Ocean Samurai

Appetizer

Please advise us of any food allergies or restrictive diets.

Spring Roll(2)

$2.95

Edamame Bean

$3.95

Goma Tofu

$4.95

Age Tofu(5)

$5.25

日式炸豆腐5 pieces fried tofu with pickeled radish and homemade ginger soy sauce

Shrimp Shumai Dumpling(6)

$4.95

Beef Gyoza Dumpling(6)

$5.95

Vegetable Tempura(4)

$5.95

蔬菜天妇罗 4 pieces. Broccoli, zucchni, onion, and sweet potato.

Chicken Tempura(3)

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura(3)

$6.95

Crab Rangoon(6)

$5.95

起司馄饨 6 pieces. Fried dough with honey cream cheese filing

Takoyaki Ball(6)

$6.95

章鱼小丸子 6 pieces. Fried dough with octupos and cabbages filling, topped with japanese mayo and bonito flakes.

Fried Calamari

$6.95

Wasabi Shrimp(5)

$6.95

芥末炸虾 5 pieces. Fried shrimp with sweet wasabi sauce

Beef Negimaki(8)

$6.95

Yakitori(2)

$6.95

Tuna Tataki

$11.95

火烧鲔鱼刺身 Spicy. Raw. Lightly seared black pepper-crusted tuna top with ginger soy sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked items may increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Jalapono Yellowtail

$12.95

辣椒黄尾鱼刺身 Spicy. Raw. Flamming hot fatty yellowtail with jalapeno.

Soup & Salad

Please advise us of any food allergies or restrictive diets.

Miso Soup

$2.50

Clear Soup

$2.50

House Salad

$2.50

沙拉 Lettuce, carrot w/ ginger dressing.

Gyoza Soup

$3.95

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

海带丝沙拉 Seweed, lettuce, and sesame seeds.

Avocado Salad

$4.95

Crab Salad

$4.95

Salmon Skin Salad

$5.95

Squid Salad

$5.95

Spicy Crawfish Salad

$6.95

小龙虾沙拉 Crawfish, seaweed, shredded crabmeat, and our unique spicy and sweet mayo sauce

Nirigi / Sashimi

握寿司/刺身 A choice of 2 pieces nigiri or sashimi. Please advise us of any food allergies or restrictive diets. *Consuming raw or undercooked items may increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Avocado

$3.75

Saba

$3.75

Kani

$3.75

Tamago

$3.75

Inari

$3.75

Salmon

$4.75

Tuna

$4.75

Ebi

$4.00

Tai

$4.00

Surf Clam

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Tako

$4.25

Ika

$4.75

Hamachi

$4.75

Escolar

$4.75

Unagi

$5.50

Ikura

$5.50

Tobiko

$5.50

Wasabi Tobiko

$6.75

Spicy Tuna

$5.75

Raw. Miced tuna with carb salad and spicy sauce.

Amaebi/Sweet Shrimp

$6.75Out of stock

Classic Roll

Avocado Roll (6)

$4.00

牛油果小卷

Cucumber Roll (6)

$4.00

黄瓜小卷

Oshinko Pickles Roll (6)

$4.00

腌萝卜小卷

Sweet Potato Roll (8)

$4.00

番薯卷

Tuna Roll (6)

$5.00

鲔鱼小卷 Raw.

Salmon Roll (6)

$5.00

三文鱼小卷 Raw.

California Roll (8)

$5.00

加州卷 Crab salad, avocado, cucumber and masago.

Vegetable Roll (8)

$5.50

Hamachi Roll (6)

$5.75

黄尾鱼小卷 Yellowtail. Raw.

Escolar Roll (6)

$5.75

白鲔鱼小卷 White tuna. Raw.

Crunch Roll (8)

$5.75

Crab stick and tempera crisps sauce: eel sauce.

Salmon Skin Roll (8)

$5.75

Fried salmon skin and scallion topped with eel sauce.

Spicy California Roll (8)

$5.75

辣加州卷 8 pieces. Classic California roll with spicy sauces on top.

Crab Rangoon Roll (8)

$6.50

起司卷 8 pieces. Creamy crab rangoon filling inside sushi rolls

Shrimp Tempura Roll (8)

$6.50

Chicken Tempura Roll (6)

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll (8)

$6.75

Spicy Salmon Roll (8)

$6.75

Spicy Yellowtail Roll (8)

$6.75

Unagi Roll (8)

$6.75

鳗鱼卷 Eel, cucumber and avocado sauce: eel sauce.

Blacksburg Roll (8)

$6.75

Crab stick, cucumber and cream cheese.

Philadelphia Roll (8)

$6.95

Smoked salmon and cream cheese sauce: eel sauce. Raw.

Alaska Roll (8)

$6.95

Salmon, cucumber and avocado. Raw.

New River Roll (8)

$7.50

White tuna tempura, cream cheese & cucumber, topped with eel sauce

Spider Roll (6)

$8.50

Fried soft shell crab, lettuce, cucumber & mayo, topped with eel sauce

Specialty Roll

Cucumber, grilled eel and avocado, topped with eel sauce.

Volcano Roll(8)

$8.95

Deep-fried roll with sashimi and crab stick, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sriracha sauce.

Sapporo Roll(8)

$9.50

Raw. Salmon, tuna & avocado

Cowboy Roll(8)

$10.95

Grilled steak, avocado, and cream cheese sauce: spicy mayo.

Phoenix Tail Roll(6)

$11.50

Deep-fried roll with salmon, tuna, white fish, crab stick, avocado, and flying fish roe sauce: eel sauce. Raw.

Fire Cracker Roll(6)

$11.50

Raw. Deep-fried roll with white fish, avocado, crab stick, and crab salad topped with spicy mayo.

Dynamite Roll(8)

$11.50

Deep-fried roll with minced octopus, crab salad and spicy mixture, topped with eel sauce

Gold Point Roll(8)

$11.95

Raw. Salmon tempura, crab meat and flying fish roe sauce: eel sauce.

Christina Roll(8)

$12.50

Minced tuna w/ crab salad and spicy mixture, topped with avocado and eel sauce

Hokie Roll(8)

$12.75

Raw. Salmon, tuna, crab meat, avocado, and cucumber topped with sweet wasabi sauce

Ocean Sam Roll(8)

$12.95

Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topped with crab tempura, spicy mayo, eel sauce & flying fish roe

Big Easy Roll(8)

$12.95

Raw. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, scallions and wasabi infused flying fish roe.

Black Dragon Roll(8)

$13.50

Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce

Green Dragon Roll(8)

$13.50

Cucumber, grilled eel and avocado, topped with eel sauce.

Hawaiian Roll(8)

$13.50

Coconut shrimp, cream cheese, mango, and avocado, topped with honey mayo sauce.

The Bomb Roll(8)

$13.75

Spicy crawfish, avocado, spicy tuna, crab meat, and wasabi infused flying fish roe sauce: eel sauce. Raw.

Marble Rock&Roll(8)

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, cucumber, and flying fish roe, soy wrap sauce: eel sauce. Raw.

Wildcat Roll(8)

$14.50

Deep-fried roll with grilled tuna, scallions, flying fish roe sauce: chef's special sauce. Raw.

Motor City Roll(8)

$14.95

Crab meat, avocado and cucumber, topped with grilled eel.

Lover's Roll(8)

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, eel, scallions and flying fish roe Sauce: eel sauce and spicy mayo. Raw.

Greensboro Roll(8)

$14.95

Yellowtail, eel, scallions and flying fish roe sauce: chef's special sauces. Raw.

Four Seasons Roll(8)

$14.95

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and 4 colorful flying fish roe. Raw.

Rainbow Roll(8)

$12.50

Raw. Crab Salad, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon, tuna, white fish and avocado

Sushi Entree

Entrées are served with miso soup and a house salad. Please advise us of any food allergies or restrictive diets. *Consuming raw or undercooked items may increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Lover's Boat

$59.95

寿司套餐 Serving 3-4 people. Raw. 8 pcs Hokie rolls, 8 pcs Green Dragon rolls, Chef's choices of nigiri & sashimi, 3 house salads and 3 clear soups.

Ichiban Combo

$49.95

寿司套餐. Serving 2 people. Raw. 8 pcs California rolls, 6 pcs tuna rolls, and chef's choices of nigiri, sashimi and rolls, 2 house salads and 2 clear soups.

Sushi Deluxe

$19.95

寿司套餐 Raw. Chef's choices of nigiri and rolls, also served with four pieces California rolls

Sashimi Deluxe

$19.95

Genki Deluxe

$19.95

寿司套餐 Raw. 6 pieces nigiri and a variety of sashimi with a side of white rice.

Power Dinner

$15.95

炸寿司卷 Raw. Spicy tuna with avocado roll tempura fried, and drizzled with our spicy homemade sauces.

Unagi Don (Dinner)

$21.95

鳗鱼饭 Grilled eel over white rice and drizzled with our sweet eel sauce and sprinkled with sesame seed.

Kitchen Entree

Entrées are served with clear soup and a house salad. Please advise us of any food allergies or restrictive diets. .

Hibachi

$13.95

铁板烧 Grilled to perfection with our savory hibachi sauce, served with broccoli, zucchini, carrot and onion. A choice of fried rice or white rice.

Hibachi Pick 2

$20.95

Hibachi Pick 3

$21.95

Teriyaki

$13.95

照烧 A Grilled to perfection with our sweet teriyaki sauce, served with broccoli, carrot, and onion, a choice of white rice or fried rice.

Teriyaki Pick 2

$20.95

Teriyaki Pick 3

$21.95

Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried Rice Pick 2

$16.95

Fried Rice Pick 3

$17.95

Fried Udon Noodle

$12.95

Fried Udon Noodle Pick 2

$16.95

Fried Udon Noodle Pick 3

$17.95

Udon Noodle Soup

$12.95

乌冬汤面/炒面 A choice of in stir-fried or in soup. Thick rice noodle with our tasty sauce or broth.

Udon Noodle Soup Pick 2

$16.95

Udon Noodle Soup Pick 3

$17.95

Yakisoba

$12.95

炒面 Stri-fried thin noodle with our savory homemade sauce

Yakisoba Pick 2

$16.95

Yakisoba Pick 3

$17.95

Katsu Don (Dinner)

$15.95

猪排饭/鸡排饭 Panko fried steak with sauteed vegetables, topped with katsu sauce, a choice of white rice or fried rice.

Tempura (Dinner)

$13.95

天妇罗 Perfectly crispy deep-fried, served with an assortment of vegetable tempura with a side of ginger soy sauce, a choice of white rice or fried rice.

Coconut Shrimp

$17.95

椰子虾 3 pcs coconut shrimp w/ an assortment of vegetable tempura, choice of fried rice or white rice

Side Order and Condiment

Fried Rice

$3.95

White Rice

$2.95

Spicy Mayo 2OZ

$1.00

Ginger Dressing 2OZ

$1.00

Ginger Dressing 4OZ

$2.00

Ginger Dressing 16 OZ

$8.00

Yum Yum Sauce 2OZ

$1.00

Yum Yum Sauce 4OZ

$2.00

Yum Yum Sauce 16OZ

$8.00

Eel Sauce 2OZ

$1.00

Hawaiian Sauce 2OZ

$1.00

Honey Wasabi 2OZ

$1.00

Hibachi Mushroom (side)

$2.95

Hibachi Carrot (side)

$2.95

Hibachi Zucchini (side)

$2.95

Hibachi Onion (Side)

$2.95

Hibachi Broccoli (Side)

$2.95

Hibachi Vegetable (Side)

$3.95

Hibachi Chicken (side)

$7.95

Hibachi Steak (side)

$8.95

Hibachi Shrimp (side)

$8.95

Hibachi Salmon (side)

$10.95

Hibachi Scallop (side)

$10.95

Dessert

Taiyaki(2)

$5.95

Mochi Ice Cream - Stawberry

$3.50

Mochi Ice Cream - Chocolate

$3.50

Mochi Ice Cream - Green Tea

$3.50

Ice Cream Tempura

$4.95

Sake

Nama 375ML

$10.95

Ginjo 375ML

$10.95

Nigori 375ML

$8.50

Hana Fuji Apple 375ML

$11.95

Hana White Peach 375ML

$11.95

Hana Lychee 375ML

$11.95

Jellyshot - Peach

$6.50Out of stock

Jellyshot - Berry

$6.50

Bottled Beer

Sapporo-12oz

$4.00

Sapporo-22oz

$7.00

Asahi

$4.00

Budlight

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

6 Pack Beer (TO GO ONLY)

$12.00

Single/Double

Single

$4.00

Double

$7.00

Wine-Bottle

Salmon Creek Chardonnay-BOTTLE

$19.00

Twenty Acres Chardonnay - BOTTLE

$25.00

Torres Di Luna Pinot Grigio-BOTTLE

$25.00

Vina Nora Peitan Albarino-BOTTLE

$22.00

Firestone Sauvignon Blanc-BOTTLE

$25.00

Saint M Riesling-BOTTLE

$25.00

Wente Riesling - BOTTLE

$25.00

Takara Plum Wine-BOTTLE

$19.00

Sliver Ridge Pinot Noir-BOTTLE

$29.00

Estancia Pinot Noir - BOTTLE

$30.00

Hacienda Merlot-BOTTLE

$19.00

Entwine Cabernet-BOTTLE

$28.00

Pillars of Hercules Red Blend-BOTTLE

$30.00

Bottled Drink

Bottled Pepsi

$1.95

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Bottled Sprite

$1.95

Bottled Mtn Dew

$1.95

Bottled Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Bottled Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Bottled Lemonade

$1.95

Bottled Crush Orange

$1.95

Bottled Sweet Tea

$1.95

Japanese Green Tea

$2.95

Bottled Aquafina Water

$1.25

Calpico-Strawberry

$2.95

Ramune Japanese Soda - Blue Hawaiian

$2.95

Ramune Japanese Soda - Lychee

$2.95

Ramune Japanese Soda - Original

$2.95

Ramune Japanese Soda - Strawberry

$2.95

Ramune Japanese Soda-Orange

$2.95

Ramune Japanese Soda-Melon

$2.95

Bottled Coke

$1.95

Bottled Diet Coke

$1.95

Bottled Coke Zero

$1.95

Monster Energy Drink

$2.50
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Japanese Sushi Bar and Hibachi Grill Restaurant

1560 South Main Street, Ste 116, Blacksburg, VA 24060

