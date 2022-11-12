- Home
- /
- Melbourne Beach
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Oceanside Pizza - Melbourne Beach, FL
Oceanside Pizza Melbourne Beach, FL
No reviews yet
300 Ocean Avenue
Suite 6
Melbourne Beach, FL 32951
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
N/A Beverages
Bottle Coke
Bottle Diet Coke
Bottle Sprite
Bottled Water
Sweetened Ice Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Diet Coke
2 Liter Sprite
Mexican Coke
Jarritos Mango
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Fruint Punch
Jarritos Mandarin
Fanta grape
Fanta orange
Mexican Sprite
Orange juice
Apple juice
Sparkling Water Pellegrino
Appetizers
Garlic Knots
with marinara
Homemade Chicken Fingers
(5) Chicken Fingers with choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Calamari
with marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
with marinara
Fried Ravioli
with marinara
Bruschetta
Toasted bread with tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella
Fried Shrimp and Fries Basket
Large portion of shrimp breaded to order served with cocktail sauce.
French Fries
Onion Rings
Add Garlic Knot
Salads
House Salad
Fresh romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, applewood smoked bacon, carrot, purple cabbage, and croutons
Greek Salad
Fresh Romaine, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumber, purple onion, pepperoncini peppers, croutons and homemade Greek dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, croutons, our homemade Caesar dressing and Parmesano Reggiano cheese.
Antipasto Salad
Fresh Romaine, black olives, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, provolone, salami, pepperoni.
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salad
Wings
Calzones & Strombolis
Pizza
Specialty Pies
16" Medium Special White Pizza
Spinach, ricotta cheese, roasted garlic, olive oil and house cheese mix. (No red sauce on this one!)
16" Medium Meat Combo
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and meatballs.
16" Medium Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, cherub tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil.
16" Medium Italian
Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and onions.
16" Medium The #7
Pepperoni, roasted garlic and cherub tomatoes.
16" Medium Rollatini
Eggplant, ricotta, Pecorino Romano and roasted garlic.
16" Medium Rio
Fresh mozzarella, bacon and cherub tomatoes
16" Medium Hawaiian
Smoked ham, bacon, pineapple.
16" Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic ranch base, marinated chicken, bacon, cherub tomatoes.
16" Medium Mediterranean
Homemade pesto, spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cherub tomatoes and house cheese mix. (No red sauce on this one!)
18' Large Special White Pizza
Spinach, ricotta cheese, roasted garlic, olive oil and house cheese mix. (No red sauce on this one!)
18" Large Meat Combo
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and meatballs.
18" Large Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, cherub tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil.
18" Large Italian
Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and onions.
18" Large The #7
Pepperoni, roasted garlic and cherub tomatoes.
18" Large Rollatini
Eggplant, ricotta, Pecorino Romano and roasted garlic.
18" Large Rio
Fresh mozzarella, bacon and cherub tomatoes
18" Large Hawaiian
Smoked ham, bacon, pineapple.
18" Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic ranch base, marinated chicken, bacon, cherub tomatoes.
18" Large Mediterranean
Homemade pesto, spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cherub tomatoes and house cheese mix. (No red sauce on this one!)
Gluten Free Special White
Spinach, ricotta cheese, roasted garlic, olive oil and house cheese mix. (No red sauce on this one!)
Gluten Free Meat Combo
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and meatballs.
Gluten Free Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, cherub tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil.
Gluten Free Italian
Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and onions.
Gluten Free The #7
Pepperoni, roasted garlic and cherub tomatoes.
Gluten Free Rollatini
Eggplant, ricotta, Pecorino Romano and roasted garlic.
Gluten Free Rio
Fresh mozzarella, bacon and cherub tomatoes
Gluten Free Hawaiian
Smoked ham, bacon, pineapple.
Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch
Garlic ranch base, marinated chicken, bacon, cherub tomatoes.
Gluten Free Mediterranean
Homemade pesto, spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cherub tomatoes and house cheese mix. (No red sauce on this one!)
Half & Half Pizza
16" Medium 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Margherita
16" Medium 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Italian
16" Medium 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 The #7
16" Medium 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Rollatini
16" Medium 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Rio
16" Medium 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Hawaiian
16" Medium 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Italian
16" Medium 1/2 Margherita 1/2 The #7
16" Medium 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Rollatini
16" Medium 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Rio
16" Medium 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Hawaiian
16" Medium 1/2 Italian 1/2 The #7
16" Medium 1/2 Italian 1/2 Rollatini
16" Medium 1/2 Italian 1/2 Rio
16" Medium 1/2 Italian 1/2 Hawaiian
16" Medium 1/2 The #7 1/2 Rollatini
16" Medium 1/2 The #7 1/2 Rio
16" Medium 1/2 The #7 1/2 Hawaiian
16" Medium 1/2 Rollatini 1/2 Rio
16" Medium 1/2 Rollatini 1/2 Hawaiian
16" Medium 1/2 Rio 1/2 Hawaiian
18" Large 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Margherita
18" Large 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Italian
18" Large 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 The #7
18" Large 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Rollatini
18" Large 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Rio
18" Large 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Hawaiian
18" Large 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Italian
18" Large 1/2 Margherita 1/2 The #7
18" Large 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Rollatini
18" Large 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Rio
18" Large 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Hawaiian
18" Large 1/2 Italian 1/2 The #7
18" Large 1/2 Italian 1/2 Rollatini
18" Large 1/2 Italian 1/2 Rio
18" Large 1/2 Italian 1/2 Hawaiian
18" Large 1/2 The #7 1/2 Rollatini
18" Large 1/2 The #7 1/2 Rio
18" Large 1/2 The #7 1/2 Hawaiian
18" Large 1/2 Rollatini 1/2 Rio
18" Large 1/2 Rollatini 1/2 Hawaiian
18" Large 1/2 Rio 1/2 Hawaiian
Gluten Free 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Margherita
Gluten Free 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Italian
Gluten Free 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 The #7
Gluten Free 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Rollatini
Gluten Free 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Rio
Gluten Free 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Hawaiian
Gluten Free 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Italian
Gluten Free 1/2 Margherita 1/2 The #7
Gluten Free 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Rollatini
Gluten Free 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Rio
Gluten Free 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Hawaiian
Gluten Free 1/2 Italian 1/2 The #7
Gluten Free 1/2 Italian 1/2 Rollatini
Gluten Free 1/2 Italian 1/2 Rio
Gluten Free 1/2 Italian 1/2 Hawaiian
Gluten Free 1/2 The #7 1/2 Rollatini
Gluten Free 1/2 The #7 1/2 Rio
Gluten Free 1/2 The #7 1/2 Hawaiian
Gluten Free 1/2 Rollatini 1/2 Rio
Gluten Free 1/2 Rollatini 1/2 Hawaiian
Gluten Free 1/2 Rio 1/2 Hawaiian
Cold Subs
6" The Italian
Spicy capicola hame, Genoa salami, ham, sandwich pepperoni, provolone.
6" Turkey & Provolone Sub
6" Ham & Provolone Sub
6" Club Sub
Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone.
6" Big Tuna Sub
Homemade tuna salad.
6" Veggie Sub
Roasted eggplant, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, onion, lettuce, provolone, mayo, and Italian.
12" The Italian
Spicy capicola hame, Genoa salami, ham, sandwich pepperoni, provolone.
12" Turkey & Provolone Sub
12" Ham & Provolone Sub
12" Club Sub
Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone.
12" Big Tuna Sub
Homemade tuna salad.
12" Veggie Sub
Roasted eggplant, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, onion, lettuce, provolone, mayo, and Italian.
Hot Subs
6" Meatball Sub
6" Chicken Parmesan Sub
6" Eggplant Parmesan Sub
6" Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub
6" Chicken Philly Sub
With peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone.
6" Pesto Chicken
With pesto, mayo, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella.
12" Meatball Sub
12" Chicken Parmesan Sub
12" Eggplant Parmesan Sub
12" Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub
12" Chicken Philly
With peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone.
12" Pesto Chicken
With pesto, mayo, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella.
12" Philly Cheesesteak
With peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone.
6" Philly Cheesesteak
With peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone.
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated diced chicken, fresh romaine, homemade Caesar, parmesan
Shrimp Caesar Wrap
Sauteed shrimp, fresh romaine, homemade Caesar, parmesan
Veggie Wrap
Eggplant, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, onion, lettuce, provolone, Italian.
Chicken Philly Wrap
Marinated diced chicken, sauteed peppers, onion, and mushrooms, lettuce, provolone.
Chicken Club Wrap
Marinated diced chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone.
Philly Steak
Italian Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
Served with side of thin spaghetti with marinara.
Eggplant Parmesan
Served with side of spaghetti with marinara.
Shrimp Alfredo
Sauteed shrimp with spaghetti and our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.
Chicken Alfredo
Sauteed chicken with spaghetti and our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.
House Made 6 Layer Lasagna
With marinara.
Ravioli
With marinara.
Spaghetti
A generous portion of thin spaghetti with marinara.
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Kids Menu
Famous Homemade Desserts
Sides & Extras
Side Anchovies
Side Banana Peppers
Side Jalapeno
Side Marinara
Side Meat Sauce
Side of Alfredo
Side of Italian Sausage
Side of Meatballs
Side of Pepperoncini Peppers
Side Spaghetti w/Alfredo
Side Spaghetti with Marinara
Side Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Pint of Marinara
Side of grilled chicken
Side of shrimp
Side Of Black Olives
Wings Sauce & Dressings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our pizza is made using our homemade dough which is prepared in the artisan style the old fashioned way. We hand toss our pies and bake them on two inch stone hearths. They are sold by the pie or by the slice.
300 Ocean Avenue, Suite 6, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951