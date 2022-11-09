Restaurant header imageView gallery

Official Fried Chicken

4010 E 46th St

Minneapolis, MN 55406

Popular Items

Fried Chicken (4 pieces/half bird)
Fried Chicken (8 pieces/whole bird)
Fried Chicken (12 pieces/bird and a half)

Chicken

Original - Kicks it old school with a savory blend of herbs. Mighty Buffalo - Kicks it deep and hot with a spicy bite. Master BBQ - Kicks it sweet and salty with a touch of smoke.
Fried Chicken (4 pieces/half bird)

Fried Chicken (4 pieces/half bird)

$8.99

Original - Kicks it old school with a savory blend of herbs. Mighty Buffalo - Kicks it deep and hot with a spicy bite. Master BBQ - Kicks it sweet and salty with a touch of smoke.

Fried Chicken (8 pieces/whole bird)

Fried Chicken (8 pieces/whole bird)

$16.99

Original - Kicks it old school with a savory blend of herbs. Mighty Buffalo - Kicks it deep and hot with a spicy bite. Master BBQ - Kicks it sweet and salty with a touch of smoke.

Fried Chicken (12 pieces/bird and a half)

Fried Chicken (12 pieces/bird and a half)

$24.99

Original - Kicks it old school with a savory blend of herbs. Mighty Buffalo - Kicks it deep and hot with a spicy bite. Master BBQ - Kicks it sweet and salty with a touch of smoke.

Fried Chicken (16 pieces/two whole birds)

Fried Chicken (16 pieces/two whole birds)

$29.99

Original - Kicks it old school with a savory blend of herbs. Mighty Buffalo - Kicks it deep and hot with a spicy bite. Master BBQ - Kicks it sweet and salty with a touch of smoke.

Fries

Thin-cut from yellow potatoes, served piping hot with a dash of salt.
Medium French Fries

Medium French Fries

$3.99

Crispy and tender scoops, served piping hot with a dash of salt.

Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$4.99

Crispy and tender scoops, served piping hot with a dash of salt.

Family French Fries

Family French Fries

$10.99

Crispy and tender scoops, served piping hot with a dash of salt.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Everything you want. As long as you want fried chicken and fries.

Location

4010 E 46th St, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Directions

