Oceans 11 Bistro 1375 Oceanan blvd. suite 136

1375 Oceanan blvd. suite 136

Virginia Beach, VA 23454

APPS

LAMB CHOPS/ NO SIDES

$19.00

SAVORY LAMB CHOPS SERVED WITH ROASTED GARLIC RELISH

"DRUNKEN" SALMON BITES

$15.00

BUTTERMILK FRIED AND TOSSED IN OUR IN HOUSE MADE HENNY GLAZE SAUCE

STEAK BITES NO SIDES

$14.00

ANGUS BEEF MARINATED TO PERFECTION, FRIED OR SEARED TO YOUR LIKING AND SERVED WITH IN HOUSE MADE BBQ A1 SAUCE

SHRIMP BASKET/FRIES

$15.00

SEASONED CHRISPY FRIED SHRIMP SERVED WITH FRIES

WINGS 6/NO SIDES

$11.00

CRISPY FRIED WINGS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE OR DRY RUB WITH A SIDE OF CELLERY AND RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE

WINGS 12/NO SIDES

$19.00

CRISPY FRIED WINGS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE OR DRY RUB WITH A SIDE OF CELLERY AND RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

GOLDEN FRIED AND SERVED WITH WARM MARINARA SAUCE

TENDERS & FRIES

$14.00

HAND BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES

PHILLY STEAK EGG ROLL

$12.00

SALADS

CAESER SALAD

$8.00

CHRISPY ROMAINE SALAD, PARMESAN, IN HOUSE MADE CROUTONS AND BACON TOSSED WITH CEASAR DRESSING

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

BROCCOLI

$5.00

MACARONI

$5.00

FRIED RICE

$5.00

SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$5.00

GARLIC MASH POTATOE

$5.00

ENTREES

SALMON FILETT

$21.00

SEARED SALMON FILET SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF TWO SIDES

TWO CRAB CAKES

$19.00

IN HOUSE MADE CRAB CAKES SEARED GOLDEN BROWN AND SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF TWO SIDES

THREE LAMB CHOPS

$24.00

SAVORY LAMB CHOPS SERVED WITH ROASTED GARLIC RELISH AND YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES

RASTA PASTA

RASTA PASTA WITH SHRIMP

$19.00

SEARED SHRIMP, SMOKED BEEF SAUSAGE AND GARLIC CAVATAPPI PASTA SMOTHERED IN CAJUN ALFREDO AND CHEESE SAUCE

HANDHELDS

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$13.00

IN HOUSE MADE CRAB CAKE SEARED GOLDEN BROWN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION TOPPED WITH SWEET SRIRACHA FRY SAUCE SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF SIDE

CHEESEBURGER

$11.00

JUICY BEEF PATTY COVERED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, ONION AND TOMATO SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF SIDE

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$7.00

TUESDAY FOOD SPECIALS

TUESDAY TENDER BASKET/SMALL PORTION

$5.00

TUESDAY SHRIMP BASKET/SMALL PORTION

$5.00

TUESDAY WING BASKET/SMALL PORTION

$5.00

TUESDAY TACOS

$3.00

TUESDAY TACOS (3 COMBO)

$7.00

SALMON TACO

$4.00

THURSDAY FOOD SPECIALS

SHRIMP AND FRIES BASKET

$8.00

STEAK BITES AND FRIES

$8.00

APPETIZER SAMPLER PLATTER

$18.00

SUNDAY BRUNCH

BERRY FRENCHTOAST

$6.99

BREAKFAST PLATTER 2 EGGS

$16.00

BUTERMILK PANCAKES

$6.99

BUTTERMILK WAFFLES

$5.99

CHICKEN/BUTTERMILK WAFFLES

$15.00

CHICKEN/RED VELVET WAFFLES

$17.00

FRUIT SALAD

$5.00

HOME FRIES

$5.00

POTATOES

$4.00

SALMON CROQUETTE WITH SHRIMP AND GRITS

$25.00

SCAMBLED EGGS WITH CHEESE

$5.00

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$18.00

SIDE GRITS PLAIN

$4.00

SIDE GRITS WITH CHEESE

$5.00

STEAK HASH BOWL

$20.00

TWO BACON SLICES

$4.00

TWO CHICKEN BISCUITS

$15.00

TWO EGGS

$4.00

TWO PORK SAUSAGE

$4.00

TWO TOAST SLICES

$2.00

TWO TURKEY SAUSAGE

$4.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1375 Oceanan blvd. suite 136, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Directions

