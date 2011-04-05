- Home
Off Broadway Pub 9048 Monroe Ave
9048 Monroe Ave
Brookfield, IL 60513
BURGERS
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Fuego Burger
pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeno, onion straws, & Chipotle Mayo
OBP Breakfast Burger
cheddar cheese, bacon, onion straws, topped w/an Egg
BBQ Burger
cheddar cheese, bacon & 2 GIANT onion rings
Ole Burger
Salsa, guacamole, sour cream & your choice of cheese
Mushroom Burger
served w/swiss Cheese & sautéed Mushrooms
Pizza Burger
grilled onions, red sauce & Mozzarella cheese
OBP Burger
on Garlic Kaiser Roll, mozzarella, mushroom, gr. pepper & onion straws
Merkt's Burger
Cooked to your liking topped w/a scoop of Merkt’s soft cheddar cheese
Crumbled Blue Cheese Burger
Cooked to your liking, topped w/crumbled bleu cheese
Buffalo Burger
Pepper jack cheese or Crumbled bleu cheese & Louisiana hot sauce
Burger Patty
SANDWICHES
Rib-eye Steak Taco's
3 Taco's served on corn tortilla w/Cilantro, onions & Mozzarella
Fish Taco’s
3 Taco's Grilled cod topped w/Pico De Gallo & Avocado Jalapeno cream sauce
Shrimp Taco’s
3 Taco's grilled topped w/Pico De Gallo & Avocado Jalapeno cream sauce
Italian Sausage
served on French bread
Italian Beef
served on French bread – (add Merkt’s or Mozzarella)
Meatball Marinara
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepper, onion, on French bread
BLT Sandwich
(of course) served w/bacon, lettuce & tomato on toast
Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich
Reuben
our classic Corned Beef w/swiss cheese & sauerkraut on Marble rye
Turkey Reuben
Turkey W/Swiss Cheese & Sauerkraut on Marble rye
Ribeye Steak Sand
Eye Steak Sandwich
Philly Cheese Rib-eye Steak
mozzarella, grilled onions, green pepper on French bread
Breaded Pork Tenderloin
served on a Kaiser roll
Italian Style breaded Pork Tenderloin
Marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepper & onion
Bowl Chili
Chili Cheese And Onions
Cup Chili
Cup Chili Cheese And Onion
Grilled Cheese
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
Chicken Philly
grilled with green peppers & onions – served on French bread
Fuego Grilled Chicken
pepper jack, fried jalapenos, onion straws w/Chipotle Mayo
OBP Grilled Chicken
onions, peppers, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
Western Grilled Chicken
smothered in BBQ, w/bacon, cheddar cheese & onion straws
Mexican Grilled Chicken
salsa, sour cream, guacamole, w/your choice of cheese
Italian Style Chicken
breaded or grilled, red sauce, onions & mozzarella on a garlic bun
Chicken Breast Sand
breaded or grilled w/lettuce & tomato
Teriyaki Chicken
grilled to your liking
Buffalo Chicken
breaded or grilled, Louisiana hot sauce, pepper Jack or crumbled bleu
Chcken Breast
MELTS
Patti Melt
All Melts are on Marble Rye with Grilled Onions & Served with Fries
Beef & Swiss Melt
All Melts are on Marble Rye with Grilled Onions & Served with Fries
Corned Beef Melt
All Melts are on Marble Rye with Grilled Onions & Served with Fries
Chicken Bacon Cheddar Melt
All Melts are on Marble Rye with Grilled Onions & Served with Fries
Turkey Bacon Melt
All Melts are on Marble Rye with Grilled Onions & Served with Fries
SALADS
OBP Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, green pepper, egg, bacon, cheddar
Chef Salad
ham, turkey, swiss, cheddar, top mixed greens w/tomato, onion & egg
Veggie Taco Salad
lettuce, tomato, onion, green peppers, blk olives, cheddar cheese,Sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno pepper & side of salsa
Chopped Salad
diced romaine hearts, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, olives, feta cheese Served w/Peppercorn Ranch Dressing
Classic Spinach Salad
Spinach, bacon, mandarin oranges, walnuts, red onion & crumbled bleu cheese w/Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Dinner Salad
WRAPS
Chicken Wrap
Grilled-W/lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion, Cheddar cheese and Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing
Chicken Buffalo Wrap
Wrap- Grilled W/lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion, cheddar, mild sauce
Philly Cheese Rib Eye Steak Wrap
Mozzarella cheese, grilled green pepper & onion
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Served cold w/bacon, tomato, romaine & Caesar dressing
DINNERS
BBQ Ribs 1/2 Slab
Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy
Rib & Chicken Strip Dinner
Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy
2 Chicken Breast & 1/2 Slab rIBS
Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy
Breaded Pork Tenderloin Dinner
Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy
Jumbo Buffalo Fried Shrimp
Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy
Farm Raised Catfish
Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy
Fish & Chips
Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy, Fresh cod w/fries & cole slaw
Chicken Parm
Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy
Mostaccioli
Choice of Soup or Salad NO potato choice
BBQ Ribs Full Slab
Choice of Soup or Salad, house fries, baked or mashed potato w/gravy
APPETIZERS
Half Dozen Jumbo Buffalo Wings
Choice of Sauce
Dozen Jumbo Buffalo Wings
Choice of Sauce
Boneless Wings
Choice of Sauce
3 Mini Burgers w/ Fries
Baked Pretzel Sticks
– 4 served with Cheddar Cheese, Mustard or Honey Mustard
Breaded Green Beans
served w/Cucumber or Moon Sauce
Breaded Pickle Spears
served w/Mustard or Moon Sauce
Breaded Ravioli
served with Parmesan Cheese & Red Sauce
OBP Sampler
4 of each-Skins, Chicken Tenders, Cheese Sticks-choice of 2 sauces
Fried Frog Legs
served w/Honey Mustard or Moon Sauce
Breaded Cheddar Bites
served with Ranch Dressing
Tater Tot Surprise
TOTS w/melted Bleu or Cheddar Cheese, scallions, bacon
Jalapeno Poppers
green pepper stuffed with cream cheese & fried to golden brown
Irish Nachos
w/shredded cheese, chili, red & green onions, tomato, sour cream On top of our waffle fries
Mini Tacos
Cheese Sticks w/ Marinara
Chicken Fingers
Pizza Bread
Garlic Bread
BBQ Rib Appetizer
Nachos w/ Cheese & Jalapenos
Nachos Supreme
w/cheese, chili, guacamole & jalapeno peppers
House Fries
Waffle Fries
Potato Skins
w/cheddar cheese, green onions & sour cream
Fried Veggie
your choice of Mushroom, Cauliflower, Onion Rings or Zucchini
Fried Combo Veggie Platter
Combo of line above with your choice of sauce
Homemade Soup of the Day Cup
Homemade Soup of the Day Bowl
Tator Tots
PIZZA
CHILDREN'S MENU
Kid's Hamburger w/ Fries
Kid's Cheeseburger w/ Fries
Kid's Grilled Ham & Cheese
Kid's Chicken Fingers w/ Fries
Kid's Mostaccioli
Kid's Corn Dog w/ Fries
Kid's Macaroni & Cheese
Kid's Mac n Cheese w/ Chicken Fingers
Kid's Child Nacho
Kid's Chili Cheese Fries
Kid's Cheese Fries
Kid's Pizza Fries
Kid's Shrimp Basket w/ Fries
SIDES
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Titos
Smirnoff
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Effin Black Cherry
Ketel one Citron
Smir.Passion Fruit
Smir.Vanilla
Smir.Citrus
Smir.Rasberry
Smir. Grape
Smir.Blueberry
Smir.Pineapple
Smir.Orane
Smir.Green Apple
Smir.Coconut
Smir. Cherry
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Absolut Peppar
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Bulliet Rye
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Crown Royal
Crown apple
Early Times
Makers Mark
Canadian Club
VO
Seagrams 7
Skrewball
Tullamore Dew
Bulleit Bourbon
Jameson
Four Roses
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Cosmopolitan
Gimlet
Greyhound
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vegas Bombs
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Yager Bombs
Moscow Mule
Irish Car Bomb
16oz Draft
Miller Lite 16oz drft
Miller High Life 16oz drft
Coors Light 16oz drft
Guiness 16oz drft
Blue Moon 16oz drft
Revolution Anti Hero 16oz drft
Firestone UnionJack 16oz drft
Modelo 16oz drft
Stella Artois 16oz drft
Lienie Seasonal 16oz drft
Angry Orchard 16oz drft
Noon Whistle 16oz drft
Hacker Pschor 16oz drft
Harp 16oz drft
Samuel Adams 16oz drft
Revolution October Fest
1\2&1\2
24oz Draft
Miller Lite 24oz drft
Angry Orchard 24oz drft
Firestone UnionJack 24oz drft
Noon Whistle 24oz drft
Modelo 24oz drft
Hacker Pschor 24oz drft
Harp 24oz drft
Guiness 24oz drft
Samuel Adams 24oz drft
Blue Moon 24oz drft
Stella Artois 24oz drft
Lienie Seasonal 24oz drft
SamSeasonal 24oz drft
Miller High Life 24oz drft
Coors Light 24oz drft
1\2&1\2
Bottled Beer
Miller Lite btl
MGD btl
MGD64 btl
Miller High Life btl
Old Style btl
Bud btl
Bud Light btl
Coors Light Btl
Corona btl
Corona Light btl
Corona Premier btl
Heineken btl
Heinekin Light btl
Heineken 00 btl
Michelob Ultra btl
Twisted Tea btl
Peroni btl
Dragons Milk btl
Shiner Bock btl
Smithwicks btl
Magners btl
Mikes Hard Black Cherry
Bucket
Rolling Rock
Coors Banquet
Canned Beer
Pabst Blue Ribbon can
Pilsner Urquel can
BuckleDown Party Pillow can
Buckledown Good Times red ale can
Buckledown Cactus Pants can
Buckledown Belts and Suspenders can
Goose Island 312 can
Blue Sky Blue Moon can
Carlsburg can
Seltzers can
white Claw Black Chery can
White Claw Lime can
Wite Claw Rasberry can
Wite Claw Mango can
Corona Seltzer Mix can
Busch Light can
Michelob Seltzer Mix can
Topo Chico Mix can
Firestone Mind Haze
Vizzy Assorted
High Noon Assorted
Pitchers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
9048 Monroe Ave, Brookfield, IL 60513