Ōdōri Japanese Steakhouse

627 Main Street

North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Appetizers

ALL SHRIMP TEMPURA

$12.50

6 PC TEMPURA BATTERED AND DEEP FRIED SHRIMP SERVED WITH WARM TEMPURA SAUCE FOR DIPPING

AVOCADO SALAD

$13.00

LETTUCE TOPPED WITH AVOCADO AND TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SHRIMP, CRAB OR TUNA. SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE MADE SPICY CREAMY DRESSING

BASKET FRIES

$5.00

CHICKEN NUGGETS AND FRIES

$9.00

3 PC FRIED CHICKEN FINGERS SERVED WITH FRIES. KETCHUP FOR DIPPING SAUCE

EDAMAME

$6.00

SERVED WARM TOPPED WITH SEA SALT

FRIED SPRING ROLLS

$6.50

3- FRIED VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS SERVED WITH SWEET CHILI SAUCE FOR DIPPING

KANI SALAD

$7.00

IN HOUSE MADE CRAB SALAD MIXED WITH SPICY MAYO AND CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH AVOCADO

MAIN STREET POKE BOWL

$14.00

SWEET MARINATED RICE, CARROTS, SPICY CRAB, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH 2 FRIED SHRIMP TEMPURA AND SPICY MAYO

SEAFOOD DYNAMITE

$11.50

SHRIMP AND CRAB BAKED IN A SPECIAL MAYO SAUCE TOPPED WITH SMELT EGGS

SEAWEED SALAD

$6.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$11.00

4 PC FRIED TEMPURA SHRIMP WITH 4 FRIED ZUCCHINI AND 2 FRIED ONIONS SERVED WITH WARM TEMPURA SAUCE FOR DIPPING

SOBA SALAD

$12.00

LETTUCE TOPPED WITH BUCKWHEAT NOODLES AND CRAB MEAT MIXED WITH IN HOUSE MADE SPECIAL SOBA VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$9.00

BATTERED AND DEEP FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB AND 2 TEMPURA BATTERED ONION RINGS SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE FOR DIPPING

TUNA POKE BOWL

$16.00

SWEET MARINATED RICE, SEAWEED SALAD, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, CARROTS TOPPED WITH MARINATED TUNA IN A SWEET POKE MARINADE AND CRISPY NOODLES

TUNA TATAKI

$14.00

8 PCS OF THINLY SLICED TUNA TOPPED WITH PONZU AND GINGER SAUCE

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$9.00

TEMPURA BATTERED AND DEEP FRIED ZUCCHINI, ONIONS, BROCCOLI, MUSHROOMS, ASPARAGUS SERVED WITH A WARM TEMPURA SAUCE FOR DIPPING

WASABI SLAW

$3.50

MADE IN HOUSE SLAW WITH A KICK

Seafood

SHRIMP

$28.00

10 OZ OF SHRIMP MIXED WITH BROCCOLI AND COOKED TO PERFECTION HIBACHI STYLE

FISH

$26.00

1 PC STRIPED PANGASIUS DIPPED IN FLOUR AND COOKED TO PERFECTION HIBACHI STYLE

SHRIMP AND SCALLOPS

$31.00

5 OZ SHRIMP AND 5 OZ SCALLOPS COOKED TO PERFECTION HIBACHI STYLE

SHRIMP AND FISH

$31.00

5 OZ OF SHRIMP COOKED HIBACHI STYLE AND 1 PC. STRIPED PANGASIUS DIPPED IN FLOUR AND COOKED HIBACHI STYLE

VEGETABLE DINNER

$19.00

A DELIGHTFUL COMBINATION OF ZUCCHINI, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, BROCCOLI, MUSHROOMS, CARROTS, TOMATOES COOKED HIBACHI STYLE

Ribeye

RIBEYE STEAK

$33.00

10 OZ OF RIBEYE STEAK SERVED WITH MUSHROOMS AND TEMPERATURE OF YOUR CHOICE

RIBEYE STEAK AND SHRIMP

$30.00

5 OZ RIBEYE STEAK MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS AND 5 OZ SHRIMP MIXED WITH BROCCOLI

RIBEYE STEAK AND CHICKEN

$28.00

5 OZ RIBEYE STEAK MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS AND 5 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN MIXED WITH GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS

RIBEYE STEAK AND HIBACHI CHICKEN

$29.00

5 OZ RIBEYE STEAK MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS AND 5 OZ WHITE MEAT CHICKEN MIXED WITH LEMON, BUTTER SOY SAUCE AND GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS

RIBEYE STEAK AND SCALLOPS

$32.00

5 OZ RIBEYE STEAK MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS AND 5 OZ SCALLOPS GRILLED TO PERFECTION

Filet

FILET MIGNON

$36.00

10 OZ FILET MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS COOKED TO PERFECTION YOUR CHOICE OF TEMPERATURE

FILET MIGNON AND SHRIMP

$35.00

5 OZ FILET MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS AND 5 OZ SHRIMP MIXED WITH BROCCOLI

FILET MIGNON AND CHICKEN

$31.00

5 OZ FILET MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS AND 5 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN MIXED WITH GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS

FILET MIGNON AND HIBACHI CHICKEN

$32.00

5 OZ FILET MIXED WTIH MUSHROOMS AND 5 OZ WHITE MEAT CHICKEN COOKED WITH BUTTER, LEMON, SOY SAUCE AND GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS

FILET MIGNON AND SCALLOPS

$36.00

5 OZ FILET MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS AND 5 OZ SCALLOPS COOKED TO PERFECTION

Chicken

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$24.00

10 OZ OF TERIYAKI CHICKEN MIXED WITH GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS

HIBACHI CHICKEN

$26.00

10 OZ OF WHITE MEAT CHICKEN COOKED HIBACHI STYLE SOY SAUCE, LEMON AND BUTTER

CHICKEN AND SHRIMP

$26.00

5 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN MIXED WITH GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS 5 OZ OF SHRIMP MIXED WITH BROCCOLI

HIBACHI CHICKEN AND SHRIMP

$27.00

5 OZ WHITE MEAT CHICKEN COOKED HIBACHI STYLE WITH SOY SAUCE LEMON AND BUTTER

3 Item Combos

FILET MIGNON & SHRIMP & CHICKEN

$40.00

5 OZ FILET MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS 5 OZ SHRIMP MIXED WITH BROCCOLI 5 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN MIXED WITH GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS

FILET MIGNON & SHRIMP & HIB CHICKEN

$41.00

5 OZ FILET MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS 5 OZ SHRIMP MIXED WITH BROCCOLI 5 OZ HIBACHI CHICKEN, WHITE MEAT COOKED WITH SOY SAUCE, LEMON, BUTTER AND MIXED WITH GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS

ODORI TRIO SCALLOPS

$51.00

5 OZ FILET MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS 5 OZ SCALLOPS COOKED HIBACHI STYLE 5 OZ LOBSTER TAIL COOKED HIBACHI STYLE SERVED WITH MELTED BUTTER AND LEMON

ODORI TRIO SHRIMP

$49.00

5 OZ FILET MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS 5 OZ SHRIMP MIXED WITH BROCCOLI 5 OZ LOBSTER TAIL COOKED HIBACHI STYLE SERVED WITH MELTED BUTTER AND LEMON

RIBEYE STEAK & SHRIMP & CHICKEN

$39.00

5 OZ RIBEYE MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS 5 OZ SHRIMP MIXED WITH BROCCOLI 5 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN MIXED WITH GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS

RIBEYE STEAK & SHRIMP & HIBACHI CHICKEN

$40.00

5 OZ RIBEYE MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS 5 OZ SHRIMP MIXED WITH BROCCOLI 5 OZ HIBACHI CHICKEN WHITE MEAT, COOKED WITH LEMON, SOY SAUCE AND BUTTER MIXED WITH GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS

Sushi

AVOCADO ROLL

$5.00

BAKED ROLL

$12.00

8 PC CALIFORNIA ROLL TOPPED WITH CRAB AND SPICY MAYO MIXED AND BAKED TO PERFECTION

BUDDHA ROLL

$16.00

FRIED SHRIMP TEMPURA, CRAB SALAD, CREAM CHEESE, WRAPPED IN SOY PAPER TOPPED WITH SPICY MAYO

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$8.00

CRAB AND AVOCADO TOPPED WITH SMELT EGGS

CALIFORNIA SUNRISE

$9.00

CALIFORNIA ROLLED TOPPED WITH SPICY TUNA

CHINA'S ROLL

$13.00

CRAB ROLL

$6.00

CRAZY ROLL

$11.00

CUCUMBER ROLL

$5.00

RICE INSIDE WITH CUCUMBER

CUCUMBER WRAP

$9.00

CRAB AND AVACADO WRAPPED IN CUCUMBER

FAT CRAB ROLL

$13.00

FRIED CRAB TEMP, CCHEESE, TOPPED WITH AVACADO AND EEL SAUCE

FIRE ROLL

$13.00

FLAMING LIPS

$14.00

GOLDEN ROLL

$16.00

HOT AND SPICY ROLL

$11.00

ISLAND ROLL

$14.00

JAY ROLL

$19.00

SH TEMP, TUNA, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH CRAB

KICKIN CHICKEN ROLL

$15.00

FRIED CHX TEMP, CUCUMBER, TOPPED WITH TEMP FLAKES, SP MAYO

LOBSTER ROLL

$18.00

LOB TEMP,CUCUMBER, TOPPED WITH SMELT EGGS

NMB ROLL

$7.00

SHRIMP CUCUMBER SPECIAL MAYO

OD ROLL

$10.00

ODORI ROLL

$15.00

FRIED ROLL TUNA, AVACADO, CCHEESE, JAL, CRAB TOPPED WITH SP MAYO

PATTY'S ROLL

$12.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$8.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA AND CUCUMBER

SOFT SHELL CRAB ROLL

$14.00

SH TEMP, CRAB, CCHEESE,CUCUMBER, SOY WRAP

SPECIAL CUCUMBER WRAP

$10.00

CRAB SHRIMP CCHEESE WRAPPED IN CUCUMBER

SPICY CRUNCHY SHRIMP ROLL

$12.00

SH TEMP CHOPPED IN SWEET CHILI SAUCE, CUCUMBER

SPICY STRAND ROLL

$10.00

SPICY TUNA AVA ROLL

$9.50

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$9.00

RICE INSIDE WITH TUNA & HOT SAUCE

TUNA AVOCADO ROLL

$9.50

TUNA ROLL

$8.50

RICE INSIDE WITH TUNA

TUNA TATAKI ROLL

$17.00

SH TEMP, CCHEESE CRAB TOPPED WITH SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE

VEGETABLE ROLL

$6.00

MIXTURE OF VEGETABLES

Kids

CHILD SHARE

$3.00

KIDS CHICKEN BOWL

$11.99

KIDS FILET BOWL

$19.99

KIDS HIBACHI CHICKEN BOWL

$12.99

KIDS RIBEYE BOWL

$16.99

KIDS SHRIMP BOWL

$14.99

KIDS STEAMED RICE

$3.00

Extras

BROCCOLI EXTRA

$2.00

CARAMELIZED TERIYAKI SIDE

$0.50

FRIED RICE EXTRA

$6.00

HIBACHI CHICKEN EXTRA

$10.00

MUSHROOM EXTRA

$2.00

NOODLES EXTRA

$6.00

SHERBERT

$1.00

STEAMED RICE EXTRA

$5.00

VEGETABLES EXTRA

$6.00

EARLY BIRD

HIBACHI CHICKEN EARLY BIRD

$24.00

10 OZ OF WHITE MEAT CHICKEN COOKED HIBACHI STYLE WITH SOY SAUCE, LEMON AND BUTTER

TERYIAKI CHICKEN EARLY BIRD

$22.00

10 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN MIXED WITH GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS

TERIYAKI CHICKEN WHITE MEAT EB

$23.00

RIBEYE STEAK AND CHICKEN EARLY BIRD

$24.00

5 OZ RIBEYE MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS 5 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN MIXED WITH GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS

RIBEYE STEAK AND TERIYAKI WHITE MEAT EB

$25.00

RIBEYE STEAK AND HIBACHI CHICKEN EARLY BIRD

$25.00

5 OZ RIBEYE MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS 5 OZ HIBACHI CHICKEN WHITE MEAT COOKED WITH LEMON, BUTTER AND SOY SAUCE MIXED WITH GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS

RIBEYE STEAK AND SHRIMP EARLY BIRD

$27.00

5 OZ RIBEYE STEAK MIXED WITH MUSHROOMS 5 OZ SHRIMP MIXED WITH BROCCOLI

SHRIMP AND CHICKEN EARLY BIRD

$23.00

5 OZ SHRIMP MIXED WITH BROCCOLI 5 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN MIXED WITH GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS

SHRIMP AND TERIYAKI WHITE MEAT EB

$24.00

SHRIMP AND HIBACHI CHICKEN EARLY BIRD

$24.00

5 OZ SHRIMP MIXED WITH BROCCOLI 5 OZ HIBACHI CHICKEN WHITE MEAT COOKED WITH LEMON, BUTTER AND SOY SAUCE MIXED WITH GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS

BOWLS

ALL LUNCH BOWLS COMES WITH CHOICE OF SOUP OR SALAD

TERIYAKI CHX BOWL

$11.99

5 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN AND FRIED RICE

TERIYAKI WHITE MEAT BOWL

$12.99

HIBACHI CHX BOWL

$12.99

5 OZ WHITE MEAT CHICKEN PREPARED WITH BUTTER, LEMON AND SOY SAUCE SERVED WITH FRIED RICE

SHRIMP BOWL

$14.99

5 OZ SHRIMP PREPARED HIBACHI STYLE SERVED WITH FRIED RICE

RIBEYE STEAK BOWL

$16.99

5 OZ RIBEYE STEAK SERVED WITH FRIED RICE

VEGGIE BOWL

$9.99

BROCCOLI, MUSHROOMS, CARROTS, ZUCCHINI, TOMATO SERVED OVER FRIED RICE

EXTRA VEGETABLE

$3.00

ZUCCHINI AND ONIONS

SCALLOP BOWL

$17.99

FILET BOWL

$19.99

FISH BOWL

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
627 Main Street, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

