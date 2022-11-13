Oceanside Yacht Club 1950 N Harbor Drive

A map showing the location of Oceanside Yacht Club 1950 N Harbor DriveView gallery

Entrées

Entrée Garden Salad

$11.00

Fresh Greens with Choice of Dressing

Fish and Chips

$12.00

Battered Cod Fillet Served with French Fries

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Butterflied Shrimp Served with a Chile-Apricot Sauce

Soup du Jour

$2.00+

Burgers and Sandwiches

All Burgers and Sandwiches Include Choice of a Side Salad, Fries, Onion Rings, or “Frings”

Impossible Burger

$13.00

Plant-Based Patty with Cheese

"Thick and Juicy" Cheeseburger

$13.00

Cooked to Order. Add an Extra Patty for $5

Blue Cheese Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Cooked to Order. Add an Extra Patty for $5

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Frings

$4.00

Desserts

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.50

Special

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Served with Bacon and Balsamic Glaze

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Served with French Fries or Onion Rings

Ham Croissant Sandwich

$13.00

Served with French Fries

Brussel Sprouts Appetizer

$11.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Juice

$2.00

Soda

$1.00

Soda, Can

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Pacifico

$5.25

Stella Artois

$5.25

Negro Modelo

$5.50

Bueno Lager

$5.50

Graves House IPA South O

$6.00

33oz Bud Light

$7.50

33oz Pacifico

$9.50

33oz Stella Artois

$9.50

33oz Alesmith Nut Brown Ale

$10.25

33oz California Honey Blond Ale

$10.25

33oz Societe Pupil IPA

$11.00

60oz Bud Light

$13.00

60oz Pacifico

$16.00

60oz Stella Artois

$16.00

60oz Alesmith Nut Brown Ale

$18.00

60oz California Honey Blond Ale

$18.00

60oz Societe Pupil IPA

$19.00

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Firestone Walker 805 Blonde Ale

$4.50

Corona

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

Stone IPA

$5.00

Ballast Point Sculpin

$5.50

Beck’s Non-Alcoholic

$4.25

Oct fst

$4.00

Ginger beer

$3.50

Other Beer

Coors (Can)

$4.00

Guinness (Can)

$5.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$2.00

White Claw Seltzer

$4.00

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$4.50

Cocktails

Angry Balls

$7.25

B52

$7.25

Black & Stormy

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bloody Mary Special

$7.00

Cadillac Margarita

$9.00

Casa Catalina Margaritas

$7.75

French 75

$5.00

Irish Flag

$4.50

Irish Mule

$6.00

Irish Pirate

$3.50

Kiss Me I'm Irish

$3.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$11.50

Mai Tai

$6.75

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$6.75

Mimosa

$5.50

Mint Julep

$5.75

Moscow Mule

$6.75

Muddy Water

$4.00

Peach Bellini

$5.00

WakaWaka

$6.25

Liquor

Blue Curaco

$4.50

Bombay

$5.50

Bombay Sapphire

$6.25

Bourbon

$4.25

Bumbu Rum

$2.50

Bushmills

$5.50

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Cazadores Reposado

$6.25

Chambord

$6.25

Chivas

$6.75

Christian Bros Brandy

$5.00

Cinco de Mayo Margarita

$7.50

Cointreau

$6.25

Courvoissier

$7.00

Creme De Cocoa, Lt/Dk

$4.75

Creme de Menthe, Lt/Dk

$4.75

Crown Royal

$6.75

Drambuie

$6.75

Dukyper Coffee Brandy

$5.00

Dukyper Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Extra Shot Bourbon

$3.75

Extra Shot Gin

$3.75

Extra Shot Rum

$3.75

Extra Shot Scotch

$3.75

Extra Shot Tequila

$3.75

Extra Shot Vodka

$3.75

Gentleman Jack

$6.75

Gin

$4.25

Glenfiddich

$7.50

Glenlivet

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.25

Herradura

$7.50

Hornitos Tequila Anejo

$5.00

Hornitos Tequila Reposado

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$5.25

J.W. Black Label

$7.25

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jameson

$5.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.25

Kentucky Fire Bourbon

$5.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Ketel One Citroen

$6.00

Koloa Spiced Rum

$2.50

Maker's Mark

$5.75

Malibu Rum

$5.00

Midori Melon

$5.00

Mt Gay

$4.50

Mt. Gay Black Barrel

$5.50

Myers Rum

$5.75

Painkiller

$8.00

PatioRita

$5.25

Patron

$7.25

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Pier View Gin

$5.25

Presidente Brandy

$4.50

Red Stripe

$3.25

Remy Martin XO

$17.75

Rum

$4.25

Rum Punch

$4.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Sauza Hornitos

$5.50

Schnapps

$4.75

Scotch

$4.25

Seagram Seven

$5.00

Seagrams VO

$5.00

Sinship Rum

$2.50

Smirnoff Vodka

$5.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$2.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$5.00

South O IPA

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Speakeasy

Spearmint Schnapps

$5.00

Stoli

$5.75

Tanqueray

$5.75

Templeton Rye Whiskey

$6.00

Tequila

$4.25

Tia Maria

$5.75

Tito's

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Trust Me Vodka

$4.75

Tuaca

$5.75

Vermouth, Dry

$2.75

Vermouth, Sweet

$2.75

Vodka

$4.25

Whaler's Dark Rum

$4.00

Balvenie

$11.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi gold

$5.50

Anejo

$5.50

Anejo Gold

$5.25

Anejo White

$5.25

Belevedere

$12.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Red Wine

House Red–Honoro Vera Garnacha

$5.50

Kendall Jackson Merlot

$6.50

La Crema Pinot Noir

$7.00

Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.50

Coppola Claret Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.50

Murphy Goode Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.50

Joel gott

$9.00

House Red–Honoro Vera Garnacha BTL

$17.00

Kendall Jackson Merlot BTL

$22.00

La Crema Pinot Noir BTL

$23.00

Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$22.00

Coppola Claret Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$25.00

Murphy Goode Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$27.00

White Wine

House White – KJ Chardonnay

$5.50

La Crema Chardonnay

$7.50

Collier Creek Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Kendall Jackson Riesling

$6.50

Matanazas Creek Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Briar Rose Viognier, Temecula

$6.00

LaViellille

$8.00

House White – KJ Chardonnay BTL

$19.00

La Crema Chardonnay BTL

$25.00

Collier Creek Pinot Grigio BTL

$18.00

Kendall Jackson Riesling BTL

$22.00

Matanazas Creek Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$25.00

Briar Rose Viognier, Temecula BTL

$20.00

Other Wine

La Vieille Ferme Rosé

$4.75

Woodbridge White Zinfandel

$4.00

Cooks Champagne

$5.50

Prosecco

$6.50

La Vieille Ferme Rosé BTL

$16.00

Woodbridge White Zinfandel BTL

$12.00

Cooks Champagne BTL

$19.00

Corkage Fee

$7.50

Raffle Ticket

One Raffle Ticket

$1.00

Six Raffle Tickets

$5.00

13 Raffle Tickets

$10.00

20 Raffle Tickets

$15.00

30 Raffle Tickets

$20.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1950 N Harbor Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

