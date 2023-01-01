A map showing the location of Ocean View Restaurant 42 Atlantic AvenueView gallery

Ocean View Restaurant 42 Atlantic Avenue

No reviews yet

42 Atlantic Avenue

Ocean View, DE 19970

Breakfast

Morning Specials

#1 The Special

$9.00

two eggs, meat, toast

#2 Homestyle

$11.00

two eggs, meat, home fries or grits, toast

#3 One & One

$10.00

one egg, meat, one pancake or french toast

#4 Hearty

$13.00

two eggs, meat, two pancakes or french toast

#5 Stack

$12.00

three pancakes or french toast, meat

#6 Short Stack

$9.00

two pancakes or french toast, meat

#7 Mom's Chipped Beef

$12.00

served over toast with home fries

#8 Mom's Sausage Gravy

$13.00

served over biscuits with home fries

#9 Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

hash mixed with home fries topped with two eggs, toast

#10 Crabby Benedict

$22.00

crab cake, poached egg, spinach, tomato, hollandaise, home fries or grits

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

tortilla, eggs, green pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, home fries, salsa, sour cream

Breakfast Sandwiches

Meat, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Meat & Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Healthy Choice

Oatmeal

$5.00

brown sugar & raisin

Vanilla Yogurt

$8.00

granola & berries

Fresh Fruit

$7.00

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's One Egg, Meat, Toast

$6.00

small drink included

Kid's One Pancake & Meat

$6.00

small drink included

Kid's One French Toast & Meat

$6.00

small drink included

Kid's Cereal & Fresh Fruit

$5.00

small drink included

Omelets

Build Your Own Omelet

$9.00

served with home fries or grits and toast

Cheese Omelet

$10.00

american, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, swiss

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$11.00

american, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, swiss

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Chorizo, Ham, & Pepper Jack Omelet

$14.00

Western Omelet

$15.00

ham, green pepper, mushroom, onion, american cheese

Cheesesteak Omelet

$15.00

green pepper, onion, american cheese

Asparagus & Feta Omelet

$11.00

Spinach, Tomato, & Feta Omelet

$12.00

Veggie Omelet

$14.00

green pepper, mushroom, onion, sweet pepper, tomato

Meat Lover Omelet

$17.00

bacon, ham, sausage, scrapple, provolone

Crab Cake Omelet

$22.00

crab cake, green pepper, onion, hollandaise, old bay seasoning

A La Carte

One Egg

$3.00

Pancake

$3.00

French Toast

$3.00

Biscuit

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Toast

$1.00+

wheat, white, or rye

Bagel

$3.00

plain or everything

Side Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side of Breakfast Meat

$4.00

bacon, chorizo, ham, or sausage

Home Fries

$3.00

Deluxe Home Fries

$6.00

onion, provolone, old bay seasoning

Sticky Buns

$6.00

raisin or nut

Grits

$3.00+

Chipped Beef

$4.00+

Sausage Gravy

$3.00+

Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Lunch

Starters

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

served with Texas petal sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

marinara sauce

Corn Fritters

$8.00

Wing Dings

$12.00

dry, buffalo, or mango habanero

Onion Rings

$8.00

Soups

Cream of Crab Soup

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Soup & 1/2 Salad

$10.00+

Salads

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

lettuce, beef, green pepper, onion, shredded cheddar, salsa, sour cream

Stuffed Tomato

$12.00

housemade chicken or tuna salad

Platters

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

served with fries and coleslaw or applesauce

Fish & Chips

$12.00

served with fries and coleslaw or applesauce

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

chicken, green pepper, onion, shredded cheddar, salsa, sour cream

Crab Cake Quesadilla

$19.00

crab cake, shredded cheddar, green pepper, onion, remoulade, salsa, sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

steak, green pepper, onion, shredded cheddar, salsa, sour cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

green pepper, onion, mushroom, sweet pepper, tomato

Kid's Lunch

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

served with fries and small drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

served with fries and small drink

Kid's PB&J

$6.00

served with fries and small drink

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

served with fries and small drink

Burgers

OVR Burger

$12.00

lettuce, onion, tomato

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

bacon, cheddar, onion rings, BBQ sauce

Rise-N-Shine Burger

$15.00

bacon, cheddar, fried egg, Texas petal sauce

Sandwiches & Subs

Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Turkey & Cheese

$9.00

Housemade Chicken Salad

$10.00

Housemade Potato Salad

$10.00

Housemade Tuna Salad

$10.00

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Milton Sausage Grinder

$14.00

American Cold Cut

$12.00

Italian Cold Cut

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

The Big Dog

$8.00

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$8.00

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$10.00

OVR Sandwiches

Grilled Ahi Tuna Steak

$16.00

blackened or lemon pepper, kaiser roll, LTO

Grilled Ham & Cheddar

$9.00

pretzel roll

Reuben or Rachel

$12.00

corned beef or turkey, swiss, slaw, marbled rye, 1000 island

Beach BBQ Chicken

$14.00

kaiser roll, bacon, cheddar, onion rings, BBQ sauce

Mom's Crab Cake

$22.00

kaiser roll, lettuce, tomato, remoulade

Club Sandwich

$15.00

ham or turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Onion Rings - side

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Brunch

Morning Specials Brunch

B#1 The Special

$10.00

two eggs, meat, toast

B#2 Homestyle

$12.00

two eggs, meat, home fries or grits, toast

B#3 One & One

$11.00

one egg, meat, one pancake or french toast

B#4 Hearty

$14.00

two eggs, meat, two pancakes or french toast

B#5 Stack

$13.00

three pancakes or french toast, meat

B#6 Short Stack

$10.00

two pancakes or french toast, meat

B#7 Mom's Chipped Beef

$13.00

served over toast with home fries

B#8 Mom's Sausage Gravy

$14.00

served over biscuits with home fries

B#9 Corned Beef Hash

$16.00

hash mixed with home fries topped with two eggs, toast

B - Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Breakfast Sandwiches Brunch

B - Meat, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

B - Meat & Egg Sandwich

$9.00

B - Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

B - Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

B - Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Healthy Choice Brunch

Oatmeal

$5.00

brown sugar & raisin

B - Vanilla Yogurt

$9.00

granola & berries

B - Fresh Fruit

$8.00

Breakfast Burritos Brunch

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

tortilla, eggs, green pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, home fries, salsa, sour cream

Omelets Brunch

B - Build Your Own Omelet

$10.00

served with home fries or grits and toast

B - Cheese Omelet

$11.00

american, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, swiss

B - Meat & Cheese Omelet

$13.00

B - Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$12.00

american, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, swiss

B - Chorizo, Ham, & Pepper Jack Omelet

$15.00

B - Western Omelet

$16.00

ham, green pepper, mushroom, onion, american cheese

B - Cheesesteak Omelet

$15.00

green pepper, onion, american cheese

B - Spinach, Tomato, & Feta Omelet

$13.00

B - Veggie Omelet

$15.00

green pepper, mushroom, onion, sweet pepper, tomato

B - Meat Lover Omelet

$17.00

bacon, ham, sausage, scrapple, provolone

Just for Kids Brunch

B - Kid's One Egg, Meat, Toast

$7.00

small drink included

B - Kid's One Pancake & Meat

$7.00

small drink included

B - Kid's One French Toast & Meat

$7.00

small drink included

B - Kid's Cereal & Fresh Fruit

$6.00

small drink included

B - Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

served with fries and small drink

B - Kid's PB&J

$7.00

served with fries and small drink

B - Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

served with fries and small drink

Quesadilla Brunch

B - Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

B - Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

chicken, green pepper, onion, shredded cheddar, salsa, sour cream

B - Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

steak, green pepper, onion, shredded cheddar, salsa, sour cream

B - Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

green pepper, onion, mushroom, sweet pepper, tomato

Soups & Salads Brunch

B - Cream of Crab Soup

$7.00+

B - Soup of the Day

$4.00+

B - Soup & 1/2 Salad

$11.00+

B - Spinach Salad

$11.00

B - Garden Salad

$11.00

B - Caesar Salad

$11.00

B - Taco Salad

$15.00

lettuce, beef, green pepper, onion, shredded cheddar, salsa, sour cream

B - Stuffed Tomato

$14.00

housemade chicken or tuna salad

OVR Sandwiches Brunch

B - Housemade Chicken Salad

$12.00

B - Housemade Tuna Salad

$12.00

B - Housemade Potato Salad

$12.00

B - Cheesesteak Sub

$15.00

B - Milton Sausage Grinder

$15.00

B - Grilled Ham & Cheddar

$11.00

pretzel roll

B - Reuben or Rachel

$14.00

corned beef or turkey, swiss, slaw, marbled rye, 1000 island

B - Loaded Grilled Cheese

$9.00

B - Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$12.00

B - BLT Sandwich

$9.00

A La Carte Brunch

One Egg

$3.00

Pancake

$3.00

French Toast

$3.00

Biscuit

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Toast

$1.00+

wheat, white, or rye

Bagel

$3.00

plain or everything

Side Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side of Breakfast Meat

$4.00

bacon, chorizo, ham, or sausage

Home Fries

$3.00

Deluxe Home Fries

$6.00

onion, provolone, old bay seasoning

Sticky Buns

$6.00

raisin or nut

Grits

$3.00+

Chipped Beef

$4.00+

Sausage Gravy

$3.00+

Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Sides Brunch

Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Onion Rings - side

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Beverages

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

LG Apple Juice

$5.00

LG Cranberry Juice

$5.00

LG Orange Juice

$5.00

LG Tomato Juice

$5.00

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Coffee

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Soda & Tea

Lemonade

$3.00

Diet Soda

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Mint Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Retail

Gift Cards

Gift Card

T-shirts

T-shirt

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

42 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

