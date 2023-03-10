Restaurant header imageView gallery

OD on Coffee 107 Depot St.

review star

No reviews yet

107 Depot Street

Roxboro, NC 27573

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DRINK

Coffee

Black Eye 16oz

$5.00

Black Eye 20oz

$5.75

Coffee 16oz

$2.25

Coffee 20oz

$2.50

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.75

Cold Brew 20oz

$5.25

French Press

$3.75

Pour Over

$3.75

Red Eye 16oz

$4.25

Red Eye 20oz

$5.00

Espresso

Americano 2oz

$3.00

Americano 3oz

$3.50

Americano 4oz

$4.00

Cappuccino 16oz

$5.00

Cappuccino 20oz

$5.50

Cortado 4oz

$3.75

Macchiato 16oz Iced

$5.00

Macchiato 20oz Iced

$5.50

Macchiato 16oz Hot

$5.00

Macchiato 20oz Hot

$5.50

Lattes

Classic 16oz Hot

$5.00

Classic 16oz Iced

$5.00

Classic 20oz Hot

$5.50

Classic 20oz Iced

$5.50

Honey 16oz Hot

$5.00

Honey 16oz Iced

$5.00

Honey 20oz Hot

$5.50

Honey 20oz Iced

$5.50

Mocha 16oz Hot

$5.00

Mocha 16oz Iced

$5.00

Mocha 20oz Hot

$5.50

Mocha 20oz Iced

$5.50

Specialty Drinks

Bulldog 16oz Hot

$5.00

Bulldog 16oz Iced

$5.00

Bulldog 20oz Hot

$5.50

Bulldog 20oz Iced

$5.50

Holiday Special 16oz Hot

$5.00

Holiday Special 20oz Hot

$5.50

Holiday Special 20oz Iced

$5.50

Holiday Specials 16oz Iced

$5.00

Monkey Business 16oz Hot

$5.00

Monkey Business 16oz Iced

$5.00

Monkey Business 20oz Hot

$5.50

Monkey Business 20oz Iced

$5.50

Piglet 16oz Hot

$5.00

Piglet 16oz Iced

$5.00

Piglet 20oz Hot

$5.50

Piglet 20oz Iced

$5.50

Rocket 16oz Hot

$5.00

Rocket 16oz Iced

$5.00

Rocket 20oz Hot

$5.50

Rocket 20oz Iced

$5.50

Weekly Special 16oz Hot

$5.00

Weekly Special 16oz Iced

$5.00

Weekly Special 20oz Hot

$5.50

Weekly Special 20oz Iced

$5.50

FOOD

Pastries

Blueberry/Lemon Muffin

$3.50

Brownie

$3.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Funfetti Cookies

$1.50

GF Brownie

$3.00

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Honey Bun Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Lg Rice Crispy Treat

$2.50Out of stock

Muffins

$3.00

Oreo Balls

$1.25

Oreo Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.50

PB Cookie

$3.00

Scones

$2.75Out of stock

Sm brownie PB

$1.00Out of stock

Sm Rice Crispy Treat

$0.75Out of stock

RETAIL

Shirts

T-shirt

$20.00+

Long Sleeve Shirt

$24.00+Out of stock

Hoodies

$35.00+

Honey

Apple Cinnamon

$15.00

Chocolate Caramel

$15.00

Coffee Caramel

$15.00

Honey Comb Jar

$23.00

Large Honey Bear

$9.00

Raspberry

$15.00

Crochet Items

Coffee mug key chain

$6.00

Potholder

$11.00

Coaster

$5.00

Cup cozy/sleeve

$5.00

Chap stick holder

$5.00

Pot holder small

$7.00

Big animal

$9.00

Small animal

$6.00

Cup cozy/sleeve leather

$7.00

Stickers

Bumper

$1.50

Round

$1.00

Pins

Pin

$1.50

Derby Coffee

Light

$14.00

Medium

$14.00

Dark

$14.00

Signs

Butcher block signs

$8.00

ADD ONS

Espresso

1 shot

$1.00

2 Shot

$2.00

3 Shot

$3.00

Cold Foam

Vanilla

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

English Toffee

$0.50

Coconut

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Salted Caramel

$0.50

White Chocolate

$0.50

Whip Cream

Whip Cream

$0.30

Coffee Cubes

Coffee Cube

$0.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 Depot Street, Roxboro, NC 27573

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Clarksville Station - Roxboro, NC
orange star3.0 • 35
4080 Durham Rd Roxboro, NC 27573
View restaurantnext
Bouys Bar & Grill - 9510 Semora Road
orange starNo Reviews
9510 Semora Road Semora, NC 27291
View restaurantnext
Main Street Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
221 Main Street South Boston, VA 24592
View restaurantnext
Owl House Cafe | Grill - 2555 Capitol Dr Ste I
orange star4.7 • 496
2555 Capitol Dr Ste I Creedmoor, NC 27522
View restaurantnext
Radius Pizzeria & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
112 N Churton St Hillsborough, NC 27278
View restaurantnext
The Nomad
orange starNo Reviews
122 King Street Hillsborough, NC 27278
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Roxboro
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston