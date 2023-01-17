Restaurant header imageView gallery

Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia

review star

No reviews yet

194 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Placentia, CA 92870

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob Plate
Salmon Plate
Gyro Pita Wrap

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

6oz of our freshly made red salsa *Vegetarian

Chips & Guac (6 Oz)

Chips & Guac (6 Oz)

$7.95

6oz red salsa and 6oz gaucamole *Vegetarian

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$5.95

Served on a tostada

Ahi Tostada

Ahi Tostada

$5.95

Sushi grade ahi tuna served on a tostada

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Crispy calamari, includes cocktail sauce and lemon wedge

Garlic & Pita Appetizer

Garlic & Pita Appetizer

$4.95

*Vegetarian Does not contain butter or cream. Includes 1 grilled pita.

Hummus & Pita Appetizer

Hummus & Pita Appetizer

$6.95

Includes 1 pita. *Vegetarian

Spicy Hummus & Pita Appetizer

$7.95

Includes 1 pita. *Vegetarian

Tzatziki & Pita Appetizer

Tzatziki & Pita Appetizer

$7.95

*Vegetarian Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, olive oil, mint. Served with 1 pita.

Fried Cauliflower Appetizer

Fried Cauliflower Appetizer

$8.95

*Vegetarian Lightly fried organic cauliflower (not breaded), served with tzatziki & pita.

Dolma Appetizer (5pc)

Dolma Appetizer (5pc)

$8.95

*Vegetarian 5 pieces of stuffed vegetarian grape leaves. Includes hummus, tzatziki and 1pc grilled pita.

Falafel Appetizer Combo (3pc)

Falafel Appetizer Combo (3pc)

$8.95

*Vegetarian 3 falafels with tzatziki, hummus and 1 grilled pita.

Combo Appetizer Platter

$10.95

*Vegetarian Perfect for sharing! A Combination of our Mediterranean appetizers. Includes: Hummus, tzatziki, garlic sauce, falafel, dolma (stuffed vegetarian grape leaves), fried organic cauliflower and 2 grilled pitas.

Soups

Cajun Soup

Cajun Soup

$5.94+

Cajun-veggie broth with grilled fish

Lentil Soup

$4.74+

Lentils cooked in vegetable broth

Salads

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and fire roasted corn.

Greek Salad

$5.94+

With feta cheese and Kalamata olives

Grilled Cod Salad

$11.95

Battered Cod Salad

$12.95

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Salad

$13.95

Grilled Salmon Salad

$12.95

Grilled Barramundi Salad

$13.95

Asian seabass with Veracruzano sauce

Grilled Shrimp (4pc) Salad

$14.95

Seared Ahi Salad

$13.95

Seafood Sashimi Salad

$14.95

Sushi grade ahi tuna & salmon, octopus, shrimp, mixed greens, spicy ponzu & sesame seeds

Chicken Kabob Salad

$10.95

Lamb Gyro Salad

$11.95

Filet Mignon Salad

$13.95

Falafel (3pc) Salad

$8.95

Veggie-Feta Salad

$10.95

Fried Cauliflower Salad

$9.95

Char-broiler Plates

Basmati rice, grilled veggies and salad
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.95

Battered cod, seasoned fries and coleslaw

Grilled Fish Plate

$13.95

Battered Fish Plate

$14.95
Mahi-Mahi Plate

Mahi-Mahi Plate

$16.95

Mahi Veracruzano

$18.95
Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$15.95
Barramundi Plate

Barramundi Plate

$16.95

Asian seabass topped with Veracruzano sauce: tomatillo salsa w/capers, peppers, onions and olives

Seared Ahi Plate

Seared Ahi Plate

$16.95

Tilapia Plate

$11.95

Red Snapper Plate

$13.95
Grilled Shrimp Plate (5pc)

Grilled Shrimp Plate (5pc)

$16.95

Battered Shrimp Plate (5pc)

$17.95

Ground Sirloin Kabob Plate (1 Skewer)

$12.95
Ground Sirloin Kabob Plate (2 Skewer)

Ground Sirloin Kabob Plate (2 Skewer)

$15.95
Chicken Kabob Plate

Chicken Kabob Plate

$14.95
Filet Mignon Plate

Filet Mignon Plate

$19.95
Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$14.95

Caramelized pork

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$14.95

Lamb gyro meat. Basmati rice, grilled veggies and salad.

Falafel Plate (5pc)

Falafel Plate (5pc)

$12.95

Veggie-Feta Plate

$13.95
Chicken & Sirloin Plate

Chicken & Sirloin Plate

$18.95

Chicken & Filet-Mignon Kabob Plate

$27.95
Surf N’ Turf

Surf N’ Turf

$29.95

Pita Wraps

Garlic sauce, pickles, tomatoes, onions and mixed greens

Grilled Fish Pita Wrap

$10.95

Battered Fish Pita Wrap

$11.95

Mahi-Mahi Pita Wrap

$12.95

Salmon Pita Wrap

$10.95

Barramundi Pita Wrap

$12.95

Grilled Shrimp Pita Wrap

$11.95

Baja Shrimp Pita Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Pita Wrap

$9.95

Gyro Pita Wrap

$9.95

Ground Sirloin Pita Wrap

$10.95

Carnitas Pita Wrap

$10.95

Filet Mignon Pita Wrap

$12.95

Falafel Pita Wrap

$7.95

Veggie-Feta Pita Wrap

$9.95

Cauliflower Pita Wrap

$9.95

Baja Bowls

Rice, beans, jack cheese, and lettuce (cabbage for fish bowls); topped with spicy pico de gallo.

Grilled Fish (Cod) Bowl

$10.95

Battered Fish (Cod) Bowl

$11.95

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$10.95

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Bowl

$11.95

Grilled Barramundi Bowl

$13.95

Asian seabass topped with Veracruzano sauce

Grilled Shrimp (4pc) Bowl

$13.95

Battered Shrimp (4pc) Bowl

$14.95

Chicken Kabob Bowl

$10.95

Lamb Gyro Bowl

$11.95

Carnitas (Caramelized Pork) Bowl

$11.95

Filet Mignon Bowl

$13.95

Falafel Bowl

$9.95

Veggie-Feta Bowl

$10.95

Fried Cauliflower Bowl

$9.95

Taco (Individual)

Garlic sauce, jack cheese, spicy pico de gallo, and lettuce (cabbage for fish tacos)

Grilled Fish Taco

$3.75

Battered Fish Taco

$3.95

Mahi Taco

$3.95

Salmon Taco

$3.95

Barramundi Taco

$3.95

Asian seabass topped with Veracruzano sauce

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Battered Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Chicken Taco

$3.45

Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Filet Mignon Taco

$4.95

Lamb Gyro Taco

$3.50

Veggie-Feta Taco

$2.95

Taco Plates

Two tacos, rice and beans. Tacos include: Garlic sauce, jack cheese, spicy pico de gallo, and lettuce (cabbage for fish tacos)

Grilled Fish (Cod) Taco Plate

$11.95

Battered Fish (Cod) Taco Plate

$12.95

Grilled Mahi Taco Plate

$11.95

Grilled Salmon Taco Plate

$11.95

Grilled Barramundi Taco Plate

$12.95

Asian seabass topped with Veracruzano sauce

Grilled Shrimp Taco Plate

$13.95

Battered Shrimp Taco Plate

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Taco Plate

$10.95

Carnitas Taco Plate

$11.95

Filet Mignon Taco Plate

$14.95

Lamb Gyro Taco Plate

$10.95

Veggie-Feta Taco Plate

$9.95

Family Meals

Mixed Grill

$37.95

Three meat skewers; filet mignon, chicken & ground sirloin. Served with basmati rice, salad, hummus, tzatziki, grilled veggies & pita bread.

Meat Tablita

$37.95

Carnitas, chicken and filet mignon. Served with rice, beans, salad, tortillas, grilled veggies

Seafood Tablita

$42.95

Grilled shrimp, grilled salmon and barramundi (Asian Seabass). Served with rice, beans, salad, tortillas, grilled veggies & topped w/spicy pico de gallo

Sliders

Salmon Slider

$3.95

Mahi Slider

$3.95

Barramundi Slider

$3.95

Ground Sirloin Slider

$3.75

Carnitas Slider

$3.75

Gyro Slider

$3.75

Chicken Slider

$3.75

Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$12.95

Salmon Poke Bowl

$12.95

Ahi & Salmon Poke Bowl

$12.95

Proteins A La Carte

Chicken Kabob A la Carte

$7.95

Filet Mignon Kabob A la Carte

$14.95

Ground Sirloin Kabob A la Carte

$5.95

Gyro A la Carte

$7.95

Carnitas A la Carte

$9.95

Mahi A la Carte

$12.95

Salmon A la Carte

$12.95

Grilled Fish A la Carte

$11.95

Battered Fish A la Carte

$12.95

Seared Ahi A la Carte

$12.95

Grilled Shrimp (5pc) a la Carte

$13.95

Battered Shrimp (5pc) a la Carte

$14.95

Barramundi A la Carte

$12.95

With Veracruzano Sauce

Sides

Pita 1pc

$1.25

Side Rice

$2.25

Side Beans

$2.25

Seasoned Fries

$3.95

Hummus (3oz)

$2.25

Fire Roasted Corn

$5.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.95

Side Veggies

$3.95

Coleslaw (6oz)

$3.95

Tortillas 3pc

$1.25

Side Cauliflower Rice

$3.95

Grilled Tomato

$1.95

Grilled Jalapeno 1pc

$0.95

Falafel 1pc

$1.25

Tostada 1pc

$0.80

Side Feta

$1.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

SIDE TZATZIKI (3oz)

$2.25

SIDE GARLIC (3oz)

$2.25

SIDE SPICY TARTAR (3oz)

$2.25

Side Veracruzano (3oz)

$2.25

SIDE DIABLO (3oz)

$2.25

Kids Menu

Kids Slider

$6.95

Ground sirloin or chicken, with fries

Pita Quesadilla

$6.95

With fries. Add Chicken or Lamb Gyro Meat for $3.99

Kids Meal

Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Banoffi

$6.95

Baklava (3pc)

$6.95

Baklava (1pc)

$2.55

Add Utensils

Add Utensils

Fountain Drink (22oz)

Fountain Drink

$1.95

Bottled Drink

Perrier

$2.45

Bottled Water

$1.65

Bottled Coke

$2.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fresh and healthy meals made to order!

Website

Location

194 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Placentia, CA 92870

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

