice
$12.99
141. Sauteed Tofu, Lemongrass & Onions Served W/ Steamed Rice
$12.99
142. Vegetarian Egg Rolls W/ Vermicelli
$12.99
143. Sauteed Tofu, Lemongrass & Onions W/ Vermicelli
$12.99
144. Crispy Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Mixed Vegetables
$14.99
145. Soft Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Mixed Vegetables
$14.99
146. Stir Fried Chow Fun W/ Broccoli, Baby Bok Choy, Celery, Carrot, Onion & Baby Corn
$13.99
147. Stir Fried Chow Fun W/ Bell Pepper, Sate, Jalapenos, Carrot, Celery, Onion & Baby Corn
$13.99
148. Stir Fried Chow Fun W/ Bell Pepper, Sate, Jalapenos, Carrot, Celery, Onion & Baby Corn
$13.99
149. Stir Fried Egg Noodle W/ Broccoli, Baby Bok Choy, Celery, Carrot, Onion & Baby Corn (Crispy Noodle)
$13.99
150. Chow Mein W/ Broccoli, Baby Bok Choy, Celery, Carrot, Onion & Baby Corn (Soft Noodle)
$13.99
151. Stir Fried Chow Fun W/ Bell Pepper, Sate, Jalapenos, Carrot, Celery, Onion & Baby Corn
$13.99
152. Vegetarian Pho Noodle Soup W/ Vegetables
$13.99
153. Veggie Curry W/ Vermicelli
$12.99
French Bread Sandwiches (#154-159)
154. B.B.Q. Beef Sandwich
$7.99
155. B.B.Q. Pork Sandwich
$7.99
156. B.B.Q. Chicken Sandwich
$7.99
157. Beef Stew Served in a Bowl W/ French Bread
$13.99
158. Curry Bowl W/ French Bread
$12.99
Extra Steamed Rice
$3.00
BEEF BROTH -big bowl (SUP BO PHO DE RIENG)
$5.49
VEGGIE BROTH -big bowl (SUP CHAY PHO DE RIENG)
$5.49
CHICKEN BROTH -big bowl (SUP GA PHO DE RIENG)
$5.49
159. B.B.Q. Veggie Sandwich W/ Fried Tofu
$6.49
Milk Based Smoothies
Juice Based Smoothies
Other
Add Ons
Ice Cream Macaron
$3.50
Big Bowl of Beef Pho Soup (SUP BO DE RIENG)
$5.00
Big Bowl of Chicken Pho Soup (SUP GA DE RIENG)
$5.00
Big Bowl of Veggie Pho Soup (SUP CHAY DE RIENG)
$5.00
Side of Fried Rice (COM CHIEN)
$5.00
White Onion with Vinegar (HANH GIAM)
$1.00
Fried Egg (TRUNG CHIEN OP LA)
$1.50
Side of White Rice
$2.50
Extra Rice Noodles
$2.50
Extra Vegetables
$4.00
Substitute Egg Noodle
$1.50
Smoothies & Milk Shakes
Strawberry Smoothie
$3.99
Banana Smoothie
$3.99
Mango Smoothie
$3.99
Watermelon Smoothie
$3.99
Peach Smoothie
$3.99
Lychee Smoothie
$3.99
Pineapple Smoothie
$3.99
Mung Bean Smoothie
$3.99
Green Apple Smoothie
$3.99
Taro Smoothie
$3.99
Avacodo Smoothie
$3.99
Coconut Smoothie
$3.99
Honeydew Smoothie
$3.99
Durian Smoothie
$3.99
Jack Fruit Smoothie
$3.99
Red Bean Smoothie
$3.99
Green Bean Smoothie
$3.99
Matcha Green Tea Smoothie
$3.99
Milk Shake
$3.99
Iced Blended Cappucino
$3.99
Appetizers
A-1. Egg Rolls
$3.25
A-2. Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls
$3.25
A-3. Grilled Pork Paste Rolls
$3.25
A-4. Grilled Beef Rolls
$3.25
A-5. Shredded Pork Rolls
$3.25
A-6. Fried Calamari
$8.99
A-7. Crispy Fried Chicken Wings
$8.99
A-8. Black Peppered Fried Chicken Wings W/ Lime
$8.99
A-9. Spicy Fried Chicken Wings W/ Lime
$8.99
Pho
1. Special Combo Slices of Steak, Flank, Brisket, Tendon, Tripe & Beef Meatballs
$9.99
2. Oxtail Pho
$9.99
3. Filet Mignon Pho
$9.99
4. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank, Brisket, Tendon & Tripe
$8.99
5. Pho W/ Slices of Lean Meat, Flank, Fatty Brisket, Tendon & Tripe
$8.99
6. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank & Fatty Brisket
$8.99
7. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank & Tendon
$8.99
8. Pho W/ Slices of Steak, Flank & Tripe
$8.99
9. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Flank
$8.99
10. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Tendon
$8.99
11. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Tripe
$8.99
12. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Lean Meat
$8.99
13. Pho W/ Slices of Steak & Beef Meatballs
$8.99
14. Beef Meatballs Pho
$8.99
15. Pho W/ Slices of Steak
$8.99
16. Shredded Chicken Pho
$8.99
17. Shrimp Pho
$9.99
18. Fish Balls Pho
$8.99
19. Pho Seafood Combo W/ Shrimp, Squid, Fish Balls & Imitation Crab
$9.99
20. Pho W/ Only Rice Noodles
$7.99
21. Fish Pho
$8.99
22. Chicken Leg Pho
$8.99
20A. Fish Pho
$8.99
20B. Chicken Leg Pho
$8.99
Rice or Egg Noodle Soup
Rice Porridge
Vermicelli
31. Charbroiled Pork Vermicelli
$8.99
32. Charbroiled Beef Vermicelli
$8.99
33. Charbroiled Chicken Vermicelli
$8.99
34. Sauteed Beef with Pepper and Lemon Grass Vermicelli
$8.99
35. Sauteed Chicken W/ Pepper and Lemon Grass Vermicell
$8.99
36. Shredded Pork Skin, Charbroiled Pork & Egg Rolls Vermicelli
$9.99
37. Charbroiled Shrimp, Pork & Egg Rolls Vermicelli
$9.99
38. Charbroiled Pork & Bean Curd Shrimp Cake Vermicelli
$9.99
39. Shredded Pork Skin, Charbroiled Pork, Bean Curd Shrimp Cake & Egg Rolls Vermicelli
$10.99
40. Charbroiled Chicken with Egg Rolls Vermicelli
$8.99
Steam Rice & Broken Rice
47. Rice W/ Charbroiled Pork
$8.99
47. Rice W/ Charbroiled Pork Chop
$8.99
48. Orange Chicken
$8.99
49. Rice with Charbroiled Chicken
$8.99
50. Rice with Charbroiled Beef
$8.99
51. Rice with Roasted Chicken
$8.99
52. Red Fried Rice W/ Roasted Cornish Hen & Fried Egg
$9.99
53. Spicy Chicken Sauteed with Lemon Grass & Onion
$9.99
54. Sauteed Shrimp, Chicken, and Broccoli
$9.99
55. Crispy Chicken Leg Quarter
$9.99
56. Shredded Pork, Egg Cake & Charbroiled Pork
$9.99
57. Shredded Pork, Egg Cake & Charbroiled Pork Chop
$9.99
58. Charbroiled Pork and Bean Curd Shrimp Cake
$9.99
59. Charbroiled Pork Chop & Bean Curd Shrimp Cake
$9.99
60. Shredded Pork, Baked Egg Cake, Charbroiled Pork, Bean Curd Shrimp Cake & Egg Roll
$11.99
61. Sauteed Diced Filet Mignon W/ Onion (French Style)
$11.99
62. Korean B.B.Q. Short Ribs
$9.99
63. Korean B.B.Q. Short Ribs and Chicken
$11.99
63A. Kung Pao Chicken
$9.99
63B. Beef Broccoli
$8.50
63C. Stir Fried Fish Filet W/ Chinese Broccoli
$11.99
63D. Deep Fried Fish Sauteed in Tomato Sauce
$11.99
Fried Rice
64. Chicken Fried Rice
$9.99
65. Beef Fried Rice
$9.99
66. B.B.Q. Pork Fried Rice
$9.99
67. Chinese Sausage Fried Rice
$9.99
68. Shrimp Fried Rice
$9.99
69. Fried Rice with Combination of Shrimp, Shrimp Paste, Squid, Fish Ball & Imitation Crab
$9.99
70. Fried Rice with Combination of Shrimp, Beef, Chicken & Pork
$9.99
71. Fried Rice with No Meat / Plain Fried Rice
$8.00
House Specials
26. Charbroiled Pork w/ Tiny Vermicelli Broiled Pork w/ Tiny Vermicelli
$9.99
27. Charbroiled Pork Paste w/ Tiny Vermicelli
$9.99
28. Bean Curd Shrimp Cake w/ Tiny Vermicelli
$10.99
29. Charbroiled Pork & Bean Curd Shrimp Cake w/ Tiny Vermicelli
$10.99
30-A. Charbroiled Pork Paste & Bean Curd Shrimp Cake
$10.99
30-B. Vietnamese Pancake
$9.99
Vegetarian
92. Vegetarian Egg Rolls
$3.25
93. Vegetarian Spring Rolls
$3.25
94. Fried Rice W/ Veggie Meat
$9.99
95. Chop Suey W/ Steamed Rice
$9.99
96. Sauteed Tofu, Lemongrass & Onions Served W/ Steamed Rice
$9.99
97. Vegetarian Egg Rolls W/ Vermicelli
$9.99
98. Sauteed Tofu, Lemongrass & Onions W/ Vermicelli
$9.99
99. CRISPY Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Mixed Vegetables
$10.99
100. Soft Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Mixed Vegetables
$10.99
101. Stir Fried Chow Fun W/ Broccoli, Baby Bok Choy, Celery, Carrot, Onion & Baby Corn
$10.99
102. Stir Fried Chow Fun W/ Bell Pepper, Sate, Jalapenos, Carrot, Celery, Onion & Baby Corn
$10.99
103. CRISPY Chow Mein W/ Broccoli, Baby Bok Choy, Celery, Carrot, Onion & Baby Corn (Crispy Noodle)
$10.99
104. Chow Mein W/ Broccoli, Baby Bok Choy, Celery, Carrot, Onion & Baby Corn (Soft Noodle)
$10.99
105. Vegetarian Pho Noodle Soup W/ Vegetables
$9.99
106. Veggie Sandwich w/ Mayonaise, Cucumber, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cilantro & Jalapeno
$4.99
107. Vegetarian Vietnamese Pancake
$9.99
French Bread Sandwiches
Rice Noodle Soup
41. Large Round Vermicelli with Beef Shank, Shrimp Paste, Pork Hock & Pork Blood in Spicy Soup
$9.99
42. Vermicelli with Tofu, Tomato, Pork Blood, Pork Loin, Shrimp Paste & Shrimp Sauce
$9.99
43. Special Udon Soup with Shrimp, Shrimp Paste, Pork Loin & Pork Hock (Vietnamese Style)
$9.99
44. Udon with Shredded Chicken or Chicken Leg Quarter
$9.99
45. Udon with Shrimp & Imitation Crab
$9.99
46. Seafood Combination Udon
$9.99
PF Chow Mein Dishes
72. CRISPY Pan Fried Rice Noodle Combination (Crispy Noodle)
$10.99
73. Pan Fried Rice Noodle Combination (Soft Noodle)
$10.99
74. CRISPY Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Seafood (Crispy Noodle)
$10.99
75. Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Seafood
$10.99
76. Pan Fried Chow Fun Combination
$10.99
77. Pan Fried Chow Fun W/ Seafood
$10.99
78. Pan Fried Chow Fun Combination W/ Basil, Bell Pepper, Jalapenos, Celery, Carrot & Chinese Broccoli
$10.99
79. Pan Fried Chow Fun Seafood W/ Basil, Bell Pepper, Jalapenos, Celery, Carrot & Chinese Broccoli
$10.99
79A. Pan Fried Chow Fun Combination or Seafood W/ Satay
$10.99
80. CRISPY Stir Fried Egg Noodle Combination (Crispy Noodle)
$10.99
81. Stir Fried Egg Noodle Combination (Soft Noodle)
$10.99
82. CRISPY Stir Fried Egg Noodle W/ Seafood (Crispy Noodle)
$10.99
83. Stir Fried Egg Noodle W/ Seafood (Soft Noodle)
$10.99
83A. Stir Fried Egg Noodle Combination or Seafood W/ Satay
$10.99
75A. Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Fish (Soft Noodle)
$10.99
Beverages
Add Ons
Side of Steamed Rice
$2.50
White Onion with Vinegar (HANH GIAM)
$0.50
Ice Cream Macaron
$3.50
Big Bowl of Beef Pho Soup (SUP BO DE RIENG)
$5.00
Big Bowl of Chicken Pho Soup (SUP GA DE RIENG)
$5.00
Big Bowl of Veggie Pho Soup (SUP CHAY DE RIENG)
$5.00
Fried Egg (TRUNG CHIEN OP LA)
$1.50
Extra Rice Noodles
$2.50
Extra Vegetables
$3.00
Substitute Egg Noodle
$1.50
Orange Chicken
$5.00
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ocean Pho's recipes have been handed down from generation to generation so that we can provide you with the strong and aromatic flavors associated with Vietnamese food.
Location
27471 San Bernardino Ave, #200, Redlands, CA 92374
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Redlands
Hickory Jack's Barbecue in Redlands @ California Street
4.2 • 2,004
2087 Orange Tree Ln Redlands, CA 92374
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0150 - Redlands
4.5 • 341
27511 San Bernardino Ave. #230 Redlands, CA 92374
View restaurant
More near Redlands
Yucaipa
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
San Bernardino
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)
Fontana
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Mira Loma
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Norco
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Rancho Cucamonga
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.