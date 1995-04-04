American
Seafood
Oceans 234
3,217 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Oceans 234 is an award-winning, oceanfront restaurant in Deerfield Beach offering the finest dining experience in South Florida. Situated just steps away from the sand Oceans 234 is more than just a breathtaking view. Whether your party is large or small, corporate or social, your guests will never forget the experience at Oceans 234.
Location
234 North Ocean Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
