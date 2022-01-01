Main picView gallery

Ocean Thai Sushi 9516 Haver Way

9516 Haver Way

Indianapolis, IN 46240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

PAD THAI
PHILLY ROLL
OCEAN ROLL

APPETIZER

GYOZA

$6.50

Fried dumplings, choice of chicken or vegetable, with house special sauce

EDAMAME

$6.00

Boiled soy bean pod seasoned with sea salt

MISO SOUP

$4.00

tofu, seaweed, scallion with miso broth

SEAWEED SALAD

$6.50

seaweed salad on cucumber match stick and diced avocado carrot and sesame seeds

SUSHI ROLLS

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$7.00

crab stick, avocado, cucumber, seaweed, sushi rice, sesame

TEMPURA ROLL

$9.75

avocado, cucumber, carrot, topped with eel sauce, sesame seeds, choice of shrimp or chicken.

VEGGIE TEMPURA ROLL

$8.50

tempura sweet potato, avocado, rice, seaweed, sesame seeds, top with eel sauce.

GRILLED SALMON

$9.50

grilled salmon, avocado, carrot, asparagus, sushi rice, sesame seed, topped with eel sauce, red tobiko

PHILLY ROLL

$9.00

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, seaweed, sushi rice, sesame seeds

VEGETABLE ROLL

$7.00

carrot, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, sushi rice, seaweed, sesame seeds

TOFU ROLL

$7.00

Grilled tofu, asparagus, avocado, rice, sesame seeds, seaweed

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$9.50

avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, sesame seeds, seaweed, topped with spicy mayo.

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$9.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, sesame seeds, seaweed, topped with spicy mayo.

CRUNCHY ROLL

$9.00

avocado, sushi rice, sesame seeds, topped with tempura crunchy choice of salmon, crab.

DRAGON ROLL

$13.75

cucumber, spicy crab, fresh water eel, rice, seaweed, wrap with avocado slice, topped with eel sauce, sriracha sauce, sesame seeds

EEL ROLL

$10.50

avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed, sesame seeds, fresh water eel, topped with eel sauce

SPIDER ROLL

$13.50

tempura fried soft shell crab, avocado, sushi rice, seaweed, topped with, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha, tempura crunchy

ALASKAN ROLL

$12.50

Salmon, avocado, rice, seaweed, wrap with salmon

DYNAMITE ROLL

$13.95

Tempura shrimp, avocado, wrap with shredded crab, top with eel sauce, sriracha, spicy mayo, tempura crunchy, scallion

VOLCANO ROLL

$12.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, seaweed , rice, sesame, top with spicy crab, spicy mayo, sriracha, eel sauce, tempura crunchy.

OCEAN ROLL

$14.50

Spicy crab, cream cheese, roll and tempura fried. Top with spicy tuna, sweet chili, sriracha, tempura crunchy, scallion.

HOT GARLIC ROLL

$12.75

spicy crab, avocado, wrap with; choice of salmon, tuna, shrimp, topped with hot garlic sauce

CRAZY CRAB ROLL

$12.95

Tempura crab, avocado, rice, seaweed, wrap with shredded crab, spicy Mayo, eel sauce, tempura crunchy.

TUNA LOVER ROLL

$12.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, rice wrap with tuna, top with house special sauce, scallion

HAPPY SUMO ROLL

$13.50

avocado, sushi rice, seaweed, salmon, tuna, yellow tail, cream cheese, topped with tempura crunchy flake, sriracha, eel sauce

SPRING HEAT ROLL

$12.95

Tempura crab, jalapeno, avocado, rice, seaweed, wrap with salmon, Sweet chili, sriracha, chop cilantro

RAINBOW ROLL

$13.75

Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed, wrap with chef choice of Fish, avocado slice

SUPREME ROLL

$13.95

Tempura shrimp, avocado, rice, seaweed, wrap with chef choice of fish, Avocado slice, spicy mayo, eel sauce

NIGIRI

TUNA Nigiri

$7.50

3 PC

SALMON Nigiri

$7.00

3 PC

YELLOW TAIL Nigiri

$8.50

3 PC

SHRIMP Nigiri

$6.00

3 PC

CRABSTICK Nigiri

$5.50

3 PC

EEL Nigiri

$9.00

3 PC

SASHIMI

TUNA Sashmi

$7.50

SALMON Sashimi

$7.00

YELLOWTAIL Sashimi

$8.50

SPRING ROLLS

$7.00

(4) Deep fried spring rolls with carrot, cabbage, and silver noodles served with a side of sweet and sour sauce

CRAB RANGOON

$7.50

(5) Deep-fried wontons filled with cream cheese,crab meat served with sweet and sour sauce.

SHRIMP BLANKET

$8.50

(5) Fried spring roll paper wrapped shrimp with sweet and sour dipping sauce.

FRIED WONTON

$7.00

(6) Deep fried wonton stuffed with ground pork served with sweet and sauce

SOUP

TOM YUM SOUP

$6.00+

Hot and spicy. Thai hot and sour soup with lemongrass, lime leaves, lime juice, chili paste, mushroom and cilantro.

TOM KHA SOUP

$7.00+

Thai coconut soup with galangal, lime leaves, lime juice, mushroom and cilantro

CURRY

RED CURRY

$13.50

Choice of: tofu, veggie, chicken, beef or pork. Authentic Thai curry, using homemade red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, bell peppers and fresh basil leaves.

MASSAMAN CURRY

$13.50

Choice of: tofu, veggie, chicken, beef or pork. Massaman curry with onion carrots,pineapples ,potatoes, and peanuts in coconut milk.

YELLOW CURRY

$13.50

Choice of: tofu, veggie, chicken, beef or pork. Yellow curry with white onions, carrots, potatoes in coconut milk

NOODLES

PAD THAI

$12.50

Stir-Fried thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, tamarind sauce, and egg with crushed peanuts. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.

PAD KEE MAO (DRUNKEN NOODLES)

$12.50

Stir-fried wide noodles, carrots, basil, tomatoes, broccoli,bell peppers, and cabbage,green beans. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.

PAD SEE EWE

$12.50

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with cabbage,broccoli, and eggs. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.

PAD WOON SEN

$12.75

Stir-fried bean thread noodles with onion, cabbage, carrot, celery, tomato, green onion and egg. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.

NOODLE SOUP

NOODLE SOUP BEEF

$12.00

Thin rice noodles in our delicious broth, bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro and fried garlic. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.

Noodle Soup Chicken

$12.00

ENTREES

CASHEW

$12.50

Stir-fried with cashew nuts, mushrooms, onion, green onion, carrots, bell peppers, and celery. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.

NAM PRIK PROW

$12.50

Stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, mushroom, carrots, green onion, cashew, celery and chili paste. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.

GINGER

$12.50

Fresh ginger stir-fried with onion, green onion, carrots, celery,mushrooms and bell peppers. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.

SPICY BASIL

$12.50

stir fried with green beans, bell peppers, white onions, and basil sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.

PAD PED

$12.50

Stir fried red curry paste with green beans ,bell pepper and bamboo shoots and basil leaves. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.

GARLIC

$13.50

Stir fried with minced garlic, green onion on shredded cabbage with fried garlic. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.

ORANGE CHICKEN

$12.75

Glazed chicken nuggets cooked in special sauce and fresh orange juice.

EGGPLANT STIR-FRIED

$13.50

Stir-fried fresh eggplant with and Thai basil sauce.

PAD PAK

$12.50

Stir fried mixed vegetables and tofu and stir fried sauce

Sesame Chicken

$12.75

THAI PEPPER STEAK

$14.00

FRIED RICE

BASIL FRIED RICE

$12.50

Stir-fried rice with onion, bell pepper, green bean and fresh basil with basil sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.

FRIED RICE

$12.50

Thai fried rice with onion, green onion, carrot, eggs, and tomatoes stir-fried with homemade sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.

SPECIAL FRIED RICE

CRAB FRIED RICE

$15.50

Fried rice with crab meat, green onions,onion, egg, carrot and tomato stir-fried with homemade sauce.

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$14.50

Special fried rice with pineapple, shrimp, chicken, cashew nuts, onion, tomato and carrot stir-fried with homemade sauce.

DESSERTS

MANGO WITH SWEET STICKY RICE

$5.50

Mango and sweet sticky rice mixed with coconut milk.

SIDE DISHES

SIDE FRIED RICE

$3.50

SIDE JASMINE WHITE RICE

$3.50

SIDE STICKY RICE

$3.50

THAI

THAI ICED TEA

$2.50

THAI ICED TEA WITH MILK

$4.25

SODA

COKE

$1.75

SPRITE

$1.75

DIET COKE

$1.75

TEA

HOT TEA

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9516 Haver Way, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

