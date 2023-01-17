Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fresh and healthy meals made to order!
Location
194 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Placentia, CA 92870
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Craft Burgers Co. - 1450 N KRAEMER BLVD
No Reviews
1450 N KRAEMER BLVD PLACENTIA, CA 92870
View restaurant