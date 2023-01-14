Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oda Mediterranean Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

5657 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60660

babaganoush
falafel
tokat chicken

mezes

Each dip (hummus, babaganoush, ezme, atom, cacik) comes with 1 pita. Appetizer platter comes with 3 pitas. See Pita order option in Sides section if you'd like more.
hummus

hummus

$9.00

chickpeas, garlic, toasted sesame paste, evoo. 1 Pita included

spicy hummus

spicy hummus

$11.00

with ezme. 1 Pita included

babaganoush

babaganoush

$9.00

smoked eggplant, garlic confit, tahini, evoo. 1 Pita included

ezme

ezme

$10.00

peppers, tomatoes, garlic confit, dill, pomegranate reduction, fiery chillies, walnuts. 1 Pita included

atom

atom

$10.00

strained yogurt, paprica oil, dried chilli. 1 Pita included

mini eggplant roulades

mini eggplant roulades

$11.00

walnut pesto,blue fenugreek, coriander, garlic, barberries, pomegranate reduction

dolma

dolma

$8.00

grape leaves,rice, caramelized shallots, garlic, herbs, lemon

cacik

cacik

$8.00

yogurt, cucumber, dill, garlic, fresh mint. 1 Pita included

pkhali

pkhali

$11.00

minced Spinach combined with homemade Georgian walnut paste

mixed appetizer platter

mixed appetizer platter

$28.00

hummus, babaganoush, atom, ezme, dolma, shak-shuka. 3 Pitas included

extra pita To-Go

$1.00

2 pitas

soups & salads

Shepherd's

Shepherd's

$12.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, peppers, parsley, olive oil & pomegranate reduction

oda salad

oda salad

$14.00

arugula, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, baby spinach, green mix, dried cranberries, turkish dried apricots, toasted sunflower seeds, goat cheese, pickled beets, pomegranate vinaigrette

red lentil soup

red lentil soup

$7.00

hot starters

sigara boregi

sigara boregi

$8.00

flaky pastry, feta, spinach, parsley

falafel

falafel

$12.00

chickpea-herb frittes, hummus, radish

mchadi & feta

mchadi & feta

$13.00

georgian cornbread with feta

mantar guvec

mantar guvec

$15.00

mushrooms, cheese blend, tarragon

mediterranean sea

charred spanish octopus

charred spanish octopus

$21.00

silky roasted peppers, garlic confit, shallots, roasted basil potatoes

shrimp a la marina

shrimp a la marina

$19.00

jumbo shrimp, garlic butter, lemon beurre blanc, sauteed spinach, baby potatoes

salmon en papillote

salmon en papillote

$20.00

leeks, carrots, thyme, potatoes, lemon, parsley, taragon, lemon beurre blanc

vegetarian & vegan

shak-shuka

shak-shuka

$18.00

eggplant, paprika, tomato, peppers, potato goulash

mushroom stroganoff

mushroom stroganoff

$20.00

caramelized porcini mushrooms, sour cream, dijon, parsley

veggie moussaka

veggie moussaka

$19.00

baked eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, cremini mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella, feta, oda marinara

retro classics

karniyarik | moussaka

karniyarik | moussaka

$21.00

baked ground lamb, eggplant, bell peppers, zucchini, baby spinach, baby gold potatoes, mozzarella, feta, oda marinara

beef stroganoff

beef stroganoff

$22.00

golden seared juicy sirloin strips, dijon, sour cream mushroom gravy, touch of cabernet

kharcho

kharcho

$27.00

braised beef short ribs, potatoes, onions, garlic, dried sour plums, dried Turkish apricot, Georgian spice mix

chakhokhbili

$22.00

Chicken stew with Georgian herbs and tomatoes

sultan's delight

sultan's delight

$22.00

roasted eggplant, kasar cheese, slow cooked beef tenderloin ragu

shkmeruli

shkmeruli

$22.00

Cornish hen, crisped under the brick in creamy garlic sauce

charcoal kebabs

tokat chicken

tokat chicken

$21.00

chicken cubes. Comes with rice and side house salad.

tokat lamb

$23.00

lamb cubes. Comes with rice and side house salad.

adana

adana

$24.00

lamb & beef, minced garlic smoked paprika butter. Comes with rice and side house salad.

pirzola

pirzola

$27.00

australian baby lamb chops, rosemary, mint, smoked paprika butter. Comes with rice and side house salad.

kofte

kofte

$20.00

char grilled meatballs. Comes with rice and side house salad.

oda grill combo

oda grill combo

$34.00

sis kebab, chicken kebab, adana, kofte (gf option). Comes with rice and side house salad.

say cheese

Peynirli pide

Peynirli pide

$20.00

brick oven turkish calzone | feta, mozzarella, asiago

imeruli khachapuri

imeruli khachapuri

$20.00

Georgian cheese filled bread, pan fried to perfection

adjaruli khachapuri

adjaruli khachapuri

$20.00

Georgian cheese & egg boat, oven baked

Oda Adjaruli Khachapuri

Oda Adjaruli Khachapuri

$22.00

sides

rice

$3.00

french fries

$4.00

roasted potatoes

$4.00

olives

$4.00

raw veggies

$4.00

mchadi

$6.00

extra pita To-Go

$1.00

2 pitas

desserts

kazandibi

$7.00Out of stock

baklava

$8.00Out of stock

phyllo, nuts, honey

limoncello mascarpone

$8.00

Lemon, mascarpone cheese, white chocolate

tiramisu

$8.00

ladyfingers, cocoa, mascarpone

Beer

Stella Artois

$6.00

Pale Lager | 5.2 ABV | 11.2oz | Belgium

Temperance Gatecrasher

$7.00

IPA | 6.6 ABV | 12oz | Evanston, IL

5 Rabbit Ironica

$7.00Out of stock

IPA | 6% ABV | Illinois

Maplewood Fat Pug

$7.00Out of stock

Milk Stout | 5.6 ABV | Chicago, IL

La Grow

$8.00Out of stock

Organic IPA | 7.25 ABV | 16oz | Chicago, IL

Sam Smith Cider GF

$7.00

Organic Apple Cider | 5.0 ABV | 12oz | United Kingdom

Privat Pils

$8.00

German Pilsner | 5.2 ABV | 16.9oz | Austria

Steigl Pils

$8.00Out of stock

Pilsner | 4.9 ABV | 16.9oz | Chicago, IL

Flannel Pajamas

$7.00

Oatmeal Stout | 5.2 ABV | 12oz | Chicago, IL

Uncle John's Apple Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Hard Cider | 6.5 ABV | 16oz | Saint Johns, MI

Einbecker

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic | 0.3 ABV | Germany

Efes

Efes

$7.00Out of stock

Pilsner | 5.0 ABV | Turkey

Stiegl Radler

$8.00

Red

Zavet

$14.00+Out of stock

Cabernet/Merlot/Cabernet franc, Serbia

Monastery Tvrdos

$15.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Bosnia Herzegovina

Olivier Manuel Pinot Noir

$17.00+

Bourgogne Pinot Noir, Burgundy, France

Les Comtes Cahors Malbec

$10.00+

Malbec, Cahors, France

Matyas Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Pinot Noir | Slovakia

Janko Bas Prokupac

$14.00+

Prokupac, Serbia | Complex aromas of freshly ground coffee, ripe cherries and mint are intertwined with deep mineral tones of wet earth and leaves, while the juiciness and freshness of the fruit stand out more on the palate, leaving a long lasting, elegant and very refreshing, ripe impression in the finish.

Isenhower Cab

$14.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley, Washington, USA

White

Trotignon Sauv Blanc

$11.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Loire Valley, France

Vukoje Zilavka

$12.00+

White Blend, Dry, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Blason Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Pinot Grigio, Friuli-Venezia-Giulia, Italy

Perle Blue

$11.00+

Château de la Jousseliniere, Folle Blanche, France | well-balanced and vividly expressive with crisp notes of citrus fruit, hints of the sea and a searing, ripe acidity.

Olivier Manuel Chardonnay

$16.00+

Lucien Lardy Chardonnay

$14.00+

Chardonnay, Beaujolais-Villages Blanc, Beaujolais,

Rose & Sparkling

La Joie De Poulpe

$9.00+

Rose, Vaucluse, France

Jean De James

$11.00+

Brut Rose, Bordeaux, France

Ca Di Rajo

$10.00+

Prosecco, Treviso, Italy

Bohicas Cava

$11.00+Out of stock

Georgian

Doremi Saperavi

$8.00+

dry, Red, Kartli, Georgia | full bodied and has a nice tannic element. Blackberries and chocolate aroma - goes well with lamb, meat stews, dolma

Friend's Wine Kindzmarauli

$6.00+

Semi-sweet, Red, Kakheti, Georgia | fresh, bright blueberry and fruit - goes well with black fruit, dessert and goat cheese

Friend's Wine Mukuzani

$7.00+Out of stock

Dry, Red, Kakheti, Georgia | Black cherry, blackberry, oak. Medium body, hints of red fruit, prunes. Strong tannins. Medium after-taste.

Vartsikhe Marani Aladasturi

$7.00+

Dry , Red, Imereti , Georgia | sour cherries, plum juice, spices, high acid - goes well with fresh soft cheeses, walnuts, berries, dessert, cold meat

Lagvinari Aladastruri

$7.00+

Dry , Red, Kakheti, Georgia | thin and transparent cherry earthy plummy, dry with pinch of spices and a bit elevated acidity - goes well with fresh soft cheeses, walnuts, berries, dessert, cold meat

Tchotishvili Khikhvi

$7.00+

Dry, Amber, Kakheti, Georgia | white flowers, orange peel and apricots - goes well with seafood, salads,

Tchotiashvili Rkatsiteli

$7.00+

Dry, Amber, Kakheti, Georgia | round, tannic, very rich, hints of dried apricot, wheat and honey - goes well with potato, salads,meat soups, pides

Tchotiashvili Mtsvane

$7.00+

Dry, Amber, Kakheti, Georgia | Soft spices and a hint of herbal notes, chrysanthemum, touch of dried apricot - goes well with mezes, pides, eggplant

Tchotiashvili Muskaturi

$7.00+

Dry Amber | Kakheti, Georgia | bright and bold: apricot jam, sweet peaches, dried apricots, chalk notes

Tchotiashvili Nitsa

$7.00+

Dry, Rose, Kakheti, Georgia | Dried herbal fragrance with red-berry aromas, a little bit of nuts, undergrowth, dried flowers, moderate acidity and indicated crumbly tannin

Doremi Tavkveri

$7.00+Out of stock

Turkish

Selendi Morali

$7.00+

Cinsault, Grenache, Merlot, Mourvedre , Turkey / Aegean

Kavaklidere Selection

$7.00+

Selection, White, Mid-Eastern Anatolia

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Turkish Lemonade

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Cozy Mediterranean and Georgian eatery serving authentic Turkish comfort food with Eastern European flare, featuring kebabs, Georgian cheese boats, creamy Hummus, and other mouthwatering mezes, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes, and an assortment of cocktails and Qvevri Georgian wine.

