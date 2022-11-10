Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Odie's

review star

No reviews yet

44315 Sterling Highway

Soldotna, AK 99669

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cookies
Soup
Build Your Own

Sandwiches

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$8.65+

Your choice of bread, meat, cheese, sauce, and veggies!

Mel's Turkey & Cranberry

$8.65+

Turkey on grilled jalapeno cheddar bread with Swiss, cranberry sauce, Odie's sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Chipotle Panini

$8.65+

Turkey & Bacon panini'd on jalapeno cheddar bread with chipotle mayo, Odie's sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, and tomato

Favorite Chicken Cashew

Favorite Chicken Cashew

$8.65+

Chicken Cashew salad on honeywheat bread with provolone, Odie's sauce, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, and pickle

Classic Roast Beef

Classic Roast Beef

$8.65+

Roast beef with swiss on sourdough with horseradish, Odie's sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickle

Veggie Lovers

$8.65+

Avocado and hummus on health nut bread with provolone, Odie's sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and sprouts

Club Special

$8.65+

Ham, turkey, & bacon on white bread with cheddar, Odie's sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato, & pickle

Kids PB&J

$5.00+

Your choice of bread with creamy peanut butter and strawberry jam

Grilled Cheese

$6.00+

Your choice of bread and cheese, grilled

Kids Meat & Cheese

$6.50+

Just meat, cheese, and bread. You can add sauce but if you want veggies or other extras, go ahead to the Build Your Menu

Soup

Soup

$4.50+

Salads

Chicken Cashew Salad

$8.50+

Fresh greens topped with Chicken Cashew, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, and your choice of dressing.

Green Salad

$6.50+

Fresh greens with cucumber, tomato, and your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.50+

Fresh greens TOSSED with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons.

Greek Salad

$6.50+

Fresh greens with kalamata olives, tomato, pepperoncini, red onion, feta, and Greek dressing on the side.

Cookies

Choose from our selection of homemade cookies

Cookies

$3.07

Choose from our selection of homemade cookies

NA Beverage

Drip Coffee

$1.50+

Coffee Roasters Espresso Roast Drip

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

$2.75
Shrubs

Shrubs

$3.00+

Cane Vinegar Drinking Cordials from Som

Energy Special

$4.00+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Felicity Loft Tea - selection is available in 12, 16, or 20oz Hot Tea

Milk

$2.00+

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Italian Soda

$3.25+

Nitro Tea - Vanilla Birch

$3.50Out of stock

Vanilla Birch Tea from Felicity Loft Teas on our nitro tap! 16oz

Extras

If you can't find it anywhere else, it's probably hiding on this menu
Chips

Chips

$1.75

Alaska Chip Company

Applesauce

$0.94

Cup Chicken Cashew

$6.50

Cup Egg Salad

$6.50

Cup Odie’s Sauce

$4.00

Matt Setian Prints

2 Quail

2 Quail

$40.00

Arctic Tern

$40.00Out of stock

Moose

$40.00Out of stock
Mother & Baby

Mother & Baby

$40.00
Ocotopus

Ocotopus

$40.00Out of stock
Rooster

Rooster

$40.00
Shorebird

Shorebird

$40.00
Skiing

Skiing

$40.00Out of stock
Tropical Birds

Tropical Birds

$250.00Out of stock
Walrus

Walrus

$40.00Out of stock

Waves

$40.00

Winter Finches

$250.00
Yeti

Yeti

$40.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:45 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sandwiches, Soups, Salads, Drinks, Cookies, and more! Located in the heart of Soldotna, Alaska

Website

Location

44315 Sterling Highway, Soldotna, AK 99669

Directions

Gallery
Odie's image
Banner pic
Odie's image
Main pic
Map
More near Soldotna
Anchorage
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fairbanks
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Juneau
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston