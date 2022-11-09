Restaurant header imageView gallery

Off the Bone Barbeque

1,414 Reviews

$$

1734 South Lamar St.

Dallas, TX 75215

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meats & 2 Sides
Off the Bone Tacos
1 Meat and 2 Sides

Specials

Boudin Sausage

$5.00

Cajun Spiced Pork Sausage and Rice, and with a yummy smoked flavor!

The Something Small Special

The Something Small Special

$9.00

2 Sliders with your choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork or Sausage , and 1 Side choice of Spicy Fries, Fried Okra or a Bag of Chips. plus a fountain drink of your choice.

The Sandwich

The Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled Pork, Gourmet Slaw, and Candied Bacon all on a toasted Brioche Bun

Combos

1 Meat and 2 Sides

1 Meat and 2 Sides

$15.99

Your choice of one of our award-winning meats along with two portions of our delicious family recipe sides.(regular sized sides 4oz)

2 Meats & 2 Sides

2 Meats & 2 Sides

$18.99

Your choice of two of our award-winning meats along with two portions of our delicious family recipe sides.(regular sized sides 4oz)

3 Meats & 2 Sides

3 Meats & 2 Sides

$22.99

Your choice of three of our award-winning meats along with two portions of our delicious family recipe sides.(regular sized sides)

Southern Sides Sampler

Southern Sides Sampler

$54.00Out of stock

Try all ten of our southern sides! Medium portion of each. Serves 4-6.

Off the Bone Family Meal

Off the Bone Family Meal

$59.99

Our Family Meal includes 4 of our baby back ribs, 1/2 pound of sliced smoked brisket, 1/2 pound of smoked beef sausage and a 1/4 of our smoked chicken. 2 large 8oz sides of your choosing, and 4 of our honey wheat rolls. Serves 2-4.

The Pitmaster Sampler

The Pitmaster Sampler

$89.99

Six baby back ribs, half-pound sliced brisket, half-pound beef sausage, half-pound pulled pork, a half smoked chicken. Includes any two 16-ounce sides, and 6 of our honey wheat rolls. Serves 4-6.

Off the Bone Party Pack

Off the Bone Party Pack

$144.99

Full Rack of baby back ribs, 1 Pound of Sliced Brisket, 1 Pound of Beef Sausage, 1 Pound of Pulled Pork, and 1 Whole Chicken. Includes any three 16-ounce sides, and 10 of our honey wheat rolls. Serves 8-10.

Meats & Sandwiches

Jackfruit

Jackfruit

Out of stock

Pulled Jackfruit seasoned with our spice rub, in a brioche bun w/ pickle and onions on the side. You will keep asking “ Are you sure this isn’t meat??”

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

Slowly smoked and hand seasoned with our secret dry rub. Best served on sandiwches or in our Off the Bone tacos.

Smoked Beef Brisket

Slowly smoked over pecan wood and hand seasoned with our secret dry rub.

Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

Slowly smoked over pecan wood and hand seasoned with our secret dry rub.

Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

Slowly smoked and hand seasoned. We cook up one tasty bird, y'all!

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

Slowly smoked over pecan wood and hand seasoned with our secret dry rub. 6pcs. Served with barbeque sauce.

Smoked Pecan Baby Back Ribs

Smoked Pecan Baby Back Ribs

Slowly smoked over pecan wood and hand seasoned with our secret dry rub. Meat so deliciously tender, it literally "falls off the bone."

Texas Tacos

Off the Bone Tacos

Off the Bone Tacos

$4.99

Your choice of our delicious smoked meats turned into something uniquely Texan, a flour tortilla taco with all the fixings.

Taco Party Package

Taco Party Package

Out of stock

Loaded Potatoes

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.99Out of stock

Our perfectly baked potato topped with your choice of any of our meats and your choice of butter, bacon, cheese and green onions. Served with fresh sliced jalapeños.

Loaded Spicy Fries

Loaded Spicy Fries

$8.99

Our delicious Spicy Fries topped with your choice of any of our meats and your choice of cheese, bacon, barbeque sauce, sour cream and green onions. Topped with fresh sliced jalapeños for good measure!

Southern Sides

Fried Okra [v]

Fried Okra [v]

$2.99

Off the bone barbeque's delicious fried okra.

Southern Potato Salad [v,gf]

Southern Potato Salad [v,gf]

A little sweet. A little spicy.

Honey Spiced Baked Beans [gf]

Honey Spiced Baked Beans [gf]

Honey, brown sugar, and southwestern spices make these beans deliciously unique.

Spicy 3 Meat Charro Beans [gf]

Spicy 3 Meat Charro Beans [gf]

Prepared with a kicked-up flavor, our charro beans are hearty and savory with a t blend of our award-winning smoked meats, jalapeños, and other flavors.

Rose's Gourmet Slaw [gf]

Rose's Gourmet Slaw [gf]

A classic BBQ dish with a twist. Our slaw includes blue cheese mixed into our creamy dressing and is topped with crisp applewood bacon bits.

Tri- Colored Pasta Salad [v]

Tri- Colored Pasta Salad [v]

Chilled pasta curls in a tangy-sweet sun-dried tomato vinaigrette with chopped bell peppers, sliced cherry tomatoes, onion, grated Parmesan Reggiano and Italian parsley. Mmm mmm good!

Con Queso Mac N Cheese

Con Queso Mac N Cheese

Our con queso mac 'n cheese has everything you love about traditional macaroni and cheese but makes it even more yummy with our spicy con queso recipe.

Braised Green Beans [gf]

Braised Green Beans [gf]

Fresh Green Beans braised to perfection in chicken broth and tossed with red potatoes.

Cajun Spiced Fries [v,gf]

Cajun Spiced Fries [v,gf]

$2.99

What could be better than off the bone barbeque's delicious Cajun spiced fries! A great complement to well, anything!

Cajun Spiced Onion Rings [v]

Cajun Spiced Onion Rings [v]

$2.99

Deep-fried onion rings topped with our Cajun seasoning.

Deep Fried Corn on the Cob [v,gf]

Deep Fried Corn on the Cob [v,gf]

Fresh whole corn on the cob deep fried to perfection.

Rolls

Rolls

$0.30

Honey Wheat Roll topped w/Honey.

Green Salad [v]

Green Salad [v]

Spring Mix Greens, Romaine Lettuce, peppers, tomatoes, corn, cabbage and red onions. w/ vinaigrette or ranch

Greens

$2.99+

Southern Desserts

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

By the slice. A southern classic, pecan pie is just like grandma used to make. **Must give 24hr notice for a whole Pecan Pie. Please call us at 214-565-9551 for more information.**

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

By the slice. A southern classic, Rose's peach cobbler is just like grandma used to make. **Must give 24hr notice for a whole Peach Cobbler. Please call us at 214-565-9551 for more information.**

Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookies

Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookies

Rose's chocolate chip pecan cookies. **Must give 24hr notice for a dozen cookies. Please call us at 214-565-9551 for more information.**

Vanilla Pound Cake

Vanilla Pound Cake

Out of stock

Rose's special vanilla pound cake. **Must give 24hr notice for a whole cake. Please call us at 214-565-9551 for more information.**

Lemon Pound Cake

Lemon Pound Cake

Out of stock

Rose's special lemon pound cake. **Must give 24hr notice for a whole cake. Please call us at 214-565-9551 for more information.**

Triple Chocolate Pecan Cake

Triple Chocolate Pecan Cake

Rose's homemade family recipe with three kinds of yummy chocolate and pecans. **Must give 24hr notice for a whole cake. Please call us at 214-565-9551 for more information.**

Snacks

Chips

Chips

$1.00

Classic Snacks

Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50

20 oz

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

20 oz

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.50

20 oz

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.50

20 oz

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.50

20 oz

Water

Water

$2.50

20 oz

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1734 South Lamar St., Dallas, TX 75215

Directions

