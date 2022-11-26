A map showing the location of Oddfellows 316 W 7th StView gallery

Oddfellows 316 W 7th St

No reviews yet

316 W 7th St

Dallas, TX 75208

Popular Items

Oddfellows Cheeseburger
Buffalo Mac
Latte

Dinner Appetizers

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

candied fresno, parmesan crisp, raddish

Pimento Cheese Dip

$8.00

crostini, housemade pickles

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Smoked salmon dip

White Bean Hummus

$9.00

pistachio pesto, cucumber, radish, warm naan

Pick 3 Cheese & Charcuterie

$18.00

Pick 5 Cheese & Charcuterie

$26.00

Pick 7 Cheese & Charcuterie

$35.00

Extra Pita

$1.00

Extra Crostini

$1.00

Extra Crackers

$1.00

Extra Veggies

$2.00

Hushpuppies

$16.00

Mussels

$18.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Chop Chop Salad

$12.00

romaine, tomato, avocado, egg, bacon, cucumbers, bleu cheese, sherry vinaigrette

Shaved Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

shredded pecorino, brown butter croutons, smoky caesar dressing

Beet & Pear

$12.00

roasted beets, fresh pear, goat cheese, toasted pecans, mixed greens, warm bacon honey vinaigrette

Butternut Squash

$10.00Out of stock

Dinner Sandwiches

Oddfellows Cheeseburger

$15.00

1/2 pound burger, american cheese, homemade pickles, pettuce, tomato, onion, oddfellows sauce

Veggie Burger

$15.00

housemade curry & oat patty, brioche bun, house salad

French Dip

$18.00

shaved ribeye, caramelized onion, gruyere, roasted garlic aioli

Trout Sandwich

$15.00

grilled trout, bacon, arugula, tomato, brown butter aioli

Fried Green BLT

$14.00

fried green tomatoes, bacon, arugula, avocado, oddfellows sauce

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

chicken, celery, mayo, avocado, tomato, spinach, seven grain

Dinner Entrees

Steak Frites

$22.00

petite filet, hand cut fries, red wine demi

Buffalo Mac

$16.00

fried buffalo chicken tenders, bleu cheese crumble, green onion

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

fried boneless chicken thigh, belgian waffle, berries, gravy, syrup

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

poblano cheddar grits, bacon, chipotle, grape tomatoes

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

mashed potatoes, braised green beans, poblano cream gravy

Blackened Salmon

$24.00

Gnocchi

$18.00

Beef Cheeks

$24.00

Quarter Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

Desserts

Beignets

$8.00

powdered sugar, honey

Bread Pudding

$8.00

bourbon caramle sauce, warm apple compote, cookie crumble, vanilla ice cream

Dark Chocolate Ding Dong

$8.00

marscapone, ganache

Pastry

$4.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Dinner Sides

Mac & Ch

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

NA Cold

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Limeade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

NA Hot

Cream Earl Grey

$3.50

Hot tea

London Fog

$4.25

Tea Latte

English breakfast

$3.50

Hot tea

Fiji Coconut

$3.50

Hot tea

Hawaiian Mango

$3.50

Hot tea

Hibiscus Berry

$3.50

Hot tea

Jasmine Green

$3.50

Hot tea

Mint Green

$3.50

Hot tea

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Ayurvedic Calm

$3.50

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Cortado

$3.75

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Americano

$3.75

Kalita Wave

$4.50

Chemex

$4.50

French Press

$7.00

Coffee Cup

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.25

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Matcha Latte

$4.25

12 oz Coffee bag

$12.99

Specialty

AJ's Fix

$11.00

Ame's Vodka Gimlet

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Baby Come Back

$11.00

Bishop Orchard

$10.00

Blood Orange Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bloody Mary Carafe

$25.00

La Dolce Vita

$11.00

Michelada

$8.00

Old Jefferson

$11.00

Smoke & Mirrors

$11.00

Smoked Ol' Fashioned

$14.00

Teeling Irish Coffee

$12.00

Odd Fashioned

$12.00

Alexander the Great

$12.00

Rabble Rousers Martini

$12.00

Frozen Mango Marg

$10.00

Frozen White Peach Bellini

$12.00

Fr Peach Bellini

$12.00

July promo frose

$4.50

Mimosa Carafe

$22.00

Frozen Dolce Vida

$12.00

Wine

Prosecco

$10.00

Prosecco BTL

$34.00

Sparkling Rose

$9.00

Sparkling Rose BTL

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Chardonnay BTL

$34.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

Rose Glass

$10.00

Rose BTL

$34.00

Syrah Glass

$10.00

Syrah BTL

$35.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$33.00

Cab Sauvignon Glass

$10.00

Cab Sauvignon BTL

$34.00

Mimosa Glass

$8.00

Mimosa Carafe

$22.00

Kids

Kids Breakfast

$4.00

Kids Waffle

$4.50

Kids Parfait

$4.00

Kids Mac

$5.50

Kids Tenders

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

1/2 Avocado

$2.00

Chopped Tomatoes

$1.25

Cup Berries

$3.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Merch

Mugs

$8.00

Koozie

$4.00

Travel Mugs

$20.00

Tumblers

$15.00

Shirts

$20.00

Bandana

$8.00

Bandana

$16.00

Hats

$30.00

Logo Glass

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join us for Happy Hour Monday-Friday 3pm-7pm! Half price appetizers during Happy Hour! Join us Thursday nights for 1/2 price bottles of wine!

Location

316 W 7th St, Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

