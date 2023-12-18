Restaurant info

Welcome to ODYSEA, where the art of coffee meets a culinary journey. Immerse yourself in the rich aroma of our freshly roasted beans, sourced directly from our own coffee farm. As a specialty coffee shop, we pride ourselves on the perfect cup and an array of delightful offerings. From authentic New York bagels and flaky croissants to savory crepes and mouthwatering paninis, our menu is a celebration of flavors. Join us for a unique experience where every sip and bite narrates a story of quality, passion, and the ODYSEA journey.