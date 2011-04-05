Restaurant header imageView gallery

Off Broadway Pub 9048 Monroe Ave

9048 Monroe Ave

Brookfield, IL 60513

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

BURGERS

Hamburger

$9.95

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

Fuego Burger

$12.95

pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeno, onion straws, & Chipotle Mayo

OBP Breakfast Burger

$12.95

cheddar cheese, bacon, onion straws, topped w/an Egg

BBQ Burger

$12.95

cheddar cheese, bacon & 2 GIANT onion rings

Ole Burger

$12.95

Salsa, guacamole, sour cream & your choice of cheese

Mushroom Burger

$12.95

served w/swiss Cheese & sautéed Mushrooms

Pizza Burger

$12.95

grilled onions, red sauce & Mozzarella cheese

OBP Burger

$12.95

on Garlic Kaiser Roll, mozzarella, mushroom, gr. pepper & onion straws

Merkt's Burger

$12.95

Cooked to your liking topped w/a scoop of Merkt’s soft cheddar cheese

Crumbled Blue Cheese Burger

$12.95

Cooked to your liking, topped w/crumbled bleu cheese

Buffalo Burger

$12.95

Pepper jack cheese or Crumbled bleu cheese & Louisiana hot sauce

Burger Patty

$5.00

SANDWICHES

Rib-eye Steak Taco's

$13.95

3 Taco's served on corn tortilla w/Cilantro, onions & Mozzarella

Fish Taco’s

$13.95

3 Taco's Grilled cod topped w/Pico De Gallo & Avocado Jalapeno cream sauce

Shrimp Taco’s

$13.95

3 Taco's grilled topped w/Pico De Gallo & Avocado Jalapeno cream sauce

Italian Sausage

$8.50

served on French bread

Italian Beef

$8.95

served on French bread – (add Merkt’s or Mozzarella)

Meatball Marinara

$9.50

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepper, onion, on French bread

BLT Sandwich

$8.95

(of course) served w/bacon, lettuce & tomato on toast

Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich

$9.95

Reuben

$12.95

our classic Corned Beef w/swiss cheese & sauerkraut on Marble rye

Turkey Reuben

$12.95

Turkey W/Swiss Cheese & Sauerkraut on Marble rye

Ribeye Steak Sand

$14.95

Eye Steak Sandwich

Philly Cheese Rib-eye Steak

$14.95

mozzarella, grilled onions, green pepper on French bread

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$12.95

served on a Kaiser roll

Italian Style breaded Pork Tenderloin

$12.95

Marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepper & onion

Bowl Chili

$3.50

Chili Cheese And Onions

$4.00

Cup Chili

$3.00

Cup Chili Cheese And Onion

$3.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

Chicken Philly

$12.95

grilled with green peppers & onions – served on French bread

Fuego Grilled Chicken

$12.95

pepper jack, fried jalapenos, onion straws w/Chipotle Mayo

OBP Grilled Chicken

$12.95

onions, peppers, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

Western Grilled Chicken

$12.95

smothered in BBQ, w/bacon, cheddar cheese & onion straws

Mexican Grilled Chicken

$12.95

salsa, sour cream, guacamole, w/your choice of cheese

Italian Style Chicken

$12.95

breaded or grilled, red sauce, onions & mozzarella on a garlic bun

Chicken Breast Sand

$11.95

breaded or grilled w/lettuce & tomato

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.95

grilled to your liking

Buffalo Chicken

$12.95

breaded or grilled, Louisiana hot sauce, pepper Jack or crumbled bleu

Chcken Breast

$6.00

MELTS

Patti Melt

$12.95

All Melts are on Marble Rye with Grilled Onions & Served with Fries

Beef & Swiss Melt

$12.95

All Melts are on Marble Rye with Grilled Onions & Served with Fries

Corned Beef Melt

$12.95

All Melts are on Marble Rye with Grilled Onions & Served with Fries

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Melt

$12.95

All Melts are on Marble Rye with Grilled Onions & Served with Fries

Turkey Bacon Melt

$12.95

All Melts are on Marble Rye with Grilled Onions & Served with Fries

SALADS

OBP Chicken Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, green pepper, egg, bacon, cheddar

Chef Salad

$10.95

ham, turkey, swiss, cheddar, top mixed greens w/tomato, onion & egg

Veggie Taco Salad

$10.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, green peppers, blk olives, cheddar cheese,Sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno pepper & side of salsa

Chopped Salad

$11.95

diced romaine hearts, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, olives, feta cheese Served w/Peppercorn Ranch Dressing

Classic Spinach Salad

$11.95

Spinach, bacon, mandarin oranges, walnuts, red onion & crumbled bleu cheese w/Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

Dinner Salad

$3.95

WRAPS

Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Grilled-W/lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion, Cheddar cheese and Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing

Chicken Buffalo Wrap

$11.95

Wrap- Grilled W/lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion, cheddar, mild sauce

Philly Cheese Rib Eye Steak Wrap

$14.95

Mozzarella cheese, grilled green pepper & onion

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Served cold w/bacon, tomato, romaine & Caesar dressing

DINNERS

BBQ Ribs 1/2 Slab

$16.95

Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy

Rib & Chicken Strip Dinner

$16.95

Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy

2 Chicken Breast & 1/2 Slab rIBS

$19.95

Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy

Breaded Pork Tenderloin Dinner

$13.95

Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$12.95

Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy

Jumbo Buffalo Fried Shrimp

$13.50

Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy

Farm Raised Catfish

$13.95

Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy

Fish & Chips

$14.95

Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy, Fresh cod w/fries & cole slaw

Chicken Parm

$12.95

Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy

Mostaccioli

$8.95

Choice of Soup or Salad NO potato choice

BBQ Ribs Full Slab

$24.95

Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy

APPETIZERS

Half Dozen Jumbo Buffalo Wings

$8.75

Choice of Sauce

Dozen Jumbo Buffalo Wings

$13.95

Choice of Sauce

Boneless Wings

$10.95

Choice of Sauce

3 Mini Burgers w/ Fries

$11.95

Baked Pretzel Sticks

$8.25

– 4 served with Cheddar Cheese, Mustard or Honey Mustard

Breaded Green Beans

$8.25Out of stock

served w/Cucumber or Moon Sauce

Breaded Pickle Spears

$8.25

served w/Mustard or Moon Sauce

Breaded Ravioli

$8.25

served with Parmesan Cheese & Red Sauce

OBP Sampler

$12.95

4 of each-Skins, Chicken Tenders, Cheese Sticks-choice of 2 sauces

Fried Frog Legs

$14.95

served w/Honey Mustard or Moon Sauce

Breaded Cheddar Bites

$8.25

served with Ranch Dressing

Tater Tot Surprise

$8.50

TOTS w/melted Bleu or Cheddar Cheese, scallions, bacon

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50

green pepper stuffed with cream cheese & fried to golden brown

Irish Nachos

$8.75

w/shredded cheese, chili, red & green onions, tomato, sour cream On top of our waffle fries

Mini Tacos

$8.75

Cheese Sticks w/ Marinara

$8.25

Chicken Fingers

$8.25

Pizza Bread

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$4.95

BBQ Rib Appetizer

$13.25

Nachos w/ Cheese & Jalapenos

$8.95

Nachos Supreme

$9.25

w/cheese, chili, guacamole & jalapeno peppers

House Fries

$3.25

Waffle Fries

$3.75

Potato Skins

$9.95

w/cheddar cheese, green onions & sour cream

Fried Veggie

$9.95

your choice of Mushroom, Cauliflower, Onion Rings or Zucchini

Fried Combo Veggie Platter

$9.95

Combo of line above with your choice of sauce

Homemade Soup of the Day Cup

$2.95

Homemade Soup of the Day Bowl

$3.75

Tator Tots

$3.75

PIZZA

ON A THIN CRACKER STYLE CRUST

12" Pizza

$16.50

16" Pizza

$19.50

CHILDREN'S MENU

Kid's Hamburger w/ Fries

$6.75

Kid's Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$7.25

Kid's Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$7.25

Kid's Mostaccioli

$6.75

Kid's Corn Dog w/ Fries

$6.00

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$5.50

Kid's Mac n Cheese w/ Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Kid's Child Nacho

$5.50

Kid's Chili Cheese Fries

$5.50

Kid's Cheese Fries

$5.00

Kid's Pizza Fries

$5.75

Kid's Shrimp Basket w/ Fries

$7.50

SIDES

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Slaw

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Giardiniera

$0.50

Baked Potato

$3.00

Mashed And Gravy

$3.00

Tots

$0.50

Cup Of Cheese

$0.50

SATURDAY

Full Slap Rib Saturday

$19.95

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Smirnoff

$4.50

Grey Goose

$6.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Effin Black Cherry

$5.50

Ketel one Citron

$6.00

Smir.Passion Fruit

$4.50

Smir.Vanilla

$4.50

Smir.Citrus

$4.50

Smir.Rasberry

$4.50

Smir. Grape

$4.50

Smir.Blueberry

$4.50

Smir.Pineapple

$4.50

Smir.Orane

$4.50

Smir.Green Apple

$4.50

Smir.Coconut

$4.50

Smir. Cherry

$4.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$4.50

Absolut Peppar

$5.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Tanquery

$5.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Malibu

$5.00

Bacardi

$4.50

Meyers

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

Cuervo Silver

$4.50

Don Julio Blanco

$7.50

Patron Anejo

$5.50

Don Julio Resposado

$6.00

Patron Silver

$5.50

Patron XO Café

$5.50

Milagro Resposado

$6.00

Patron Café

$5.50

Cuervo Gold

$4.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.00

Bulliet Rye

$5.50

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.50

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown apple

$5.00

Early Times

$4.50

Makers Mark

$5.50

Canadian Club

$4.00

VO

$4.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Skrewball

$5.00

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Four Roses

$5.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$4.00

Dewars

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

dewars Red

$6.00

Belavenie

$6.00

J & B

$5.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.50

Drambuie

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Malort

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Chambord

$5.00

Licor 43

$5.00

Courvoisier Cognac

$6.00

Hennessy Cognac

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$4.00

Baileys

$5.00

Rumchata

$4.50

Dr. Mc Gill

$5.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Appletini

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Gimlet

$5.00

Greyhound

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Mai Tai

$6.50

Manhattan

$5.50

Margarita

$6.50

Martini

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Vegas Bombs

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

Yager Bombs

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

16oz Draft

Miller Lite 16oz drft

$3.00

Miller High Life 16oz drft

$3.00

Coors Light 16oz drft

$2.00

Guiness 16oz drft

$5.00

Blue Moon 16oz drft

$5.00

Revolution Anti Hero 16oz drft

$5.00

Firestone UnionJack 16oz drft

$5.00

Modelo 16oz drft

$5.00

Stella Artois 16oz drft

$5.00

Lienie Seasonal 16oz drft

$5.00

Angry Orchard 16oz drft

$5.00

Noon Whistle 16oz drft

$7.00

Hacker Pschor 16oz drft

$5.00

Harp 16oz drft

$5.00

Samuel Adams 16oz drft

$4.00

Revolution October Fest

$4.00

1\2&1\2

$5.00

24oz Draft

Miller Lite 24oz drft

$4.00

Angry Orchard 24oz drft

$6.00

Firestone UnionJack 24oz drft

$6.00

Noon Whistle 24oz drft

$8.00

Modelo 24oz drft

$6.00

Hacker Pschor 24oz drft

$6.00

Harp 24oz drft

$6.00

Guiness 24oz drft

$6.00

Samuel Adams 24oz drft

$6.00

Blue Moon 24oz drft

$6.50

Stella Artois 24oz drft

$6.00

Lienie Seasonal 24oz drft

$6.00

SamSeasonal 24oz drft

$5.50

Miller High Life 24oz drft

$4.00

Coors Light 24oz drft

$4.00

1\2&1\2

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite btl

$3.50

MGD btl

$3.50

MGD64 btl

$3.50

Miller High Life btl

$3.50

Old Style btl

$3.50

Bud btl

$3.50

Bud Light btl

$3.50

Coors Light Btl

$3.50

Corona btl

$5.00

Corona Light btl

$5.00

Corona Premier btl

$5.00

Heineken btl

$5.00

Heinekin Light btl

$5.00

Heineken 00 btl

$5.00

Michelob Ultra btl

$4.00

Twisted Tea btl

$4.00

Peroni btl

$5.00

Dragons Milk btl

$7.00

Shiner Bock btl

$5.00

Smithwicks btl

$5.00

Magners btl

$5.00

Mikes Hard Black Cherry

$5.00

Bucket

$13.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Twisted Tea btl (Copy)

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Canned Beer

Pabst Blue Ribbon can

$3.50

Pilsner Urquel can

$5.00

BuckleDown Party Pillow can

$6.00

Buckledown Good Times red ale can

$6.00

Buckledown Cactus Pants can

$6.00

Buckledown Belts and Suspenders can

$6.00

Goose Island 312 can

$4.50

Blue Sky Blue Moon can

$4.00

Carlsburg can

$3.50

Seltzers can

$5.00

white Claw Black Chery can

$5.00

White Claw Lime can

$5.00

Wite Claw Rasberry can

$5.00

Wite Claw Mango can

$5.00

Corona Seltzer Mix can

$5.00

Busch Light can

$2.00

Michelob Seltzer Mix can

$5.00

Topo Chico Mix can

$5.00

Firestone Mind Haze

$6.00

Vizzy Assorted

$5.00

High Noon Assorted

$5.00

Pitchers

Miller Lite Pitcher

$11.00

High Life Pitcher

$11.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$11.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$17.00

Guinness

$17.00

Sam Adams Pitcher

$17.00

Harp Pitcher

$17.00

Modello Pitcher

$17.00

Union Jack Pitcher

$17.00

Stella Pitcher

$17.00

Anti Hero IPA Pitcher

$17.00

Hacker-Pschorr Pitcher

$17.00

Red

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$5.00

Barefoot Cabernet

$5.00

Barefoot Merlot

$5.00

White

Chardonnay

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Pitcher

$7.50

Filbert's Root Beer

$2.50

Filbert's Cream Soda

$2.50

Filbert's Blue Raspberry

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9048 Monroe Ave, Brookfield, IL 60513

Directions

