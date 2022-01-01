Odyssey Gastropub imageView gallery

Odyssey Gastropub

1,146 Reviews

$$

311 N Tejon

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Order Again

Shareables

Bowl of Pork Green Chili

Bowl of Pork Green Chili

$7.00

colorado springs' most underrated green chili, served with corn tortilla chips GF

Korean Lettuce Cups

$13.95

tamari bbq marinated steak in lettuce cups with pickled carrots, crispy sambal onions, micro cilantro

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$10.95

crispy fried brussels sprouts with lemon balsamic reduction and shaved parmesan VT/GF

Last Wing Standing

Last Wing Standing

$14.95

13 chicken wings (2 lbs) GF

Pork Green Chili Cheese Fries

Pork Green Chili Cheese Fries

$12.95

colorado springs’ most underrated green chili, cheddar cheese, over your choice of waffle or french fries GF

Bacon Sampler

$12.95

three different bacons with smoked maple syrup GF

Roasted Beet Hummus

$12.45

beet hummus, fresh vegetables, naan VT

Fried Pickles

$9.95

cornmeal dusted dill pickles with ranch. sub vegan ranch for no charge

Chicharrones

$11.45

sweet chipotle dusted chicharrones, pickled onions and jalapenos with ranch

Salads

Beet Salad

$13.45

shaved brussel and kale mixed greens, house pickled beets, grape tomatoes, toasted almonds, parmesan with creamy honey mustard vinaigrette VT/GF

Garden Salad

$13.95

mixed greens, bell pepper, grape tomato, cucumber, celery, cauliflower, chimichurri edamame salsa, citrus vinaigrette VE/GF

Sandwiches

Tejon St. Reuben

Tejon St. Reuben

$14.45

tender, thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, horseradish mustard, russian dressing, swiss on marble rye

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$13.95

braised pulled pork, pickled onions and carrots, cucumber, arugula, basil aioli, citrus hot sauce, cilantro

Roast Garden

Roast Garden

$11.95

roasted mushrooms and bell peppers, squash, caramelized onion, arugula, tomato, basil aioli, goat cheese, naan | 10.95 add chicken

Buffalo Chicken Club

$13.45

seared chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, challa bun

BLTA

$12.95

honey bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, guajillo aioli on marble rye

Burgers

Odyssey Burger

Odyssey Burger

$14.95

cheddar cheese, bacon, pork green chili, and an egg

Granny's Melt

$13.95

burger patty with parmesan crusted sourdough, mushrooms, swiss, and caramelized onion ketchup

Pioneer Burger

Pioneer Burger

$14.95

provolone, pepper bacon, crispy sambal onions, house burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle

Entrees

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$13.95

cavatappi pasta in a swiss and cheddar cheese sauce with sauteed mushrooms, arugula, and tomatoes VT

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$15.95

charred corn waffle, butermilk fried chicken breast, guajillo buter, smoked maple syrup, and berries

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$13.95

chili lime mahi mahi and lime slaw topped with fresh pineapple salsa in corn tortillas with choice of side GF

Bulgogi Bowl

Bulgogi Bowl

$14.95

tamari bbq marinated steak, arugula, baby bok choy, pickled onions and carrots, bell pepper, chimichurri edamame salsa, toasted almonds, citrus hot sauce, and micro cilantro GF

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$13.95

mahi mahi fried in 5 spice beer batter with sweet chili tartar sauce and lime slaw

Chicken in the Nood

Chicken in the Nood

$14.95

seared chicken breast, rice noodles, charred kale/brussel mix, celery, red peppers, sweet chili sesame sauce topped with cucumber, pickled onions, and micro cilantro GF

Desserts

Bacon Turtle Brownie

$8.50

baked and gooey brownie with bacon, vanilla ice cream, house -made bacon brittle, caramel sauce, and toasted almonds

Sweet Pretzel Bites

$8.00

cinnamon and sugar dusted pretzel bites with vanilla ice cream and a mixed berry coulis

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Street Corn

$3.50

Side Brussels

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Chicharrones

$3.50

Squash Medley

$3.50

Chili Cheese Waffle Fries

$4.50

Chili Cheese French Fries

$4.50

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Side Kale Beet Salad

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

311 N Tejon, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

