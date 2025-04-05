OCTO
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Octo, our Korean-Chinese restaurant, brings together the distinct flavors of both cuisines for a delightful dining experience.
Location
1 E 33rd Street, New York, NY 10012
Gallery
Photos coming soon!