Oceano Kitchen Lake Worth Beach 512 Lucerne Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
As of November 2023, Oceano Kitchen has moved to its new location at 512 Lucerne Ave. We look forward to welcoming you to our new home. We will be open for the 2023-2024 season and hope to see you here. We will be closing for extensive renovations in June of 2024 and will reopen with an amazing new space for the 2024-2025 season!
Location
512 Lucerne Avenue, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460
