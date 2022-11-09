Odyssey Italian restaurant and wine bar 603 E 6th Ave

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Odyssey Italian restaurant and wine bar

2,640 Reviews

$$

603 E 6th Ave

Denver, CO 80203

Order Again

Appetizers

Buratta

$15.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Lamb Lollipops

$22.00

Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Minestrone Bowl

$7.00

Minestrone Cup

$4.00

PEI Mussels

$18.00

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$15.00

Sicilian Rice Balls

$12.00

Lump Crab Cake

$21.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Bisque

$14.00

Pan Scallops

$21.00

Bruschetta

$13.00

Chicken

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$25.00

Daily Chef Specials

Bone-in Lamb Shank

$35.00

Clam Bake

$38.00

Lamb Shank Papperdelle

$34.00

Mix Grill

$40.00

Ossobuco

$38.00

Pesce Fresco

$32.00

Salmon Pesto

$28.00

Shrimp scampi

$24.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Creme Brule

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Lemoncello Cake

$10.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$15.00

Choc Triangle💩 Tower

$12.00

Choc Quadrangel Moose

$10.00

Choc Hazelnut

$10.00

Saltcaramel Moose

$10.00

Italian Cream

$12.00

Choc Tower

$12.00

Pasta

Bowtie Gorgonzola

$20.00

Capellini Pomodoro

$20.00

Cavatelli Di Casa

$20.00

Cheese Tortellini

$20.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Fettuccine Carbonara

$20.00

Gnocchi

$20.00

Kids Pasta

$8.95

Manicotti

$20.00

Penne A La Vodka

$20.00

Penne Bolognese

$20.00

Penne Rustica

$20.00

Shrimp Palermo

$20.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$20.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$20.00

Spaghetti with Sausage

$20.00

Stuffed Shells Florentine

$20.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$22.00Out of stock

Caesar As Entree

$6.00

Pasta Monday

PM - Comp Caesar

PM - Bowtie Gorgonzola

$9.95

PM - Capellini Pomodoro

$9.95

PM - Cavatelli Di Casa

$9.95

PM - Cheese Tortellini

$9.95

PM - Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.95

PM - Fettuccine Carbonara

$9.95

PM - Gnocchi

$9.95

PM - Manicotti

$9.95

PM - Penne Bolognese

$9.95

PM - Penne Rustica

$9.95

PM - Shells Florentine

$9.95

PM - Shrimp Palermo

$9.95

PM - Spaghetti Marinara

$9.95

PM - Spaghetti Meatballs

$9.95

PM - Spaghetti Putanesca

$9.95

PM - Spaghetti Sausage

$9.95

Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$21.00

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

Portobello Mushroom Ravioli

$21.00

Spinach Ravioli

$21.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Caprese Insalata

$10.00

Comp Caesar

Comp Garden

Garden Salad

$5.00

Crab Bisque

$14.00

Seafood

Linguine Clams

$28.00

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$38.00

Saffron shrimp

$28.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Sea Bass

$42.00

Cioppino

$42.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Sicilian Specialties

Colorado Rack of Lamb

$40.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00

Veal Bracioli

$32.00

Sides

1 Meatball

$2.00

Lobster Tail

$22.00

Add Lobster to Pasta

$10.00

Chicken Parmesan Cutlet

$10.00

Eggplant Parmesan Cutlet

$8.00

Extra Bread

$1.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side of Meatballs

$6.00

Side of Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Side of Risotto

$15.00

Side of Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Sauce

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$6.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Veal Parmesan Cutlet

$15.00

Side of Kalamata Olives

$4.00

Side Pasta

$3.00

Veal

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Veal Parmesan

$28.00

Veal Piccata

$28.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$28.00

Veal Bracioli

$32.00

NA Beverages

Americano

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.50

Drink Refill

Espresso Shot DBL

$5.50

Espresso Shot SINGLE

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Milk

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Italian Soda

$6.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pellegrino

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

NA Specialty Drinks

NA Mojito

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Deschutes IPA

$7.00

Fat Tire

$7.00

Moretti

$7.00

O'Douls

$5.00

Peroni

$7.00

Victoria

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger Ipa

$7.00

Draft Beer

Fart Juice

$25.00

Red Wine

Amarone BTL

$90.00

Arcangelo BTL

$40.00

Attimo Barolo BTL

$85.00

Barolo Massolino BTL

$80.00

Bocelli BTL

$45.00

Bochelli GL

$12.00

Bonavita BTL

$30.00

Bonavita GL

$9.00

Borgo Scope GL

$12.00

Borgo Scopet BTL

$45.00

Bruce Ranolph Pinot Noir BTL

$80.00

Brunelli Brunello BTL

$96.00

Bussola Amarone BTL

$90.00Out of stock

Casa E Di Mirafiore Barolo BTL

$85.00

Chanson Pinot BTL

$50.00

Chanson Pinot Noir GL

$14.00

Dogajolo BTL

$40.00

Dogajolo GL

$11.00

Ecaana BTL

$38.00

Ecaana GL

$9.00

El Libre BTL

$34.00

El Libre GL

$9.00

Fattoria Rodano Chianti Classico BTL

$65.00

Garnacha BTL

$34.00

Garnacha GL

$9.00

La Quercia BTL

$38.00

La Quercia GL

$10.00

Mauro Molino Barbera BTL

$55.00

Peirano Cab BTL

$40.00

Peirano Cab GL

$10.00

Peirano Pinot Noir BTL

$38.00

Peirano Pinot Noir GL

$10.00

Poggio Vignoso BTL

$36.00

Poggio Vignoso GL

$9.00

Primativo Blend GL

$10.00

Regaleali Nero Davola BTL

$34.00

Regaleali Nero Davola GL

$9.00

Revolution BTL

$38.00

Revolution GL

$10.00

Rose BTL

$38.00

Rose GL

$10.00

San Vincente BTL

$38.00

San Vincente GL

$10.00

Seeker BTL

$40.00

Seeker GL

$10.00

Sicilia BTL

$38.00

Sicillia GL

$10.00

The Winemaker BTL

$40.00

Tusc BTL

$45.00

Tusc GLS

$10.00

White Wine

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Sauv Blanc BTL

$38.00

Sauv Blanc GL

$10.00

Sicilia BTL

$38.00

Sicilia GL

$10.00

Moscato BTL

$38.00

Moscato GL

$10.00

Peirano Chardonnay BTL

$42.00

Peirano Chardonnay GL

$11.00

Peirano Pinot GL

$8.00

Rose BTL

$60.00

Rose GL

$15.00

Tiamo Pinot Grigio BTL

$38.00

Tiamo Pinot Grigio GL

$10.00

Sweet B Moscato Btl

$42.00

Sparkling Wine

House Prosecco BTL

$40.00

Prosecco Split

$9.00

Tattinger Brut

$120.00

After Dinner Drinks

10yr Port

$14.00

20yr Port

$18.00

Grappa

$12.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Ruby Port

$9.00

Tawney Port

$9.00

Montinegro

$9.00

Sfumato

$10.00

Other Liquors A-Z

Amaretto

$12.00

Amaro Averna Sicilia

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$12.00

Bailey's Salted Caramel

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Boodles

$12.00

Breckenridge Whiskey

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Bulleit

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$15.00

Campari

$12.00

Captain Morgan's

$10.00

Casa Amigos

$15.00

Celebratory Lemoncello

Chivas Regal 12yr

$15.00

CO Vodka

$8.00

Cognac

$15.00

Courvoisier VO

$15.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Dewar's

$12.00

Fernet

$10.00

Four Pillar Shiraz Gin

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Grappa

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Hendrix

$12.00

Hennessy

$12.00

High Land Park 18

$18.00

J Walker Black

$12.00

J Walker Red

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Malibu

$10.00

Mastri Grappa Di Barolo

$9.00

Patron

$14.00

Sambucca

$12.00

Seagram's 7

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Wheatley

$12.00

Specialty Drinks

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bellini

$9.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmo Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Lemoncello Martini

$12.00

Long Island

$14.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Rasp Lemondrop

$14.00

Rum & Coke

$9.00

Sangria

$12.00

The Odyssey

$15.00

Vodka Collins

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Well Liquor

Well Bourbon is Barcode

$8.00

Well Gin is Barcode

$8.00

Well Rum is Barcode

$8.00

Well Scotch is Dewar's

$8.00

Well Tequila is Barcode

$8.00

Well Vodka is Barcode

$8.00
Sunday 4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Italian Restaurant

Location

603 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80203

Directions

