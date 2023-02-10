- Home
Ocean Republic Brewing
27 Reviews
$$
1630 South East Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
Beerza
This Spuds For You
Roasted potato slices, garlic aioli , mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and green onion topped with a ranch drizzle
The Oinker
Bacon onion jam, cheddar cheese, smoked pulled pork, bacon bits and red onions topped with our house made BBQ sauce.
Build Your Own Cheese Pizza Plus Toppings
Meat lovers
House made red sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, bacon bits, pulled pork and ground beef.
Supreme
House made red sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and olives.
Cheese beerza
House made red sauce with shredded mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni beerza
House made marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
Hand Helds
"I Got Beef With You"
6oz seasoned Angus beef, bacon onion jam, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion and our house made pickles
Yippee Ki Yay!
6oz seasoned Angus beef, bacon, Amrican cheese, onion ring, BBQ sauce, pickel jalapenos served with lettuce, onion tomato and our house made pickles
Biggie The Legend
Double 6 oz seasoned Angus beef patties cheddar cheese served with our house made pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion
Three Little Pigs Pork Slider
Our 14-hour smoked pulled pork sliders with BBQ sauce, colesaw and house made pickles
Double Barrel BLT
1/2 pound of bacon, layered between three pieces of Texas Toast served with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato
Build Your Own Burger
6oz seasoned Angus beef patty Included: lettuce, tomato, onion, house made pickles
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
6oz of grilled chicken on a toasted bun Included: lettuce, onion, tomato, house made pickles
Big Daddy Clucker
Breaded chicken breast, chipotle mayo, lettuce, onion tomato, house made pickles on a toasted brioche buns-Ask for Nashville hot style !
Kids Meals
Kid's 5 Count Boneless Wings
5 count boneless wings ( no sauce) served with french fries or veggies
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese and tortillas
Kid's Cheeseburger
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato
Kid's Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese tortillas
Kid's Hamburger
Lettuce and tomato
Kid's Mac and cheese
Delicious house made Mac'N'Cheese
Salads
All Hail Caesar
Freshly chopped Romaine lettuce parmesan cheese, bacon bits ans seasoned house croutons. Served with Caesar dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Boneless Buffalo wings over mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon bits, feta and cheddar cheese. Served with house ranch.
Greek Salad
Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, mixed greens, topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and res onions. Served with our Greek dressing.
Brewers Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers red onions, cheddar jack and house croutons. Served with our house vinaigrette dressing.
Cobb salad
Freshly chopped romakne layered with tomatoes, bacon bits, avocado, red onions, bue cheese crumbles and a hard-boiled egg served with grilled or blackened chicken.
Shareables
Mac N Cheese Egg Rolls
A brewery favorite! Egg rolls stuffed with our delicious house made Mac'N'Cheese and served with our signature sticky sauce.
Mac N Cheese Pork Egg Roll
A brewery favorite! Egg rolls stuffed with our delicious house made Mac'N'Cheese, seasoned pulled pork and served with our signature sticky sauce.
Pretzel Bites
Large Bavarian pretzel cut served our house made beer cheese and Bavarian stoneground mustard
Loaded Nachos
House fried tortillas chips, cheddar jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, Pico de Gallo topped with our house made beer cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side. You can add a protein: beef, chicken, pulled pork
Fried Cheese Curds
Wisconsin breaded fried cheese curds served with our mild buffalo sauce
Pub Style Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings served with our house made chipotle mayo
Pub Wings
Ten wings fried served with celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch — Plain :Mild -Hot- Sticky- Garlic parm- Nashville Hot - Teriyaki, smoked bbq
Smothered Fries
Crunchy steak fried tossed in house seasoning topped with beer cheese, bacon bites and scallion. Served with a side of sour cream
Dolphin Fingers
Fried mahi strips dredged in our house made beer batter served with chipotle mayo
Brewer Quesadilla
Cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, and sauteed peppers sandwiched between two grilled tortillas. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Calamari
Tender calamari, lightly breaded and fried. Served with our house made marinara sauce and fried banana peppers.
Fish dip
Fresh smoked locally made fish dip. Served with fresh jalapeno, banana peppers, celery carrots and crackers.
Sides
Tacos
Beer Battered Mahi Tacos
Mahi dredged in our house made beer batter, shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo, feta cheese and cilantro topped with our house made lime crème.
Blackened Mahi Island
Seasoned blackened mahi, pineapple salsa, shredded cabbage, feta cheese and cilantro drizzle with our house made lime crème
Grilled Chicken taco
Grilled marinated chicken breast, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and Pico de Gallo topped with ranch
Pork Carnitas taco
Slow cooked seasoned pulled pork, pickled red onions, lettuce, feta cheese, and cilantro topped with pineapple habanero sauce
Shrimp taco
Served blackened, grilled or fired. Shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo, feta cheese and cilantro topped with chipotle mayo.
Americana taco
Seasoned Angus beef, shredded lettuce cheddar cheese, and Pico de Gallo topped with our house made crème
Aztec Bière / Beer
Aztec Flocal Bière Blonde Beer - 12 X canettes de 16oz
Veuillez indiquer dans la note votre numéro de lot. Le tout sera livré jeudi. Please put your lot number. The delivry will be on thursday.
Aztec Glassy Bière Amber Red Beer - 12 X canettes de 16oz
Veuillez indiquer dans la note votre numéro de lot. Le tout sera livré jeudi. Please put your lot number. The delivry will be on thursday.
Aztec Trasher Bière IPA Beer - 12 X canettes de 16oz
Veuillez indiquer dans la note votre numéro de lot. Le tout sera livré jeudi. Please put your lot number. The delivry will be on thursday.
1630 South East Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994