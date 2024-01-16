Restaurant info

In 2004, Michael Miodus (Odis) decided to take his nickname and his childhood sports number and combine them to start a neighborhood bar. The idea being, a place where food and fun would meet up and bring people together. The bar grew, but the reputation for great food grew more. Entry into the local wing contest is where things got creative and it was the start of what would become 150 wing flavors on the menu. As Odis 12 grew, so did the menu, so did the crowds. Each year, the award winning wings kept pushing the restaurant in new directions. As the delicious food and family atmosphere started to take over the bar, Odis 12 found a new location and Odis was able to bring his dream of owning a bar, serving great food and creating a sports mecca where family and friends could enjoy time together in a fun atmosphere! Giving back to the town he grew up in and supporting the sports he felt were the best times and most character building pieces in his life is a dream realized.