Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA
60 Washington Street

review star

No reviews yet

60 Washington Street

Salem, MA 01970

Popular Items

Latte
Resolution Buster Latte
Hangover Latte

Hot Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.75+

Batch brewed coffee! Now serving El Salvador Montecarlos Bourbon! A washed coffee, sweet and full-bodied with tasting notes of dark chocolate, nougat, and pecan.

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Hot brewed coffee of the day topped with steamed milk.

Red Eye

$4.25+

Hot brewed coffee of the day topped with a double shot of espresso.

Espresso

$3.35

A double shot of espresso. Now brewing George Howell’s Alchemy blend! Flavor notes of chocolate, almond, and cherry!

Americano

$3.75+

A double shot of espresso with hot water

Macchiato

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with a small amount of steamed milk.

Cortado - 4 oz

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with an equal amount of steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.50+

A double shot of espresso with foamy steamed milk

Flat White

$4.50+

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam.

Latte

$5.00+

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and microfoam.

Mocha

$5.50+

A double shot of espresso with chocolate sauce and steamed milk

Resolution Buster Latte

$6.25+

Espresso, rich hazelnut and dreamy chocolate make the holidays sweet!

Cardamom Latte

$6.25+

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and cardamom syrup. It's fragrant, warming, sweet, spiced and floral.

Hangover Latte

$6.25+

Tis the season to over-indulge. We gotchu Salem! Delicious ginger latte with herbs and spices to soothe your belly and head. A double shot of espresso, steamed milk, ginger syrup, and a the blessed hangover bitters!

Saffron Latte

$6.25+

This warming golden flavor is reminiscent of sunny days and warmer climes, such an elixir for the grey skies of November. Espresso, saffron syrup, steamed milk = yum!

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.25+

Jacko's back, and we're over the (full) moon about it. Everyone says this is the best pumpkin latte they've ever had! A double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and spiced pumpkin syrup (contains dairy). Tastes like pumpkin pie! 🎃🥧

Butternut Pumpkin Latte

$6.25+

Ready for a second helping? We have a VEGAN Butternut Latte: it's a rich and sweet autumn treat with butternut squash and pumpkin puree, brown sugar, maple, and cardamom. Espresso, butternut squash pumpkin syrup, steamed milk.

Iced Coffee Drinks

Cold Brew - 16 oz

$5.00

Cold brewed coffee over ice

Spiced Iced - 16 oz

$6.50

Our take on a Southeast Asian inspired cold coffee! Cold brew, your choice of milk, brown sugar, coconut & almond flavor, ginger, coriander, cardamom, and red pepper flake, over ice!

Iced Latte - 16 oz

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with milk over ice

Iced Mocha - 16 oz

$5.50

A double shot of espresso with chocolate sauce and milk over ice

Iced Resolution Buster Latte - 16 oz

$6.25

Espresso, rich hazelnut and dreamy chocolate make the holidays sweet!

Iced Hangover Latte - 16 oz

$6.25

Tis the season to over-indulge. We gotchu Salem! Delicious ginger latte with herbs and spices to soothe your belly and head. A double shot of espresso, milk or mylk, ginger syrup, and a the blessed hangover bitters, served over ice!

Iced Cardamom Latte - 16 oz

$6.25

A double shot of espresso with cardamom syrup and cold milk over ice. It's fragrant, warming, sweet, spiced and floral.

Iced Saffron Latte - 16 oz

$6.25

This warming golden flavor is reminiscent of sunny days and warmer climes, such an elixir for the grey skies of November. Espresso, saffron syrup, cold milk, ice = yum!

Iced Americano - 16 oz

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with water over ice

The JJ Welch - 8 oz

$5.50

An iced espresso extravaganza! A double espresso, simple syrup, a drop of salt, a dash of cherry vanilla cocktail bitters, all shaken over ice.

Iced Red Eye - 16 oz

$5.75

Cold brewed coffee topped with a double shot of espresso over ice.

Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte - 16 oz

$6.25

Jacko's back, and we're over the (full) moon about it. Everyone says this is the best pumpkin latte they've ever had! Tastes like pumpkin pie! 🎃🥧 A double shot of espresso, cold milk, spiced pumpkin syrup (contains dairy), all over ice.

Iced Butternut Pumpkin Latte - 16 oz

$6.25

Ready for a second helping? We have a VEGAN Butternut Latte: it's a rich and sweet autumn treat with butternut squash and pumpkin puree, brown sugar, maple, and cardamom. Espresso, butternut squash pumpkin syrup, cold milk, all over ice.

Not Coffee

Time to get sappy. Ease into the season with this refreshing sarsaparilla and lavender soda made in house.

Chocolate Milk

$4.00+

Chocolate sauce and milk. Can be made hot or cold.

Milk - 8 oz

$2.75

Milk steamed or cold. Please specify in notes.

Sweet Heat Ginger Magic Soda - 16 oz

$4.00

Sweet heat: Associated with Hecate, Fire, Yule, ginger is the plant of the season. Strength, passion, and courage are its gifts, helping us light the fires within for the dark half of the year. organic ginger syrup, sparkling water, served over ice is warming and refreshing.

Apple Cider

$3.50+

You know what this is. Momma Nature's finest. Get it hot or cold!

Chilled Egg Nog - 8 oz

$3.00

Fresh egg nog from our friends at Crescent Creamery in Sharon, MA.

Tea

Hot Tea - 12 oz

$3.75

Hot tea from MEM Tea

Iced Tea - 16 oz

$4.00

Iced Tea from MEM Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Masala Chai concentrate lightly sweetened with steamed milk

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

House made Matcha concentrate from MEM Tea, with steamed milk.

Iced Chai Tea Latte - 16 oz

$5.75

Masala Chai concentrate lightly sweetened, with cold milk over ice

Iced Matcha Latte - 16 oz

$5.75

House made Matcha concentrate from MEM Tea, with cold milk over ice.

London Fog - 12 oz

$5.25

Steeped blue flower earl grey tea, vanilla syrup, and steamed cow or plant milk.

A & J King Pastries

Kouign-Amann

$5.50Out of stock

Ham And Cheese Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$3.85

Croissant

$3.85

Almond Croissant

$3.85Out of stock

Sticky Bun

$4.40Out of stock

Apricot Ginger Scone

$4.40

Savory Seasonal Scone - Chive

$3.85Out of stock

Seasonal Cookie - Molasses Spice Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Orange Scone

$4.40Out of stock

Kim's Pure Pastries

The Mindful Muffin (GF)

$6.00Out of stock

Ingredients: very fresh eggs, butternut squash, maple syrup, coconut oil, almond meal, shredded coconut, sea salt, baking soda, baking powder, fresh cranberries, cinnamon powder, ginger powder, cardamom powder. Naturally grain, gluten, dairy & refined sugar free

Drop Blueberry Skinny Scone (GF)

$5.75Out of stock

Ingredients: sweet sorghum flour, potato flour, whole grain brown rice, very fresh eggs, baking powder, sea salt, very little sugar, rice milk, unsalted butter, extract of vanilla, fresh blueberries . Naturally Gluten-Free.

Vegan Blueberry Banana Oatmeal Muffin (VEGAN)

$6.00Out of stock

Ingredients: whole wheat flour blend, old-fashioned oatmeal, sea salt, nutmeg, baking soda, olive oil, maple syrup, apple sauce, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, extract of fair trade vanilla. Naturally vegan, dairy & refined sugar-free

Banana Walnut Tea Bread (Vegan, free from refined sugar)

$3.50Out of stock

Ingredients: spelt flour, cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, baking powder, sea salt, maple syrup, olive oil, pure vanilla extract, apple cider vinegar, walnuts, fresh bananas. Naturally vegan, dairy & refined sugar-free

Cosmic Cookie (GF, V)

$3.50Out of stock

Kim's out of this world cookie has only 4 ingredients: amazing almond butter from Beckah’s Bangin’ Butter, fresh dates, sea salt & chocolate from Taza. Vegan, naturally free from gluten, dairy, egg, & refined sugars.

Maple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Ingredients: whole wheat flour blend, sea salt baking powder, baking soda, sugar, very fresh eggs, bittersweet chocolate chunks, unsalted butter vanilla beans, pure maple syrup extract

Pure Tart (GF)

$6.25Out of stock

Strawberry Rhubarb! A truly whimsical & out-right yummy pastry mimicking the “pop tart” filled with local fresh rhubarb from Nutter Farm in Topsfield, MA, fresh strawberries, then glazed with a strawberry rice milk icing naturally free from gluten & egg

Retail Coffee Beans

Coffee beans from George Howell Coffee!

Alchemy Blend

$17.50

Chocolate, nougat, almond

Costa Rica Dota

$17.00Out of stock

Dark chocolate, cherry, orange

Costa Rica Tarrazu French

$17.00Out of stock

Dark caramel, cola, walnut

Daterra Sundrop

$19.00

Butterscotch, blueberry, clove

Decaf Colombia Jardin

$17.50Out of stock

Blueberry, almond, caramel

Cold Brew Blend

$17.00Out of stock

A blend of Guatemalan and Costa Rican coffees for a smooth, rich, cold coffee with notes of bittersweet chocolate.

El Salvador Montecarlos Medium

$19.00Out of stock

Raisin, honey, dark chocolate

Ethiopia Genji Challa

$20.00Out of stock

Peach, white honey, anise

Guatemala La Soledad H1 Centro Americano

$19.00Out of stock

Chocolate, citrus, jasmine

Ethiopia Guduba

$20.00

Nectarine, honey, bergamot

Guatemala Pulcal

$19.00

Chocolate, tangerine, molasses

El Salvador Matalapa

$19.00Out of stock

Orange zest, honey, lime

Burundi Bukeye

$20.00Out of stock

Panela, Red plum & Blackberry.

Karatu AA Medium

$21.00Out of stock

Black cherry, red grape, cola

Kanzu

$19.00Out of stock

Mexico La Mixteca

$19.00Out of stock

Honey, Tangerine, Chocolate

Kenya Kirinyaga County

$22.00Out of stock

Chocolate, black currant, plum

Retail Drinks

Dram CBD Gingergrass

Dram CBD Gingergrass

$6.00

CBD Soda Pop from Dram Apothecary! A deliciously cheerful and aromatic sparkling water with a blend of adaptogenic herbs, stimulating Ginger and Colorado grown Hemp CBD

Dram CBD Lemongrass

Dram CBD Lemongrass

$6.00Out of stock

CBD Soda Pop from Dram Apothecary! A motivating and energizing blend of adaptogenic herbs, lively Lemongrass and Colorado grown CBD

Dram CBD Sweetgrass

Dram CBD Sweetgrass

$6.00Out of stock

CBD Soda Pop from Dram Apothecary! A motivating and energizing blend of adaptogenic herbs, sweetgrass and Colorado grown CBD. From Dram Apothecary: “Limited Edition” because we only grow a small crop of sweetgrass every year on our farm, and when it’s gone it’s gone! The taste of this beverage is like the smell of the Colorado plains after a rainstorm. Fresh, invigorating, calming and earthy.

Mananalu Bottled Water - 16 oz

Mananalu Bottled Water - 16 oz

$3.25Out of stock

Mananalu Purified Still Drinking Water in a Resealable Aluminum Bottle! Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum! Mananalu eco-friendly aluminum water bottles have a resealable cap and are BPA-free. Unlike plastic, aluminum is 100% recyclable and is infinitely recyclable, a quality that no other single-use product demonstrates! Only 9% of the world’s plastic gets recycled, but over 75% of all aluminum ever mined is still in use today.

Boxed Water

$2.25

Merch

OMC Floof sticker

OMC Floof sticker

$1.00Out of stock
Winter Sticker Pack

Winter Sticker Pack

$5.00
Cropped Hoodie

Cropped Hoodie

$55.00+Out of stock
Pullover Hoodie

Pullover Hoodie

$55.00+
Regular T-Shirt

Regular T-Shirt

$25.00+Out of stock
Fitted Tee

Fitted Tee

$25.00+

Witchie Tote

$25.00

Made in the U.S.A.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hi hi! We are Odd Meter Coffee, a cozy, vibrant little spot in downtown Salem, MA, where we can celebrate fellow humans, non-humans, the earth, and make delicious coffee.

Website

Location

60 Washington Street, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA image
Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA image

