Ocean5 & Table 47 imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Ocean5 & Table 47

review star

No reviews yet

5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mushroom Swiss Burger
Roasted Root Vegetable
12 Hour Pulled Pork Sandwich

Soup & Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00+

apple, bacon, avocado, tomato, egg, blue cheese, grilled chicken

Roasted Root Vegetable

$12.00

beets, parsnip, carrot, yam, pistachio, goat cheese, arugula, white balsamic vinaigrette

Mixed Green

$11.00+

cucumber, tomato, radish

Soup Cup

$5.00

Tomato Soup

$8.00+

chives, sour cream, croutons

From the Hearth

Three Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

marinara, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan

Classic Pepperoni Flatbread

$15.00

local pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella

Mama Lil's Pepper & Sausage Flatbread

Mama Lil's Pepper & Sausage Flatbread

$17.00

marinated Hungarian peppers, spicy Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, chili flakes, fresh herbs

Greek Veggie Flatbread

$17.00

olive oil, mozzarella, feta, kalamata olives, spinach, garlicky artichoke, oregano

BBQ Pork & Pineapple Flatbread

$17.00

bbq sauce, mozzarella, pulled pork, grilled pineapple, pickled onion, pickled jalapeno

Rotating Flatbread

$17.00

rotating flatbread

Burgers + Sandwiches

T47 Classic Burger

T47 Classic Burger

$16.00

tomato, pickles, lettuce, burger sauce, brioche bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Tahoma Burger

$18.00

bacon, beecher’s flagship cheese, Washington apple, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

pesto, roasted tomato, mozzarella, arugula, focaccia

Double Bacon & Fried Green Tomato “BLT”

$17.00

bacon, fried green tomato, bacon jam, sundried tomato aioli, arugula, sourdough

12 Hour Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

pulled pork, poppy seed slaw, molasses bbq sauce, fried onion, brioche bun

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Grilled Cheese - cheddar and swiss, sourdough

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

fresh certified sustainable dough, house marinara, mozzarella cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Cheese - cheddar and swiss, sourdough

Kid's Mac And Cheese

$9.00

Chef choice noodles, beechers cheese sauce

Kid's All Beef Hotdog

$9.00

Snake River Farms Waygu All Beef Hotdog - side of ketchup and mustard

Kid's Crispy Chicken Finger

$9.50

breaded chicken breast, ranch dressing, choice of fruit cup, fries, or carrots **Not Avail. Gluten Free at this time**

Kid's Sliders

$10.50

beef patty, american cheese, bun. choice of fruit cup, fries, carrots

Sides

Side Potato Puree

$5.00

potatoes, cream, butter

Side Fries

$4.00

Seasoned with Johnny's Local seasoning

Side Soup Cup

$5.00

Side Grilled Broccolini

$7.00

lemon, chili flakes, garlic chips

Side Green Salad

$5.00

cucumber, tomato, radish

Side Fruit Cup

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Side Beef Patty

$7.00

Side Toasted Bread

$1.50

Dessert

Single Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Brownie a la mode

$8.00

Ice Cream Float

$8.00

Cookies and Milk

$6.00

Apple Cranberry Galette

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Apple Cranberry Crisp

$8.00

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Directions

Gallery
Ocean5 & Table 47 image

