- Home
- /
- Ocean View
- /
- Ocean View Restaurant - 42 Atlantic Avenue
Ocean View Restaurant 42 Atlantic Avenue
No reviews yet
42 Atlantic Avenue
Ocean View, DE 19970
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Morning Specials
#1 The Special
two eggs, meat, toast
#2 Homestyle
two eggs, meat, home fries or grits, toast
#3 One & One
one egg, meat, one pancake or french toast
#4 Hearty
two eggs, meat, two pancakes or french toast
#5 Stack
three pancakes or french toast, meat
#6 Short Stack
two pancakes or french toast, meat
#7 Mom's Chipped Beef
served over toast with home fries
#8 Mom's Sausage Gravy
served over biscuits with home fries
#9 Corned Beef Hash
hash mixed with home fries topped with two eggs, toast
#10 Crabby Benedict
crab cake, poached egg, spinach, tomato, hollandaise, home fries or grits
Eggs Benedict
Burritos
Breakfast Sandwiches
Kid's Breakfast
Omelets
Build Your Own Omelet
served with home fries or grits and toast
Cheese Omelet
american, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, swiss
Mushroom & Cheese Omelet
american, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, swiss
Meat & Cheese Omelet
Chorizo, Ham, & Pepper Jack Omelet
Western Omelet
ham, green pepper, mushroom, onion, american cheese
Cheesesteak Omelet
green pepper, onion, american cheese
Asparagus & Feta Omelet
Spinach, Tomato, & Feta Omelet
Veggie Omelet
green pepper, mushroom, onion, sweet pepper, tomato
Meat Lover Omelet
bacon, ham, sausage, scrapple, provolone
Crab Cake Omelet
crab cake, green pepper, onion, hollandaise, old bay seasoning
A La Carte
One Egg
Pancake
French Toast
Biscuit
English Muffin
Toast
wheat, white, or rye
Bagel
plain or everything
Side Cream Cheese
Side of Breakfast Meat
bacon, chorizo, ham, or sausage
Home Fries
Deluxe Home Fries
onion, provolone, old bay seasoning
Sticky Buns
raisin or nut
Grits
Chipped Beef
Sausage Gravy
Sliced Tomato
Lunch
Starters
Salads
Platters
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
chicken, green pepper, onion, shredded cheddar, salsa, sour cream
Crab Cake Quesadilla
crab cake, shredded cheddar, green pepper, onion, remoulade, salsa, sour cream
Steak Quesadilla
steak, green pepper, onion, shredded cheddar, salsa, sour cream
Veggie Quesadilla
green pepper, onion, mushroom, sweet pepper, tomato
Kid's Lunch
Burgers
Sandwiches & Subs
Ham & Cheese
Turkey & Cheese
Housemade Chicken Salad
Housemade Potato Salad
Housemade Tuna Salad
Cheesesteak
Milton Sausage Grinder
American Cold Cut
Italian Cold Cut
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
The Big Dog
Loaded Grilled Cheese
BLT Sandwich
Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup
OVR Sandwiches
Grilled Ahi Tuna Steak
blackened or lemon pepper, kaiser roll, LTO
Grilled Ham & Cheddar
pretzel roll
Reuben or Rachel
corned beef or turkey, swiss, slaw, marbled rye, 1000 island
Beach BBQ Chicken
kaiser roll, bacon, cheddar, onion rings, BBQ sauce
Mom's Crab Cake
kaiser roll, lettuce, tomato, remoulade
Club Sandwich
ham or turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato
Sides
Brunch
Morning Specials Brunch
B#1 The Special
two eggs, meat, toast
B#2 Homestyle
two eggs, meat, home fries or grits, toast
B#3 One & One
one egg, meat, one pancake or french toast
B#4 Hearty
two eggs, meat, two pancakes or french toast
B#5 Stack
three pancakes or french toast, meat
B#6 Short Stack
two pancakes or french toast, meat
B#7 Mom's Chipped Beef
served over toast with home fries
B#8 Mom's Sausage Gravy
served over biscuits with home fries
B#9 Corned Beef Hash
hash mixed with home fries topped with two eggs, toast
B - Eggs Benedict
Breakfast Sandwiches Brunch
Healthy Choice Brunch
Breakfast Burritos Brunch
Omelets Brunch
B - Build Your Own Omelet
served with home fries or grits and toast
B - Cheese Omelet
american, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, swiss
B - Meat & Cheese Omelet
B - Mushroom & Cheese Omelet
american, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, swiss
B - Chorizo, Ham, & Pepper Jack Omelet
B - Western Omelet
ham, green pepper, mushroom, onion, american cheese
B - Cheesesteak Omelet
green pepper, onion, american cheese
B - Spinach, Tomato, & Feta Omelet
B - Veggie Omelet
green pepper, mushroom, onion, sweet pepper, tomato
B - Meat Lover Omelet
bacon, ham, sausage, scrapple, provolone
Just for Kids Brunch
B - Kid's One Egg, Meat, Toast
small drink included
B - Kid's One Pancake & Meat
small drink included
B - Kid's One French Toast & Meat
small drink included
B - Kid's Cereal & Fresh Fruit
small drink included
B - Kid's Grilled Cheese
served with fries and small drink
B - Kid's PB&J
served with fries and small drink
B - Kid's Chicken Tenders
served with fries and small drink
Quesadilla Brunch
Soups & Salads Brunch
OVR Sandwiches Brunch
B - Housemade Chicken Salad
B - Housemade Tuna Salad
B - Housemade Potato Salad
B - Cheesesteak Sub
B - Milton Sausage Grinder
B - Grilled Ham & Cheddar
pretzel roll
B - Reuben or Rachel
corned beef or turkey, swiss, slaw, marbled rye, 1000 island
B - Loaded Grilled Cheese
B - Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup
B - BLT Sandwich
A La Carte Brunch
One Egg
Pancake
French Toast
Biscuit
English Muffin
Toast
wheat, white, or rye
Bagel
plain or everything
Side Cream Cheese
Side of Breakfast Meat
bacon, chorizo, ham, or sausage
Home Fries
Deluxe Home Fries
onion, provolone, old bay seasoning
Sticky Buns
raisin or nut
Grits
Chipped Beef
Sausage Gravy
Sliced Tomato
Sides Brunch
Beverages
Juice
Soda & Tea
Retail
Gift Cards
T-shirts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
42 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970
Photos coming soon!