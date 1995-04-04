Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Oceans 234

3,217 Reviews

$$

234 North Ocean Blvd

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Oceans 234 is an award-winning, oceanfront restaurant in Deerfield Beach offering the finest dining experience in South Florida. Situated just steps away from the sand Oceans 234 is more than just a breathtaking view. Whether your party is large or small, corporate or social, your guests will never forget the experience at Oceans 234.

234 North Ocean Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

