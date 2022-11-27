- Home
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
763 Reviews
$$
5037 Westfields Boulevard
Centreville, VA 20120
Popular Items
Appetizer
Crispy Spring Roll
(Ingredients can’t be removed, changed or substituted) Cabbage, red cabbage, carrot and glass noodles with sweet chili sauce. (3 pcs)
Steamed Dumplings
(Ingredients can't be removed, changed or substituted) Made-in-house dumplings with shrimp, chicken, and pork with scallions, fried garlic and sweet & tangy soy sauce.(5 pcs)
Crispy Wonton
Wonton skin, chicken and sweet chili sauce (8 pcs)
Chicken Satay
Marinated with yellow curry powder, served with Thai peanut sauce and cucumber dressing on the side (4pcs)
Fried Tofu
Fried golden tofu served sweet chili sauce with peanut.
Calamari & Friends
Battered fried calamari, broccoli, carrot and green beans with sweet chili sauce
Crispy Lime Chicken
Lightly battered fried chicken, lettuce, tangy lime mayo.
Crispy Shrimp Rolls
Crispy spring roll skin, shrimp, served with sweet chili sauce. (5 pcs)
Fish Cakes
Purple spotted bigeye, chili paste, sweet and sour sauce with cucumber and peanut.(5 pcs)
Summer Roll
(Ingredients can’t be removed or substituted) Fresh green leaves, crisp lettuce, cucumber, carrot, Thai basil leaves, fried tofu wrapped with soft rice paper served with Thai peanut sauce.
Roti with Green Curry
Waffle-shaped roti bread, Thai green chilli paste, bamboo shoots, eggplants, basil leaves and bell pepper with coconut milk. Medium Spicy. (Please note that curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
Thai Beef Jerky
Thai styled marinated steak, sweet chili sauce.
Thai Chicken Wings
Thai style marinated chicken wings with sweet chilli sauce.
Shrimp Cake
(Ingredients can’t be removed or substituted) Breaded minced shrimp, egg, sweet chili sauce (2pcs)
SriraOCha Shrimp
Lightly battered fried small shrimp with Thai sriracha mayo and lettuce. Less Spicy.
Veggie Curry Puffs
(Ingredients can’t be removed or substituted) Curry Puff pastry filled with sweet potato, white potato, onion and yellow curry powder served with cucumber dressing (3pcs)
Chicken Curry Puffs
(Ingredients can’t be removed or substituted) Curry Puff pastry filled with chicken, sweet potato, white potato, onion and yellow curry powder served with cucumber dressing (3pcs)
Kapow Puffs
(3pcs) Curry Puff pastry filled with ground chicken, Thai basil leaves, bell pepper and carrot with cucumber dressing. Medium Spicy. (Ingredients and spicy level can’t be changed)
Sweet Taro Puffs
(3pcs) Curry Puff pastry filled with creamy sweet taro paste served with cucumber dressing. Taro paste is made with fresh taro and coconut milk. (Ingredients can’t be removed or substituted)
Edamame
Lightly salted steamed soy bean pods.
Soup/Salad
Tom Yum Soup
Spicy and sour lemongrass infused broth, mushrooms, onion, tomato and cilantro. Little Spicy.
Tom Kha Soup
Creamy galangal and lemongrass infused coconut milk broth, mushrooms and cilantro. Little spicy.
Veggie Soup
Napa Cabbage, broccoli, carrots, snow pea, cilantro and fried garlic with veggie broth.
Soy Protein Wonton Soup
Soy Protein Wontons (soybean protein, tofu, green onions, cabbage, radish), napa cabbage, carrot, broccoli, cilantro and fried garlic with veggie broth. (Ingredients in wontons can’t be removed or substituted)
Chicken Wonton Soup
Chicken wontons, carrot, broccoli, napa cabbage, cilantro and fried garlic with clear broth.
Tofu Soup
Soft Tofu, napa cabbage, carrot, broccoli, cilantro and fried garlic with veggie broth.
Papaya Salad
Fresh green papaya, green beans, tomatoes, carrot, roasted peanuts, lime dressing (Dressing contains fish sauce, No-fish sauce dressing is also available)
Chicken Larb Salad
Ground Chicken, lime dressing, roasted Thai jasmine rice powder, red onion, cilantro, scallions, Thai chilli flakes (Dressing contains fish sauce)
Tofu Larb Salad
Fried Tofu, lime dressing, roasted Thai jasmine rice powder, red onion, cilantro, scallions, Thai chilli flakes (dressing contains fish sauce - No fish sauce dressing is also available)
Beef Salad
Grilled sliced steak, lime dressing, roasted Thai jasmine rice powder, red onion, cilantro, scallions, Thai chilli flakes. (Dressing contains fish sauce)
Glass Noodles Salad
Ground chicken, peanut, lime dressing, red onion, cilantro, scallions, celery, Thai chili flakes (Dressing contains fish sauce)
Tofu Glass Noodles Salad
Fried Tofu, glass noodles, lime dressing, red onion, cilantro, scallions, peanut, celery, and Thai chili flakes. (Dressing contains fish sauce)
Green Salad
Fresh lettuce, cabbage, tomato, cucumber, red onions with Thai peanut dressing.
Jasmine Rice
A side of Thai jasmine rice.
Stir-Fried
Kapow
Thai basil leaves, green pepper, onion, bell pepper. Medium Spicy. Served with jasmine rice.
Mixed Veggies
Broccoli, carrots, green beans, mushrooms, snow peas and bell pepper. Served with jasmine rice.
Sweet & Sour
Pineapple, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and cucumber. Served with jasmine rice.
Garlic
Garlic, white pepper, carrot, napa cabbage and broccoli. Served with jasmine rice.
Spicy Eggplant
Eggplant, Thai basil leaves, bell pepper and onions. Medium Spicy. Served with jasmine rice.
Ginger
Fresh ginger, scallions, onions, and mushrooms. Served with jasmine rice.
Cashew
Cashew nuts, scallions, onions, carrot, and bell pepper. Served with jasmine rice.
Pad Woon Sen
Glass noodles, egg, napa cabbage, carrots, scallions, onions, tomatoes. served with jasmine rice.
Jasmine Rice
A side of Thai jasmine rice.
Noodles/Fried Rice
Pad Thai Noodles
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, red tofu, egg, crushed peanut and lime with sweet tamarind Pad Thai sauce. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
Drunken Noodles
Wide rice noodles, garlic, Thai chili, Thai basil leaves, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and green pepper. Medium Spicy. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
Pad See Yew
Wide rice noodles, garlic, Chinese broccoli and egg with sweet black soy sauce. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
Lad Na
Wide rice noodles and Chinese Broccoli with Soybean gravy. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, onions and cucumber.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, Thai basil leaves, bell pepper and onions. Medium Spicy.
Pineapple Frice Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, pineapple chunks, raisins, onions and cashew nut with yellow curry powder
Tom Yum Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, mushrooms, onion, cilantro and lime with spicy and sour lemongrass paste. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Tom Yum Fried Rice cannot be made totally non-spicy and the lemongrass paste cannot be removed)
Green Curry Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, bamboo shoot, eggplants, Thai basil leaves, bell pepper with Thai green chili paste. Medium Spicy. (Please note that green curry fried rice cannot be made totally non-spicy and the chili paste cannot be removed)
Jasmine Rice
A side of Thai jasmine rice.
Curry
Red Curry
Thai red chili paste, bamboo shoot, basil leaves and bell pepper with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
Green Curry
Thai green chili paste, bamboo shoot, eggplants, bell pepper, basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
Panang Curry
Thai red chili paste with a nutty peanut flavor, Thai basil leave, bell pepper, broccoli with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
Rama Curry
Broccoli, napa cabbage, carrot, Thai peanut sauce with yellow curry powder. Served with jasmine rice. Little Spicy.
Pineapple Curry
Thai red chili paste, coconut milk, pineapple chunks, basil leaves, bell pepper. Served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
Jasmine Rice
A side of Thai jasmine rice.
Noodle Soup
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodles, minced chicken, fish balls, lime juice, Thai chili, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, fried garlic, scallions and cilantro with clear broth. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
Thai Style Pork Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodles, pork, pork meat balls, bean sprouts, Chinese greens, onions and cilantro. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
Thai Style Beef Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodles, beef, beef meat balls, bean sprouts, Chinese greens, onions and cilantro. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup
Made-in-house chicken wontons, egg noodles, Thai-Chinese style BBQ pork, Chinese greens, scallion, fried wonton skin, cilantro, fried garlic with clear broth.
Suki Yaki Seafood
Glass noodles, napa cabbage, scallions, egg, celery, sesame seed, shrimp, scallop, calamari, Thai style Suki Yaki sauce. Medium Spicy.
OCha Signature
Crispy Duck with Green Curry
Battered fried duck with Green Curry sauce: Thai green chili paste, Coconut milk, Bamboo shoot, Eggplants, basil leaves, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
Spicy Udon Drunken
Japanese style wheat udon noodles, Thai basil, carrot, napa cabbage, bell pepper, tomatoes and onions. Medium Spicy.
Beef Paradise
Marinated Beef, black pepper sauce, ginger, broccoli, napa cabbage, scallion, white sesame seed served with jasmine rice. (cannot be made non-spicy)
Tilapia With Mango Salad
Lightly battered tilapia filet, mango salad with spicy lime dressing (red onions, green onions, cilantro) served with jasmine rice.
Tilapia with Kapow Sauce
Lightly battered tilapia fillet with Thai basil sauce on the side: Thai basil leaves, onions, green chili, green beans, and bell pepper, served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy.
Egg Noodles With BBQ Pork & CrabMeat
Egg noodles, Thai-Chinese style BBQ pork, crab meat, bean sprouts, Chinese greens, fried wonton skin, scallions, and cilantro with a side of clear broth. ***Please note that crab meat price is subject to change due to market availability***
Kapow Gai Kai Dao
Minced chicken, Thai basil leaves, Thai Chili, onions, green beans, bell pepper and fried egg served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy.
Crispy Chicken with Kapow Sauce
Battered fried chicken with Kapow sauce: Thai basil leaves, onions, green beans, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy.
Crispy Chicken Sweet & Sour
Batter fried chicken with Thai sweet and sour sauce: pineapple chunks, bell pepper, cucumber, onions, tomatoes and scallion. Served with jasmine rice. Not Spicy.
Crispy Chicken with Green Curry
Battered fried chicken with Green Curry sauce: Thai green chili paste, Coconut milk, Bamboo shoot, Eggplants, basil leaves, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
Crispy Chicken with Panang Curry
Battered fried chicken with Panang Curry sauce: Thai red chili paste with a nutty peanut flavor, Thai basil leave, bell pepper, broccoli with coconut milk. Medium Spicy. (Please note that curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
Crispy Chicken with Red Curry
Battered fried chicken with Red Curry sauce: Thai red chili paste, bamboo shoot, Thai basil leaves and bell pepper with coconut milk. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy.)
Crab Fried Rice
***Please note that crab meat price is subject to change due to market availability*** Jasmine rice, jumbo crab meat, green onion, egg, cucumber and lime.
Pottery Shrimp
Shrimp with glass noodles, napa cabbage, shitake mushroom, ginger, scallions, and crabmeat served with jasmine rice. ***Please note that crab meat price is subject to change due to market availability***
Grilled Pork Over Rice
Marinated pork loin, steamed vegetable (Napa Cabbage, Carrot, Broccoli) with spicy chili sauce on the side (lime juice, roasted Thai jasmine rice powder, red onion, cilantro, scallions, Thai chilli flakes, fish sauce), served with jasmine rice.
Roasted Duck Curry
Roasted duck, Thai red chili paste, coconut milk, pineapple chunks, basil leaves, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
Crispy Duck with Kapow Sauce
Crispy duck with kapow sauce: Thai basil leaves, green chilli, onion, bell pepper and green beans served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy.
Khao Soi
Northern Thai style noodle curry, egg noodles, coconut milk, crispy egg noodles with chili paste, lime, cilantro, red onions and pickled green mustard. (Please note that Khao Soi curry cannot be made totally non-spicy and contains shrimp paste which can't be removed)
Crispy Shrimp with Prik Khing
Stir fried red curry paste, battered fried shrimp, green beans, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that this item cannot be made totally non-spicy)
Crispy Whole Flounder
Lightly battered fried whole flounder filet with your choice of sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
New! Crispy Chicken with Ginger
Chicken, panko crumbs, ginger sauce on the side - fresh ginger, scallions, onions, and mushrooms.
Side Orders
Jasmine Rice
A side of Thai jasmine rice.
Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Steamed Thin Noodles
Steamed thin rice noodles
Steamed Wide Noodles
Steamed wide rice noodles
Egg Noodles
A side of steamed egg noodles
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Veggies
Napa cabbage, snow pea, carrots, green beans, and broccoli.
Peanut Sauce
A side of Thai peanut sauce
Roti Bread
A side of waffle-shaped roti flatbread.
Sweet Sticky Rice
Sweet coconut sticky rice with sweet coconut sauce.
Dessert Drinks
Mango Sticky Rice Smoothie
Our signature dessert drink. Sweet sticky rice and coconut sauce at the bottom topped with fresh mango smoothie. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Mango BLACK Sticky Rice Smoothie
Black Sticky Rice* is back! for limited time. Sweet black sticky rice and coconut sauce at the bottom topped with fresh mango smoothie. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur) *Black sticky rice naturally has harder and chewier texture
Durian Sticky Rice Smoothie
Sweet sticky rice with sweet coconut sauce topped with milky real durian smoothie. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Pumpkin Pie Dessert Drink
It's Back! A twist from Pumpkin Cheese Pie. Milky puréed pumpkin with spices blended with ice, whipped creamy cheese, graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream and a wheat biscuit. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
New! Apple Crumble Dessert Drink
🍎 Only for this fall! A drinkable version of apple crumble. Blended milky apple, cinnamon, caramel with ice topped with apple compote, whipped cream and made-in-house cinnamon crumbs.
Strawberry Cheese Drink
Fresh strawberry smoothie with whipped cream cheese (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Banoffee Dessert Drink
A twist from Banoffee pie, a classic dessert pie. Milky banana smoothie with caramel topped with cookie & cream pieces, whipped cream and cocoa powder. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Brownie Bomb!
Blended sweetened cocoa, whole milk with ice, topped with whipped cream, made-in-house brownie chunks, cocoa powder and chocolate sauce. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Matcha Bomb!
Blended matcha powder, whole milk with ice topped with whipped cream, made-in-house matcha brownie chunks and matcha powder. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Strawberry Cheesecake Bomb!
Milky strawberry smoothie topped with whipped cream, made-in-house cheesecake chunks, fresh strawberry, strawberry sauce and cracker crumbs. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Thai Tea Crème Brûlée
Thai iced tea topped with light vanilla custard and caramelized sugar layer.
Thai Coffee Crème Brûlée
Thai iced coffee topped with light vanilla custard and caramelized sugar layer.
Matcha Crème Brûlée
Iced matcha latte topped with light vanilla custard and caramelized sugar layer.
Tiramisu Drink
Roasted coffee powder and milk blended with ice. Layering with creamy mascarpone cheese (eggless) topped with whipped cream, cocoa powder and a lady finger biscuit.
Green TeaRamisu
blended sweetened matcha green tea powder and milk with ice. Layering with creamy mascarpone cheese (eggless) topped with whipped cream, matcha powder and a lady finger biscuit.
Thai TeaRamisu
Blended Thai tea, milk with ice with a layer of creamy mascarpone cheese (eggless) topped with whipped cream and lady fingers biscuits.
Thai Tea Creamy Cheese
Thai tea with our signature whipped cream cheese topping
Thai Coffee Creamy Cheese
Thai coffee with our signature whipped cream cheese topping.
Iced Matcha Creamy Cheese
Iced matcha latte with our signature whipped cream cheese topping.
Mango Cheese Drink
Fresh mango smoothie with whipped cream cheese (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Blended
Virgin Lychee Mojito
Blended lime juice, lychee, cane sugar syrup and mint with ice, topped with whole lychee and fresh mint. Non-alcohol. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Avocado Honey
Avocado, honey, milk blended with ice topped with whipped cream. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Strawberry & Cream Smoothie
Blended fresh strawberry with fresh cream and strawberry syrup topped with whipped cream and fresh strawberries. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Mango Smoothie
Fresh Mango, mango juice with cane sugar syrup blended with ice. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Lychee Smoothie
Whole lychee, lychee juice, cane sugar syrup blended with ice. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Strawberry Smoothie
Fresh Strawberries, strawberry syrup with cane sugar syrup blended with ice. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Mango and Passion Fruit Smoothie
Fresh mango, mango juice and cane sugar syrup blended with ice and passion fruit nectar. (please note, this beverage is blended with ice; some separation may occur)
Blended Thai Tea
Frozen version of Thai iced tea blended with ice with whipped cream topping. (contains dairy)
Blended Thai Coffee
Frozen version of Thai iced coffee blended with ice topped with whipped cream. (contains dairy)
Blended Matcha
Sweetened matcha green tea powder blended with ice and milk topped with whipped cream.
Blended Chocolate
Sweetened cocoa powder blended with ice and milk topped with whipped cream.
Dessert
Mango Sticky Rice
Sweet sticky rice and fresh mango with sweet coconut sauce.
Mango with BLACK Sticky Rice
Black Sticky Rice* is back for limited time! Sweet black sticky rice with fresh mango and coconut sauce. (*Black sticky rice naturally has harder and chewier texture than regular sticky rice)
Chocolate Mousse
Red Velvet Cake
Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake
Light, Tart and Refreshing Creamy Mascarpone, Lemon juice, Cream and Sponge Layer.
Carrot Cake
Triple layer carrot cake with cream cheese, walnuts and golden raisins.
Mango Sticky Rice w/ Mango Crème brûlée
🥭 Made-in-House Mango Crème brûlée (Coconut milk, Cream, Egg, Mango pulp) served with sweet sticky rice, sweet coconut sauce with fresh mango 🥭
Mango Sticky Rice w/ Pumpkin Crème brûlée
🎃 Made-in-House Pumpkin Crème Brûlée (Egg, Pumpkin Puree, Spices, Cream) served with sweet sticky rice, sweet coconut sauce with fresh mango 🥭
Drink Specials
Iced Guava Pink Drink
Refreshing with tropical flavor. exotic and sweet!
Iced Herb Jelly Thai Tea
Thai ice tea with herb jelly chunks.
Iced Lychee Matcha
Iced Matcha, whole lychee and lychee juice (No dairy)
Iced Coconut Thai Tea
Iced Thai tea with young coconut meat and pure coconut water (No Dairy)
Iced Lemon Thai Tea
Iced Thai tea with fresh lemonade (No Dairy)
Iced Coconut Matcha
Iced Matcha with young coconut meat and pure coconut water. (No Dairy)
Iced Lemon Matcha
Iced Matcha with fresh lemonade. (No Dairy)
Iced Mango Matcha
Iced Matcha with mango juice.(No Dairy)
Coconut Water with Coconut Meat
Chilled 100% coconut water with young coconut meat.
Beverage
Thai Iced Tea
Sweetened Thai black tea with half & half. Natural tea leaf sediment may be present. (Thai Tea cannot be made totally non-sweet)
Thai Iced Coffee
Sweetened black coffee and roasted rice with half & half. (Thai Coffee cannot be made non-sweet)
Lychee Thai Tea
Thai tea, whole lychee and lychee juice (No dairy)
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced sweetened Matcha Green Tea with milk.
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Unsweetened black tea with ice served with a lemon wedge.
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Fresh lemonade, strawberry syrup with fresh strawberry.
Fiji Water
500 ml
Sparkling Water
500 ml
Soda Can
12oz Can
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
5037 Westfields Boulevard, Centreville, VA 20120