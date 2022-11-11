Restaurant header imageView gallery

Octane Social House 41 Genesee St

review star

No reviews yet

41 Genesee St

Auburn, NY 13021

Specialty Drink

French pressed coffee brewed with orange zest and fresh ginger.
Crow's Tail

Crow's Tail

$4.50

Our proprietary blend of dark chocolate, espresso, milk, & milk foam, topped with whipped cream & drizzle.

Prison Break

$4.50

Our proprietary blend of peanut butter salted caramel, espresso, milk, & milk foam, topped with whipped cream & drizzle.

Maroon Macchiato

$4.50

Our proprietary blend of red velvet, espresso, milk, & milk foam, topped with whipped cream & drizzle.

Citrus Sunrise

Citrus Sunrise

$4.50

French pressed coffee. brewed with lemon zest, sweetened with pineapple & brown sugar.

The O.G.

$4.50
Pepper Minty Mocha

Pepper Minty Mocha

$4.50

Our proprietary blend of mint chocolate, espresso, milk, & milk foam, topped with whipped cream & drizzle.

Octane (our version of a 'red eye')

$4.50

Our proprietary 'red eye.'

Seward's Folly (affogato)

$4.50

An Italian dessert of vanilla ice cream over which espresso has been poured.

Oatmeal Cookie Latte (Cafe Au Lait)

$4.50

Hot Drink

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Mechanical pour-over coffee.

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso with chocolate topped with steamed milk, milk foam, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle.

Latte

Latte

$4.00

Espresso with steamed milk & a layer of foam on top.

Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.00

Espresso with steamed milk & foam.

White Mocha

$5.25

Espresso with while chocolate topped with steamed milk, milk foam, whipped cream, and while chocolate drizzle.

Chai Latte

$4.50

House-made blend of spice concentrate with steamed milk)

Hot Tea

$2.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Chocolate topped with steamed milk, miniature marshmallows, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle.

Espresso

Espresso

French Press (12 oz.)

$2.05

French Press (30 oz.)

$5.00

Americano

$4.50

Espresso topped with filtered hot water.

Cortado

$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk.

Cafe au Lait

$4.00

Drip Coffee with steamed milk.

Flat White (6 oz. only)

$4.00

Espresso with a small amount of steamed milk and a thin layer of milk foam in 6 oz. cup.

Steamer

$4.25

Steamed milk with flavor syrup.

Airpot of Coffee

$25.00

Cold Drink

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.25

Iced espresso with milk & a layer of cold foam on top.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.25

Iced espresso with chocolate topped with milk, cold foam, and chocolate drizzle.

Iced White Mocha

Iced White Mocha

$5.50

Iced espresso with white chocolate topped with milk, cold foam, and white chocolate drizzle.

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

House-made blend of iced spice concentrate with milk.

Cold Brew / Iced Coffee

$2.50

Coffee cold-brewed.

Iced Tea

$2.50
Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Coke/Diet Coke or water

Bottled Water

$2.25
Liquid Death

Liquid Death

$3.00

Liquid Death comes from a deep underground mountain source protected by a few hundred feet of stone. The water is tapped right from the source into our bottler where it goes directly into air-tight cans after a fancy purification process that 100% maintains the original mineral profile of the water.

Liquid Death (2 for $5)

Liquid Death (2 for $5)

$5.00

Liquid Death comes from a deep underground mountain source protected by a few hundred feet of stone. The water is tapped right from the source into our bottler where it goes directly into air-tight cans after a fancy purification process that 100% maintains the original mineral profile of the water.

Milk

$4.75

Cow juice.

Soda Float

$3.00

Juice

$2.50

Fruit Juice

Frozen Drink

Frozen Latte

$6.00

Blended frozen espresso with milk, a layer of whipped cream, & drizzle on top.

Frozen Mocha

$6.00

Blended frozen espresso with chocolate topped with milk, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle.

Frozen White Mocha

$6.00

Blended frozen espresso with white chocolate topped with milk, whipped cream, and white chocolate drizzle.

Frozen Chai Latte

$6.00

House-made blend of blended frozen spice concentrate with milk.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Frozenblended chocolate topped with milk, miniature marshmallows, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle.

Media

Book (Paperback)

$2.00

Book (Hardbound)

$3.00

Book Sale

$1.00

Record (LP, 45, 78)

$5.00

Breads

Focaccia Loaf

Focaccia Loaf

$12.00

Hand-made with locally-sourced ingredients!

Sourdough Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

$12.00
Bagels Dozen

Bagels Dozen

$24.00

House-made with locally-sourced Ingredients.

Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans (1/2 lb.)

Coffee Beans (1/2 lb.)

$8.50

House-roasted / locally-sourced coffee (whole bean or ground)

Coffee Beans (1 lb.)

Coffee Beans (1 lb.)

$16.00

Delicious house-roasted coffee.

Mug Club

$15 mug purchase gets you $1 off every fill (of whatever you fill it with), all year long!

Mug

$15.00

Plants

Plant

$3.00

Events

Uke-Along

Uke-Along

$25.00

Includes $10 two-hour ukulele lesson & a $15 food credit.

Youth Cafe (daily)

$35.00

Youth Cafe (weekly)

$130.00
Eat, Paint, Love with Mollie Rae

Eat, Paint, Love with Mollie Rae

$35.00

Try something new for your next afternoon out! Enjoy a great creative event brought to you by Octane Social House and local artist, Mollie Rae… Eat, Paint, Love! This unique painting culinary class is $35 and includes your canvass, supplies , and $15 food & beverage credit, that you can put towards our pumpkin daily food house-special. Invite your friends and spend a fun afternoon being creative with a great farm-to-table lunch! Pre-Party Registration is REQUIRED (thank you).

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a local farm-to-table restaurant and coffee house providing education, entertainment, and reasons to be social; supporting the community through a variety of ways.

Website

Location

41 Genesee St, Auburn, NY 13021

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

