Ochinili's Steaks

428 East Main Street

Middletown, DE 19709

Starters

OCHINILI FRIES

OCHINILI FRIES

$11.00

Fresh hand cut fries topped w/shaved ribeye, cooper sharp cheese and Ochinili sauce.

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS

$12.00

2 egg roll cut into halves filled w/seasoned shaved ribeye meat mixed with fried onions and cooper sharp.

BONELESS BITES

BONELESS BITES

$9.00

1/2 Lb of Boneless: Hot, Mild, Jerk, Whisky Black Pepper or Hot & Honey served with blue cheese or ranch.

Steaks

Salmon Roasted With Herbs & Spices Folded with Cooper Sharp Cheese Topped with Shoestring Onions On A Toasted Garlic Roll

CHEESESTEAK

$16.00

15 oz of seasoned shaved ribeye mixed with cooper sharp

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

11oz of chicken breast mixed w/cooper sharp

WEST PHILLY

WEST PHILLY

$17.00

11oz of seasoned shaved ribeye mixed with cooper sharp and topped w/shoestring onion and Ochinili's sauce

NORTH PHILLY

$17.00

15oz of Seasoned Shaved Ribeye Mixed With Pepperoni and Cooper sharp.

South PHILLY

South PHILLY

$17.00

11oz of Seasoned Shaved Ribeye Mixed With Long Hots and Provolone

Liberty Bell Patel

Liberty Bell Patel

$16.00

15oz of Shave Chicken Breast Sautéed With Minced Onion, Garlic, Ginger, Green Chilies and Indian Spices. Topped with American Cheese. Heat Level 8

Broad Street Bully

Broad Street Bully

$19.00

Burgers

Ochinili's Burger Single

$8.50

Smashed Patty W/Cooper Sharp American, Shoestring Onions, Pickle and Ochinili's sauce

Ochinili's Burger Double

Ochinili's Burger Double

$11.00

Two Smashed Patties W/Cooper Sharp American, Shoestring Onions, Pickle and Ochinili's sauce

Cheese Burger Single

Cheese Burger Single

$8.00

Smashed Patty Grilled and Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Your Choice of Cheese

Cheese Burger Double

$10.00

Two Smashed Patty Grilled and Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Your Choice of Cheese

Chicken

Ochinili's Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Crispy Chicken Breast Topped With Lettuce, Pickles and Ochinili's Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Crispy, Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast Covered In Our Buffalo Sauce. On a Bed of Pickle and Shredded Lettuce

Hoagies

Turkey

Turkey

$14.00

Oven Roasted Turkey Shaved and Piled High On Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Ham

$14.00

Freshly Shaved Ham, Cheese, Lettuce Tomato and Onion Built To Perfection

Italian

Italian

$15.00

Premium Italian favorites with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

Tuna

$14.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Our 3 cheese blend baked to perfection

Little Fry

$5.00

Fresh Hand Cut Boardwalk Fries Piled High and Seasoned.

Big Fry

$7.50

Fresh Hand Cut Boardwalk Fries Piled High and Seasoned.

Dessert

Slice of Smack Yo Mama

$5.00

Our Homemade Poke Cake Served Warm

Not Your Granny's Brownie

$5.00

Chocolate Heaven

Homemade Ice Cream

$6.00

Made Right Here

Drinks

Soda

$2.25

22oz Soda

Milkshake

$5.00

Ochinili's Milkshakes Are Handspun from our Homemade Ice Cream.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

PHILADELPHIA FLAVORS IN DELAWARE

Location

428 East Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709

Directions

