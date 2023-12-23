Oenotri | Napa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Oenotri continues to serve as a favored destination for both Napa Valley locals and visitors alike and has secured its place as an essential component of any wine country itinerary.
Location
1425 First Street, Napa, CA 94559
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Norman Rose Tavern 1 - 1401 First Street Napa
No Reviews
1401 First Street Napa Napa, CA 94559
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Napa
La Taquiza Fish Tacos - 2007 Redwood Rd # 104
4.6 • 2,900
2007 Redwood Rd # 104 Napa, CA 94558
View restaurant