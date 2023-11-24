ODELIA 3529 U.S. Highway 190
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Odelia is a chic, family-owned coffee and wine bistro
Location
3529 U.S. Highway 190, Mandeville, LA 70471
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Desi Vega's Smokehouse and Tavern - 4250 Hwy 22 Suite 1
No Reviews
4250 Hwy 22 Suite 1 Mandeville, LA 70471
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mandeville
Liz's Where Y'at Diner - Liz's Where Y'at Diner
4.7 • 1,846
2500 Florida St Mandaville, LA 70448
View restaurant