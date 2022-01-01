Restaurant header imageView gallery

Off Street Cafe

3,121 Reviews

$$

11020 Artesia

Cerritos, CA 90703

Order Again

Popular Items

The Off Street
House Made Cinnamon Roll
Orange Juice

Omelettes & Scrambles

Artesia

$15.90

ham, bacon, sausage, tomatoes, jack cheese & onions

California

$16.70

bacon, ortega chile, jack cheese, topped with avocado & sour cream

Cheese Omelette

$13.70

jack, sheddar, swiss, feta or goat cheese

Denver Omelette

$16.90

Fresh Garden

$15.90

spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes, jack cheese & onions

Ham & Cheese Omelete

$15.90

House Omelete

$15.90

bacon, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, jack cheese, topped with ground sirlion, chili & cheddar cheese

Natural

$15.90

cream cheese, spinach, tomatoes & avocado

Raul's

$15.90

eggs scrambled with sausage, ham, onions & serrano chilies topped with jack cheese

Redondo

$16.90

ham, mushrooms, green onions & jack cheese topped with avacodo

Spinach & Mushroom

$14.80

swiss or jack cheese

Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles

Bacon & Pecan Waffle

$14.30

served with bourbon maple syrup

Belgian Waffle with Butter & Syrup

$13.60

Belgian Waffle with Fruit & Whipped Cream

$15.90

Brioche French Toast

$12.95

Buttermilk Pancakes with Fresh Fruit & House made Whipped Cream

$15.80

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

3 pancakes

Chicken & Waffle

$16.45

boneless fried chicken on housmade waffle and real bourbon maple syrup

Cinnamon Roll Frech Toast

$13.50

Fitness Waffle

$15.90

yogurt, seasonal fresh fruit & housemade granola with nuts

Ria's Healthy Cakes

$14.70

multi-grain pancakes & walnuts topped with bananas

The Off Street

$15.90

2 eggs, 2 sausage, 2 bacon and 2 hotcakes with real maple syrup

Eggs

- 2 Eggs any Style

$11.90

Grilled Ham & Eggs

$15.90

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$15.90

4 Pieces

Chorizo

$15.30

with scrambled eggs

House Sausage Links

$15.90

4 Links with 2 eggs

Vic's Corned Beef Hash

$15.60

with 2 eggs

Eggs Benedict

$16.65

Pork Chop

$17.90

with 2 eggs

Rib Eye Steak

$21.95

with 2 eggs

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.30

with 2 eggs

Carne Asada

$19.90

with 2 eggs

Polish Sausage

$16.90

with 2 eggs

Blackened Chicken & Eggs

$16.90

with 2 eggs

Angus Patty & Eggs

$15.90

Grilled Chicken

$16.90

Hearty Specialties

Egg BLT

$16.40

fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions, avocado & fresh basil aioli on toasted sourdough.

Breakfast Burger

$17.90

half pound angus patty, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon & aged american cheese

California Style Chorizo Burrito

$15.90

scrambled eggs, home style potatoes, ortega chile, jack & cheddar cheese topped with enchilada sauce, avocado & sour cream

Double Applewood Bacon & 3 Eggs

$20.80

House Skillet

$17.50

bell pepers, onions, & home style potatoes topped with jack cheese

Off Street Lites

Avocado Toast

$16.90

avocado, applewood bacon with poached egg on toasted sourdough

Healthy Scrambled

$15.90

egg whites, ground turkey, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms & cilantro served with rice

Heart Saver Omelette

$15.90

egg whites, chickengreen onions, cilantro & tomatoes served with brown rice

Parfait

$15.90

house mage granola, greek vanilla yogurt & fresh seasonal fruit

Steel Cut Oats

$8.40

raisins, brown sugar & cinnamon

Veggie Skillet

$15.30

brown rice, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and jack cheese topped with 2 eggs

Steel Cut Oats with Fruit

$13.80

Steel Cut Oats with Granola

$13.80

Side Orders

- 1 Egg

$3.55

any style

+ 2 Eggs

$4.65

any style

+ 3 Eggs

$5.95

Bacon

$7.40

Cajun Chicken

$11.50

Chicken

$11.50

Corned Beef Hash

$8.80

Cottage Cheese

$4.95

Fried Serranos

$2.75

Ground Sirloin Patty

$8.80

Ham

$8.25

Hash Browns

$5.50

Home Style Potatoes

$5.50

House Made Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Housemade Biscuits & Gravy

$7.70

2 biscuits

Ribeye

$14.30

Sausage

$6.60

Seasonal Fruit

$5.50

SOUR CREAM

$1.10

Toast

$3.85

Tomatoes

$4.13

Salmon

$14.30

Carna Asada

$14.30

Muffin

$6.00

CHILLI BOWL

$7.15

Polish Sausage

$8.80

Sandwich

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$16.30

Carne Asada Panini

$17.50

queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado & jalapeno aioli

Chicken & Nut

$16.20

housemade chicken salad, lettuce & sliced almonds on raisin toast

Turkey Club Panini

$17.50

smoked turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, tomato, basil aioli & cheese

Good Earth

$16.20

white albacore tuna salad, tomato, avocado & spinich on toasted squaw bread

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$16.90

crispy applewood bacon, avocado, tomato & basil aioli

Pesto Chicken Panini

$16.50

kale pesto, tomato & mozzarella

Best BLT

$14.40

crispy applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions, avocado, fresh basil aioli on toasted sourdough

Tuna Melt

$15.95

white albacore tuna salad & cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough

Ham

$16.50

Turkey

$16.50

Patty Melt

$16.90

Burger

OSC Burger

$15.40

thousand dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle & red onion

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day - Cup

$8.00

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$9.80

Charbroiled Chicken Salad

$16.50

Beverages

Soda

$5.00

coke, diet coke, root beer, sprite, mr pibb, orange fanta & lemonade

Life Water

$5.00

pomegranate acai blueberry vitamin water

Ice Tea

$5.00

Peach Tea

$6.00

Apple Juice

$5.50

Orange Juice

$5.50

Milk

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Topo Chico

$5.00

Coffee

Coffee

$5.50

locally roasted, custom blend of colombia & brazilian beans

Cold Brewed Iced Coffee with Housemade Sweet Cream

$7.70

Kids Menu

Kids French Toast

$8.00

JR Grilled Cheese

$8.00

JR Chicken Strips

$8.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our family-owned restaurant has enjoyed the same staff for 25 years. Together we serve local Solid Coffee, cultivate a relaxing atmosphere both inside and on our outdoor patio, and pride ourselves on making healthy homemade meals for happy customers. Salad dressing, soup and jams...every batch is from scratch, using only the finest ingredients.

Website

Location

11020 Artesia, Cerritos, CA 90703

Directions

