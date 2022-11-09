Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Odette

2,019 Reviews

$$

120 N Court St

Florence, AL 35630

Popular Items

Thursday Hot Plate 11/10

Thanksgiving Package

・order by 11/19 ・ pickup 11/23 from 11am-2pm

Dinner Package

$140.00

cajun butter-roasted turkey breast • herb gravy • traditional deviled eggs • white cheddar pimento cheese & fried saltines • molasses bacon & white cheddar baked potato casserole • cornbread dressing • green bean & shiitake casserole with fried onions • butternut, brussels sprout, & caramelized onion hash • yeast rolls with salted whipped butter • choice of dessert SERVES 4-5

Thanksgiving À La Carte

・order by 11/19 ・ pickup 11/23 from 11am-2pm

Cajun Butter-Roasted Turkey Breast

$14.00

1 pound ・order by 11/19, pick up 11/23 from 11am-2pm・

Herb Gravy, 1 pint

$8.00

Cranberry-Orange Compote, 1 pint

$12.00

Yeast Rolls , 1 dozen

$9.00

salted whipped butter

Traditional Deviled Eggs, 1 dozen

$12.00

White Cheddar Pimento Cheese, 1 pint

$14.00

fried saltines

Sausage Balls, 1 dozen

$8.00

conecuh sausage, smoked gouda, dijon honey mustard

Green Bean Casserole

$20.00+

shiitake mushrooms, fried sweet onions

Three-Cheese Mac & Cheese

$20.00+

fontina, white cheddar, smoked gouda, garlic-butter bread crumbs

Fall Vegetable Hash

$20.00+

butternut squash, brussels sprouts, caramelized onions

Baked Potato Casserole

$18.00+

molasses bacon & white cheddar

Cornbread Dressing

$17.00+

Chocolate Chess Pie

$25.00

Pecan Pie

$25.00

Honey-Butternut Pie

$25.00

cornmeal crust

Hummingbird Cake

$40.00

Pumpkin-Amaretto Cheesecake

$40.00

Dinner Hot Plate, ORDER BY NOON

Tuesday Hot Plate 11/08

$11.72Out of stock

AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP BETWEEN 4:30 & 6 crispy pork cutlet, spaghetti squash, san marzano tomato, roasted brussels sprouts with parmesan, dessert

Wednesday Hot Plate 11/09

$11.72Out of stock

AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP BETWEEN 4:30 & 6PM country fried steak, sawmill gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert

Thursday Hot Plate 11/10

$11.72

AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP BETWEEN 4:30 & 6PM poppy seed chicken casserole, roasted veggies, dessert

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Curbside & Takeout available Tuesday-Friday 5pm-9:30pm, Saturday 11am-2:30pm and 5pm-11pm 💜

120 N Court St, Florence, AL 35630

