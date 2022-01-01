Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Oceanside Pizza 2 Indialantic, FL

No reviews yet

810 North Miramar ave

Indialantic, FL 32903

16" Medium Red Sauce
18" Large Red Sauce
Wings 1 lb

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$4.45

with marinara

Homemade Chicken Fingers

$10.50

(5) Chicken Fingers with choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Calamari

$11.95

with marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.45

with marinara

Fried Ravioli

$7.45

with marinara

Bruschetta

$8.45

Toasted bread with tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella

Fried Shrimp and Fries Basket

$12.45

Large portion of shrimp breaded to order served with cocktail sauce.

French Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Add Garlic Knot

$0.75

Salads

House Salad

$11.25

Fresh romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, applewood smoked bacon, carrot, purple cabbage, and croutons

Greek Salad

$11.25

Fresh Romaine, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumber, purple onion, pepperoncini peppers, croutons and homemade Greek dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.25

Fresh Romaine lettuce, croutons, our homemade Caesar dressing and Parmesano Reggiano cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$12.75

Fresh Romaine, black olives, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, provolone, salami, pepperoni.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Wings

Wings 1 lb

$7.45

Calzones & Strombolis

Traditional Calzone

$9.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$10.99

Spinach and Mushroom Calzone

$10.99

Italian Calzone

$11.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, and capicola

Traditional Stromboli

$9.99

Pepperoni Stromboli

$10.99

Spinach and Mushroom Stromboli

$10.99

Italian Stromboli

$11.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, and capicola

By the Slice

Slice Cheese Pizza

$3.50

Slice Pepperoni Pizza

$3.85

Slice Sausage Pizza

$3.85

Slice of the Day

$4.25

Pizza

16" Medium Red Sauce

$16.00

16" Medium White Sauce

$16.00

16" Medium Pesto

$16.00

18" Large Red Sauce

$18.00

18" Large White Sauce

$18.00

18" Large Pesto

$18.00

Gluten Free Red Sauce

$14.00

Gluten Free White Sauce

$14.00

Gluten Free Pesto

$14.00

Specialty Pies

16" Medium Special White Pizza

$20.95

Spinach, ricotta cheese, roasted garlic, olive oil and house cheese mix. (No red sauce on this one!)

16" Medium Meat Combo

$20.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage and meatballs.

16" Medium Margherita

$20.95

Fresh mozzarella, cherub tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil.

16" Medium Italian

$20.95

Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and onions.

16" Medium The #7

$20.95

Pepperoni, roasted garlic and cherub tomatoes.

16" Medium Rollatini

$20.95

Eggplant, ricotta, Pecorino Romano and roasted garlic.

16" Medium Rio

$20.95

Fresh mozzarella, bacon and cherub tomatoes

16" Medium Hawaiian

$20.95

Smoked ham, bacon, pineapple.

16" Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.95

Garlic ranch base, marinated chicken, bacon, cherub tomatoes.

16" Medium Mediterranean

$20.95

Homemade pesto, spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cherub tomatoes and house cheese mix. (No red sauce on this one!)

18' Large Special White Pizza

$23.95

Spinach, ricotta cheese, roasted garlic, olive oil and house cheese mix. (No red sauce on this one!)

18" Large Meat Combo

$23.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage and meatballs.

18" Large Margherita

$23.95

Fresh mozzarella, cherub tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil.

18" Large Italian

$23.95

Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and onions.

18" Large The #7

$23.95

Pepperoni, roasted garlic and cherub tomatoes.

18" Large Rollatini

$23.95

Eggplant, ricotta, Pecorino Romano and roasted garlic.

18" Large Rio

$23.95

Fresh mozzarella, bacon and cherub tomatoes

18" Large Hawaiian

$23.95

Smoked ham, bacon, pineapple.

18" Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.95

Garlic ranch base, marinated chicken, bacon, cherub tomatoes.

18" Large Mediterranean

$23.95

Homemade pesto, spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cherub tomatoes and house cheese mix. (No red sauce on this one!)

Gluten Free Special White

$16.50

Spinach, ricotta cheese, roasted garlic, olive oil and house cheese mix. (No red sauce on this one!)

Gluten Free Meat Combo

$16.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage and meatballs.

Gluten Free Margherita

$16.50

Fresh mozzarella, cherub tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil.

Gluten Free Italian

$16.50

Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and onions.

Gluten Free The #7

$16.50

Pepperoni, roasted garlic and cherub tomatoes.

Gluten Free Rollatini

$16.50

Eggplant, ricotta, Pecorino Romano and roasted garlic.

Gluten Free Rio

$16.50

Fresh mozzarella, bacon and cherub tomatoes

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$16.50

Smoked ham, bacon, pineapple.

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.50

Garlic ranch base, marinated chicken, bacon, cherub tomatoes.

Gluten Free Mediterranean

$16.50

Homemade pesto, spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cherub tomatoes and house cheese mix. (No red sauce on this one!)

Half & Half Pizza

16" Medium 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Margherita

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Italian

$20.92

16" Medium 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 The #7

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Rollatini

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Rio

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Hawaiian

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Italian

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Margherita 1/2 The #7

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Rollatini

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Rio

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Hawaiian

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Italian 1/2 The #7

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Italian 1/2 Rollatini

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Italian 1/2 Rio

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Italian 1/2 Hawaiian

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 The #7 1/2 Rollatini

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 The #7 1/2 Rio

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 The #7 1/2 Hawaiian

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Rollatini 1/2 Rio

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Rollatini 1/2 Hawaiian

$20.95

16" Medium 1/2 Rio 1/2 Hawaiian

$20.95

18" Large 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Margherita

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Italian

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 The #7

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Rollatini

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Rio

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Hawaiian

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Italian

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Margherita 1/2 The #7

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Rollatini

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Rio

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Hawaiian

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Italian 1/2 The #7

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Italian 1/2 Rollatini

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Italian 1/2 Rio

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Italian 1/2 Hawaiian

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 The #7 1/2 Rollatini

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 The #7 1/2 Rio

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 The #7 1/2 Hawaiian

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Rollatini 1/2 Rio

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Rollatini 1/2 Hawaiian

$23.95

18" Large 1/2 Rio 1/2 Hawaiian

$23.95

Gluten Free 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Margherita

$16.00

Gluten Free 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Italian

$15.50

Gluten Free 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 The #7

$15.50

Gluten Free 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Rollatini

$15.50

Gluten Free 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Rio

$15.50

Gluten Free 1/2 Meat Combo 1/2 Hawaiian

$15.50

Gluten Free 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Italian

$16.00

Gluten Free 1/2 Margherita 1/2 The #7

$16.00

Gluten Free 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Rollatini

$16.00

Gluten Free 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Rio

$16.00

Gluten Free 1/2 Margherita 1/2 Hawaiian

$16.00

Gluten Free 1/2 Italian 1/2 The #7

$15.50

Gluten Free 1/2 Italian 1/2 Rollatini

$15.50

Gluten Free 1/2 Italian 1/2 Rio

$15.50

Gluten Free 1/2 Italian 1/2 Hawaiian

$15.50

Gluten Free 1/2 The #7 1/2 Rollatini

$15.50

Gluten Free 1/2 The #7 1/2 Rio

$15.50

Gluten Free 1/2 The #7 1/2 Hawaiian

$15.50

Gluten Free 1/2 Rollatini 1/2 Rio

$15.50

Gluten Free 1/2 Rollatini 1/2 Hawaiian

$15.50

Gluten Free 1/2 Rio 1/2 Hawaiian

$15.50

Cold Subs

6" The Italian

$10.50

Spicy capicola hame, Genoa salami, ham, sandwich pepperoni, provolone.

6" Turkey & Provolone Sub

$10.50

6" Ham & Provolone Sub

$10.50

6" Club Sub

$10.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone.

6" Big Tuna Sub

$10.50Out of stock

Homemade tuna salad.

6" Veggie Sub

$10.50

Roasted eggplant, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, onion, lettuce, provolone, mayo, and Italian.

12" The Italian

$15.50

Spicy capicola hame, Genoa salami, ham, sandwich pepperoni, provolone.

12" Turkey & Provolone Sub

$15.50

12" Ham & Provolone Sub

$15.50

12" Club Sub

$15.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone.

12" Big Tuna Sub

$15.50Out of stock

Homemade tuna salad.

12" Veggie Sub

$15.50

Roasted eggplant, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, onion, lettuce, provolone, mayo, and Italian.

Hot Subs

With peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone.

6" MEATBALL SUB

$11.75

6" Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.75

6" Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$11.75

6" Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub

$11.75

6" Chicken Philly Sub

$11.75

With peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, and provolone

6" Pesto Chicken

$11.75

With pesto, mayo, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella.

6" Philly Cheesesteak

$11.75

With peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone.

12" Meatball Sub

$16.75

12" Chicken Parmesan Sub

$16.75

12" Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$16.75

12" Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub

$16.75

12" Chicken Philly

$16.75

With peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce and provolone.

12" Pesto Chicken

$16.75

With pesto, mayo, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella.

12" Philly Cheesesteak

$16.75

With peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.75

Marinated diced chicken, fresh romaine, homemade Caesar, parmesan

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$13.75

Sauteed shrimp, fresh romaine, homemade Caesar, parmesan

Veggie Wrap

$10.25

Eggplant, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, onion, lettuce, provolone, Italian.

Chicken Philly Wrap

$11.75

Marinated diced chicken, sauteed peppers, onion, and mushrooms, lettuce, provolone.

Chicken Club Wrap

$11.75

Marinated diced chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone.

Phily Steak

$11.75

Italian Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Served with side of thin spaghetti with marinara.

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

Served with side of spaghetti with marinara.

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Sauteed shrimp with spaghetti and our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Sauteed chicken with spaghetti and our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.

House Made 6 Layer Lasagna

$14.99

With marinara.

Ravioli

$12.99

With marinara.

Spaghetti

$10.99

A generous portion of thin spaghetti with marinara.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti with Marinara

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti with Garlic Butter

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti with Alfredo

$7.24

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

$7.99

Kids Ravioli with Marinara

$6.99

Kids Slice of Cheese

$5.99

Kids Slice of Pepperoni

$5.99

Famous Homemade Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Colossal Cake

$6.00Out of stock

RED VELVET CAKE

$6.00

Zepoles

$5.00

Struffoli

$5.00

Cannoli

$3.50

Sides & Extras

Side Anchovies

$3.00

Side Banana Peppers

$0.99

Side Jalapeno

$0.99

Side Marinara

$0.90

Side Meat Sauce

$3.99

Side of Alfredo

$2.99

Side of Italian Sausage

$4.99

Side of Meatballs

$4.99

Side of Pepperoncini Peppers

$0.50

Side Spaghetti w/Alfredo

$6.99

Side Spaghetti with Marinara

$4.99

Side Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$6.99

Side Of Garlic Butter

$0.99

Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Wings Sauce & Dressings

Side Wing Sauce

$0.99

Side of Dressing

$0.99

Celery and Ranch

$1.99

Celery and Bleu Cheese

$1.99

Marinara sauce

pint of marinara sauce

$6.99

Soups

Bowl of soup

$4.99Out of stock

Soup & Side Salad

$8.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our pizza is made using our homemade dough which is prepared in the artisan style the old fashioned way. We hand toss our pies and bake them on two inch stone hearths. They are sold by the pie or by the slice.

810 North Miramar ave, Indialantic, FL 32903

