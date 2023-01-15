Ocean Side Pizzeria imageView gallery

Ocean Side Pizzeria Fenwick Island

review star

No reviews yet

$

205 Coastal Hwy

Fenwick Island, DE 19944

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Subs - Cold

SML Cheese and Veggie

$10.25

SML Turkey Club

$12.25Out of stock

SML Ham and Cheese

$10.25

SML Italian Cold Cut

$11.25

SML Shrimp Salad

$13.95

SML Tuna Salad

$11.75

SML Turkey

$10.25Out of stock

LRG Cheese & Veggie

$13.75

LRG Turkey Club

$15.75Out of stock

LRG Ham & Cheese

$13.75

LRG Italian Cold Cut

$14.75

LRG Shrimp Salad

$17.75

LRG Tuna Salad

$14.25

LRG Turkey

$13.75Out of stock

Subs - Hot

SML Cheese Burger

$10.50

SML Cheese Steak

$10.25

SML Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.25

SML Chicken Finger Parmesan

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.95

SML Hamburger

$9.95

SML Meatball

$10.95

SML Pizza Burger

$10.75

SML Pizza Steak

$10.50

SML Pizza Sub

$9.95

SML Steak

$9.75

LRG Cheese Burger

$13.75

LRG Cheese Steak

$13.75

LRG Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.75

LRG Chicken Finger Parmesan

$13.95

Hi

LRG Hamburger

$13.25

LRG Meatball

$14.25

LRG Pizza Burger

$13.95

LRG Pizza Steak

$13.95

LRG Pizza Sub

$12.25

LRG Steak

$13.25

Pizza

Slice

$2.95

12" Cheese Pizza

$14.95

16" Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Strombobbi

Strombobbi

$14.50

Specialty Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken

$19.95

12" Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

12" Hawaiian

$18.95

12" Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

12" Supreme

$23.95

12" White Pizza

$17.95

16" BBQ Chicken

$24.95

16" Buffalo Chicken

$24.95

16" Hawaiian

$23.95

16" Shrimp Scampi

$24.95

16" Supreme

$30.95

16" White Pizza

$20.95

Sandwiches - Hot

Black Bean Burger

$9.95Out of stock

Cheeseburger

$9.75

Chicken Fingers Parmesan

$9.75

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Hamburger

$9.25

Hot Dog

$5.50

Pizza Burger

$9.95

Sandwiches - Cold

B.L.T.

$7.95

Turkey Club

$10.50Out of stock

Ham and Cheese

$8.25

Shrimp Salad

$11.25

Tuna

$9.95

Turkey & Cheese

$8.25Out of stock

Side Orders & Munchies

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.50

Cheese Fries

$7.95

Chicken Fingers

$10.50

Fiery Fingers

$10.95

French Fries

$4.50+

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.25

Chips

$2.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Pizza Fries

$8.95

Chips

$2.50

Wings

$13.95

Extra Sauce/Dressing

$1.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Chef's Salad

$13.50

Greek Salad

$9.95

Tossed Salad

$7.50

Entree

Spaghetti

$11.25

Spaghetti & Meatball

$13.95

Spaghetti with Butter

$10.25

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50+

Refill

$1.00

Bottled Soda

$2.95

Cup of Water

$0.50

Alcohol

Chardonnay

$5.50

White Zinfandel

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Cab Sav

$5.50

Draft Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Draft RAR Nanticoke Nectar

$6.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$5.00

Dos Equis

$6.00Out of stock

Allagash

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

RETAIL

T-Shirt

$15.00

2x T-Shirt

$20.00

Employee T-Shirt

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

205 Coastal Hwy, Fenwick Island, DE 19944

Directions

Gallery
Ocean Side Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

House of Sauce
orange starNo Reviews
300 Coastal Highway Fenwick Island, DE 19944
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
orange star4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
The Original Greene Turtle
orange starNo Reviews
11601 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
The Original Greene Turtle
orange starNo Reviews
11601 COASTAL HIGHWAY OCEAN CITY, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort - 10100 Coastal Highway
orange starNo Reviews
10100 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
The Hobbit Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
121 81st St Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fenwick Island
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston