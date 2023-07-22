Breakfast

Beach Bus Burrito

$10.95

Two cage-free eggs, choice of bacon, sausage, or plant-based sausage, refried beans, cheese, crispy potatoes, fire-roasted tomato jam, and BBDiner sauce

Loaded OB Breakfast Potatoes

$10.95

Crispy fried potatoes loaded with two cage-free eggs, choice of bacon, sausage, or plant-based sausage, refried bean, melted cheese, fire-roasted tomato jam, and BBDiner sauce

BB Diner Dogs - Breakfast Dog

$9.95

All beef hot dog, cream cheese, cage-free eggs, bacon, fire-roasted tomato jam, and toasted sesame dog

BB Diner Dogs- Hair of the Dog

$8.95

All beef hot dog, cream cheese, sauerkraut, and toasted sesame seed bun

Diner Breakfast Burger

$12.95

House blend burger, bacon, Havarti and Cheddar cheese, tomato jam, fried egg, cowboy butter, and brioche bun

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Toasted Crossiant or Bagel - Bacon - Egg - Cheedar Cheese - Fire Roasted Tomato Jam

Coffee

12oz Fair Trade - Organic Blue Sky Coffee

$2.25

Coffee

16oz Fair Trade - Organic Blue Sky Coffee

$2.75

Coffee

12oz Fair Trade - Organic, Water Process Decaf Bravura

$2.25

Decaf

16oz Fair Trade - Organic, Water Process Decaf Bravura

$2.75

Decaf

16oz V12 - 24 Hour Beach Bus Cold Brew

$4.50

Cold Brew

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

12 oz

Lunch & Dinner

Burritos

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$12.95

Grilled marinated chicken, melted cheese, curtido slaw, BBDiner sauce, and flour tortilla

Golden Fried Chicken Burrito

$12.95

Golden fried chicken, melted cheese, curtido slaw, BBDiner sauce, and flour tortilla

Burgers

Single Beach Bus Burger

$9.95

House blend burger, grilled red onion, Havarti and Cheddar cheese, fire-roasted tomato jam, cowboy butter, and brioche bun

Double Beach Bus Burger

$14.95

House blend burger, grilled red onion, Havarti and Cheddar cheese, fire-roasted tomato jam, cowboy butter, and brioche bun

Pomme Frites

$6.95

Crispy golden french fries and choice of two BBDiner sauces

Beach Dogs

Beach Dogs - BBDiner Dog

$8.95

All beef hot dog, curtido slaw, BBDiner sauce, and toasted sesame seed bun

Beach Dogs - BLT

$10.95

All beef hot dog wrapped in bacon, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, garlic ranch sauce, and toasted sesame seed bun

Beach Dogs - Enzo

$8.95

All beef hot dog, fried cheese, marinara sauce, pizza spike, and toasted sesame seed bun

Beach Dogs- Regular

$6.95

All beef hot dog, mustard, ketchup, and toasted sesame seed bun

Beach Dogs - Seattle Dog

$6.95

All beef hot dog, cream cheese, grilled onions or sauerkraut, jalapeños, and toasted sesame bun

Beach Dog - Mini Dog

$4.95

All beef mini hot dog, sesame bun, ketchup, and mustard

Pizza 12"

12" Margarita

$18.00

House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano, fresh tomato, basil, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil

12" Cheese

$16.00

House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, BBDiner pizza sauce, and extra virgin olive oil

12" Pepperoni

$18.00

House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, pepperoni, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil

12" Chicken & Zesty BBQ

$20.00

House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, grilled chicken curtido, buffalo BBQ sauce, BBDiner pizza dust, basil, and extra virgin olive oil

12" Butchers' Pride

$20.00

House marinara, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, meatball, shredded basil, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil

12" Half Specialty Pizza

Pizza 16"

16" Margarita

$22.00

House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano, fresh tomato, basil, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil

16" Cheese

$20.00

House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, BBDiner pizza sauce, and extra virgin olive oil

16" Pepperoni

$22.00

House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, pepperoni, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil

16" Chicken & Zesty BBQ

$25.00

House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, grilled chicken curtido, buffalo BBQ sauce, BBDiner pizza dust, basil, and extra virgin olive oil

16" Butchers' Pride

$25.00

House marinara, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, meatball, shredded basil, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil

16" Half Specialty

GF Pizza 14"

14" GF Margarita

$23.00

House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano, fresh tomato, basil, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil

14" GF Cheese

$23.00

House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, BBDiner pizza sauce, and extra virgin olive oil

14" GF Pepperoni

$25.00

House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, pepperoni, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil

14" GF Chicken & Zesty BBQ

$27.00

House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, grilled chicken curtido, buffalo BBQ sauce, BBDiner pizza dust, basil, and extra virgin olive oil

14" GF Butchers' Pride

$27.00

House marinara, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, meatball, shredded basil, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil

14" GF Half Specialty

Wings

3 Pieces Wings

$5.00

Jumbo chicken wings crispy fried and choice of two sauces

6 Pieces Wings

$10.00

Jumbo chicken wings crispy fried and choice of two sauces

12 Pieces Wings

$20.00

Jumbo chicken wings crispy fried and choice of two sauces

Chicken Tenders

3 Pieces Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Juicy chicken tenders crispy fried and choice of two sauces

6 Pieces Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Juicy chicken tenders crispy fried and choice of two sauces

9 Pieces Chicken Tenders

$21.00

Juicy chicken tenders crispy fried and choice of two sauces

Cravory Cookies

Birthday Cake Cookies

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.75

Cookie Monster

$2.75

Lemon Bar

$2.75

Salted Caramel Cream

$2.75

Red Velvet Cookies

$2.75

Beverages

Beverages

Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

12 oz

Diet Coke

$2.50

12 oz

Sprite

$2.50

12 oz

Dr Pepper

$2.50

12 oz

Lemonade

$2.50

12 oz

Red Bull

$4.00

Spirits/Cocktails

Cutwater Lime Margarita

$7.00

Cutwater Mango Margarita

$7.00

Cutwater Vodka Mule

$7.00

Cutwater Tiki Rum Mai Tai

$7.00

Nutrl Watermelon Vodka Seltzer

$4.50

Wine

Sea Wave Chardonnay

$7.00

Sea Wave Pinot Noir

$7.00

Sea Wave Rose

$7.00

Beer

Stella Artois Pale Ale

$5.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$6.00

Mission Brewing Blonde Ale

$6.00

Happy Hour

