Oceanside Yacht Club 1950 N Harbor Drive
1950 N Harbor Drive
Oceanside, CA 92054
Entrées
Burgers and Sandwiches
All Burgers and Sandwiches Include Choice of a Side Salad, Fries, Onion Rings, or “Frings”
Special
Draft Beer
Bud Light
$4.00
Pacifico
$5.25
Stella Artois
$5.25
Negro Modelo
$5.50
Bueno Lager
$5.50
Graves House IPA South O
$6.00
33oz Bud Light
$7.50
33oz Pacifico
$9.50
33oz Stella Artois
$9.50
33oz Alesmith Nut Brown Ale
$10.25
33oz California Honey Blond Ale
$10.25
33oz Societe Pupil IPA
$11.00
60oz Bud Light
$13.00
60oz Pacifico
$16.00
60oz Stella Artois
$16.00
60oz Alesmith Nut Brown Ale
$18.00
60oz California Honey Blond Ale
$18.00
60oz Societe Pupil IPA
$19.00
Bottled Beer
Other Beer
Cocktails
Angry Balls
$7.25
B52
$7.25
Black & Stormy
$7.50
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Bloody Mary Special
$7.00
Cadillac Margarita
$9.00
Casa Catalina Margaritas
$7.75
French 75
$5.00
Irish Flag
$4.50
Irish Mule
$6.00
Irish Pirate
$3.50
Kiss Me I'm Irish
$3.50
Long Island Ice Tea
$11.50
Mai Tai
$6.75
Margarita
$8.00
Martini
$6.75
Mimosa
$5.50
Mint Julep
$5.75
Moscow Mule
$6.75
Muddy Water
$4.00
Peach Bellini
$5.00
WakaWaka
$6.25
Liquor
Blue Curaco
$4.50
Bombay
$5.50
Bombay Sapphire
$6.25
Bourbon
$4.25
Bumbu Rum
$2.50
Bushmills
$5.50
Butterscotch Schnapps
$5.00
Canadian Club
$5.00
Captain Morgan
$5.00
Cazadores Reposado
$6.25
Chambord
$6.25
Chivas
$6.75
Christian Bros Brandy
$5.00
Cinco de Mayo Margarita
$7.50
Cointreau
$6.25
Courvoissier
$7.00
Creme De Cocoa, Lt/Dk
$4.75
Creme de Menthe, Lt/Dk
$4.75
Crown Royal
$6.75
Drambuie
$6.75
Dukyper Coffee Brandy
$5.00
Dukyper Peach Schnapps
$5.00
Extra Shot Bourbon
$3.75
Extra Shot Gin
$3.75
Extra Shot Rum
$3.75
Extra Shot Scotch
$3.75
Extra Shot Tequila
$3.75
Extra Shot Vodka
$3.75
Gentleman Jack
$6.75
Gin
$4.25
Glenfiddich
$7.50
Glenlivet
$7.50
Grand Marnier
$7.00
Grey Goose
$7.25
Herradura
$7.50
Hornitos Tequila Anejo
$5.00
Hornitos Tequila Reposado
$5.00
Irish Coffee
$5.25
J.W. Black Label
$7.25
Jack Daniels
$5.50
Jameson
$5.50
Jim Beam
$5.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$5.00
Kahlua
$5.25
Kentucky Fire Bourbon
$5.00
Ketel One
$6.00
Ketel One Citroen
$6.00
Koloa Spiced Rum
$2.50
Maker's Mark
$5.75
Malibu Rum
$5.00
Midori Melon
$5.00
Mt Gay
$4.50
Mt. Gay Black Barrel
$5.50
Myers Rum
$5.75
Painkiller
$8.00
PatioRita
$5.25
Patron
$7.25
Peppermint Schnapps
$5.00
Pier View Gin
$5.25
Presidente Brandy
$4.50
Red Stripe
$3.25
Remy Martin XO
$17.75
Rum
$4.25
Rum Punch
$4.00
Sambuca
$5.00
Sauza Hornitos
$5.50
Schnapps
$4.75
Scotch
$4.25
Seagram Seven
$5.00
Seagrams VO
$5.00
Sinship Rum
$2.50
Smirnoff Vodka
$5.00
Sour Apple Pucker
$2.00
Sour Apple Schnapps
$5.00
South O IPA
$6.00
Southern Comfort
$5.00
Spearmint Schnapps
$5.00
Stoli
$5.75
Tanqueray
$5.75
Templeton Rye Whiskey
$6.00
Tequila
$4.25
Tia Maria
$5.75
Tito's
$5.00
Triple Sec
$5.00
Trust Me Vodka
$4.75
Tuaca
$5.75
Vermouth, Dry
$2.75
Vermouth, Sweet
$2.75
Vodka
$4.25
Whaler's Dark Rum
$4.00
Balvenie
$11.00
Bacardi
$5.00
Bacardi gold
$5.50
Anejo
$5.50
Anejo Gold
$5.25
Anejo White
$5.25
Belevedere
$12.00
Beefeater
$5.00
Red Wine
House Red–Honoro Vera Garnacha
$5.50
Kendall Jackson Merlot
$6.50
La Crema Pinot Noir
$7.00
Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon
$6.50
Coppola Claret Cabernet Sauvignon
$7.50
Murphy Goode Cabernet Sauvignon
$7.50
Joel gott
$9.00
House Red–Honoro Vera Garnacha BTL
$17.00
Kendall Jackson Merlot BTL
$22.00
La Crema Pinot Noir BTL
$23.00
Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$22.00
Coppola Claret Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$25.00
Murphy Goode Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$27.00
White Wine
House White – KJ Chardonnay
$5.50
La Crema Chardonnay
$7.50
Collier Creek Pinot Grigio
$5.50
Kendall Jackson Riesling
$6.50
Matanazas Creek Sauvignon Blanc
$7.00
Briar Rose Viognier, Temecula
$6.00
LaViellille
$8.00
House White – KJ Chardonnay BTL
$19.00
La Crema Chardonnay BTL
$25.00
Collier Creek Pinot Grigio BTL
$18.00
Kendall Jackson Riesling BTL
$22.00
Matanazas Creek Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$25.00
Briar Rose Viognier, Temecula BTL
$20.00
Other Wine
Location
1950 N Harbor Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054
