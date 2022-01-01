Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ocean View Seafood Restaurant Broad River Rd

1904 Broad River Road

Columbia, SC 29210

Popular Items

Super 5 Combo
3 Item Combo- Fried Whiting (1), Fried Baby Shrimp, & Fried Chicken Tenders
Shrimp and Grits

Every Day Specials

3 Item Crab Leg Combo

$19.99

One Cluster of Crab Legs, Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6), and Fried Flounder Fillet (1). Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.

Super 5 Combo

$14.99

Fried Flounders Fillet (1), Fried Baby Shrimp, Fried Tilapia Fillet (1), Fried Deviled Crab (1), & Fried Chicken Tenders (2). Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.

Fried Cajun Combo Platter

$18.99

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6), Fried Flounder Fillet (1), Fried Oysters (5), and Fried Chicken Tenders (3). Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.

2 Piece Fried Whiting Fillet

$9.99

Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.

1.5lbs Snow Crab Legs

$34.99

1.5lbs of Snow Crab Legs served with your choice of house salad or coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.

3 Item Combo- Fried Whiting (1), Fried Baby Shrimp, & Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Crab Legs & Jumbo Shrimp

$22.99

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$15.99

NEW Item. Served with Texas toast and house salad.

Sunday All Day Specials

10oz Choice Ribeye Steak & Fried Baby Shrimp

$21.99

Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. No substitutions please.

Grilled Chicken Breast & Fried Baby Shrimp

$13.99

Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. No substitutions please.

Family Packages

Family Package #1

$37.99

Fried Alaskan White Fish (8 pieces), Fried Chicken Tenders (6 pieces), Fried Baby Shrimp (1 box). Serves 5-6. All family packages are served with French Fries, Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw.

Family Package #2

$37.99

Fried Flounder (6 pieces), Fried Chicken Tenders (8 pieces), Fried Baby Shrimp (1 box). Serves 5-6. All family packages are served with French Fries, Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw.

Family Package #3

$34.99

Fried Chicken Tenders (25 Pieces) Serves 4-5. All family packages are served with French Fries, Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw.

Family Package #4

$37.99

Fried Perch (10 pieces), Fried Chicken Tenders (8 pieces), Fried Baby Shrimp (1 box). Serves 5-6. All family packages are served with French Fries, Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw.

Family Package #5

$37.99

Fried Whiting (8 pieces) & Fried Chicken Tenders (10 pieces). Serves 5-6. All family packages are served with French Fries, Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw.

Family Package #6

$37.99

Fried Flounder (12 Pieces) OR Fried Whiting (12 Pieces) OR Fried Tilapia (12 Pieces). Serves 5-6. All family packages are served with French Fries, Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw.

Family Package #7

$32.99

Fried Flounder and Fried Tilapia. 5 pieces of each, 10 pieces total. Serves 4-5. All family packages are served with French Fries, Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We have been serving our community for more than 15 years! Join us for lunch and dinner every day or place a takeout order at (803) 772-7811 or through Toast. We cannot wait to see you!

Location

