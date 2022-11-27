Restaurant header imageView gallery

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

763 Reviews

$$

5037 Westfields Boulevard

Centreville, VA 20120

Pad Thai Noodles
Crispy Spring Roll
Drunken Noodles

Appetizer

Crispy Spring Roll

Crispy Spring Roll

$5.95

(Ingredients can’t be removed, changed or substituted) Cabbage, red cabbage, carrot and glass noodles with sweet chili sauce. (3 pcs)

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$7.95

(Ingredients can't be removed, changed or substituted) Made-in-house dumplings with shrimp, chicken, and pork with scallions, fried garlic and sweet & tangy soy sauce.(5 pcs)

Crispy Wonton

Crispy Wonton

$6.95

Wonton skin, chicken and sweet chili sauce (8 pcs)

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$7.95

Marinated with yellow curry powder, served with Thai peanut sauce and cucumber dressing on the side (4pcs)

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$7.95

Fried golden tofu served sweet chili sauce with peanut.

Calamari & Friends

$8.95

Battered fried calamari, broccoli, carrot and green beans with sweet chili sauce

Crispy Lime Chicken

Crispy Lime Chicken

$9.50

Lightly battered fried chicken, lettuce, tangy lime mayo.

Crispy Shrimp Rolls

Crispy Shrimp Rolls

$7.95

Crispy spring roll skin, shrimp, served with sweet chili sauce. (5 pcs)

Fish Cakes

Fish Cakes

$7.95

Purple spotted bigeye, chili paste, sweet and sour sauce with cucumber and peanut.(5 pcs)

Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$7.95

(Ingredients can’t be removed or substituted) Fresh green leaves, crisp lettuce, cucumber, carrot, Thai basil leaves, fried tofu wrapped with soft rice paper served with Thai peanut sauce.

Roti with Green Curry

Roti with Green Curry

$9.95

Waffle-shaped roti bread, Thai green chilli paste, bamboo shoots, eggplants, basil leaves and bell pepper with coconut milk. Medium Spicy. (Please note that curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)

Thai Beef Jerky

Thai Beef Jerky

$8.95

Thai styled marinated steak, sweet chili sauce.

Thai Chicken Wings

Thai Chicken Wings

$8.50Out of stock

Thai style marinated chicken wings with sweet chilli sauce.

Shrimp Cake

Shrimp Cake

$8.50

(Ingredients can’t be removed or substituted) Breaded minced shrimp, egg, sweet chili sauce (2pcs)

SriraOCha Shrimp

SriraOCha Shrimp

$9.95

Lightly battered fried small shrimp with Thai sriracha mayo and lettuce. Less Spicy.

Veggie Curry Puffs

Veggie Curry Puffs

$8.95

(Ingredients can’t be removed or substituted) Curry Puff pastry filled with sweet potato, white potato, onion and yellow curry powder served with cucumber dressing (3pcs)

Chicken Curry Puffs

Chicken Curry Puffs

$8.95

(Ingredients can’t be removed or substituted) Curry Puff pastry filled with chicken, sweet potato, white potato, onion and yellow curry powder served with cucumber dressing (3pcs)

Kapow Puffs

Kapow Puffs

$8.95

(3pcs) Curry Puff pastry filled with ground chicken, Thai basil leaves, bell pepper and carrot with cucumber dressing. Medium Spicy. (Ingredients and spicy level can’t be changed)

Sweet Taro Puffs

Sweet Taro Puffs

$8.95

(3pcs) Curry Puff pastry filled with creamy sweet taro paste served with cucumber dressing. Taro paste is made with fresh taro and coconut milk. (Ingredients can’t be removed or substituted)

Edamame

Edamame

$5.95

Lightly salted steamed soy bean pods.

Soup/Salad

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$6.50

Spicy and sour lemongrass infused broth, mushrooms, onion, tomato and cilantro. Little Spicy.

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$6.95

Creamy galangal and lemongrass infused coconut milk broth, mushrooms and cilantro. Little spicy.

Veggie Soup

$6.50

Napa Cabbage, broccoli, carrots, snow pea, cilantro and fried garlic with veggie broth.

Soy Protein Wonton Soup

$6.50

Soy Protein Wontons (soybean protein, tofu, green onions, cabbage, radish), napa cabbage, carrot, broccoli, cilantro and fried garlic with veggie broth. (Ingredients in wontons can’t be removed or substituted)

Chicken Wonton Soup

Chicken Wonton Soup

$6.50

Chicken wontons, carrot, broccoli, napa cabbage, cilantro and fried garlic with clear broth.

Tofu Soup

$6.50

Soft Tofu, napa cabbage, carrot, broccoli, cilantro and fried garlic with veggie broth.

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$8.95

Fresh green papaya, green beans, tomatoes, carrot, roasted peanuts, lime dressing (Dressing contains fish sauce, No-fish sauce dressing is also available)

Chicken Larb Salad

Chicken Larb Salad

$8.95

Ground Chicken, lime dressing, roasted Thai jasmine rice powder, red onion, cilantro, scallions, Thai chilli flakes (Dressing contains fish sauce)

Tofu Larb Salad

$8.95

Fried Tofu, lime dressing, roasted Thai jasmine rice powder, red onion, cilantro, scallions, Thai chilli flakes (dressing contains fish sauce - No fish sauce dressing is also available)

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$9.95

Grilled sliced steak, lime dressing, roasted Thai jasmine rice powder, red onion, cilantro, scallions, Thai chilli flakes. (Dressing contains fish sauce)

Glass Noodles Salad

Glass Noodles Salad

$9.95

Ground chicken, peanut, lime dressing, red onion, cilantro, scallions, celery, Thai chili flakes (Dressing contains fish sauce)

Tofu Glass Noodles Salad

$7.95

Fried Tofu, glass noodles, lime dressing, red onion, cilantro, scallions, peanut, celery, and Thai chili flakes. (Dressing contains fish sauce)

Green Salad

$7.95

Fresh lettuce, cabbage, tomato, cucumber, red onions with Thai peanut dressing.

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

A side of Thai jasmine rice.

Stir-Fried

Served with jasmine rice.

Kapow

$12.95

Thai basil leaves, green pepper, onion, bell pepper. Medium Spicy. Served with jasmine rice.

Mixed Veggies

$12.95

Broccoli, carrots, green beans, mushrooms, snow peas and bell pepper. Served with jasmine rice.

Sweet & Sour

$12.95

Pineapple, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and cucumber. Served with jasmine rice.

Garlic

$12.95

Garlic, white pepper, carrot, napa cabbage and broccoli. Served with jasmine rice.

Spicy Eggplant

$12.95

Eggplant, Thai basil leaves, bell pepper and onions. Medium Spicy. Served with jasmine rice.

Ginger

$12.95

Fresh ginger, scallions, onions, and mushrooms. Served with jasmine rice.

Cashew

$12.95

Cashew nuts, scallions, onions, carrot, and bell pepper. Served with jasmine rice.

Pad Woon Sen

$12.95

Glass noodles, egg, napa cabbage, carrots, scallions, onions, tomatoes. served with jasmine rice.

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

A side of Thai jasmine rice.

Noodles/Fried Rice

Wide rice noodles and Chinese Broccoli with Soybean gravy.
Pad Thai Noodles

Pad Thai Noodles

$12.95

Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, red tofu, egg, crushed peanut and lime with sweet tamarind Pad Thai sauce. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$12.95

Wide rice noodles, garlic, Thai chili, Thai basil leaves, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and green pepper. Medium Spicy. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**

Pad See Yew

Pad See Yew

$12.95

Wide rice noodles, garlic, Chinese broccoli and egg with sweet black soy sauce. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**

Lad Na

$12.95

Wide rice noodles and Chinese Broccoli with Soybean gravy. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$12.95

Jasmine rice, egg, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, onions and cucumber.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Jasmine rice, Thai basil leaves, bell pepper and onions. Medium Spicy.

Pineapple Frice Rice

Pineapple Frice Rice

$13.95

Jasmine rice, egg, pineapple chunks, raisins, onions and cashew nut with yellow curry powder

Tom Yum Fried Rice

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$13.95

Jasmine rice, mushrooms, onion, cilantro and lime with spicy and sour lemongrass paste. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Tom Yum Fried Rice cannot be made totally non-spicy and the lemongrass paste cannot be removed)

Green Curry Fried Rice

Green Curry Fried Rice

$13.95

Jasmine rice, bamboo shoot, eggplants, Thai basil leaves, bell pepper with Thai green chili paste. Medium Spicy. (Please note that green curry fried rice cannot be made totally non-spicy and the chili paste cannot be removed)

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

A side of Thai jasmine rice.

Curry

Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy. Served with jasmine rice.
Red Curry

Red Curry

$13.95

Thai red chili paste, bamboo shoot, basil leaves and bell pepper with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)

Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.95

Thai green chili paste, bamboo shoot, eggplants, bell pepper, basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$13.95

Thai red chili paste with a nutty peanut flavor, Thai basil leave, bell pepper, broccoli with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)

Rama Curry

Rama Curry

$13.95

Broccoli, napa cabbage, carrot, Thai peanut sauce with yellow curry powder. Served with jasmine rice. Little Spicy.

Pineapple Curry

Pineapple Curry

$13.95

Thai red chili paste, coconut milk, pineapple chunks, basil leaves, bell pepper. Served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

A side of Thai jasmine rice.

Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$13.95

Thin rice noodles, minced chicken, fish balls, lime juice, Thai chili, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, fried garlic, scallions and cilantro with clear broth. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**

Thai Style Pork Noodle Soup

$13.95

Thin rice noodles, pork, pork meat balls, bean sprouts, Chinese greens, onions and cilantro. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**

Thai Style Beef Noodle Soup

$13.95

Thin rice noodles, beef, beef meat balls, bean sprouts, Chinese greens, onions and cilantro. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**

Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup

Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup

$13.95

Made-in-house chicken wontons, egg noodles, Thai-Chinese style BBQ pork, Chinese greens, scallion, fried wonton skin, cilantro, fried garlic with clear broth.

Suki Yaki Seafood

$16.95

Glass noodles, napa cabbage, scallions, egg, celery, sesame seed, shrimp, scallop, calamari, Thai style Suki Yaki sauce. Medium Spicy.

OCha Signature

Crispy Duck with Green Curry

$20.95

Battered fried duck with Green Curry sauce: Thai green chili paste, Coconut milk, Bamboo shoot, Eggplants, basil leaves, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)

Spicy Udon Drunken

Spicy Udon Drunken

$12.95

Japanese style wheat udon noodles, Thai basil, carrot, napa cabbage, bell pepper, tomatoes and onions. Medium Spicy.

Beef Paradise

$15.95

Marinated Beef, black pepper sauce, ginger, broccoli, napa cabbage, scallion, white sesame seed served with jasmine rice. (cannot be made non-spicy)

Tilapia With Mango Salad

Tilapia With Mango Salad

$15.95

Lightly battered tilapia filet, mango salad with spicy lime dressing (red onions, green onions, cilantro) served with jasmine rice.

Tilapia with Kapow Sauce

$15.95

Lightly battered tilapia fillet with Thai basil sauce on the side: Thai basil leaves, onions, green chili, green beans, and bell pepper, served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy.

Egg Noodles With BBQ Pork & CrabMeat

$14.95

Egg noodles, Thai-Chinese style BBQ pork, crab meat, bean sprouts, Chinese greens, fried wonton skin, scallions, and cilantro with a side of clear broth. ***Please note that crab meat price is subject to change due to market availability***

Kapow Gai Kai Dao

Kapow Gai Kai Dao

$14.95

Minced chicken, Thai basil leaves, Thai Chili, onions, green beans, bell pepper and fried egg served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy.

Crispy Chicken with Kapow Sauce

$15.95

Battered fried chicken with Kapow sauce: Thai basil leaves, onions, green beans, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy.

Crispy Chicken Sweet & Sour

Crispy Chicken Sweet & Sour

$15.95

Batter fried chicken with Thai sweet and sour sauce: pineapple chunks, bell pepper, cucumber, onions, tomatoes and scallion. Served with jasmine rice. Not Spicy.

Crispy Chicken with Green Curry

Crispy Chicken with Green Curry

$16.95

Battered fried chicken with Green Curry sauce: Thai green chili paste, Coconut milk, Bamboo shoot, Eggplants, basil leaves, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)

Crispy Chicken with Panang Curry

$16.95

Battered fried chicken with Panang Curry sauce: Thai red chili paste with a nutty peanut flavor, Thai basil leave, bell pepper, broccoli with coconut milk. Medium Spicy. (Please note that curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)

Crispy Chicken with Red Curry

Crispy Chicken with Red Curry

$16.95

Battered fried chicken with Red Curry sauce: Thai red chili paste, bamboo shoot, Thai basil leaves and bell pepper with coconut milk. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy.)

Crab Fried Rice

$18.95

***Please note that crab meat price is subject to change due to market availability*** Jasmine rice, jumbo crab meat, green onion, egg, cucumber and lime.

Pottery Shrimp

Pottery Shrimp

$17.95

Shrimp with glass noodles, napa cabbage, shitake mushroom, ginger, scallions, and crabmeat served with jasmine rice. ***Please note that crab meat price is subject to change due to market availability***

Grilled Pork Over Rice

Grilled Pork Over Rice

$14.95

Marinated pork loin, steamed vegetable (Napa Cabbage, Carrot, Broccoli) with spicy chili sauce on the side (lime juice, roasted Thai jasmine rice powder, red onion, cilantro, scallions, Thai chilli flakes, fish sauce), served with jasmine rice.

Roasted Duck Curry

$16.95

Roasted duck, Thai red chili paste, coconut milk, pineapple chunks, basil leaves, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)

Crispy Duck with Kapow Sauce

$19.95

Crispy duck with kapow sauce: Thai basil leaves, green chilli, onion, bell pepper and green beans served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy.

Khao Soi

$14.95

Northern Thai style noodle curry, egg noodles, coconut milk, crispy egg noodles with chili paste, lime, cilantro, red onions and pickled green mustard. (Please note that Khao Soi curry cannot be made totally non-spicy and contains shrimp paste which can't be removed)

Crispy Shrimp with Prik Khing

Crispy Shrimp with Prik Khing

$16.95

Stir fried red curry paste, battered fried shrimp, green beans, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that this item cannot be made totally non-spicy)

Crispy Whole Flounder

$31.95+

Lightly battered fried whole flounder filet with your choice of sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

New! Crispy Chicken with Ginger

New! Crispy Chicken with Ginger

$15.95

Chicken, panko crumbs, ginger sauce on the side - fresh ginger, scallions, onions, and mushrooms.

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

A side of Thai jasmine rice.

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Thin Noodles

$3.95

Steamed thin rice noodles

Steamed Wide Noodles

$3.95

Steamed wide rice noodles

Egg Noodles

$3.95

A side of steamed egg noodles

Steamed Broccoli

$4.25

Steamed Veggies

$4.25

Napa cabbage, snow pea, carrots, green beans, and broccoli.

Peanut Sauce

$2.50

A side of Thai peanut sauce

Roti Bread

$4.95

A side of waffle-shaped roti flatbread.

Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.50

Sweet coconut sticky rice with sweet coconut sauce.

Dessert Drinks

Mango Sticky Rice Smoothie

Mango Sticky Rice Smoothie

$6.95

Our signature dessert drink. Sweet sticky rice and coconut sauce at the bottom topped with fresh mango smoothie. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

Mango BLACK Sticky Rice Smoothie

Mango BLACK Sticky Rice Smoothie

$6.95

Black Sticky Rice* is back! for limited time. Sweet black sticky rice and coconut sauce at the bottom topped with fresh mango smoothie. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur) *Black sticky rice naturally has harder and chewier texture

Durian Sticky Rice Smoothie

Durian Sticky Rice Smoothie

$7.25

Sweet sticky rice with sweet coconut sauce topped with milky real durian smoothie. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

Pumpkin Pie Dessert Drink

Pumpkin Pie Dessert Drink

$6.95Out of stock

It's Back! A twist from Pumpkin Cheese Pie. Milky puréed pumpkin with spices blended with ice, whipped creamy cheese, graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream and a wheat biscuit. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

New! Apple Crumble Dessert Drink

New! Apple Crumble Dessert Drink

$6.95Out of stock

🍎 Only for this fall! A drinkable version of apple crumble. Blended milky apple, cinnamon, caramel with ice topped with apple compote, whipped cream and made-in-house cinnamon crumbs.

Strawberry Cheese Drink

Strawberry Cheese Drink

$6.25

Fresh strawberry smoothie with whipped cream cheese (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

Banoffee Dessert Drink

Banoffee Dessert Drink

$6.95Out of stock

A twist from Banoffee pie, a classic dessert pie. Milky banana smoothie with caramel topped with cookie & cream pieces, whipped cream and cocoa powder. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

Brownie Bomb!

Brownie Bomb!

$6.95

Blended sweetened cocoa, whole milk with ice, topped with whipped cream, made-in-house brownie chunks, cocoa powder and chocolate sauce. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

Matcha Bomb!

Matcha Bomb!

$6.95

Blended matcha powder, whole milk with ice topped with whipped cream, made-in-house matcha brownie chunks and matcha powder. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

Strawberry Cheesecake Bomb!

Strawberry Cheesecake Bomb!

$6.95

Milky strawberry smoothie topped with whipped cream, made-in-house cheesecake chunks, fresh strawberry, strawberry sauce and cracker crumbs. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

Thai Tea Crème Brûlée

Thai Tea Crème Brûlée

$6.50

Thai iced tea topped with light vanilla custard and caramelized sugar layer.

Thai Coffee Crème Brûlée

Thai Coffee Crème Brûlée

$6.50

Thai iced coffee topped with light vanilla custard and caramelized sugar layer.

Matcha Crème Brûlée

Matcha Crème Brûlée

$6.75

Iced matcha latte topped with light vanilla custard and caramelized sugar layer.

Tiramisu Drink

$6.

$6.95

Roasted coffee powder and milk blended with ice. Layering with creamy mascarpone cheese (eggless) topped with whipped cream, cocoa powder and a lady finger biscuit.

Green TeaRamisu

Green TeaRamisu

$6.95

blended sweetened matcha green tea powder and milk with ice. Layering with creamy mascarpone cheese (eggless) topped with whipped cream, matcha powder and a lady finger biscuit.

Thai TeaRamisu

Thai TeaRamisu

$6.95

Blended Thai tea, milk with ice with a layer of creamy mascarpone cheese (eggless) topped with whipped cream and lady fingers biscuits.

Thai Tea Creamy Cheese

Thai Tea Creamy Cheese

$6.00

Thai tea with our signature whipped cream cheese topping

Thai Coffee Creamy Cheese

Thai Coffee Creamy Cheese

$6.00

Thai coffee with our signature whipped cream cheese topping.

Iced Matcha Creamy Cheese

Iced Matcha Creamy Cheese

$6.50

Iced matcha latte with our signature whipped cream cheese topping.

Mango Cheese Drink

Mango Cheese Drink

$6.25

Fresh mango smoothie with whipped cream cheese (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

Blended

Virgin Lychee Mojito

Virgin Lychee Mojito

$5.50

Blended lime juice, lychee, cane sugar syrup and mint with ice, topped with whole lychee and fresh mint. Non-alcohol. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

Avocado Honey

$6.25

Avocado, honey, milk blended with ice topped with whipped cream. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

Strawberry & Cream Smoothie

Strawberry & Cream Smoothie

$6.25

Blended fresh strawberry with fresh cream and strawberry syrup topped with whipped cream and fresh strawberries. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Fresh Mango, mango juice with cane sugar syrup blended with ice. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

Lychee Smoothie

Lychee Smoothie

$5.50

Whole lychee, lychee juice, cane sugar syrup blended with ice. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Fresh Strawberries, strawberry syrup with cane sugar syrup blended with ice. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

Mango and Passion Fruit Smoothie

Mango and Passion Fruit Smoothie

$6.00

Fresh mango, mango juice and cane sugar syrup blended with ice and passion fruit nectar. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)

Blended Thai Tea

$5.50

Frozen version of Thai iced tea blended with ice with whipped cream topping. (contains dairy)

Blended Thai Coffee

$5.50

Frozen version of Thai iced coffee blended with ice topped with whipped cream. (contains dairy)

Blended Matcha

$6.00

Sweetened matcha green tea powder blended with ice and milk topped with whipped cream.

Blended Chocolate

Blended Chocolate

$5.50

Sweetened cocoa powder blended with ice and milk topped with whipped cream.

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$6.95

Sweet sticky rice and fresh mango with sweet coconut sauce.

Mango with BLACK Sticky Rice

Mango with BLACK Sticky Rice

$6.95

Black Sticky Rice* is back for limited time! Sweet black sticky rice with fresh mango and coconut sauce. (*Black sticky rice naturally has harder and chewier texture than regular sticky rice)

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$7.25
Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake

Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.95

Light, Tart and Refreshing Creamy Mascarpone, Lemon juice, Cream and Sponge Layer.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.25

Triple layer carrot cake with cream cheese, walnuts and golden raisins.

Mango Sticky Rice w/ Mango Crème brûlée

Mango Sticky Rice w/ Mango Crème brûlée

$9.75

🥭 Made-in-House Mango Crème brûlée (Coconut milk, Cream, Egg, Mango pulp) served with sweet sticky rice, sweet coconut sauce with fresh mango 🥭

Mango Sticky Rice w/ Pumpkin Crème brûlée

Mango Sticky Rice w/ Pumpkin Crème brûlée

$9.75Out of stock

🎃 Made-in-House Pumpkin Crème Brûlée (Egg, Pumpkin Puree, Spices, Cream) served with sweet sticky rice, sweet coconut sauce with fresh mango 🥭

Drink Specials

Iced Guava Pink Drink

Iced Guava Pink Drink

$5.00

Refreshing with tropical flavor. exotic and sweet!

Iced Herb Jelly Thai Tea

Iced Herb Jelly Thai Tea

$5.50

Thai ice tea with herb jelly chunks.

Iced Lychee Matcha

Iced Lychee Matcha

$5.50

Iced Matcha, whole lychee and lychee juice (No dairy)

Iced Coconut Thai Tea

Iced Coconut Thai Tea

$5.00

Iced Thai tea with young coconut meat and pure coconut water (No Dairy)

Iced Lemon Thai Tea

Iced Lemon Thai Tea

$4.95

Iced Thai tea with fresh lemonade (No Dairy)

Iced Coconut Matcha

Iced Coconut Matcha

$5.50

Iced Matcha with young coconut meat and pure coconut water. (No Dairy)

Iced Lemon Matcha

Iced Lemon Matcha

$5.50

Iced Matcha with fresh lemonade. (No Dairy)

Iced Mango Matcha

Iced Mango Matcha

$5.50

Iced Matcha with mango juice.(No Dairy)

Coconut Water with Coconut Meat

$5.95

Chilled 100% coconut water with young coconut meat.

Beverage

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Sweetened Thai black tea with half & half. Natural tea leaf sediment may be present. (Thai Tea cannot be made totally non-sweet)

Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Sweetened black coffee and roasted rice with half & half. (Thai Coffee cannot be made non-sweet)

Lychee Thai Tea

Lychee Thai Tea

$4.75

Thai tea, whole lychee and lychee juice (No dairy)

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50

Iced sweetened Matcha Green Tea with milk.

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened black tea with ice served with a lemon wedge.

Lemonade

$4.50
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Fresh lemonade, strawberry syrup with fresh strawberry.

Fiji Water

$2.50

500 ml

Sparkling Water

$3.50

500 ml

Soda Can

$2.50

12oz Can

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you. Please come again. :D

Website

Location

5037 Westfields Boulevard, Centreville, VA 20120

Directions

