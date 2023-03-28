Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ocean View Brewing

85 Atlantic Avenue

Ocean View, DE 19970

Snacks

DAILY SOUP

$10.00

CHILI CON CARNE

$11.00

SOUR CREAM, JALAPENOS, FRITOS, HERBS

TURBO NACHOS

$16.00

CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, JACK CHEESE, TOMATOES, JALAPENOS, RED ONIONS, FRITOS, SOUR CREAM, ANCHO HONEY SAUCE, CILANTRO, CORN TORTILLAS

EGG ROLLS

$13.00

DUCK CONFIT, VEGGIES, CILANTRO, DUCK SAUCE, FORTUNE COOKIE

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$13.00

MAPLE-MUSTARD GLAZE, GREEN APPLE & CRISPY SCRAPPLE

BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$14.00

BUTTERED & SPICED, HONEY MUSTARD, BEER CHEESE

BEER NOSH

$6.00

SWEET & SALTY SNACK, COCONUT CARAMEL, PRETZELS, POPCORN, PEANUTS & SUCH

FIRE ROASTED OYSTERS

$19.00

6 PACK, PARMESAN, RITZ CRACKER, OYSTER BUTTER MICRO CELERY, LEMON

DEVILED EGGS

$10.00

YOLK & CREAM CHEESE WHIP, JALAPEÑOS, CRISP JACK CHEESE MICRO CILANTRO, PAPRIKA

POUTINE

$15.00

HAND-CUT FRIES, LOCAL MUSHROOM GRAVY, WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS, BEER CHEESE, FRIED EGG, MONTREAL SPICE

OVB WINGS

$16.00

OLD BAY HOT SAUCE, PARMESAN, BUTTERMILK RANCH CELERY & CARROTS

CHICKPEA HUMMUS

$12.00

FETA, OLIVES, CHICKPEAS, VEGGIES, ZA’ATAR SPICE SURF BAGEL CHIPS

REUBEN EGG ROLLS

$14.00

CORNED BEEF, CABBAGE, & POTATOES, IRISH CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE, MAPLE MUSTARD DRIZZLE

FRITO DIP

$12.00Out of stock

CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, JACK CHEESE, TOMATOES, JALAPENOS, RED ONIONS, FRITOS, SOUR CREAM, ANCHO HONEY SAUCE, CILANTRO, CORN TORTILLAS

CRAB & PIMENTO DIP

$17.00

CHEDDAR CHEESE, OLD BAY, PRETZEL BITES

Salads

OVB COBB

$14.00

KALE, BRUSSELS SPROUTS, BACON, EGG, BLUE CHEESE, RED ONIONS, GREEN APPLE, POMEGRANATE SEEDS, CREAMY MAPLE DRESSING

OVB CAESAR

$13.00

LOCAL ROMAINE, PARMESAN & JACK CRISPS, CROUTONS, CREAMY CRACKED PEPPER-MUSTARD DRESSING

KITCHEN SINK

$12.00

KALE, NAPA & RED CABBAGE, CANDIED PEANUTS, ORANGES, BLUE CHEESE, ONION STRAWS, CITRUS VINAIGRETTE, BUTTERMILK RANCH

Sandwiches

OVB CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

APPLES, CELERY, DIJONAISE, LTO, TOASTED PULLMAN BREAD - SERVED WITH CHIPS & DILL PICKLE

CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

TWO SPECIAL BLEND PATTIES, COOPER SHARP, PICKLES, RED ONION, HOUSE SAUCE, TOASTED BUN - SERVED WITH CHIPS & DILL PICKLE

NAPTIME

$29.00

CRISPY BUTTERMILK FRIED LOBSTER TAIL, CHILI CRISP, SUNNY EGG, GLAZED DOUGHNUT - SERVED WITH CHIPS & DILL PICKLE

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$16.00

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN THIGH, SMOKEY BUFFALO SAUCE, PICKLES, BUTTERMILK RANCH, TOASTED BUN

AMERICAN NAPTIME

$24.00

8OZ ALL BEEF FRANK, BEER CHEESE, CHILI CON CARNE, JALAPENOS, BACON, FRIED CHEESE CURDS, SUNNY EGG, CRISPY ONION

PORK CUTLET

$15.00

8OZ ALL BEEF FRANK, BEER CHEESE, CHILI CON CARNE, JALAPENOS, BACON, FRIED CHEESE CURDS, SUNNY EGG, CRISPY ONION

Mains

SHRIMP CARBONARA

$26.00

LINGUINE, YOLK & BACON CREAM, PARMESAN, PEAS, BREADCRUMBS

CORN CRUSTED SALMON

$27.00

MAPLE MUSTARD GLAZE. POT OF GOLD POTATOES, CARAMELIZED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

SLOPPY JOE DAN DAN NOODLES

$21.00

CAFETERIA STYLE GROUND BEEF, SWEET & SPICY SAUCE, JALAPENOS, RED ONION, BUTTERMILK RANCH, SHOOTS

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER

$22.00

BEER TEMPURA, BASMATI RICE, WOK FRIED SPICY CHILI FARM BEANS, SHOOTS, SESAME

TV DINNER

$24.00

SALISBURY STEAK, MUSHROOM GRAVY, BRUSSELS SPROUTS, POT OF GOLD POTATOES, APPLE SAUCE, DINNER ROLLS

BIRRIA BURRITO

$24.00

SLOW COOKED CHUCK, BASMATI RICE, JACK CHEESE, QUESO FRESCO, GUAJILLO BEEF JUS, SWEET ONION, CILANTRO, LIME CREMA

STEAK FRITES

$36.00

SEASONED & SEARED RIBEYE, HAND-CUT FRIES, MUSHROOM GRAVY

FRIED CHICKEN

$24.00

4 PIECE (BREAST WING, THIGH, DRUM) MACARONI SALAD, WARM HAWAIIAN ROLLS, WHIPPED OVB BUTTER, CHICKEN SPICE

BEER TEMPURA SHRIMP

$26.00

HAND CUT FRIES, MACARONI SALAD, COCKTAIL DIP, LEMON

SHRIMP & GRITS

$24.00

Chimichurri Fried Grit Cakes, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Ranchero Sauce

AMERICAN NAPTIME

$24.00

8OZ ALL BEEF FRANK, BEER CHEESE, CHILI CON CARNE, JALAPENOS, BACON, FRIED CHEESE CURDS, SUNNY EGG, CRISPY ONION

Sides

SIDE BEER CHEESE

$3.00

SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE MAC SALAD

$5.00

SIDE GRAVY

$2.00

SIDE ROLLS

$7.00

WARM HAWAIIAN ROLLS (6) SERVED WITH WHIPPED OVB BUTTER

BAG OF CHIPS

$2.00

ADD FRIED SHRIMP

$9.00

POT OF GOLD POTATOES

$6.00

DAILY VEG

$6.00

HAND CUT FRIES

$7.00

DILL PICKLES

$4.00

Kids

KIDS CHICKEN BITES

$12.00

HAND-CUT FRIES, VEGGIES, HONEY MUSTARD

KIDS SHRIMP

$14.00

HAND-CUT FRIES, VEGGIES

KIDS SALMON

$14.00

POT OF GOLD POTATOES, VEGGIES

KIDS LINGUINE

$8.00

SERVED WITH BUTTER OR MARINARA

APPLESAUCE

$3.00

HOUSE MADE APPLE SAUCE

Desserts

LEMON RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE

$13.00

Lemon cake, vanilla bean cheesecake, white chocolate ganache, raspberry jam, confetti crumble, vanilla ice cream

S'MORES CAKE

$14.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE & GRAHAM CRACKER CAKE, TOASTED MARSHMALLOW ANGLAISE, MILK CHOCOLATE GANACHE, S'MORES ICE CREAM

COCONUT CREAM PIE

$12.00

COCONUT SHORTBREAD CRUST, COCONUT CUSTARD, COCONUT CREAM, TOASTED COCONUT, COCONUT ICE CREAM

ST PATTY'S BIRTHDAY CAKE

$15.00Out of stock

CONFETTI CAKE, CHOCOLATE WHISKEY CAKE, BAILEYS GONACHE, LUCKY CHARMS FROSTING, SMORES ICE CREAM

SCOOPS

$6.00

DAILY FLAVORS

MARGARITA ICE BOX

$11.00
