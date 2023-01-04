Restaurant header imageView gallery

Octopus Japanese Restaurant Glendale NEW

review star

No reviews yet

112 N Artsakh Ave

Glendale, CA 91206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sushi

Albacore Sushi

Albacore Sushi

$4.25

Shiro Maguro

Bean Curd Sushi

Bean Curd Sushi

$3.50

Inari

Crab Sushi

Crab Sushi

$4.25

Kani

Egg Sushi

Egg Sushi

$3.50

Tamago

Flying Fish Egg Sushi

Flying Fish Egg Sushi

$5.50

Tobiko

Japanese Scallop Sushi

Japanese Scallop Sushi

$5.50

Hotate

Mackerel Sushi

Mackerel Sushi

$4.50

Saba

Octopus Sushi

Octopus Sushi

$4.25

Tako

Salmon Egg Sushi

Salmon Egg Sushi

$4.95

Ikura

Salmon Sushi

Salmon Sushi

$4.50

Sake

Sea Urchin Sushi

Sea Urchin Sushi

$15.95

Uni

Seared Garlic Tuna Sushi

Seared Garlic Tuna Sushi

$4.50
Shrimp Sushi

Shrimp Sushi

$4.75

Ebi

Smelt Egg Sushi

Smelt Egg Sushi

$4.25

Masago

Spicy Albacore Sushi

Spicy Albacore Sushi

$4.50
Squid Sushi

Squid Sushi

$3.95

Ika

Surf Clam Sushi

Surf Clam Sushi

$3.95

Hokkigai

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$10.95

Ama-Ebi

Tuna Sushi

Tuna Sushi

$4.50

Maguro

Unagi Sushi

Unagi Sushi

$6.50

Unagi

Yellowtail Sushi

Yellowtail Sushi

$4.75

Hamachi

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$14.95

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

Mackerel Sashimi

Mackerel Sashimi

$11.95

Saba Sashimi

Octopus Sashimi

Octopus Sashimi

$13.95

Tako Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$15.95

Sake Sashimi

Seared Garlic Tuna Sashimi

Seared Garlic Tuna Sashimi

$13.95
Spicy Albacore Sashimi

Spicy Albacore Sashimi

$14.95
Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$15.95

Maguro Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$16.95

Hamachi Sashimi

Carpaccio

Albacore Carpaccio

Albacore Carpaccio

$11.95

Albacore sashimi, kizami wasabi, red onion, sea salt, tobiko, and ponzu.

Japanese Scallop Carpaccio

Japanese Scallop Carpaccio

$11.95

Japanese scallop sashimi, lychee mayo, sea salt, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.

Mackerel Carpaccio

Mackerel Carpaccio

$9.95

Mackerel sashimi, freshly grated ginger, tobiko, and ponzu.

Monkfish Carpaccio

Monkfish Carpaccio

$9.95Out of stock

Monk fish liver sashimi, salmon egg, sea salt, sriracha, and ponzu.

Octopus Carpaccio

Octopus Carpaccio

$11.95

Octopus sashimi, kizami wasabi, sea salt, chive oil, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.

Salmon Carpaccio

Salmon Carpaccio

$11.95

Salmon sashimi, lychee mayo, red onion, sea salt, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.

Seared Garlic Tuna Carpaccio

Seared Garlic Tuna Carpaccio

$12.50

Seared garlic tuna sashimi, red onion, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.

Spicy Albacore Carpaccio

Spicy Albacore Carpaccio

$11.95

Spicy albacore sashimi, tobiko, red onion, and yuzu citrus.

Tuna Carpaccio

Tuna Carpaccio

$12.50

Tuna sashimi, kizami wasabi, red onion, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.

Yellowtail Carpaccio

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$12.95

Yellowtail sashimi, truffle oil, jalapeno, sesame seeds, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.

Izakaya

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$7.95

Lightly fried organic tofu with house tempura sauce.

Broiled Mussel

Broiled Mussel

$9.50

Mussels broiled and garnished with masago and green onions.

Cheese Pork Cutlet

Cheese Pork Cutlet

$7.25

Seasoned pork loin stuffed with cheese and fried with panko bread crumbs.

Crispy Squid Legs

Crispy Squid Legs

$9.95

Lightly fried calamari legs served with sriracha aioli.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Steamed soybeans with sea salt.

Furikake Fries

Furikake Fries

$5.95

Fried potato with sea salt and furikake.

Garlic Chili Edamame

Garlic Chili Edamame

$6.50

Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.95

Lightly fried Japanese chicken dumplings.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50

Spicy tuna, cream cheese with sriracha aioli and eel sauce.

Octopus Sunomono

Octopus Sunomono

$7.50

Sliced octopus with thinly sliced marinated cucumbers.

Salmon Kama

Salmon Kama

$9.95

Broiled salmon collar served with ponzu.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Marinated seaweed with sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.95

Sauteed Japanese shishito peppers with garlic sauce, topped with shaved bonito.

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$8.95

Fried shrimp and vegetable served with tempura sauce.

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$8.95

Deep fried soft shell crab.

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$8.95

Spicy tuna served on crispy rice, avocado, and ranch sauce.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.50

Grilled octopus battered and fried, served with dynamite mayonnaise, smokey takoyaki sauce, and bonito flakes.

Tatsuta Chicken

Tatsuta Chicken

$8.95

Deep fried chicken, marinated in sesame, ginger, and soy sauce.

Triple Lotus Spicy TUna

Triple Lotus Spicy TUna

$7.50

Spicy tuna served on crispy rice, crispy lotus root and house sauce.

Yellowtail Kama

Yellowtail Kama

$11.95

Broiled yellowtail collar served with ponzu.

Salad

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Thinly Sliced Cucumbers Marinated in Rice Vinegar Dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.95

Fresh iceberg lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes served with house dressing.

Octopus Salad

Octopus Salad

$10.95

Octopus with Baby Mixed Greens. Served with House Ponzu & Sweet Mustard Dressing.

Salmon Skin Salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$10.95

Crispy Salmon Skin with Baby Mixed Greens. Served with House Ponzu & Sweet Mustard Dressing.

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$13.95

Assorted Sashimi with Baby Mixed Greens. Served with House Ponzu & Sweet Mustard Dressing.

Spicy Tuna Salad

Spicy Tuna Salad

$10.95

Spicy tuna with baby mixed greens served with house ponzu and sweet mustard dressing.

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$8.95

Fried Organic Tofu with Fresh Iceberg Lettuce. Served with House Dressing.

Entree

Chirashi

Chirashi

$19.95

Assortment of Chef Selected Sashimi Served with Seasoned Sushi Rice.

Nabeyaki Udon

Nabeyaki Udon

$14.95

Japanese Udon Soup with Shrimp Tempura, Chicken & Egg.

Udon with Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

Udon with Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$14.95

Traditional Japanese Udon Soup Served with Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura on the side.

Octopus Special Plate

Octopus Special Plate

$24.95

Sashimi (Tuna, Salmon, Albacore), Sushi (Salmon, Yellowtail, Unagi, Shrimp), Spicy Tuna Hand Roll & Roe Bowl (Red Tobiko, Black Tobiko, Smelt Egg & Uni on Sushi Rice).

Chef's Sushi Plate

Chef's Sushi Plate

$19.95

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Shrimp, Unagi(Fresh Water Eel), Smelt Egg, Tamago(Egg) & Spicy Tuna Roll.

Bento

Bento

Bento

$17.95

Your choice of 2 Items served with edamame, miso soup, salad, gyoza dumplings, tatsuta fried chicken and rice. No substitutions.

Basic Rolls

Albacore Roll

Albacore Roll

$5.50
Asparagus Roll

Asparagus Roll

$3.95
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$4.95
California Roll

California Roll

$4.95

Krabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$3.95
Eel Roll

Eel Roll

$7.50
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$5.50
Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$4.95
Scallop Roll

Scallop Roll

$4.95
Spicy Albacore Roll

Spicy Albacore Roll

$5.95
Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.25

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$5.50
Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$4.95
Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$5.95

Premium Rolls

Alaskan

Alaskan

$13.25

Krabmeat, Avocado, and Baked Salmon.

Albacore Lover

Albacore Lover

$13.50

Spicy tuna, Cucumber, Albacore, and Fried Onion.

Angrytail

Angrytail

$14.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber yellowtail, and jalapeno.

Big Bang

Big Bang

$15.95

Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Spicy Krabmeat, Sushi Ebi, Avocado, Crunch Flakes.

Black Dragon

Black Dragon

$14.95

Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado, and fresh water eel.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$14.25

Krabmeat, water eel, and cucumber avocado.

Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

$15.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, salmon, and fresh water eel.

Crunch Roll

Crunch Roll

$11.95

Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crunch flakes.

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$14.50

Krabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Baked Scallop, and Red onion.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

$10.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno crunch flakes.

HOT Roll

HOT Roll

$11.95

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado jalapeno, and fried jalapeno.

House Roll

House Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado spicy krabmeat, and sushi ebi.

Kara Roll

Kara Roll

$14.95

Avocado, cream cheese, krabmeat baked with salmon, and spicy tuna.

Kevin Special

$15.95
Lakers Roll

Lakers Roll

$14.95

Jalapeno popper, albacore, and fried onions.

Lion King

Lion King

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado salmon, and shredded spicy krabmeat.

Mexican

Mexican

$10.95

Spicy krabmeat, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, and crunch flakes.

Mt. Roll

Mt. Roll

$14.50

Krabmeat, avocado, cucumber salmon, spicy tuna, and green onion.

Oh Yeah Baby

Oh Yeah Baby

$16.95

Spicy tuna and shrimp tempura fresh water eel, avocado, and fried onion.

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$6.95

Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado tuna, salmon, shrimp, tilapia, and albacore.

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$13.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber tuna, and avocado.

Roller Coaster

Roller Coaster

$14.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura spicy albacore, and fried onion.

Rose Roll

Rose Roll

$11.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado.

Salmon Crunch

Salmon Crunch

$14.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado salmon, crunch flakes, and fried onion.

Sashimi Roll

Sashimi Roll

$16.50

Krabmeat, tuna, salmon, albacore, asparagus, avocado, kaiware soy paper, and tobiko.

Scream Roll

Scream Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado spicy krabmeat, spicy tuna, jalapeno, and cream cheese.

Sensual Pleasure

Sensual Pleasure

$13.95

Spicy scallop, cucumber spicy tuna, and fried onion.

Snow Roll

Snow Roll

$12.95

Avocado, cream cheese, krabmeat baked tilapia, and red onion.

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$13.95

Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado, soft shell crab, kaiware, gobo, and smelt egg.

Steak Roll

Steak Roll

$14.95

Krabmeat, avocado, cucumber topped with sauteed steak, onion, and mushroom.

Sumo Roll

Sumo Roll

$13.95

Krabmeat, tuna, salmon, yellowtail cucumber, and avocado.

Tempura Cali

Tempura Cali

$12.95

Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado, and fried seaweed.

Tempura Roll

Tempura Roll

$11.50

Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado.

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$14.95

Krabmeat, avocado, cucumber fresh water eel, and salmon.

Ultimate Salmon

Ultimate Salmon

$14.25

Krabmeat, asparagus, avocado salmon.

Vegas Roll

Vegas Roll

$15.95

Krabmeat, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, and fresh water eel tempura.

Washington

Washington

$13.50

Spicy tuna, asparagus salmon, and sushi ebi.

Yammy Skinny

Yammy Skinny

$14.95

Krabmeat, tuna, avocado, kaiware, and gobo cucumber wrap.

Extra

Extra Sauce

Kizami Wasabi

$2.00

Miso Soup

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

112 N Artsakh Ave, Glendale, CA 91206

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
orange star4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
orange star4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Salt & Olive
orange starNo Reviews
400 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
126 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Anoush To Go
orange starNo Reviews
109 E Harvard Street Glendale, CA 91205
View restaurantnext
Spice Season - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
209 W. Wilson Ave. Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glendale

Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
orange star4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
orange star4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Steak - BSLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Burger Bar - BBBLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Massis Kabob - Galleria Glendale
orange star4.2 • 1,490
1132 Galleria Way Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Chick Next Door - L.A. - 1600 E Chevy Chase Dr
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1600 E Chevy Chase Dr Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glendale
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston