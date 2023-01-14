- Home
Ocean Samurai
1560 South Main Street, Ste 116
Blacksburg, VA 24060
Appetizer
Spring Roll(2)
Edamame Bean
Goma Tofu
Age Tofu(5)
日式炸豆腐5 pieces fried tofu with pickeled radish and homemade ginger soy sauce
Shrimp Shumai Dumpling(6)
Beef Gyoza Dumpling(6)
Vegetable Tempura(4)
蔬菜天妇罗 4 pieces. Broccoli, zucchni, onion, and sweet potato.
Chicken Tempura(3)
Shrimp Tempura(3)
Crab Rangoon(6)
起司馄饨 6 pieces. Fried dough with honey cream cheese filing
Takoyaki Ball(6)
章鱼小丸子 6 pieces. Fried dough with octupos and cabbages filling, topped with japanese mayo and bonito flakes.
Fried Calamari
Wasabi Shrimp(5)
芥末炸虾 5 pieces. Fried shrimp with sweet wasabi sauce
Beef Negimaki(8)
Yakitori(2)
Tuna Tataki
火烧鲔鱼刺身 Spicy. Raw. Lightly seared black pepper-crusted tuna top with ginger soy sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked items may increase the risk of foodborne illness.
Jalapono Yellowtail
辣椒黄尾鱼刺身 Spicy. Raw. Flamming hot fatty yellowtail with jalapeno.
Soup & Salad
Miso Soup
Clear Soup
House Salad
沙拉 Lettuce, carrot w/ ginger dressing.
Gyoza Soup
Seaweed Salad
海带丝沙拉 Seweed, lettuce, and sesame seeds.
Avocado Salad
Crab Salad
Salmon Skin Salad
Squid Salad
Spicy Crawfish Salad
小龙虾沙拉 Crawfish, seaweed, shredded crabmeat, and our unique spicy and sweet mayo sauce
Nirigi / Sashimi
Avocado
Saba
Kani
Tamago
Inari
Salmon
Tuna
Ebi
Tai
Surf Clam
Smoked Salmon
Tako
Ika
Hamachi
Escolar
Unagi
Ikura
Tobiko
Wasabi Tobiko
Spicy Tuna
Raw. Miced tuna with carb salad and spicy sauce.
Amaebi/Sweet Shrimp
Classic Roll
Avocado Roll (6)
牛油果小卷
Cucumber Roll (6)
黄瓜小卷
Oshinko Pickles Roll (6)
腌萝卜小卷
Sweet Potato Roll (8)
番薯卷
Tuna Roll (6)
鲔鱼小卷 Raw.
Salmon Roll (6)
三文鱼小卷 Raw.
California Roll (8)
加州卷 Crab salad, avocado, cucumber and masago.
Vegetable Roll (8)
Hamachi Roll (6)
黄尾鱼小卷 Yellowtail. Raw.
Escolar Roll (6)
白鲔鱼小卷 White tuna. Raw.
Crunch Roll (8)
Crab stick and tempera crisps sauce: eel sauce.
Salmon Skin Roll (8)
Fried salmon skin and scallion topped with eel sauce.
Spicy California Roll (8)
辣加州卷 8 pieces. Classic California roll with spicy sauces on top.
Crab Rangoon Roll (8)
起司卷 8 pieces. Creamy crab rangoon filling inside sushi rolls
Shrimp Tempura Roll (8)
Chicken Tempura Roll (6)
Spicy Tuna Roll (8)
Spicy Salmon Roll (8)
Spicy Yellowtail Roll (8)
Unagi Roll (8)
鳗鱼卷 Eel, cucumber and avocado sauce: eel sauce.
Blacksburg Roll (8)
Crab stick, cucumber and cream cheese.
Philadelphia Roll (8)
Smoked salmon and cream cheese sauce: eel sauce. Raw.
Alaska Roll (8)
Salmon, cucumber and avocado. Raw.
New River Roll (8)
White tuna tempura, cream cheese & cucumber, topped with eel sauce
Spider Roll (6)
Fried soft shell crab, lettuce, cucumber & mayo, topped with eel sauce
Specialty Roll
Volcano Roll(8)
Deep-fried roll with sashimi and crab stick, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sriracha sauce.
Sapporo Roll(8)
Raw. Salmon, tuna & avocado
Cowboy Roll(8)
Grilled steak, avocado, and cream cheese sauce: spicy mayo.
Phoenix Tail Roll(6)
Deep-fried roll with salmon, tuna, white fish, crab stick, avocado, and flying fish roe sauce: eel sauce. Raw.
Fire Cracker Roll(6)
Raw. Deep-fried roll with white fish, avocado, crab stick, and crab salad topped with spicy mayo.
Dynamite Roll(8)
Deep-fried roll with minced octopus, crab salad and spicy mixture, topped with eel sauce
Gold Point Roll(8)
Raw. Salmon tempura, crab meat and flying fish roe sauce: eel sauce.
Christina Roll(8)
Minced tuna w/ crab salad and spicy mixture, topped with avocado and eel sauce
Hokie Roll(8)
Raw. Salmon, tuna, crab meat, avocado, and cucumber topped with sweet wasabi sauce
Ocean Sam Roll(8)
Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topped with crab tempura, spicy mayo, eel sauce & flying fish roe
Big Easy Roll(8)
Raw. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, scallions and wasabi infused flying fish roe.
Black Dragon Roll(8)
Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce
Green Dragon Roll(8)
Cucumber, grilled eel and avocado, topped with eel sauce.
Hawaiian Roll(8)
Coconut shrimp, cream cheese, mango, and avocado, topped with honey mayo sauce.
The Bomb Roll(8)
Spicy crawfish, avocado, spicy tuna, crab meat, and wasabi infused flying fish roe sauce: eel sauce. Raw.
Marble Rock&Roll(8)
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, cucumber, and flying fish roe, soy wrap sauce: eel sauce. Raw.
Wildcat Roll(8)
Deep-fried roll with grilled tuna, scallions, flying fish roe sauce: chef's special sauce. Raw.
Motor City Roll(8)
Crab meat, avocado and cucumber, topped with grilled eel.
Lover's Roll(8)
Shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, eel, scallions and flying fish roe Sauce: eel sauce and spicy mayo. Raw.
Greensboro Roll(8)
Yellowtail, eel, scallions and flying fish roe sauce: chef's special sauces. Raw.
Four Seasons Roll(8)
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and 4 colorful flying fish roe. Raw.
Rainbow Roll(8)
Raw. Crab Salad, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon, tuna, white fish and avocado
Sushi Entree
Lover's Boat
寿司套餐 Serving 3-4 people. Raw. 8 pcs Hokie rolls, 8 pcs Green Dragon rolls, Chef's choices of nigiri & sashimi, 3 house salads and 3 clear soups.
Ichiban Combo
寿司套餐. Serving 2 people. Raw. 8 pcs California rolls, 6 pcs tuna rolls, and chef's choices of nigiri, sashimi and rolls, 2 house salads and 2 clear soups.
Sushi Deluxe
寿司套餐 Raw. Chef's choices of nigiri and rolls, also served with four pieces California rolls
Sashimi Deluxe
Genki Deluxe
寿司套餐 Raw. 6 pieces nigiri and a variety of sashimi with a side of white rice.
Power Dinner
炸寿司卷 Raw. Spicy tuna with avocado roll tempura fried, and drizzled with our spicy homemade sauces.
Unagi Don (Dinner)
鳗鱼饭 Grilled eel over white rice and drizzled with our sweet eel sauce and sprinkled with sesame seed.
Kitchen Entree
Hibachi
铁板烧 Grilled to perfection with our savory hibachi sauce, served with broccoli, zucchini, carrot and onion. A choice of fried rice or white rice.
Hibachi Pick 2
Hibachi Pick 3
Teriyaki
照烧 A Grilled to perfection with our sweet teriyaki sauce, served with broccoli, carrot, and onion, a choice of white rice or fried rice.
Teriyaki Pick 2
Teriyaki Pick 3
Fried Rice
Fried Rice Pick 2
Fried Rice Pick 3
Fried Udon Noodle
Fried Udon Noodle Pick 2
Fried Udon Noodle Pick 3
Udon Noodle Soup
乌冬汤面/炒面 A choice of in stir-fried or in soup. Thick rice noodle with our tasty sauce or broth.
Udon Noodle Soup Pick 2
Udon Noodle Soup Pick 3
Yakisoba
炒面 Stri-fried thin noodle with our savory homemade sauce
Yakisoba Pick 2
Yakisoba Pick 3
Katsu Don (Dinner)
猪排饭/鸡排饭 Panko fried steak with sauteed vegetables, topped with katsu sauce, a choice of white rice or fried rice.
Tempura (Dinner)
天妇罗 Perfectly crispy deep-fried, served with an assortment of vegetable tempura with a side of ginger soy sauce, a choice of white rice or fried rice.
Coconut Shrimp
椰子虾 3 pcs coconut shrimp w/ an assortment of vegetable tempura, choice of fried rice or white rice
Side Order and Condiment
Fried Rice
White Rice
Spicy Mayo 2OZ
Ginger Dressing 2OZ
Ginger Dressing 4OZ
Ginger Dressing 16 OZ
Yum Yum Sauce 2OZ
Yum Yum Sauce 4OZ
Yum Yum Sauce 16OZ
Eel Sauce 2OZ
Hawaiian Sauce 2OZ
Honey Wasabi 2OZ
Hibachi Mushroom (side)
Hibachi Carrot (side)
Hibachi Zucchini (side)
Hibachi Onion (Side)
Hibachi Broccoli (Side)
Hibachi Vegetable (Side)
Hibachi Chicken (side)
Hibachi Steak (side)
Hibachi Shrimp (side)
Hibachi Salmon (side)
Hibachi Scallop (side)
Dessert
Sake
Bottled Beer
Single/Double
Wine-Bottle
Salmon Creek Chardonnay-BOTTLE
Twenty Acres Chardonnay - BOTTLE
Torres Di Luna Pinot Grigio-BOTTLE
Vina Nora Peitan Albarino-BOTTLE
Firestone Sauvignon Blanc-BOTTLE
Saint M Riesling-BOTTLE
Wente Riesling - BOTTLE
Takara Plum Wine-BOTTLE
Sliver Ridge Pinot Noir-BOTTLE
Estancia Pinot Noir - BOTTLE
Hacienda Merlot-BOTTLE
Entwine Cabernet-BOTTLE
Pillars of Hercules Red Blend-BOTTLE
Bottled Drink
Bottled Pepsi
Bottled Diet Pepsi
Bottled Sprite
Bottled Mtn Dew
Bottled Dr. Pepper
Bottled Diet Dr. Pepper
Bottled Lemonade
Bottled Crush Orange
Bottled Sweet Tea
Japanese Green Tea
Bottled Aquafina Water
Calpico-Strawberry
Ramune Japanese Soda - Blue Hawaiian
Ramune Japanese Soda - Lychee
Ramune Japanese Soda - Original
Ramune Japanese Soda - Strawberry
Ramune Japanese Soda-Orange
Ramune Japanese Soda-Melon
Bottled Coke
Bottled Diet Coke
Bottled Coke Zero
Monster Energy Drink
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Japanese Sushi Bar and Hibachi Grill Restaurant
1560 South Main Street, Ste 116, Blacksburg, VA 24060