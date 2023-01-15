Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA 60 Washington Street

Dram CBD Sweetgrass

$6.00 Out of stock

CBD Soda Pop from Dram Apothecary! A motivating and energizing blend of adaptogenic herbs, sweetgrass and Colorado grown CBD. From Dram Apothecary: “Limited Edition” because we only grow a small crop of sweetgrass every year on our farm, and when it’s gone it’s gone! The taste of this beverage is like the smell of the Colorado plains after a rainstorm. Fresh, invigorating, calming and earthy.