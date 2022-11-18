A map showing the location of Ocho Latin Cuisine 369 W Jefferson BlvdView gallery
Latin American

Ocho Latin Cuisine 369 W Jefferson Blvd

17 Reviews

369 W Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75208

APPETIZERS

Quesadilla - Queso y Peppers

$12.00

grilled cauliflower, arugula, creamy roasted garlic sauce

Elotes asados

$9.00

con queso fresco, crema, chile powder

Queso Fundido

$12.00

stuffed corn empanadas with beef, cheese, tomato sauce

Nachos - Queso

$12.00

Quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, mix peppers, garbanzo beans, onions, arugula.

Nachos - Beef Fajita

$18.00

Nachos - Chicken Fajita

$16.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Flautas De Pato

$14.00

Quesadilla - Chicken Fajita

$16.00

Quesadilla - Beef Fajita

$18.00

chicken nuggets

$10.00

Papas Nortenas

$12.00

chicken tenders

$15.00

QUESO DIP

$6.00

SIDES

French Fries

$4.00

rice and beans

$4.00

ENTREES

Fajita - Mixta

$20.00

Fajitas - Beef Fajita

$18.00

Fajitas - Chicken Fajita

$16.00

Enchiladas Guajillo - Beef Fajita

$19.00

Pan seared FOD with lemon butter sauce, vegetables, tomato cucumber salad

Enchiladas Guajillo - Chicken Fajita

$17.00

Grilled Octopus with garlic, roasted potatoes, tomato salad

Enchiladas Guajillo - Queso

$13.00

citrus Marinated pork loin , sweet potato puree and plantains

Pollo A La Parrilla

$18.00

Cheese and Chicken Empanadas

$14.00

grilled sirloin with Arugula salad

Chile Relleno - Picadillo

$16.00

Chille Relleno - Queso

$16.00

Pozole Verde

$15.00

hamburguesa Mexicana

$16.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

a thin layer of pastry rolled with dulce de leche and coconut roll

pastel de cinco Leches

$8.00

Mini Churros con Chocolate

$7.50

Cocktail's

BIDI BOM BOM

$12.00

LA KHALO

$12.00

GUAVA SOUR

$14.00

LA CASA

$12.00

MARIPOSA

$14.00

PALOMITA

$14.00

AGUA DE RANCHO

$12.00

BRAZILIAN MOJITO

$12.00

MARGARITA LATINA

$6.00

MARGARITA OF THE DAY

$14.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$10.00

FROZEN MARG

$10.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$10.00

1959

$10.00

pina colada

$12.00

let that mango

$12.00

Happy Hour

HH LA Khalo

$7.00

HH La Casa

$7.00

HH Guava Sour

$7.00

HH Bidi Bom Bom

$7.00

Tequila Old Fashion

$8.00

Pacifico

$3.00

XX

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Brunch

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Potatoes Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Migas

$11.00

Migas Beef Fajita

$17.00

Migas Chicken Fajita

$15.00

MIgas Chorizo

$14.00

Chilaquiles Rojos

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Sides

Ham

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Smoked Sausage

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

The Plates

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.00

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

Enchiladas de pollo

$14.00

ish of the day

$22.00

Ribeye And Garlic Shrimp

$35.00

Arun's Favorite

$13.00

Brunch Drinks

Mariposa

$12.00

Biri Bom Bom

$12.00

Agua de Rancho

$12.00

Palomita

$12.00

Guava Sour

$12.00

Brazilian Mojito

$12.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Michelada

$8.00

Beer

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

CORONA EXTRA

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

XX

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

BOTTLE

THJE CROSSING

$35.00

THE CALL AWAY

$35.00

RAE-BURN

$35.00

GLASS

THE CROSSING

$8.00

THE CALL AWAY

$8.00

RAE BURN

$8.00

Appetizers

Cauliflower a la Parrilla

$9.00

Elotes Asados

$9.00

Queso Fundido Chorizo Skillet

$9.00

Ceviche Crudo

$13.00

Empanadas Yucatecas

$12.00

Soup | Salads | Burgers | Sandwich

chicken and beef salad

$13.00

Entrees

Migas con Chorizo

$12.00

Fish of the day

$18.00

Puerco en Salsa Verde

$14.00

Tacos Carnitas

$12.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00

Chimichurri Steak

$24.00

Barbacoa STREET TACOS

$14.00

pollo street tacos

$14.00

fajita street taco

$14.00

camarones ala diabla

$22.00

filete empanizado

$18.00

filete ala plancha

$18.00

barbacoa quesadilla

$13.00

SOFT DRINKS

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Agua De Guava

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Agua De Jamaica

$4.00

Agua De Mango

$4.00

Agua De Fresa

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Blancom

Don Julio

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Herradura

$11.00

Casa Amigos

$12.00

Casaamigos

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Painted Donkey

$10.00

Unoporfavor

$10.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Ocho

$12.00

Avion

$10.00

Codigo Blanco

$11.00

Codigo Rose

$13.00

Codigo Repo

$13.00

Claze Azul Repo

$25.00

Avion44

$25.00

D

Kimo Sabe

$10.00

Del Maguey Espa

$10.00

Del Maguey Arroq

$20.00

Ojo De Tigre

$10.00

Tepeztate

$18.00

Tobala

$18.00

Illegal

$10.00

Sombra

$10.00

Tobasiche

$12.00

Claze Azul Mezcal

$45.00

Del Maguey Arronq

$20.00

E

Makers Mark

$10.00

Abasolo

$10.00

Black Label

$12.00

Blue Label

$45.00

Gentlemans Scotch

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

369 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

