Odeen's at Ridgefield Golf Course

87 Reviews

$

545 Ridgebury Rd

Ridgefield, CT 06877

Popular Items

Odeen’s Crisps

$6.00

Our popular spiral potato chips with a dusting of rib rub.

Platter

Chipotle Shrimp Skewer

$16.00


Light Bites

Odeen’s Crisps

$6.00

Our popular spiral potato chips with a dusting of rib rub.

Smoked Wings

$18.00+

Signature jumbo wings smoked on cherrywood and tossed with our delicious dry rub, blue cheese on the side.

Bbq Quesadilla

$12.00

Brisket Burnt End Appetizer

$14.00

Cauliflower Burnt Ends

$12.00

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$14.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00+

Chipotle Shrimp Skewer

$16.00

Sausage Platter Appetizer

$14.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00+

Spring Salad

$14.00+

Sandwiches

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pig Melt

$13.00

Pulled pork, caramelized onion, Sauce 34, Texas toast

BBQ Sandwich

House Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Rueben

$14.00

Smoked Turkey & Swiss

$14.00

Chicken BLT

$15.00

Smoked Turkey BLT

$15.00

Po Boy

$17.00

BLT simple

$8.00

Burgers

Odeen’s Burger

Odeen’s Burger

$14.00

Chuck/brisket/short rib blend 8oz custom patty, served on toasted brioche and Sauce 34, with pickles on side. Choose from a great selection of add-ons.

Veggie Burger

$12.00

BBQ Platters

Platter

3 Meats 3 Sides

$27.00

BBQ Sides

Corn Muffin

$2.00

Cowboy Beans

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Bowl Of Fries

$6.00

Bowl Of Rings

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$4.00

Eggs your way

$4.00

Coffee / Tea

$1.86

Roll W/ Butter

$1.86

Muffin/Loaf

$1.86

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Specials

Flourless Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Mousse

$8.00

Brisket Special

$18.00

TURN

Hot Dog

$4.00

Grab & Go Sandwich

$10.00

Thirsty Thursday

Brisket/cornbread

$19.00

Pork Platter/cornbread

$16.00

1/2 Rack/ cornbread

$25.00

Full Rack

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Odeen's BBQ at Ridgefield Golf Course is our basecamp; an informal yet delicious from-scratch dining & bar experience with outdoor seating providing exceptional views and the best sunset in the area.

Website

Location

545 Ridgebury Rd, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Directions

