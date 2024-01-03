- Home
ODA PIZZERIA BISTRO 900 SW PINE ISLAND RD SUITE 102
900 SW PINE ISLAND RD SUITE 102
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Main Menu
Bar Food Menu
- Wood Fired Wings$14.00
Choice of plain, buffalo, garlic Parmesan, sticky miso glaze, garnished with chives, and served with house ranch or blue cheese
- Oyster Rockefeller$16.00
Fennel, spinach, lardon, Parmesan breadcrumb, and hollandaise
- Margarita Flatbread$16.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, basil, and EVOO
- Prosciutto & Fig Flatbread$19.00
Prosciutto di Parma, black figs, mascarpone, baby arugula, aged balsamic, and EVOO
- Soppressata Flatbread$18.00
Pistachio pesto, pine nuts, pomegranate, and truffle burrata
- Bone Marrow$15.00
Parsley salad, shaved shallot, radish, scorched capers, lemon vinaigrette, and sourdough
- Tuna Crudo$18.00
Pasta
- Lasagna$21.00
Red sauce, veal, pork, beef, ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino Romano, arugula salad
- Pasta Carbonara$21.00
Guanciale, bucatini, pecorino Romano, parsley, black pepper
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$24.00
Casarecce, truffle cream, Asiago cheese, tarragon, Parmesan bread crumb
- Beef Ragu$24.00
Short rib, pappardelle, meat sauce, burrata
- Asiago Gnocchi$22.00
Brown butter, guanciale, local mushrooms, sage
- ADD LOBSTER TAIL$20.00
- ADD SHRIMP$10.00
- ADD OCTOPUS$9.00
- baked ziti$20.00
- manicotti$19.00
Wood Fire Pizza
- Mortadella$22.00
Mascarpone, Calabrian chili, preserved heirloom tomatoes, EVOO, crushed pistachio, local greens, lemon oil
- Proscuitto Taglio$23.00
Proscuitto di Parma, fig, burrata, mushrooms, EVOO, aged balsamic, roasted pine nuts
- Sonny Boy$24.00
Braised short rib, rosemary oil, wild garlic, olive tapenade, baby arugula, Parmesan Reggiano
- Squash Blossom$21.00
Local squash, herbed ricotta, mozzarella, roasted onion, tomato jam, EVOO
- Wise Guy$22.00
Braised fennel, sausage, ricotta, caramelized onion, arugula
- Margherita$21.00
Red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil, garlic oil, Parmesan Reggiano
- Michelangelo$22.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, purple basil, hot honey, Parmesan, pepperoni cups
- Pizza Napoli$22.00
Anchovies, Mediterranean olives, mozzarella, red sauce, shaved onion, heirloom tomato
- Best-O Pesto$22.00
Local shrimp, pesto cream, mozzarella, purple basil, hot honey, shaved parmesan, pepperoni cups
- garden$21.00
- mushroom truffle$21.00
- porky pie
- B.Y.O.Pie$15.00
- Stromboli$15.00
Desserts
- Tiramisu$12.00
Cacao, caramel, espresso cake, lady
- Chocolate & Hazlenut Crunch$12.00
Chocolate ganache, Chantilly cream, cacao, flaky salt, graham cracker
- Rhubarb Crumble$12.00
Citrus, mint, pistachio dust, hibiscus powder, vanilla bean
- Gelato of the Moment$12.00
Ask your server about our local
- Linoncello Cake$12.00
Sides
Cafe
Salads
- Oda Caesar$12.00
Charred artisan romaine, zaatar croutons, Parmesan Reggiano, tahini Caesar, roasted chickpeas, radish, pomegranate, and tomato confit
- Heirloom Tomato Salad$15.00
Truffle-infused burrata, baby gem lettuce, sherry vinaigrette, mint, and purple basil
- Roasted Beets$13.00
Chicory, local greens, beet puree, gold beets, whipped goat cheese, radish, citrus segments, pickled shallots, walnuts, petite greens, and citrus vinaigrette
- House salad$13.00
- pear and gorgonzola$14.00
Entrees
- Steak Frites$29.00
New York strip, truffle fries, au poivre', and herb butter
- Herb Crusted Lamb Chops$32.00
English pea risotto, exotic mushrooms, pea tendrils, balsamic onions, demi, and EVOO
- Day Boat Scallops$31.00
Porcini-crusted scallops, sweet potato puree, frisee, bacon onion jam, nasturtium, and port wine reduction
- Seafood Cioppino$34.00
Calamari, manilla clams, local shrimp, fish of the moment, saffron tomato broth, fennel, arugula, baby heirloom tomato, parsley, wood-fired focaccia
- Grilled Salmon$24.00
Grilled asparagus, tahini labneh, tabbouleh, beluga lentils, charred tomato vinaigrette
- Halibut$33.00
Cannellini bean ragu, petite greens, crisp garlic, Swiss chard, capers, fennel, and lemon oil
- Chicken Francese$25.00
Parmesan risotto, crisp garlic, citrus, herbs, and white wine EVOO
- Bistro Burger$20.00
Potato bun, steak burger, gruyere, baby arugula, balsamic onion, peppered bacon, and heirloom tomato served with truffle fries
- Osso Bucco$33.00
Creamy polenta, mirepoix, pan jus, gremolata
- Cauliflower$20.00
- Whole Fish For Two$40.00
- ADD SHRIMP$10.00
- ADD LOBSTER TAIL$20.00
- ADD OCTOPUS$9.00
- Paella$31.00
Shareables
- Shrimp & Chorizo$17.00
Gulf pink shrimp, charred pepper, parsley, shallot, lemon, Spanish chorizo
- Tuna Crudo$18.00
Yellowfin tuna, herb salad, cucumber, shallot , chili caper butter, citrus
- Oyster Rockefeller$19.00
Soppressata, spinach, fennel, parmesan, herbed breadcrumb, lemon
- Table-Side Flame Saganaki$12.00
Soft cheese, citrus, EVOO, house pita, “OPA!!”
- Arancini$13.00
Red sauce, parmesan reggiano, English peas, herbed breadcrumb, pistachio mortadella
- Mezze Platter$28.00
Classic hummus, pickled vegetables, olives, tzatziki, marinated feta, za’atar pita, lamb, kofta, spanikopita
- Mediterranean "Style" Mussels$17.00
East coast mussels, herbs, citrus, butter, capers, or tomato sauce
- Grilled Octopus$16.00
Romesco, mint, heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula, marble potato
- Smoked Bone Marrow$16.00
herb salad, fennel, capers, lemon vinaigrette, EVOO, Crostini
Bar Menu
Martini
- Purple Vesper$14.00
Stolichnaya lemon vodka, empress gin, lillet Blanc
- Cotton Candy Cosmo$14.00
Stolichnaya orange vodka, cointreau, citrus, clarified cranberry juice
- "Pushin P"$14.00
Stolichnaya, pomegranik vodka, Peachtree, lime, simple syrup
- Renie-tini$14.00
Stolichnaya razzberry vodka, Godiva dark chocolate, creme de mure, creme de cacao
- "Pistachio"$14.00
Stolichnaya vanilla vodka, disaronno, blue curacao, bailey's Irish cream, pistachio orgeat
- Beachcomber$14.00
Bacardi superior white rum, cointreau, luxardo cherry, lime, simple syrup
- "That's My Manhattan"$14.00
Confit washed bulleit rye, mulled spice infused Dolin rouge, angostura bitters
- "Queen Bees Knees"$14.00
Hendrick's gin, St. George spiced pear, local honey, citrus
- Grogu$14.00
Nolet's dry gin, green chartreuse, vanilla bean midori melon, lime
- Bella Luna$14.00
Aviation gin, creme de violette, elderberry, lemon, agave
- Cafe' Royal Matador$14.00
Maestro dobel Blanco, cointreau, lillet Blanc, mezcal vapor
- Affogato$14.00
Grappa, creme de cacao dark, coffee liqueur, espresso, vanilla gelato
Craft Cocktails
- Smoked L'orange Old Fashioned$15.00
Confish washed bulleit rye, benadictine, local honey, citrus, walnut bitters
- Push-Pop Daiquiri Flip$15.00
Bumbu rum, citrus, simple syrup, orange bitters, quail egg foam
- Oda Paloma$15.00
Bayleaf infused don Julio Blanco, grapefruit, citrus, jalapeño honey syrup, rose' float
- Pink Panther Negroni$15.00
Dry gin, campari, aperol, cocchi Rosa, creme de' mure, whole milk, cherry bitters, big rock
- Deegan's Diamond Fizz$15.00
Remy 1738, vanilla bean infused apple lairds, citrus, demerara syrup, quail egg, champagne float, angostura bitters
Bubbles
- Classic Champagne Cocktail$12.00
Angostura bitters, sugar cube, brut
- French '75$12.00
Nolet's dry gin, citrus, simple syrup, brut
- Bistro Royal$12.00
London dry gin, creme de' cassis, oleo saccharum, brut
- Oda Mosa$12.00
Solerno blood orange liqueur, orange juice, brut
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
Aperol, prosecco
- Adonis Spritz$12.00
Fino sherry, mulled spice infused Dolin rouge, prosecco
- Hugo Rose' Spritz$12.00
St. Germain elderberry liqueur, spanked mint & lime wheels, rose
Sangria
Cafe Drinks
Wine
- No Curfew Cab$8.00
- Three Finger Jack Cab$11.00
- No Curfew Red Blend$8.00
- Margaretts Vineyard Merlot$12.00
- Pozzan Pinot Nior$14.00
- Monsalaia Marema Toscana$10.00
- Bricco Al Sole Montepulciano$10.00
- Famiglia Castellani Chianti$12.00
- Catena Malbec$10.00
- Bernard Magrez Chateau Le Songes$10.00
- Pinot Grigio delle Venezia$8.00
- Tunella Pinot Grigio$13.00
- No Curfew Chard$8.00
- Duxinaro Chardonnay Russian River$14.00
- Catina Gabriele Moscato$10.00
- Dr. Hans VonMuller Riesling$10.00
- Cantarranas Verdejo$8.00
- Babich Estate$9.00
- Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- Bernard Magrez White Bordeaux$13.00
- Summer in a Bottel Rose$12.00
- Bellini Cipriani Split$9.00
- Coppola Diamond Prosecco Split$9.00
- La Poema, Brut Cava$9.00
- Le Cardinale Blanc de Blancs$9.00
Beer
- Ultra$7.00
- Kona Big Wave$7.00
- Stella Artois$7.00
- Mango Cart Wheat Ale$7.00
- You're My Boy Blue$7.00
- Yuengling Herseys Choc Stout$7.00
- Gateway Gold Blonde Ale$7.00
- High 5 IPA$7.00
- American Wheat$7.00
- Strongbow Cider$7.00
- Miller Lite$7.00
- Yuengling$7.00
- Blue Moon$7.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Guiness$7.00
- Corona$7.00
- Corona Lite$7.00
- Corona NA$7.00
- Modelo$7.00
- Goose Island IPA$7.00
- Busweiser$7.00
- Bud Light$7.00
- Blue Point Toasted Lager$7.00
- Woodchuck Amber$7.00
- Bromosa Grapefruit IPA$7.00
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
- Seegrams$9.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jack Honey$10.00
- Genthemans Jack$11.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Knob Creek Rye$11.00
- Whistle Pig$12.00
- Whistle Pig Rye$12.00
- Elijah Craig$15.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$15.00
- Rough Rider Rye$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Paddys$9.00
- The Jury High & Wicked$15.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Crown Peach$11.00
- Crown Apple$11.00
Liquors
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:59 am
PIZZA, PASTA, FAMILY
900 SW PINE ISLAND RD SUITE 102, Cape Coral, FL 33991