Ocean Pho #4 Ocean Pho Riverside

1,258 Reviews

$$

4069 Chicago Ave

#100

Riverside, CA 92507

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

82. Vegetarian Pho Noodle Soup W/ Vegetables

$10.49

16. Shredded Chicken Pho

$10.99

A-2. Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls (2 Rolls)

$4.00

FOOD

Appetizers (#A1-A-14)

A-1 Egg Roll (4 Rolls)

$7.49

A-1. Egg Rolls (2 Rolls)

$4.00

A-2. Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls (2 Rolls)

$4.00

A-2 Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls (4 Rolls)

$7.49

A-3. Grilled Pork Paste Rolls (2 Rolls)

$4.00

A-3 Grilled Pork Paste Rolls (4 Rolls)

$7.49

A-4. Grilled Beef Rolls (2 Rolls)

$4.00

A-4 Grilled Beef Rolls (4 Rolls)

$7.49

A-5. Shredded Pork Rolls ( 2 Rolls)

$4.00

A-5 Shredded Pork Skin Rolls (4 Rolls)

$7.49

A-6. Fried Calamari

$10.99

A-7. Crispy Fried Chicken Wings

$10.50

A-8. Black Peppered Fried Chicken Wings W/ Lime

$10.50

A-9. Hot & Sour Fish Sauce Chicken Wings

$10.50

A-10. Vietnamese Crepes

$11.99

A-11. Deep Fried Wontons

$8.99

A-12. Steam Pork Belly Buns

$10.99

A-13. Brochette

$10.99

A-14. Vietnamese Salad

$9.99

Pho (#1-22)

1. Special Combo Slices of Steak, Flank, Brisket, Tendon, Tripe & Beef Meatballs

$12.99

2. Oxtail Pho

$12.99

3. Filet Mignon Pho

$12.99

4. Pho With Slices Of Steak, Flank, Brisket,Tendon, & Tripe

$12.50

5. Pho With Slices Of Lean Meat, Flank, Fatty Brisket, Tendon & Tripe

$10.99

6. Pho With Steak, Flank, & Fatty Brisket

$10.99

7. Pho With Steak, Flank, & Tendon

$10.99

8. Pho With Steak, Flank, & Tripe

$10.99

9. Pho With Steak & Flank

$10.99

10. Pho With Steak & Tendon

$10.99

11. Pho With Steak & Tripe

$10.99

12. Pho With Steak & Lean Meat

$10.99

13. Pho With Steak & Meatballs

$10.99

14. Pho With Meatballs

$10.99

15. Pho With Steak

$10.99

16. Shredded Chicken Pho

$10.99

17. Shrimp Pho

$10.99

18. Pho With FIsh Balls

$10.99

19. Seafood Combination Pho

$11.99

20. Pho With Only Rice Noodles

$8.49

21. Pho With Fish

$10.99

22. Pho With Chicken Leg

$10.99

Rice or Egg Noodle Soup (#23-33)

23. Noodle Soup Combination

$11.99

24. Noodle Soup W/ Wonton & BBQ Pork

$10.99

25. Noodle Soup Seafood Combination

$10.99

26. Noodle Soup Beef Stew

$11.99

27. Noodle Soup with Crispy Chicken Leg Quarter

$10.99

28. Noodle Soup with Beef Meatballs

$10.99

29. Large Round Vemicelli W/ Beef Shank, Shrimp Paste, & Pork Hock in Spicy Soup

$11.49

30. Curry Vermicelli

$11.49

31. Special Combo Udon W/ Shrimp, Shrimp Paste, Pork Loin & Pork Hock (Viet Style)

$11.49

32. Udon Soup W/ Shredded Chicken or Chicken Leg Quarter

$11.49

33. Udon Soup W/ Seafood Combination

$11.49

Porridge (#34-36)

34. Rice Porridge

$10.99

35. Combination Rice Porridge

$11.99

36. Seafood Rice Porridge

$11.99

Vermicelli (#37- 41)

37. Vermicelli - Choose Your Protein

$10.99

38. Vermicelli With Egg Roll

$11.49

39. Sauteed Chicken W/ Pepper and Lemon Grass Vermicelli

$10.99

40. Vermicelli W/ Shredded Pork Skin, Charbroiled Pork, Egg Roll, Bean Curd Shrimp Cake

$12.99

41. Tiny Vermicelli Wrap - Choose Your Protein

$12.99

Steam Rice (#42-57)

42. Rice With Pork Chop

$11.99

43. Rice W/ Charbroiled Meat

$10.99

44. Rice W/ Roasted Chicken

$10.99

45. Red Fried Rice W/ Roasted Cornish Hen & Fried Egg

$10.99

46. Rice W/ Spicy Chicken Sauteed With Lemongrass & Onion

$10.99

47. Rice W/ Crispy Chicken Leg Quarter

$10.99

48. Special Combination Rice W/ Shredded Pork Skin, Baked Egg Cake, Charbroiled Pork Chop, Bean Curd Shrimp Cake & Egg Roll

$14.99

49. Rice W/ Sauteed Diced Filet Mignon W/ Onion (French Style)

$13.49

50. Korean B.B.Q. Short Ribs

$12.49

51. Korean B.B.Q. Short Ribs and Chicken

$13.49

52. Beef Broccoli

$10.99

53. Stir Fried Fish Filet

$12.99

54. Rice W/ Orange Chicken

$10.99

55. Rice W/ Kung Pao (Choose Your Protein)

$11.49

56. Combination Rice Kung Pao

$12.99

57. Seafood Combination Kung Pao

$12.99

Fried Rice (#58-63)

58. Plain Fried Rice (No Meat)

$8.49

59. Fried Rice (Choose Your Protein)

$11.49

60. Seafood Combination Fried Rice

$11.99

61. Combination Fried Rice W/ Shrimp, Beef, & Chicke

$11.99

62. BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$11.49

63. Chinese Sausage Fried Rice

$11.49

Rice Noodle/ Egg Noodle (#64-66)

64A. Crispy Rice Noodle (1 Protein)

$11.99

64B. Pan Fried Rice Noodle (1 Protein)

$11.99

64C. Stir Fried Chow Fun (1 Protein)

$11.99

64D. Crispy Egg Noodle (1 Protein)

$11.99

64E. Stir Fried Egg Noodle (1 Protein)

$11.99

65A. Crispy Rice Noodle Combination

$13.49

65B. Pan Fried Chow Fun Combination

$13.49

65C. Stir Fried Chow Fun Combination

$13.49

65D. Crispy Egg Noodle Combination

$13.49

65E. Stir Fried Egg Noodle Combination

$13.49

66A. Crispy Rice Noodle Seafood Combination

$13.49

66B. Pan Fried Chow Fun Seafood Combination

$13.49

66C. Stir Fried Chow Fun Seafood Combination

$13.49

66D. Crispy Egg Noodle Seafood Combination

$13.49

66E. Stir Fried Egg Noodle Seafood Combination

$13.49

Vegetarian Dishes (#67-83)

67. Vegetarian Egg Rolls (2 Rolls)

$4.00

67. Vegetarian Egg Rolls (4 Rolls)

$7.49

68. Vegetarian Spring Rolls (2 Rolls)

$4.00

68. Vegetarian Spring Rolls (4 Rolls)

$7.49

69. Crispy Fried Tofu

$8.99

70. Vegetarian Vietnamese Crepes

$11.99

71. Fried Rice W/ Veggie Meat

$11.99

72. Veggie Ham Kung Pao W/ Steamed Rice

$11.49

73. Chop Suey W/ Steamed Rice

$11.49

74. Sauteed Tofu, Lemongrass & Onions Served W/ Steamed Rice

$11.49

75. Vegetarian Egg Rolls W/ Vermicelli

$11.49

76. Sauteed Tofu, Lemongrass & Onions W/ Vermicelli

$11.49

77. Crispy Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Mixed Vegetables

$12.99

78. Soft Pan Fried Rice Noodle W/ Mixed Vegetables

$12.99

79. Stir Fried Chow Fun W/ Broccoli, Baby Bok Choy, Celery, Carrot, Onion & Baby Corn

$12.99

80. Crispy Fried Egg Noodle W/ Broccoli, Baby Bok Choy, Celery, Carrot, Onion & Baby Corn

$12.49

81. Stir Egg Noodle W/ Broccoli, Baby Bok Choy, Celery, Carrot, Onion & Baby Corn (Soft Noodle)

$12.49

82. Vegetarian Pho Noodle Soup W/ Vegetables

$10.49

83. Veggie Curry W/ Vermicelli

$11.99

French Bread Sandwiches (#84-86)

84. B.B.Q. Sandwich

$6.49

85. Beef Stew Served in a Bowl W/ French Bread

$11.99

86. Curry Bowl W/ French Bread

$10.99

New Items (S1-S6)

S1. Clay Pot Rice

$10.99

S2. Garlic Butter Soy Sauced Shrimp

$10.99

S3. Cashew Chicken

$10.99

S4.Veggie Delight

$8.99

S5. Pad Thai

$12.99

S7. Pad See Ew

$10.99

S5. Clay Pot Catfish

$11.99

Special Menu

Sweet And Sour Fish Soup

$17.00

Braised Catfish

$15.00

Braised Pork Ribs

$14.00

Savory Salad

$10.00

Lotus Root Salad

$10.00

Dessert

Fried Banana with Coconut Rum-Caramel Sauce

$7.99

Sticky Rice with Mango

$7.99

DRINKS

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk Based Smoothies

Taro Smoothie

$4.50

Coconut Smoothie

$4.50

Honeydew Smoothie

$4.50

Durian Smoothie

$4.50

Avocado

$4.50

Red Bean Smoothie

$4.50

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$4.50

Mixed Milked Based Smoothie

$4.50

Juice Based Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50

Banana Smoothie

$4.50

Mango Smoothie

$4.50

Watermelon Smoothie

$4.50

Peach Smoothie

$4.50

Pineapple Smoothie

$4.50

Green Bean Smoothie

$4.50

Green Apple Smoothie

$4.50

Mixed Juice Smoothie

$4.50

Other

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50

Hot Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.49

Sparkling Salty Lemonade (SO-DA CHANH MUOI)

$4.99

Preserved Plum Lemonade (XI MUOI)

$4.99

Apple Juice/ Orange Juice

$3.00

Vietnamese Coffee Ice Blended

$5.50

ADD ONS

Ice Cream Macaron

$3.50

Big Bowl of Beef Pho Soup (SUP BO DE RIENG)

$5.00

Big Bowl of Chicken Pho Soup (SUP GA DE RIENG)

$5.00

Big Bowl of Veggie Pho Soup (SUP CHAY DE RIENG)

$5.00

White Onion with Vinegar (HANH GIAM)

$0.50

Fried Egg (TRUNG CHIEN OP LA)

$1.50

Side of White Rice

$2.50

Extra Rice Noodles

$2.50

Extra Vegetables

$3.00

Substitute Egg Noodle

$1.50

Boba

$2.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ocean Pho's recipes have been handed down from generation to generation so that we can provide you with the strong and aromatic flavors associated with Vietnamese food.

Website

Location

4069 Chicago Ave, #100, Riverside, CA 92507

Directions

Gallery
Ocean Pho #4 image

