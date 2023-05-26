Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ocean Side NEW

No reviews yet

205 Coastal Hwy

Fenwick Island, DE 19944

RETAIL

T-Shirt

$15.00

2x T-Shirt

$20.00

Employee T-Shirt

$7.00

Food

Subs and Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$16.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Italian

$16.00

Chicken Tender Sub

$14.00

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Salad

Club

$14.00

Burger

$10.00

Veggie Sub

$9.00

Ham and Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Tuna Salad

BLT

$6.50

Turkey Sub

$12.00

Burger Sub

$11.00

Pizza

12" Pizza

$13.00

16" Pizza

$18.50

Slice

$4.00

12" Gringo

$16.00

16" Gringo

$23.00

12" Hot Mama

$19.00

16" Hot Mama

$25.00

12" Pops Special

$20.00

16" Pops Special

$26.00

12" Kahakai

$20.00

16" Kahakai

$26.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Side Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Chips

$3.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.50

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Chef's Salad

$15.00

1/4 Pound of Chicken Salad

$6.00

1/4 Pound of Shrimp Salad

$8.00

Drinks

Fountain Soda

Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero Sugar

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Bottle Soda

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Coke Zero Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

205 Coastal Hwy, Fenwick Island, DE 19944

