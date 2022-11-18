Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine Ocean Spray (Unit 288)

One Ocean Spray Drive

Lakeville, MA 02349

Order Again

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
EGGS
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

MORNING STARTERS (MONDAY & FRIDAY)

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$3.40
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$2.43
BAGEL

$1.50

BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$2.30

EGGS

DELICATESSEN (MONDAY & FRIDAY)

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$8.79

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

FROM THE GRILLE (MONDAY & FRIDAY)

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$8.79

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

BEVERAGES (MONDAY & FRIDAY)

Peanut Butter Cookie
PURE LEAF TEA

$2.54
AQUAFINA 20oz

$2.10

PEPSI 20oz

$2.10

PEPSI DT 20oz

$2.10

MOUNTAIN DEW 20oz

$2.10

SCHWEPPES GINGER ALE 20oz

$2.10
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Email unit288oceanspray@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Website

Location

One Ocean Spray Drive, Lakeville, MA 02349

Directions

