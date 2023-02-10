Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Ocean Republic Brewing

27 Reviews

$$

1630 South East Federal Highway

Stuart, FL 34994

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Beerza

This Spuds For You

This Spuds For You

$15.99

Roasted potato slices, garlic aioli , mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and green onion topped with a ranch drizzle

The Oinker

The Oinker

$15.99

Bacon onion jam, cheddar cheese, smoked pulled pork, bacon bits and red onions topped with our house made BBQ sauce.

Build Your Own Cheese Pizza Plus Toppings

$12.99
Meat lovers

Meat lovers

$15.99

House made red sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, bacon bits, pulled pork and ground beef.

Supreme

Supreme

$15.99

House made red sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and olives.

Cheese beerza

Cheese beerza

$11.99

House made red sauce with shredded mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni beerza

Pepperoni beerza

$12.99

House made marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Hand Helds

"I Got Beef With You"

"I Got Beef With You"

$13.99

6oz seasoned Angus beef, bacon onion jam, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion and our house made pickles

Yippee Ki Yay!

Yippee Ki Yay!

$13.99

6oz seasoned Angus beef, bacon, Amrican cheese, onion ring, BBQ sauce, pickel jalapenos served with lettuce, onion tomato and our house made pickles

Biggie The Legend

Biggie The Legend

$16.99

Double 6 oz seasoned Angus beef patties cheddar cheese served with our house made pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion

Three Little Pigs Pork Slider

Three Little Pigs Pork Slider

$12.99

Our 14-hour smoked pulled pork sliders with BBQ sauce, colesaw and house made pickles

Double Barrel BLT

Double Barrel BLT

$14.99

1/2 pound of bacon, layered between three pieces of Texas Toast served with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$11.99

6oz seasoned Angus beef patty Included: lettuce, tomato, onion, house made pickles

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

6oz of grilled chicken on a toasted bun Included: lettuce, onion, tomato, house made pickles

Big Daddy Clucker

Big Daddy Clucker

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast, chipotle mayo, lettuce, onion tomato, house made pickles on a toasted brioche buns-Ask for Nashville hot style !

Kids Meals

Kid's 5 Count Boneless Wings

Kid's 5 Count Boneless Wings

$7.99

5 count boneless wings ( no sauce) served with french fries or veggies

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheddar cheese and tortillas

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Kid's Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese tortillas

Kid's Hamburger

$7.99

Lettuce and tomato

Kid's Mac and cheese

$7.99

Delicious house made Mac'N'Cheese

Salads

All Hail Caesar

All Hail Caesar

$13.99

Freshly chopped Romaine lettuce parmesan cheese, bacon bits ans seasoned house croutons. Served with Caesar dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$17.99

Boneless Buffalo wings over mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon bits, feta and cheddar cheese. Served with house ranch.

Greek Salad

$15.99

Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, mixed greens, topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and res onions. Served with our Greek dressing.

Brewers Salad

Brewers Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers red onions, cheddar jack and house croutons. Served with our house vinaigrette dressing.

Cobb salad

Cobb salad

$18.99

Freshly chopped romakne layered with tomatoes, bacon bits, avocado, red onions, bue cheese crumbles and a hard-boiled egg served with grilled or blackened chicken.

Shareables

Mac N Cheese Egg Rolls

Mac N Cheese Egg Rolls

$12.99

A brewery favorite! Egg rolls stuffed with our delicious house made Mac'N'Cheese and served with our signature sticky sauce.

Mac N Cheese Pork Egg Roll

$14.98

A brewery favorite! Egg rolls stuffed with our delicious house made Mac'N'Cheese, seasoned pulled pork and served with our signature sticky sauce.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$12.99

Large Bavarian pretzel cut served our house made beer cheese and Bavarian stoneground mustard

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$14.99

House fried tortillas chips, cheddar jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, Pico de Gallo topped with our house made beer cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side. You can add a protein: beef, chicken, pulled pork

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.99

Wisconsin breaded fried cheese curds served with our mild buffalo sauce

Pub Style Onion Rings

Pub Style Onion Rings

$12.99

Beer battered onion rings served with our house made chipotle mayo

Pub Wings

Pub Wings

$12.99

Ten wings fried served with celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch — Plain :Mild -Hot- Sticky- Garlic parm- Nashville Hot - Teriyaki, smoked bbq

Smothered Fries

$11.99

Crunchy steak fried tossed in house seasoning topped with beer cheese, bacon bites and scallion. Served with a side of sour cream

Dolphin Fingers

$14.99

Fried mahi strips dredged in our house made beer batter served with chipotle mayo

Brewer Quesadilla

Brewer Quesadilla

$12.99

Cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, and sauteed peppers sandwiched between two grilled tortillas. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Calamari

Calamari

$14.99

Tender calamari, lightly breaded and fried. Served with our house made marinara sauce and fried banana peppers.

Fish dip

Fish dip

$14.99

Fresh smoked locally made fish dip. Served with fresh jalapeno, banana peppers, celery carrots and crackers.

Sides

Sd Of French Fries

$4.99

Sd of Salad

$4.99

Sd Of Onion Ring

$4.99

Sd of Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Sd 4oz Beer Cheese

$1.99

Sd veggies

$4.99

Tacos

Beer Battered Mahi Tacos

Beer Battered Mahi Tacos

$15.99

Mahi dredged in our house made beer batter, shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo, feta cheese and cilantro topped with our house made lime crème.

Blackened Mahi Island

Blackened Mahi Island

$15.99

Seasoned blackened mahi, pineapple salsa, shredded cabbage, feta cheese and cilantro drizzle with our house made lime crème

Grilled Chicken taco

$13.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and Pico de Gallo topped with ranch

Pork Carnitas taco

Pork Carnitas taco

$11.99

Slow cooked seasoned pulled pork, pickled red onions, lettuce, feta cheese, and cilantro topped with pineapple habanero sauce

Shrimp taco

$15.99

Served blackened, grilled or fired. Shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo, feta cheese and cilantro topped with chipotle mayo.

Americana taco

Americana taco

$11.99

Seasoned Angus beef, shredded lettuce cheddar cheese, and Pico de Gallo topped with our house made crème

Aztec Bière / Beer

Aztec Flocal Bière Blonde Beer - 12 X canettes de 16oz

$39.00

Veuillez indiquer dans la note votre numéro de lot. Le tout sera livré jeudi. Please put your lot number. The delivry will be on thursday.

Aztec Glassy Bière Amber Red Beer - 12 X canettes de 16oz

$39.00

Veuillez indiquer dans la note votre numéro de lot. Le tout sera livré jeudi. Please put your lot number. The delivry will be on thursday.

Aztec Trasher Bière IPA Beer - 12 X canettes de 16oz

$39.00

Veuillez indiquer dans la note votre numéro de lot. Le tout sera livré jeudi. Please put your lot number. The delivry will be on thursday.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1630 South East Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Ocean Republic Brewing image

