O’Dowd’s Gastrobar

4742 Pennsylvania Avenue

Kansas City, MO 64112

SHAREABLES

SIMPLE BURRATA (V)

SIMPLE BURRATA (V)

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella burrata, marinated vegetables, honey, S+P and garlic crostini.

TRADITIONAL BEEF SLIDERS

TRADITIONAL BEEF SLIDERS

$12.00

Three mini Black Angus burgers smashed on our flat griddle with onions and signature seasoning. Served on freshly baked Farm to Market soft rolls with American cheese, ketchup and dill pickles, served with hand cut French fries.

FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS

FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS

$12.00

Three pieces of hand-breaded and fried chicken served on freshly baked F2M soft rolls with tomato, bacon, pickle, and our tangy chipotle ranch, served with hand cut French fries.

NACHOS (V)

NACHOS (V)

$11.00

A giant pile of locally produced Perez corn tortilla chips topped with mixed cheeses, cheese fondue, vegetarian black beans, Pico de Gallo, and lime crema. Topped with green onions and served with house-made charred tomato salsa. Indulge by adding spicy marinated Tinga Chicken +$3

CHICKEN TINGA TAQUITOS (GF)

CHICKEN TINGA TAQUITOS (GF)

$8.00

Perez corn tortillas stuffed with our signature cheese blend and spicy marinated chicken then flash-fried to crispy for superb handleability. Served with lime crema and charred tomato salsa for dipping.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tenders, hand cut fries, and O’Dowd’s BBQ sauce.

NACHOS (V) SMALL

NACHOS (V) SMALL

$6.00

A giant pile of locally produced Perez corn tortilla chips topped with mixed cheeses, cheese fondue, vegetarian black beans, Pico de Gallo, and lime crema. Topped with green onions and served with house-made charred tomato salsa. Indulge by adding spicy marinated Tinga Chicken +$3

CHICKEN WINGS HALF

CHICKEN WINGS HALF

$8.00

CHICKEN WINGS HALF

CHICKEN WINGS FULL

CHICKEN WINGS FULL

$15.00

CHICKEN WINGS FULL

ENTREES

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$17.00

Golden beer battered fish, hand cut fries & Southern coleslaw

SHEPHERD’S PIE

$16.00

Fresh ground beef simmered with vegetables, mushroom demi-glace, mashed potatoes.

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$13.00

Brown butter waffle, buttermilk fried chicken tenders, roasted jalapeño syrup, whiskey butter.

HANDHELDS

REUBEN

REUBEN

$15.00

House-cured corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, rye, Swiss cheese.

WHISKEY BURGER

WHISKEY BURGER

$15.00

Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, caramelized shallots and whiskey glaze on a freshly baked Farm to Market bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our hand-cut french fries

GREENS

MARKET SALAD GF V

$8.00+

Mixed greens, cucumbers, pickled onion, cherry tomato, bleu cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette

SIDES

Colcannon Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Southern Cole Slaw

$2.50

Hand-Cut French Fries

$2.50

Sweet Pot Fries

$2.50

CHIEFS GAMEDAY

CHICKEN WINGS HALF

CHICKEN WINGS HALF

$6.00

CHICKEN WINGS HALF

MODELO ESPECIAL TALLBOY

$4.00

BUSCH LIGHT TALLBOY

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
We are open for carryout! Enjoy classics like Fish & Chips, Whiskey Burgers, and Shepherd's Pie! Kansas City has been good to O’Dowd’s, and we love Kansas City. We first opened our hand-carved double-doors on the Country Club Plaza over 20 years ago. We kept those beautiful doors, but have given the old pub new life. We are modern and chic. We are inviting and entertaining. We are chef-driven and food-focused. We are home to the Country Club Plaza’s only rooftop deck for open air dining and beautiful views of downtown Kansas City.

4742 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64112

Directions

